Joe Lacob on patience with James Wiseman: 'There's always a timetable in sports, whether we like it or not'

Lacob remains one of Wiseman’s biggest supporters in the organization, but the owner acknowledged that, given the financial squeeze and Wiseman’s stop-and-go-and-stop-again career so far in three NBA seasons, the Warriors can’t wait forever. The team exercised Wiseman’s fourth-year option for next season at $12.1 million. One way the Warriors could slice off a huge chunk of salary would be to move off of Wiseman in a trade, either at the February deadline or next July. “There’s always a timetable in sports, whether we like it or not,” Lacob said. “But he’s 21 years old. You have to put this in perspective. And he’s an immense talent, he’s an incredibly hard worker, he really cares. These things matter. He had a lot of really bad breaks as we all know, it’s been well chronicled. … He’s also in an organization and on a team which is trying to win championships. It’s different than playing somewhere they’re just throwing everybody out there, young guys are putting up numbers, getting a lot of experience. It’s hard for our young guys to do that here. And our coaching staff, our coach (Steve Kerr) likes to play veterans, and I don’t blame him. I mean, he’s trying to win, that’s his job. There’s a lot of nuance to this.Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic