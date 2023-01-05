Grizzlies 82, Magic 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) play against the Orlando Magic (24-24) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 82, Orlando Magic 60 (Q3 04:25)
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero just jammed one in over JJJ. He hits the FT and now has 21.
Back to you in the studio. – 8:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ja Morant has 10 points in the 3rd, giving him 21 so far. Memphis is up … by a lot. – 8:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant told the camera guy down here to scoot over a little bit like four times. Guy kept scooting and scooting until he was out of the media box.
Ja: “Nah I’m just messing with you man. You’re good.”
Drew a big laugh from the courtside fans. – 8:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero has all 10 of the Magic points in the 3rd. He is up to 18 but the Magic are still down 17. – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
next gen for all gen
@fedex | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/Oxq26pChrw – 8:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
DeVos Family Foundation Grant Helps @Page15 Write New Chapter on Childhood Literacy in Central Florida
@nbacares
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/orl… – 8:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LOOK OUT🦄
⭐️🗳️: https://t.co/DNXlwKraGu pic.twitter.com/H7qdcEnwli – 8:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Memphis 65, Orlando 43
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/kEbysiPI5G – 8:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Magic 43.
Orlando has more 3PAs (20) than points in the paint (14).
That isn’t the Magic’s recipe for success, before even getting into the fact they’ve only made three of those 20 3s attempted. – 8:06 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Magic 43
Wendell Carter Jr. – 9 pts, 3 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 8 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
Gary Harris – 6 pts
Terrence Ross – 6 pts, 2 rebs
ORL – 34.9% FG | 15% 3PT
MEM – 51% FG | 38.1% 3PT
Points in Paint: MEM 34, ORL 14 – 8:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Grizzlies 65, Magic 43
Jackson: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks
Morant: 11 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Carter: 9 points
Banchero: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Memphis outscored Orlando 43-23 in the 2nd. – 8:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr is now 4th in total blocks this season.
JJJ has played 10 fewer games than everyone else in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/UWT99X2Uxp – 8:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies running the “F it, Jaren’s down there somewhere” play now.
He’s been amazing tonight. – 8:02 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Does Banchero still have that issue where he sweats out like 6 pounds every game? – 7:58 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Memphis has its largest lead of the night at 16 points with 4:22 left in the 2nd. They are shooting 11-16 in the period, compared to 4-13 for Orlando. – 7:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams to me after the loss to the Warriors. People have been wondering if he’s been confident, and here was his answer. That’s why I said it’s only a matter of time before he gets going. pic.twitter.com/YDa8mzIOBc – 7:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TRIP FOUND THE 4 POINT SHOT 🔥
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKraGu pic.twitter.com/xVl372u0E1 – 7:43 PM
TRIP FOUND THE 4 POINT SHOT 🔥
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JJJ fell so hard it tore a hole in his shooting sleeve. This has been a physical game. – 7:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
JJJ fell so hard a hole in his shooting sleeve. This has been a physical game. – 7:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+2 after the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/gS4MrTSv8p – 7:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is in at the start of the second quarter. He wasn’t in the rotation yesterday. – 7:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Memphis 22, Orlando 20
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/1TYoDM8qbO – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Grizzlies 22, Magic 20
Morant: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Jackson: 5 points, 3 blocks
Carter: 5 points, 3 rebounds
Fultz: 4 points, 3 rebounds – 7:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Morant comes off and he’s being checked out by the Grizzlies trainers.
Stretching out that hip and trying to stay loose on the bike. – 7:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
chasedown artist 🖼
3 blocks already for @Jaren Jackson Jr.……
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/4EFpeUtFr7 – 7:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the spin is tuff 😮💨
@Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/HaaW541vGn – 7:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs looks to have taken a shot a few possessions ago. He keeps grabbing at the left side of his face. – 7:25 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,250 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:24 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
This Memphis minister has a podcast dedicated to … TCU football? Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
NAH ROOK THIS AIN’T IT 🚫
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/KCOTFG8vNL – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs subs in for Franz Wagner midway through the 1Q of Magic-Grizzlies to make his return after missing 19 games with right ankle soreness. – 7:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
After missing the last 19 games with right ankle soreness, Jalen Suggs is back on the floor and checks in for the @Orlando Magic. – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Grizzlies leading 6-4 with 6:48 left in the 1Q.
Both teams looking like they’re playing on the second night of a back-to-back (because they are!).
Will either team score more than 20 in the quarter? – 7:19 PM
Grizzlies leading 6-4 with 6:48 left in the 1Q.
Both teams looking like they’re playing on the second night of a back-to-back (because they are!).
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
morant island. whew.
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/94zMzktpiR – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic-Grizzlies is ragged to start. Guys are missing good looks by miles. – 7:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic with a slight scattered start.
