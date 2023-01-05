Grizzlies vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $5,099,630 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $8,760,147 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
