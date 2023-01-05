Kevin Durant: Kobe Bryant told me don’t be a f****** crybaby after I tore my Achilles

Similar to Moore, Durant received an encouraging message of his own the night he tore his Achilles – a text from Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba tore his Achilles in 2013 at age 34 and famously stayed in the game to shoot a pair of free throws before limping off the court. “Don’t be a f—— crybaby,” Durant said of Bryant’s message. “It’s going to be all right. You’re going to come back and be who you are.” Bryant stayed on Durant days afterward and discussed people to work with and certain physical therapies. But Durant said Bryant’s advice was just that – advice. Durant went on his own from there. “When my mind was racing everywhere, it was good to hear from him,” Durant said. “Especially him going through it later in his career.”
Source: Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic
Kevin Durant @KDTrey5
That’s a tough win on the road by Purdue…
Ohio state got some young hoopers over there, that big 10 is some good bump.. – 9:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Out of KD, Giannis, Tatum and Embiid, someone will be left out of the voting (and media voting) for the East frontcourt. Ohh, feelings will be hurt – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the East frontcourt and guards in the early All-Star fan vote.
And Nic Claxton cracked the top 10 for the first time in his career.
Story on the Nets trio that has led Brooklyn’s resurgence: clutchpoints.com/nets-kevin-dur… – 6:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great read from our @Alex Schiffer on how Kevin Durant has become a sounding board, conduit and tough love dispenser to other ballers who’ve suffered Achilles ruptures, as he did during the 2019 Finals. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3ierQL2 – 3:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In the first All-Star fan vote return, Giannis Antetokounmpo is No. 2 (2.99M votes) in the Eastern Conference frontcourt behind Kevin Durant (3.11M).
Antetokounmpo is third in overall voting as LeBron James (3.16M) leads all players.
No other #Bucks player is in the top 10. – 2:46 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 2:34 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum on being fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting: “I’m in a tough ass position. I’m behind KD, Giannis and Embiid. All four of us are averaging 30 and in the MVP conversation or whatever. So I know I’ve got my work cut out to beat one of those guys.” – 2:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/05/leb… – 2:23 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Efficiency vs. volume for NBA scorers
• Giannis is shooting or going to the line almost once per minute
• Jokic, KD, Steph, Lauri, AD, Zion 🔥
• Westbrook, Rozier, FVV, Barnes 🥶
What jumps out to you? pic.twitter.com/07Bpl5ky4D – 1:42 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
LeBron and KD leading vote getters in first @NBAAllStar Fan returns. pic.twitter.com/Td8dYyEG5N – 1:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant leads the frontcourt and Kyrie Irving leads the guards in All-Star fan voting so far.
Nic Claxton cracked the top 10 in the frontcourt as well, one spot ahead of former Net Jarrett Allen. – 1:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma is in 7th place among East frontcourt players in the first fan-balloting returns for the 2023 All-Star Game, with 234,035 votes. The leaders — Kevin Durant, Giannis and Joel Embiid — are between 2.2-3.1 million. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide starters. – 1:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron And KD lead the early fan vote for the All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/CT3sk7fvDp – 1:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The NBA announced today that Lakers star LeBron James and Nets star Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. – 1:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam is 6th among East frontcourt players in the initial returns of all-star fan voting. He trails KD, Giannis and Embiid (who are currently in line to start), as well as Tatum and Butler. No other Raptors player is in the top-10 at their position. – 1:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is third in EC frontcourt All-Star votes with 2.2 million, trailing Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo
James Harden is also third in guard votes with 1.1 million, trailing Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell #Sixers – 1:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The first returns are in: Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the frontrunners to become All-Star captains after the first few days of All-Star voting. – 1:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH – 1:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.
The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/gOkqR4Hos5 – 1:01 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
First returns for All-Star voting. LeBron James and Kevin Durant leading their respective conferences pic.twitter.com/iyhrxKTZ6T – 1:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.
The next fan update is Jan. 12. pic.twitter.com/aq0TzV3Rbx – 1:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
KEVIN DURANT
Pre-Achilles injury: 27.0 ppg on 49.3 percent shooting
Post-Achilles injury: 29.0 ppg on 53.6 percent shooting
This guy… pic.twitter.com/1lxdzyomTf – 12:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
My segment on Ben Simmons from my Bulls recap pod:
Ben has been outstanding as a defender, rebounder, and facilitator as of late. But KD and Kyrie’s other-worldly performances have allowed him to fade into the background in the half-court offense.
That really showed last night. pic.twitter.com/USLHk6g7Vj – 11:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Only 11 players are attempting 4+ mid-range shots per game.
KD is the only one shooting over 50% from that range (59.1%).
