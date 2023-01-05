Jazz 36, Rockets 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (19-21) play against the Houston Rockets (28-28) at Toyota Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 5, 2023
Utah Jazz 36, Houston Rockets 27 (Q2 10:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
One down in H-Town.
Rockets: 23
Jazz: 31
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/K4o0HqNBkz – 8:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Halftime: Boston 64, Dallas 46.
Mavs rallied from 18 down to win at Houston three nights ago, but these of course aren’t the Rockets. – 8:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JT is on the board for the first time in two months!
You love to see it 🥹 pic.twitter.com/MrEb5sCS4s – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 31, Rockets 23. Utah shoots 56.5% overall, 5-12from 3, led by 18p from Markkanen. One troubling trend: They surrendered 6 O-rebs to Houston. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Best Jae’Sean Tate has played since October. Really provided a lift. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen had 18 points in the first quarter, and the Jazz lead the Rockets 31-23. – 8:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
We’ve been wondering who Jae’Sean Tate would take minutes from and it looks like the answers is the guards – 8:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pop timeout by Hardy. Jae’Sean Tate with a layup 5 seconds after Houston’s timeout was not what Will Hardy wanted to see. – 8:29 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen 18 points in the 1st quarter is the most points he has ever scored in quarter. Surpassing the 16 he scored this year v. Atlanta, Phoenix and Detroit. s – 8:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lauri Markannen outscoring the Rockets, 18-15. Jazz by 13 in nine minutes. He stays in after the time out so maybe the Jazz will see if he can go for 80. – 8:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are shooting 11-19/5-11, with 1 turnover. Rockets are shooting 5-16/2-6, with 5 turnovers. Ergo, Jazz are leading 27-14 at the 2:56 mark 1Q. 18p on 7-9/4-6 for Lauri. – 8:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This version of Lauri Markkanen is who Jabari Smith needs to be in 5-7 years – 8:26 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last night Rockets trailed 26-13
Tonight Jazz lead them 27-14 with 2:56 left – 8:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lauri Markkanen has 18 first quarter points and the Rockets trail 27-14. – 8:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green is trying to force it against the zone. Rockets once up 11-7 are now down 22-11 – 8:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rotation change tonight for the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker getting the backup point guard minutes – 8:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Usman Garuba and Jae’Sean Tate are the first Rockets off the bench – 8:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lauri with 10 points already—making Walker’s campaign manager job an easy one 😉
VOTE: https://t.co/GBFto2wL6k pic.twitter.com/Jnstr8gvDV – 8:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Surprise, surprise. Lauri Markkanen’s off to another hot start — 10p on 4-6 shooting: two 3s and two dunks. 14-11 Jazz lead at the 6:14 mark 1Q. pic.twitter.com/GLeyt3dch9 – 8:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG getting things started 👏
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QIrOyDsZJI – 8:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
right where @Lauri Markkanen can get it ⬆️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/2vC84Z7CPL – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets going against Kelly Olynyk brings a reminder that they acquired him in a trade March 25, 2021. Less than two years later, three of his Rockets teammates are still on the team. – 8:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First road game of 2023 about to be underway 🗓
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/oDvB3nrL4I – 7:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
you heard @Jalen Green!
@Jae’Sean Tate is BAAAAAAACK 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Jp5Jj9lmGG – 7:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz have lost 5 in a row by a combined 15 points
Rockets have lost 5 in a row by a combined 85 points – 7:47 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Alperen Sengun – 7:31 PM
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jabari Smith Jr
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jae’Sean Tate set to return tonight. #Rockets host the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/AZyTIxDn3z – 7:20 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New year, new mailbag. Get your #Rockets questions in. Anything goes 👀
theathletic.com/4062393/ – 7:08 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
One of Utah football’s most important offensive linemen is reportedly entering the transfer portal https://t.co/eSAUFqnrkJ pic.twitter.com/Km9AJptU8G – 6:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
How might the Rockets rotation look now that everyone is healthy and will any players who have been playing every night wind up getting DNPs? “We’ll see,” Stephen Silas said. – 6:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Campaign Manager Kess here to make sure YOU vote Lauri for #NBAAllStar 🤝
🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/YmRctuZ1jt – 6:26 PM
Campaign Manager Kess here to make sure YOU vote Lauri for #NBAAllStar 🤝
🌟 https://t.co/X4WJXzIrma
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon will play tonight per Stephen Silas. It’s the first time he’ll play both games of a back-to-back this season and Silas says he hopes that will be the norm moving forward – 6:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate will play tonight after missing the last 32 games. Stephen Silas says he’ll be on a minutes restriction – 6:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“Basketball is like Jazz.”
@Mike Prada joins @ChrisCarrino on the latest Voice of the Nets Podcast to discuss the evolution of basketball, the 3-point revolution, and more 🎙️ – 6:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ Martin will attempt 4 dunks tonight
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:45 PM
KJ Martin will attempt 4 dunks tonight
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Tonight’s Mavs vs Celtics game is Luka’s 300th career game. Searching on @Stathead, he’s 9th in NBA history in total points scored in his first 300 games. Most recently passing LeBron (vs New York) & Shaq (Monday in Houston), and he’ll end up w/in 100 pts of Elvin Hayes for 8th. pic.twitter.com/ZPRzYhhTDj – 4:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Lauri Markkanen 7th in the first All Star voting returns which is pretty good. But look at the difference in number of votes between 6th and 7th pic.twitter.com/sFE3Xws3RE – 4:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Jae’Sean Tate to return to Rockets’ lineup after 35-game absence ift.tt/3TkKC0Z – 4:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
First Remix Night of ’23 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/8KSvbng2CY – 4:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon is not on the Rockets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Jazz. Gordon has not played both games of a back-to-back this season – 3:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate to return to Rockets’ lineup after 35-game absence houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:56 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
After missing 35 of Houston’s first 38 games with a right ankle injury, Rockets F Jae’Sean Tate will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Utah, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 2:19 PM
