Isaac Okoro wants to stick around with Cavs

The Cavaliers, though, are still holding onto a belief Okoro can develop into the swingman of their present and future. He is considered a diligent worker, and Okoro has a strong desire to remain in Cleveland, sources told Yahoo Sports, to continue growing around the young core this front office has assembled.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Suns: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Sorry y’all. Mid-typed. – 6:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup against the Suns: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen – 6:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are moving Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup. He joins Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley, and Allen. – 6:20 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs starters vs #Suns:
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Tipoff at 7pm on @BallySportsCLE! – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have really come alive here in the third, but Isaac Okoro just picked up his fifth foul on a DeMar DeRozan and-one with 12.9 left in the period. Cavs trail Chicago 96-91 after 3. Donovan Mitchell has 40 points, and might need to get to 55 tonight for the Cavs to win. – 8:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Derrick Jones Jr. backcuts Isaac Okoro for an alley oop and the Bulls lead the #Cavs 28-19 with 3:42 left in the first. Bickerstaff wants time.
Very uninspired start for the Cavs offensively tonight. Look like they’re a step slow on that end of the floor. – 7:29 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: The other thing that I continue to hear is that if the Cavs consider moving somebody like Isaac Okoro, who I think is the most expendable young player that they have, they would need a significant addition in return. -via Spotify / January 4, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Isaac Okoro will be making another start in place of injured Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) who WILL NOT PLAY tonight against Milwaukee, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / December 21, 2022
Cayleigh Griffin: Lamar Stevens is OUT tonight with Right Knee soreness. Isaac Okoro will start in his place. -via Twitter @cayleighgriffin / December 17, 2022