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Shades of Kobe’s 81 during Donovan Mitchell’s 71-burger: pic.twitter.com/3Ljgi2CN5c – 10:43 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Patrick Williams puts mistake aside, holds his own against Kevin Durant
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4059611/2023/0… – 9:54 AM
Bulls’ Patrick Williams puts mistake aside, holds his own against Kevin Durant
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in 2019 Dominique Wilkins hoped KD would replace him as the face of the modern recovery. He has. He’s also embraced it by helping college, NFL and NBA players who tore theirs after him. Today’s story: theathletic.com/4055470/2023/0… – 9:19 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Bulls beat a Giannis 45 and 22, a KD 44 and don’t get me started on the Mitchell game! – 9:00 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets have a 122.7 Offensive Rating with Nikola Jokic on the floor this season. How that compares to other stars:
Tatum: 119.5
Luka: 119.3
Steph: 118.9
Durant: 116.9
Ja: 115.8
Embiid: 114.9
Mitchell: 113.2
Giannis: 110.3 – 1:54 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kobe and Donovan Mitchell have the two highest scoring games of the last 61 years. In each of their following games they scored exactly 51 fewer points. – 1:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s 44 points not enough as #Bulls end #Nets‘ win streak at 12 games nypost.com/2023/01/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 1:12 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New episode of Bleav in Nets 🎤
Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak came to an end in Chicago.
I recapped the loss, breaking down a Houdini act from the supporting cast despite another other-worldly performance from Kevin Durant.
Listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 1:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant puts up 44 but Bulls still end Nets 12-game winning streak nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/05/dur… – 12:48 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince on Anthony Edwards:
“His ability to score the ball is up there with the best of them in this league. I’ve been around a lot of good players — Trae Young, KD, Kyrie, and he’s about right there, maybe even a little higher depending on the situation.” – 11:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on Nets 3-point struggles:
“I heard Billy (Donovan) saying not too long ago that they were living with other guys shooting threes as long as me and Kevin didn’t get it. We just don’t lose confidence in our shooters.”
BKN was 1/20 from 3 outside KD and Seth. Kyrie was 1/8. – 11:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets remained upbeat despite having their 12 game winning streak snapped. Prior to Wednesday’s loss, the Nets’ last loss came a month ago on Dec. 4th to the Celtics.
“We understand how we want to play every night,” KD said. – 11:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams on how he moved past his difficult ending at Cleveland to craft a season-best 22 points tonight with quality defensive minutes on Kevin Durant:
“For me, it was kind of, just fix it,” he said. “Nobody else was going to fix it but me.” pic.twitter.com/VAAJpKD1I6 – 11:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Mood was high in the Bulls locker room tonight. DeMar and Zach kept butting into Pat’s postgame.
Zach after Pat was asked about defending KD: “You said he had a defensive performance and (KD) had 44? I think he played great but that’s just a crazy, crazy question.” – 11:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on Patrick Williams’ performance tonight, which included a season-high 22 points and some quality defensive stretches on Kevin Durant:
“I thought he was great. I think he continues to get better.” pic.twitter.com/mpiu5qyEqo – 10:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Draymond Green just picked up a tech. That’s his 11th of the season. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant and Dillon Brooks for most in the league. – 10:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
As @Barbara Barker points out to Kevin Durant, this is the Nets first loss in a month. Last one came to the Celtics on Dec. 4. – 10:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said they checked the film at halftime to see if the Nets were forcing any 3s. Wasn’t the case at all. “Really good looks.” KD and Curry accounted for 11 of the Nets 12 3s. – 10:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls snap Brooklyn’s 12 game win streak. 121-112. DeRozan, Vucevic and Williams each scored 20+ Vooch with his 19th dbl-dbl of 21-13. Durant-44pts. – 10:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bulls snap the Nets’ 12-game win streak despite 44 points from Kevin Durant.
Brooklyn dug themselves a hole with lackadaisical defensive effort out of the gate.
And a poor showing from the supporting cast prevented them from digging themselves out. – 10:26 PM
Bulls snap the Nets’ 12-game win streak despite 44 points from Kevin Durant.
Brooklyn dug themselves a hole with lackadaisical defensive effort out of the gate.
And a poor showing from the supporting cast prevented them from digging themselves out. – 10:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 121, Nets 112
Bulls placed six in double-figures: P-Will (22), DeRozan (22), Vucevic (21), Dosunmu (17), LaVine (13) and Coby White (10)
Kevin Durant had 44 points on 22 FGA
Bulls (17-21) snap Nets’ 12-game W streak, move to 6-1 against East’s top 3 seeds – 10:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 121, Nets 112
Bulls are 6-1 vs. Celtics, Bucks and Nets
Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
DeRozan, Williams 22 pts
Vucevic 21 pts, 13 rebs
6 players in doubles
Durant 44 pts – 10:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets’ 12 game winning streak is over.
