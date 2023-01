Knicks, Lakers, Mavs and Heat among potential Zach LaVine suitors

Dallas is always looking to improve its roster around MVP candidate Luka Doncic, and LaVine would help take the scoring load off him. However, Dallas would have more trade flexibility with draft pick compensation after this season, which is noteworthy. I’ve heard the Mavericks don’t want to part with a first-round pick unless they think any incoming player can help them be a championship contender this season . -via HoopsHype / January 5, 2023