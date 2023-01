Kevin Durant: Kobe Bryant told me don’t be a f****** crybaby after I tore my Achilles

Klay Thompson soon learned he’d torn his right Achilles, his second significant leg injury in as many years. And then he got a call from Durant, his former teammate in Golden State, who was preparing for his own return to the court as a Net. “You’re going to be all right,” Durant told him. Thompson said the first few months after tearing his Achilles were especially hard. He went from being on the brink of getting to play again to having basketball taken away for another year. He wondered if he’d be great again. The 32-year-old said his friends and family helped get him through that period, and Durant played a part, both directly and indirectly. -via The Athletic / January 5, 2023