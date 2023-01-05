Grizzlies vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,099,630 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $8,760,147 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!