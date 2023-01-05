Joe Lacob on patience with James Wiseman: 'There's always a timetable in sports, whether we like it or not'

Lacob remains one of Wiseman’s biggest supporters in the organization, but the owner acknowledged that, given the financial squeeze and Wiseman’s stop-and-go-and-stop-again career so far in three NBA seasons, the Warriors can’t wait forever. The team exercised Wiseman’s fourth-year option for next season at $12.1 million. One way the Warriors could slice off a huge chunk of salary would be to move off of Wiseman in a trade, either at the February deadline or next July. “There’s always a timetable in sports, whether we like it or not,” Lacob said. “But he’s 21 years old. You have to put this in perspective. And he’s an immense talent, he’s an incredibly hard worker, he really cares. These things matter. He had a lot of really bad breaks as we all know, it’s been well chronicled. … He’s also in an organization and on a team which is trying to win championships. It’s different than playing somewhere they’re just throwing everybody out there, young guys are putting up numbers, getting a lot of experience. It’s hard for our young guys to do that here. And our coaching staff, our coach (Steve Kerr) likes to play veterans, and I don’t blame him. I mean, he’s trying to win, that’s his job. There’s a lot of nuance to this.
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) for at least another week, warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/04/inj… – 4:00 PM
The Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) and James Wiseman (left ankle sprain) for at least another week, warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/04/inj… – 4:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they’ve made Bob Myers two contract offers: ‘I fully expect Bob will be back’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:44 PM
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they’ve made Bob Myers two contract offers: ‘I fully expect Bob will be back’
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 1:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Warriors injury updates
Steph Curry: Re-evaluated Saturday
Andrew Wiggins: Re-evaluated later this week
Wiseman, Kuminga and J. Green: Re-evaluated in one week – 6:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
The Warriors share official updates for their long list of injured players.
Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday, and Andrew Wiggins will be sometime later this week.
Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be re-evaluate in one week. – 6:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors provide a list of injury updates. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be out at least another week. They’ll miss final three games of this homestand. Andrew Wiggins is again back in live practice. Not ruled out for later this homestand. – 6:09 PM
Warriors provide a list of injury updates. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will be out at least another week. They’ll miss final three games of this homestand. Andrew Wiggins is again back in live practice. Not ruled out for later this homestand. – 6:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Pistons has Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green still out
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is probable with right ankle bursitis – 8:42 PM
The Warriors injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Pistons has Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green still out
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is probable with right ankle bursitis – 8:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is in a walking boot, James Wiseman is dressed as if he were playing tonight.
Wiseman was working out in the weight room and will continue getting treatment in the training room on his left ankle – 9:23 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is in a walking boot, James Wiseman is dressed as if he were playing tonight.
Wiseman was working out in the weight room and will continue getting treatment in the training room on his left ankle – 9:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman’s ankle roll came in a 3-on-3 scrimmage late last week in practice and was significant enough to keep him off the court into this week. Didn’t participate in shootaround today. Got some treatment. Kerr expects him to miss Wednesday’s game. – 8:25 PM
James Wiseman’s ankle roll came in a 3-on-3 scrimmage late last week in practice and was significant enough to keep him off the court into this week. Didn’t participate in shootaround today. Got some treatment. Kerr expects him to miss Wednesday’s game. – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.
*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/xkLCs1W9hf – 8:21 PM
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his return again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence.
*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/xkLCs1W9hf – 8:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his creature again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence
*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/lbQmMQfJy3 – 8:19 PM
Long injury update from Steve Kerr
*Andrew Wiggins fell ill again, stalling his creature again
*Jonathan Kuminga’s foot swelled up. Sounds like a multi-game absence
*No timetables on James Wiseman (ankle) or JaMychal Green (infection). Still out. pic.twitter.com/lbQmMQfJy3 – 8:19 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins got a couple scrimmages in last week but fell I’ll again, Steve Kerr says. He’s out tonight but they hope to get him back in practice this week.
James Wiseman is also out with the left ankle sprain, and there’s no timetable for his return. – 8:18 PM
Andrew Wiggins got a couple scrimmages in last week but fell I’ll again, Steve Kerr says. He’s out tonight but they hope to get him back in practice this week.
James Wiseman is also out with the left ankle sprain, and there’s no timetable for his return. – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins got sick again over the past couple of days. He won’t return to the court until he can get a few scrimmages in. No timetable on Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) or James Wiseman (left ankle sprain). – 8:18 PM
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins got sick again over the past couple of days. He won’t return to the court until he can get a few scrimmages in. No timetable on Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) or James Wiseman (left ankle sprain). – 8:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiggins got sick again the last couple of days. The Warriors want him to get a few scrimmages in. JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga also out. No timetable for Wiseman, Green or Kuminga yet. – 8:17 PM
Wiggins got sick again the last couple of days. The Warriors want him to get a few scrimmages in. JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga also out. No timetable for Wiseman, Green or Kuminga yet. – 8:17 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated on Saturday and offer updates on Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/Gb5YKfSApT -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 4, 2023
Madeline Kenney: Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga all remain out for tonight’s game against the Pistons. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is dealing with inflammation around his right ankle and listed as probable. -via Twitter @madkenney / January 4, 2023
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green all remain out for the Warriors tomorrow against the Pistons. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / January 3, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.