Jayson Tatum on being fourth in All-Star voting: I'm in a tough-ass position behind KD, Giannis and Embiid

The Celtics continued making mini runs but couldn’t get consecutive stops and it became apparent they didn’t have enough for a comeback. Then the delay took all the starch out of a team that didn’t appear quite prepared for their first game of 2023. “We gave them some open looks and then they started to feel good about themselves,” Tatum said. “(The delay) was just weird. I’ve never been through anything like that. It wasn’t like they could tell us how long we were going to have to wait because they didn’t know.” -via Boston Globe / January 2, 2023