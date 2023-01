Jazz 36, Rockets 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

After missing 35 of Houston’s first 38 games with a right ankle injury, Rockets F Jae’Sean Tate will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Utah, sources tell @TheAthletic . – 2:19 PM

Eric Gordon is not on the Rockets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Jazz. Gordon has not played both games of a back-to-back this season – 3:46 PM

Lauri Markkanen 7th in the first All Star voting returns which is pretty good. But look at the difference in number of votes between 6th and 7th pic.twitter.com/sFE3Xws3RE

Tonight’s Mavs vs Celtics game is Luka’s 300th career game. Searching on @Stathead, he’s 9th in NBA history in total points scored in his first 300 games. Most recently passing LeBron (vs New York) & Shaq (Monday in Houston), and he’ll end up w/in 100 pts of Elvin Hayes for 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZPRzYhhTDj

🗓𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘🗓New dates have been announced for our upcoming clinics! Don’t miss your chance, sign your little hooper up today ⬇️ – 5:37 PM

“Basketball is like Jazz.” @Mike Prada joins @ChrisCarrino on the latest Voice of the Nets Podcast to discuss the evolution of basketball, the 3-point revolution, and more 🎙️ – 6:00 PM

Jae’Sean Tate will play tonight after missing the last 32 games. Stephen Silas says he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 6:16 PM

Eric Gordon will play tonight per Stephen Silas. It’s the first time he’ll play both games of a back-to-back this season and Silas says he hopes that will be the norm moving forward – 6:19 PM

How might the Rockets rotation look now that everyone is healthy and will any players who have been playing every night wind up getting DNPs? “We’ll see,” Stephen Silas said. – 6:36 PM

New year, new mailbag. Get your #Rockets questions in. Anything goes 👀

Rockets going against Kelly Olynyk brings a reminder that they acquired him in a trade March 25, 2021. Less than two years later, three of his Rockets teammates are still on the team. – 8:16 PM

Surprise, surprise. Lauri Markkanen’s off to another hot start — 10p on 4-6 shooting: two 3s and two dunks. 14-11 Jazz lead at the 6:14 mark 1Q. pic.twitter.com/GLeyt3dch9

Jalen Green is trying to force it against the zone. Rockets once up 11-7 are now down 22-11 – 8:24 PM

This version of Lauri Markkanen is who Jabari Smith needs to be in 5-7 years – 8:26 PM

Jazz are shooting 11-19/5-11, with 1 turnover. Rockets are shooting 5-16/2-6, with 5 turnovers. Ergo, Jazz are leading 27-14 at the 2:56 mark 1Q. 18p on 7-9/4-6 for Lauri. – 8:27 PM

Lauri Markannen outscoring the Rockets, 18-15. Jazz by 13 in nine minutes. He stays in after the time out so maybe the Jazz will see if he can go for 80. – 8:28 PM

Lauri with 18 points in the first quarter already. There are still 3 minutes to go. Rockets down 27-16. – 8:29 PM

Lauri Markkanen 18 points in the 1st quarter is the most points he has ever scored in quarter. Surpassing the 16 he scored this year v. Atlanta, Phoenix and Detroit. s – 8:29 PM

Pop timeout by Hardy. Jae’Sean Tate with a layup 5 seconds after Houston’s timeout was not what Will Hardy wanted to see. – 8:29 PM

We’ve been wondering who Jae’Sean Tate would take minutes from and it looks like the answers is the guards – 8:34 PM

Lauri Markkanen had 18 points in the first quarter, and the Jazz lead the Rockets 31-23. – 8:34 PM

JT is on the board for the first time in two months!You love to see it 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MrEb5sCS4s

Halftime: Boston 64, Dallas 46.Mavs rallied from 18 down to win at Houston three nights ago, but these of course aren’t the Rockets. – 8:36 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.