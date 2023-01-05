Jayson Tatum on being fourth in All-Star voting: I'm in a tough-ass position behind KD, Giannis and Embiid

Jay King: Jayson Tatum on being fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting: “I’m in a tough ass position. I’m behind KD, Giannis and Embiid. All four of us are averaging 30 and in the MVP conversation or whatever. So I know I’ve got my work cut out to beat one of those guys.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
On the latest @CelticsLab we previewed Tatum vs Luka and picked our All-Star starters with @TheMulf
Check it out:
youtube.com/watch?v=HEccrq… – 5:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka vs Tatum head-to-head:
Doncic — Tatum —
30/7/7 23/9/3
54/51/77% 40/35/86%
5 wins 3 wins pic.twitter.com/AzO83jHU9p – 3:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards has taken 16 shots out of post up situations this season. That action with Ant has generated 1.375 points per possession.
The only player in the league that has posted up 15+ times this season with a higher PPP in post up situations is Jayson Tatum (1.385). pic.twitter.com/ScXj1GF3zs – 2:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum on being fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting: “I’m in a tough ass position. I’m behind KD, Giannis and Embiid. All four of us are averaging 30 and in the MVP conversation or whatever. So I know I’ve got my work cut out to beat one of those guys.” – 2:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look poised to represent the East at the ’23 NBA All-Star Game this season.
Fan voting suggests starting that game may not be on the table.
Via: @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/jay… – 2:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Huge game tonight in Dallas. The @Dallas Mavericks host the Celtics tonight at 6:30. The Mavs currently own the NBA’s longest winning streak at 7 in a row, and the Celtics own the league’s best record at 26-12. Lots of side stories here, including the MVP race between Luka and Tatum. – 1:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
First round of fan voting and Tatum & Brown are on the outside of the starting 5 (fan votes count for half) pic.twitter.com/3lGJLycR5e – 1:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Based on the fan vote, Joel Embiid is currently on pace to start another All Star game — slightly out in front of Jayson Tatum as it stands right now. Still a lot of time left, plus the media and player votes to factor in pic.twitter.com/FkZ9eFJ1Iq – 1:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam is 6th among East frontcourt players in the initial returns of all-star fan voting. He trails KD, Giannis and Embiid (who are currently in line to start), as well as Tatum and Butler. No other Raptors player is in the top-10 at their position. – 1:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum said fixing what ails the Celtics starts with getting back their identity.
But what will Boston’s identity actually be this year?
📗 nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 8:22 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD ☘️🎙️
Luka! Tatum! Jalapeno IPAs! Everything about this pod with @Tim MacMahon is spicy.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPps0oEk
📺 https://t.co/8NJQU0MLvw
pic.twitter.com/LKTm6RRx5t – 8:15 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have a 122.7 Offensive Rating with Nikola Jokic on the floor this season. How that compares to other stars:
Tatum: 119.5
Luka: 119.3
Steph: 118.9
Durant: 116.9
Ja: 115.8
Embiid: 114.9
Mitchell: 113.2
Giannis: 110.3 – 1:54 AM
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
Q: Is there something to playing against other elite players like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that get you going; that make you even more competitive than usual? Luka Doncic: I think it’s energy when you go against those kinds of guys. You just have more energy. Especially being at home. The building’s going to be with us. But like I always say, it’s special to play against those players. You can always learn when you’re playing against them. And the more you play, the more you can learn; How to play them. How to stop them. It’s fun, learning to play against those guys. -via Dallas Morning News / January 4, 2023
The Celtics continued making mini runs but couldn’t get consecutive stops and it became apparent they didn’t have enough for a comeback. Then the delay took all the starch out of a team that didn’t appear quite prepared for their first game of 2023. “We gave them some open looks and then they started to feel good about themselves,” Tatum said. “(The delay) was just weird. I’ve never been through anything like that. It wasn’t like they could tell us how long we were going to have to wait because they didn’t know.” -via Boston Globe / January 2, 2023
