Jazz 36, Rockets 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (19-21) play against the Houston Rockets (28-28) at Toyota Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023

Utah Jazz 36, Houston Rockets 27 (Q2 10:05)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

More rotation minutes for rookie Ochai Agbaji – More rotation minutes for rookie Ochai Agbaji – 8:37 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Halftime: Boston 64, Dallas 46.

Mavs rallied from 18 down to win at Houston three nights ago, but these of course aren’t the Rockets. – Halftime: Boston 64, Dallas 46.Mavs rallied from 18 down to win at Houston three nights ago, but these of course aren’t the Rockets. – 8:36 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

JT is on the board for the first time in two months!

You love to see it 🥹 8:35 PM JT is on the board for the first time in two months!You love to see it 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MrEb5sCS4s

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Jazz 31, Rockets 23. Utah shoots 56.5% overall, 5-12from 3, led by 18p from Markkanen. One troubling trend: They surrendered 6 O-rebs to Houston. – End 1Q: Jazz 31, Rockets 23. Utah shoots 56.5% overall, 5-12from 3, led by 18p from Markkanen. One troubling trend: They surrendered 6 O-rebs to Houston. – 8:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Best Jae’Sean Tate has played since October. Really provided a lift. – Best Jae’Sean Tate has played since October. Really provided a lift. – 8:34 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points in the first quarter, and the Jazz lead the Rockets 31-23. – Lauri Markkanen had 18 points in the first quarter, and the Jazz lead the Rockets 31-23. – 8:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

We’ve been wondering who Jae’Sean Tate would take minutes from and it looks like the answers is the guards – We’ve been wondering who Jae’Sean Tate would take minutes from and it looks like the answers is the guards – 8:34 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

First quarter done: the Jazz lead the rockets 31-23 – First quarter done: the Jazz lead the rockets 31-23 – 8:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets now go with a Gordon/Tate backcourt – Rockets now go with a Gordon/Tate backcourt – 8:32 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Pop timeout by Hardy. Jae’Sean Tate with a layup 5 seconds after Houston’s timeout was not what Will Hardy wanted to see. – Pop timeout by Hardy. Jae’Sean Tate with a layup 5 seconds after Houston’s timeout was not what Will Hardy wanted to see. – 8:29 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Lauri Markkanen 18 points in the 1st quarter is the most points he has ever scored in quarter. Surpassing the 16 he scored this year v. Atlanta, Phoenix and Detroit. s – Lauri Markkanen 18 points in the 1st quarter is the most points he has ever scored in quarter. Surpassing the 16 he scored this year v. Atlanta, Phoenix and Detroit. s – 8:29 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Lauri with 18 points in the first quarter already. There are still 3 minutes to go. Rockets down 27-16. – Lauri with 18 points in the first quarter already. There are still 3 minutes to go. Rockets down 27-16. – 8:29 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Lauri Markannen outscoring the Rockets, 18-15. Jazz by 13 in nine minutes. He stays in after the time out so maybe the Jazz will see if he can go for 80. – Lauri Markannen outscoring the Rockets, 18-15. Jazz by 13 in nine minutes. He stays in after the time out so maybe the Jazz will see if he can go for 80. – 8:28 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are going with a Porter/Tate backcourt – Rockets are going with a Porter/Tate backcourt – 8:28 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jazz are shooting 11-19/5-11, with 1 turnover. Rockets are shooting 5-16/2-6, with 5 turnovers. Ergo, Jazz are leading 27-14 at the 2:56 mark 1Q. 18p on 7-9/4-6 for Lauri. – Jazz are shooting 11-19/5-11, with 1 turnover. Rockets are shooting 5-16/2-6, with 5 turnovers. Ergo, Jazz are leading 27-14 at the 2:56 mark 1Q. 18p on 7-9/4-6 for Lauri. – 8:27 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

K.J. Martin and Tari Eason will check in after this timeout – K.J. Martin and Tari Eason will check in after this timeout – 8:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

This version of Lauri Markkanen is who Jabari Smith needs to be in 5-7 years – This version of Lauri Markkanen is who Jabari Smith needs to be in 5-7 years – 8:26 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Last night Rockets trailed 26-13

Tonight Jazz lead them 27-14 with 2:56 left – Last night Rockets trailed 26-13Tonight Jazz lead them 27-14 with 2:56 left – 8:26 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lauri Markkanen has 18 first quarter points and the Rockets trail 27-14. – Lauri Markkanen has 18 first quarter points and the Rockets trail 27-14. – 8:25 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen has flames shooting out of his ass – Lauri Markkanen has flames shooting out of his ass – 8:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green is trying to force it against the zone. Rockets once up 11-7 are now down 22-11 – Jalen Green is trying to force it against the zone. Rockets once up 11-7 are now down 22-11 – 8:24 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rotation change tonight for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker getting the backup point guard minutes – Rotation change tonight for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker getting the backup point guard minutes – 8:22 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Usman Garuba and Jae’Sean Tate are the first Rockets off the bench – Usman Garuba and Jae’Sean Tate are the first Rockets off the bench – 8:22 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Lauri with 10 points already—making Walker’s campaign manager job an easy one 😉

