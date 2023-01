Grizzlies 82, Magic 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

No Desmond Bane tonight against the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back to back, per the Grizzlies. – 1:02 PM

…the Thunder responded after halftime, finishing the third quarter with a 12-3 stretch.Eventually, the Thunder turned a 22-point deficit into just a 7-point Magic advantage early in the fourth quarter. @NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝

First All-Star fan voting returns — SGA is fourth among West guards, and only 4,000 behind Ja Morant for third. pic.twitter.com/2lNZnTr1Cb

The @Orlando Magic have assigned guard R.J. Hampton to @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague In addition, two-way guard Kevon Harris has been transferred to Lakeland.

The Magic have assigned R.J. Hampton to the Lakeland Magic of the G League. He scored 12 points and 4 rebounds last night versus the Thunder.Kevon Harris has also been transferred to Lakeland. – 1:59 PM

With RJ Hampton and Kevon Harris being sent to Lakeland, I’m guessing Orlando feels pretty good about getting Jalen Suggs back tonight.Slowly, but surely, the Magic are getting to full strength. – 1:59 PM

There’s a new team atop FiveThirtyEight’s NBA projections.It’s the Memphis Grizzlies.The statistical analysis website gives Memphis a 31% chance to make the Finals and an 18% chance to win the title.

Wiz coaches have started a lil tradition — every player gets a custom shirt made up for them that the coaching staff will wear at practice. In Orlando they had a St. Louis-themed shirt for Beal. Today they’ve got on Gafford as Dragon Ball Z character bc he loves anime pic.twitter.com/heh4lHBrLK

We talked a lot about the NBA’s Rookie class on the podcast yesterday with @TheBoxAndOne_, and had a lot of positives to say regarding Paolo Banchero, who is for sure the midseason Rookie of the Year to this point.FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pKPQi2Oy6p

At the moment, Fox is sending Dolphins-Jets to 2 sizable chunks of the nation but to only 4 Fla. markets: Miami-Ft. Laud; West Palm; Naples-Ft. Myers & Jacksonville. Orlando, other parts of Cent. Fla and Panhandle getting Tampa Bay-Atlanta. Fox maps up at 506sports.com

The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight against the Grizzlies.Jalen Suggs is available and will play. – 5:15 PM

Jamahl Mosley says Bol Bol will meet the team at some point the West Coast road trip once he clears the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:26 PM

Taylor Jenkins said Brandon Clarke is day-to-day with the hip injury. The team is targeting a return sometime this week on the homestand. Exact game TBD. – 5:40 PM

Paolo Banchero is currently 8th in All-Star voting for frontcourt players in the East 👀Could he be the first rookie since Blake Griffin to make the ASG? 🪄 pic.twitter.com/HjaJNmPTOc

Magic with a slight scattered start.Some of it is Memphis mucking things up defensively. Magic are also missing good looks. – 7:14 PM

Grizzlies leading 6-4 with 6:48 left in the 1Q.Both teams looking like they’re playing on the second night of a back-to-back (because they are!).Will either team score more than 20 in the quarter? – 7:19 PM

After missing the last 19 games with right ankle soreness, Jalen Suggs is back on the floor and checks in for the @Orlando Magic . – 7:20 PM

Jalen Suggs subs in for Franz Wagner midway through the 1Q of Magic-Grizzlies to make his return after missing 19 games with right ankle soreness. – 7:21 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,250 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Jalen Suggs looks to have taken a shot a few possessions ago. He keeps grabbing at the left side of his face. – 7:25 PM

Morant comes off and he’s being checked out by the Grizzlies trainers.Stretching out that hip and trying to stay loose on the bike. – 7:32 PM

Ziaire Williams is in at the start of the second quarter. He wasn’t in the rotation yesterday. – 7:38 PM

JJJ fell so hard it tore a hole in his shooting sleeve. This has been a physical game. – 7:41 PM

Ziaire Williams to me after the loss to the Warriors. People have been wondering if he’s been confident, and here was his answer. That’s why I said it’s only a matter of time before he gets going. pic.twitter.com/YDa8mzIOBc

Memphis has its largest lead of the night at 16 points with 4:22 left in the 2nd. They are shooting 11-16 in the period, compared to 4-13 for Orlando. – 7:54 PM

Does Banchero still have that issue where he sweats out like 6 pounds every game? – 7:58 PM

Jaren Jackson Jr is now 4th in total blocks this season.JJJ has played 10 fewer games than everyone else in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/UWT99X2Uxp

Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Magic 43.Orlando has more 3PAs (20) than points in the paint (14).That isn’t the Magic’s recipe for success, before even getting into the fact they’ve only made three of those 20 3s attempted. – 8:06 PM

Paolo Banchero has all 10 of the Magic points in the 3rd. He is up to 18 but the Magic are still down 17. – 8:26 PM

Ja Morant told the camera guy down here to scoot over a little bit like four times. Guy kept scooting and scooting until he was out of the media box.Ja: “Nah I’m just messing with you man. You’re good.”Drew a big laugh from the courtside fans. – 8:32 PM

Ja Morant has 10 points in the 3rd, giving him 21 so far. Memphis is up … by a lot. – 8:34 PM

Paolo Banchero just jammed one in over JJJ. He hits the FT and now has 21.Back to you in the studio. – 8:39 PM