Bulls win it 121-112.
KD finishes with 44 points — and went 15-for-22 from the field. – 10:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 121, Nets 112.
Chicago overcomes Kevin Durant’s 44 points to snap Brooklyn’s league-best, 12-game winning streak.
Patrick Williams with a team- and season-high 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals for the Bulls. – 10:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Bulls beat the Nets 121-112. Kevin Durant had 44 points, team had a rough night from 3. Winning streak snapped at 12. Hopefully T.J. Warren is OK. Team heads to NOLA on Friday. – 10:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD just had Royce wide-open on the wing and completely looked him off. – 10:13 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
DeMar DeRozan takes it back to an original Kobe 6 he made on NIKE iD in 2011 👀 pic.twitter.com/xBj1a8uaGz – 10:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
This is just filthy by DeMar DeRozan. Over Kevin Durant, no less pic.twitter.com/geaq2IOJrV – 10:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren is shaken up after taking a shot. Gets up and checks out. Went right through the tunnel towards the locker room. Kevin Durant comes back in with about eight minutes left and the Nets down seven. – 10:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Kyrie being other-worldly has elevated Brooklyn to another level during their win streak.
But it has also allowed Ben Simmons to fade into the background.
Nets will need Ben to play like he did during that mid-season stretch if they want to contend in the long run. – 10:03 PM
KD and Kyrie being other-worldly has elevated Brooklyn to another level during their win streak.
But it has also allowed Ben Simmons to fade into the background.
Nets will need Ben to play like he did during that mid-season stretch if they want to contend in the long run. – 10:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kevin Durant breaks out a @UConnWBB / @UConnMBB KD 15 PE 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/AFxWwcXaD2 – 10:01 PM
Kevin Durant breaks out a @UConnWBB / @UConnMBB KD 15 PE 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/AFxWwcXaD2 – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Kevin Durant on the bench, Seth Curry is keeping the Nets in this game. He’s got 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench. – 9:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q3: Bulls 88, Nets 85
Kevin Durant has 39 points on 19 FGA through three quarters. Patrick Williams just fouled him on a 3PA with 1.6 secs left in quarter. – 9:52 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
#Michigan closed with 7-0 run to top Penn State 79-69. Dickinson has 17, Jett Howard & Kobe Bufkin each scored 14. Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) matched season-high, 3-game winning streak heading into game at #MichiganState (10-4, 2-1) Saturday. Should be a fun one. – 9:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kobe Bryant went 7-22 from the field after his 81-point game. #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, after erupting for 71 Monday night, is just 3-11 through one half. – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Not in this building, at least by an opponent I should say.” #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff when asked could a player score 82 (Kobe Bryant scored 81) or 101 (Wilt Chamberlain scored 100).
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 in Monday’s OT win over Chicago.
“71 is a hell of a number.” – 5:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
According to @Basketball-Reference, Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point, 11-assist game on Monday night has the third-highest game score since the 83-84 season. The only two games it scores better are Michael Jordan’s 69-point, 18-rebound game on 3/28/90 and Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game on 1/22/06. – 4:43 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Legendary broadcaster Chuck Swirsky (@Chuck Swirsky) was one of the few people in the building for both Kobe Bryant’s 81 and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performances. He worked both games, and gave his unique perspective on witnessing history twice 👇
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is now 7-0 when Aaron Wiggins starts.
OKC beat the best-record-in-the-NBA Celtics without SGA by 33 with Wiggins starting.
90s Bulls
60s Celtics
Showtime Lakers
Kobe-Shaq Lakers
KD Warriors
Thunder when Wiggins starts – 10:22 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points in a 137-122 win over the Trail Blazers.