VOTE: pic.twitter.com/Jnstr8gvDV – 8:21 PM Lauri with 10 points already—making Walker’s campaign manager job an easy one 😉VOTE: https://t.co/GBFto2wL6k

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Surprise, surprise. Lauri Markkanen’s off to another hot start — 10p on 4-6 shooting: two 3s and two dunks. 14-11 Jazz lead at the 6:14 mark 1Q. 8:19 PM Surprise, surprise. Lauri Markkanen’s off to another hot start — 10p on 4-6 shooting: two 3s and two dunks. 14-11 Jazz lead at the 6:14 mark 1Q. pic.twitter.com/GLeyt3dch9

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Lauri Markkanen has a quick eight points for the Jazz – Lauri Markkanen has a quick eight points for the Jazz – 8:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets going against Kelly Olynyk brings a reminder that they acquired him in a trade March 25, 2021. Less than two years later, three of his Rockets teammates are still on the team. – Rockets going against Kelly Olynyk brings a reminder that they acquired him in a trade March 25, 2021. Less than two years later, three of his Rockets teammates are still on the team. – 8:16 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

First road game of 2023 about to be underway 🗓

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank 7:59 PM First road game of 2023 about to be underway 🗓#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/oDvB3nrL4I

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz have lost 5 in a row by a combined 15 points

Rockets have lost 5 in a row by a combined 85 points – Jazz have lost 5 in a row by a combined 15 pointsRockets have lost 5 in a row by a combined 85 points – 7:47 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jabari Smith Jr

Alperen Sengun – Rockets startersKevin Porter JrJalen GreenEric GordonJabari Smith JrAlperen Sengun – 7:31 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets starters

Kevin Porter Jr

Jalen Green

Eric Gordon

Jabari Smith Jr

Alperen Sengun – Rockets startersKevin Porter JrJalen GreenEric GordonJabari Smith JrAlperen Sengun – 7:22 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

One of Utah football’s most important offensive linemen is reportedly entering the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/Km9AJptU8G – 6:53 PM One of Utah football’s most important offensive linemen is reportedly entering the transfer portal https://t.co/eSAUFqnrkJ

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

How might the Rockets rotation look now that everyone is healthy and will any players who have been playing every night wind up getting DNPs? “We’ll see,” Stephen Silas said. – How might the Rockets rotation look now that everyone is healthy and will any players who have been playing every night wind up getting DNPs? “We’ll see,” Stephen Silas said. – 6:36 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon will play tonight per Stephen Silas. It’s the first time he’ll play both games of a back-to-back this season and Silas says he hopes that will be the norm moving forward – Eric Gordon will play tonight per Stephen Silas. It’s the first time he’ll play both games of a back-to-back this season and Silas says he hopes that will be the norm moving forward – 6:19 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jae’Sean Tate will play tonight after missing the last 32 games. Stephen Silas says he’ll be on a minutes restriction – Jae’Sean Tate will play tonight after missing the last 32 games. Stephen Silas says he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 6:16 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

KJ Martin will attempt 4 dunks tonight

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:45 PM KJ Martin will attempt 4 dunks tonight

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

🗓𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘🗓

New dates have been announced for our upcoming clinics! Don’t miss your chance, sign your little hooper up today ⬇️ – 🗓𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘🗓New dates have been announced for our upcoming clinics! Don’t miss your chance, sign your little hooper up today ⬇️ – 5:37 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Tonight’s Mavs vs Celtics game is Luka’s 300th career game. Searching on @Stathead, he’s 9th in NBA history in total points scored in his first 300 games. Most recently passing LeBron (vs New York) & Shaq (Monday in Houston), and he’ll end up w/in 100 pts of Elvin Hayes for 8th. 4:21 PM Tonight’s Mavs vs Celtics game is Luka’s 300th career game. Searching on @Stathead, he’s 9th in NBA history in total points scored in his first 300 games. Most recently passing LeBron (vs New York) & Shaq (Monday in Houston), and he’ll end up w/in 100 pts of Elvin Hayes for 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZPRzYhhTDj

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Lauri Markkanen 7th in the first All Star voting returns which is pretty good. But look at the difference in number of votes between 6th and 7th 4:19 PM Lauri Markkanen 7th in the first All Star voting returns which is pretty good. But look at the difference in number of votes between 6th and 7th pic.twitter.com/sFE3Xws3RE

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

First Remix Night of ’23 🤘

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 4:00 PM First Remix Night of ’23 🤘⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/8KSvbng2CY

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon is not on the Rockets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Jazz. Gordon has not played both games of a back-to-back this season – Eric Gordon is not on the Rockets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Jazz. Gordon has not played both games of a back-to-back this season – 3:46 PM