Some of it is Memphis mucking things up defensively. Magic are also missing good looks. – 7:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Grizzlies and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/4ih3FUk7ay – 7:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SO MUCH BIG MEMPHIS ENERGY IN ORLANDO. pic.twitter.com/iknLmnDgOL – 6:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paolo Banchero is currently 8th in All-Star voting for frontcourt players in the East 👀
Could he be the first rookie since Blake Griffin to make the ASG? 🪄 pic.twitter.com/HjaJNmPTOc – 6:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
it’s almost that time….
get warmed up and click that link.
🗳 https://t.co/DNXlwKqCQW pic.twitter.com/uldeXnd4Y5 – 6:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
what’s gooooooooooodie @Orlando Magic pic.twitter.com/TVl9fOi24y – 5:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Brandon Clarke is day-to-day with the hip injury. The team is targeting a return sometime this week on the homestand. Exact game TBD. – 5:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley says Bol Bol will meet the team at some point the West Coast road trip once he clears the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE:
Jalen Suggs will be available to play tonight vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/vk6x8OzG65 – 5:25 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. will start tonight versus Memphis, Jamahl Mosley said.
Jalen Suggs will play and be on a minute restriction. – 5:17 PM
Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. will start tonight versus Memphis, Jamahl Mosley said.
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: Magic’s Jalen Suggs returning from ankle soreness vs. Memphis Grizzlies orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. tonight against the Grizzlies.
Jalen Suggs is available and will play. – 5:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
never go with the storm, be the storm 🦄 pic.twitter.com/DIZbN03vwO – 5:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
all about action sum might say he resembles a verb ✅ pic.twitter.com/uIdz80KbGU – 4:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
At the moment, Fox is sending Dolphins-Jets to 2 sizable chunks of the nation but to only 4 Fla. markets: Miami-Ft. Laud; West Palm; Naples-Ft. Myers & Jacksonville. Orlando, other parts of Cent. Fla and Panhandle getting Tampa Bay-Atlanta. Fox maps up at 506sports.com – 4:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
top plays of ’22
pretty incredibol plays tbh pic.twitter.com/zpkll1pznB – 4:01 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
We talked a lot about the NBA’s Rookie class on the podcast yesterday with @TheBoxAndOne_, and had a lot of positives to say regarding Paolo Banchero, who is for sure the midseason Rookie of the Year to this point.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/pKPQi2Oy6p pic.twitter.com/rhrKvIPuIL – 3:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #39. back-to-back in the O.
🆚: @Memphis Grizzlies
📍: @AmwayCenter
🕖: 7 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/fOYbMbpIyS – 2:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andrew Wiggins has received more All-Star votes than
Paul George
Jimmy Butler
Pascal Siakam
Ja Morant
Tyrese Haliburton
Damian Lillard
Devin Booker
DeMar DeRozan
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Kawhi Leonard
Man of the people. pic.twitter.com/GW0TiGCxct – 2:22 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz coaches have started a lil tradition — every player gets a custom shirt made up for them that the coaching staff will wear at practice. In Orlando they had a St. Louis-themed shirt for Beal. Today they’ve got on Gafford as Dragon Ball Z character bc he loves anime pic.twitter.com/heh4lHBrLK – 2:17 PM
Wiz coaches have started a lil tradition — every player gets a custom shirt made up for them that the coaching staff will wear at practice. In Orlando they had a St. Louis-themed shirt for Beal. Today they’ve got on Gafford as Dragon Ball Z character bc he loves anime pic.twitter.com/heh4lHBrLK – 2:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
There’s a new team atop FiveThirtyEight’s NBA projections.
It’s the Memphis Grizzlies.
The statistical analysis website gives Memphis a 31% chance to make the Finals and an 18% chance to win the title.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With RJ Hampton and Kevon Harris being sent to Lakeland, I’m guessing Orlando feels pretty good about getting Jalen Suggs back tonight.
Slowly, but surely, the Magic are getting to full strength. – 1:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have assigned R.J. Hampton to the Lakeland Magic of the G League. He scored 12 points and 4 rebounds last night versus the Thunder.
Kevon Harris has also been transferred to Lakeland. – 1:59 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have assigned guard R.J. Hampton to @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
In addition, two-way guard Kevon Harris has been transferred to Lakeland.
#MagicTogether – 1:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
keep ridin the wave.
🆚 @Orlando Magic
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn
⏰ 6:00pm
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/0L0mWQxJWD – 1:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s R.J. Hampton requests and will receive another assignment with G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:22 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
First All-Star fan voting returns — SGA is fourth among West guards, and only 4,000 behind Ja Morant for third. pic.twitter.com/2lNZnTr1Cb – 1:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
…the Thunder responded after halftime, finishing the third quarter with a 12-3 stretch.
Eventually, the Thunder turned a 22-point deficit into just a 7-point Magic advantage early in the fourth quarter.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝
nba.com/thunder/news/r… – 1:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
⭐️ first returns are backskiii ⭐️
click the link below and vote today.
🗳️ https://t.co/7exzut84OQ pic.twitter.com/UXf0UZwLTR – 1:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Desmond Bane tonight against the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back to back, per the Grizzlies. – 1:02 PM