Curry became the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a 60-point game, trailing only Kobe Bryant.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 70+ points in a win since Wilt:
— Donovan Mitchell
— Kobe Bryant
— David Robinson
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/A8LcfL8NZA – 2:40 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘It was like Kobe.’ Comparisons to the late, great Bryant have come fast and furious since his passing. But this one carries weight. Meet the man who called Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game, AND Kobe’s 81 pointer, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053457/2023/0… – 11:28 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell erupts for 71 points: Nine numbers to know from the best scoring night we’ve seen since Kobe Bryant’s 81 piece
cbssports.com/nba/news/donov… – 2:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell erupts for 71: Nine numbers to know from NBA’s highest-scoring game since Kobe Bryant’s 81
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Donovan Mitchell scored the most points in a game by any player since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in January 2006 😱
71 PTS
22/34 FG
8 REB
11 AST
✅ OT WIN vs Bulls
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/YtAalWlgZq – 1:47 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The NBA’s 71 Club. Wilt. Kobe. David Thompson. Elgin. The Admiral. And now, Spyda. Donovan Mitchell ‘humbled’ by historic night, joining rare company after scoring all those points, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4053221/2023/0… – 12:25 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Similarities Raps on the road led LA by 18 -Kobe ignited Lakers in third quarter – Bulls on road led Cavs by 21- Mitchell triggered comeback with huge third quarter. Both Kobe and Mitchell attempted more than 20 free throws – Kobe scored 81 in 4 quarters though. Still …. – 10:56 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The highest scoring games by a guard in NBA history:
Kobe: 81 on 46 FGA
Thompson: 73 on 38 FGA
Mitchell: 71 on 34 FGA
Book: 70 on 40 FGA
Mitchell’s 2.09 Pts/FGA is the highest of the four.
Important: Thompson did it without a 3-point line. – 10:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance is the highest-scoring game in the NBA since Kobe Bryant’s 81, per @Matt Williams. – 10:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Mitchell finishes with 71, as Bulls blow a 21-point first-half lead. In a season of bad losses, this one joins the top.
Mitchell’s 71 was the most ever against the Bulls, and the most the NBA has seen since Kobe’s 81 in 2006. – 10:03 PM
Mitchell finishes with 71, as Bulls blow a 21-point first-half lead. In a season of bad losses, this one joins the top.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Cavs 145, Bulls 134, OT
Donovan Mitchell scored a career- and NBA season-high 71 points, the most since Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point performance in 2006.
It’s also the most points scored against the Bulls by an individual player in franchise history. – 10:02 PM
More on this storyline
For all the advice Durant has given to others, he eschewed getting an advisor during his own recovery. He could have talked to DeMarcus Cousins, his teammate for 30 games in Golden State, or Rudy Gay, both of whom tore their Achilles before him. Instead, he decided to go it alone. “It was more by choice for me,” Durant said. “People can tell me how I’ll feel and what I’ll go through but I just wanted to experience it with no perspectives but just mine.” -via The Athletic / January 5, 2023
O’Malley said when he first started doing orthopedic surgery in the 1990s, doctors often told athletes who’d ruptured an Achilles that the injury was career-threatening. Now, it’s often only career-altering. “When I started, they’d put people in casts all the way up to your thigh,” O’Malley explained. “Now, though, doctors know that when a tendon is immobilized, it doesn’t heal very well, and the calf muscle gets very atrophied.” “Durant was probably in a cast for 48 hours, and we moved him to a removable thing and started working on his calf. We know that a little bit of motion and a little bit of weight-bearing makes the tendon stronger. That’s all good stuff. … Durant probably has the least change in his game before and after.” -via The Athletic / January 5, 2023
Klay Thompson soon learned he’d torn his right Achilles, his second significant leg injury in as many years. And then he got a call from Durant, his former teammate in Golden State, who was preparing for his own return to the court as a Net. “You’re going to be all right,” Durant told him. Thompson said the first few months after tearing his Achilles were especially hard. He went from being on the brink of getting to play again to having basketball taken away for another year. He wondered if he’d be great again. The 32-year-old said his friends and family helped get him through that period, and Durant played a part, both directly and indirectly. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2023
Michael Scotto: Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (6), Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker. Spida finished with 71 points (Cavaliers record), 11 assists, and 8 rebounds in the win. pic.twitter.com/J6ix2wlXlX -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 3, 2023
Bucks-Celtics was the top draw of the day with an average of 6.03 million viewers — up 16% from Warriors-Suns in the same window last year (5.19M) and the second-largest NBA regular season audience since the league returned from hiatus (Mavericks-Lakers averaged 7.01 million on Christmas Day two years ago). The Celtics’ win, which peaked with 6.83 million from 7:30-7:45 PM ET, marked the first time since 1995 that the most-watched game on Christmas did not involve LeBron James, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. -via Sports Media Watch / December 27, 2022
Following up on Nike and Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, reaching a deal in March for the continuation of the Kobe partnership, we’re potentially learning more about what releases the brand may have planned for 2023. Per Sole Retriever, the Nike Kobe 8 will be returning in Protro form late next year. Bryant’s eighth Nike signature shoe debuted in 2012 and was created by longtime Nike designer Eric Avar. There are currently no images of the forthcoming Protro shoe available but according to the leaker account, the shoe will return in a “Triple White” colorway and will be offered in full-family sizing. -via Sole Collector / December 27, 2022
