Knicks, Lakers, Mavs and Heat among potential Zach LaVine suitors

If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 121, Nets 112
Bulls placed six in double-figures: P-Will (22), DeRozan (22), Vucevic (21), Dosunmu (17), LaVine (13) and Coby White (10)
Kevin Durant had 44 points on 22 FGA
Bulls (17-21) snap Nets’ 12-game W streak, move to 6-1 against East’s top 3 seeds – 10:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have maintained 2nd half lead with DeRozan/LaVine combining for just 3 points in 2nd half with 7:50 to play – 10:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine sinks technical FT at 2:49 of 3rd for first point of 2nd half. DeRozan hasn’t scored this half yet. – 9:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls head into the locker room with a 69-59 lead.
Vooch leads with 17 points, LaVine adds 12 and Williams also adds 12 (all from the first quarter). – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 69, Nets 59
Bulls shot 58% in first half and have four in double-figures: Vucevic (17), LaVine (12), Williams (12), DeRozan (10)
Kevin Durant scored last 13 points of second quarter for Brooklyn and has 28 points on 11-15 shooting – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 69, Nets 59 at half
Vucevic 17 pts, 8 rebs
LaVine 12 pts, 3 assists
Williams 12 pts
DeRozan 10 pts
Bulls 57.8% FG
Durant 28 pts – 9:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bulls 40, Nets 33
Great first quarter for Bulls offensively. Shot 76%, made four 3s ad had 9 assists. Patrick Williams has 12 early points.
Defensively, Bulls also have 3 steals and 2 blocks, including Zach LaVine on a Kyrie Irving 3-pointer. – 8:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan spoke at length pregame about the DeRozan/LaVine dynamic late in games.
TLDR: Donovan disagreed with assessment LaVine is uninvolved in games down stretch. Bulls use him often in off-ball actions, and Donovan has trust in both. pic.twitter.com/J3grdKsCP8 – 7:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he trusts both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in end-of-game situations and both players are involved in the actions he’s calling. – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine ‘privately has questioned’ role with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/rep… – 3:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Brooklyn Nets @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. Nets riding a 12 game win streak. Bulls beat Nets in NY Nov 1st.@ZachLaVine with 20 of 29 in 4th Q. – 8:05 AM
Dallas is always looking to improve its roster around MVP candidate Luka Doncic, and LaVine would help take the scoring load off him. However, Dallas would have more trade flexibility with draft pick compensation after this season, which is noteworthy. I’ve heard the Mavericks don’t want to part with a first-round pick unless they think any incoming player can help them be a championship contender this season. -via HoopsHype / January 5, 2023
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan pushed back a little against questions about Zach LaVine not being written in as the guy to take game-winning shots in recent close games. Donovan said he trusts LaVine to take those shots too: “I have no problem with Zach with the ball in his hands.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 4, 2023
Julia Poe: Patrick Williams on matching up with Kevin Durant tonight: “I definitely enjoy it. … I always want to be able to look back and say I battled with KD, I battled with LeBron, I was playing on a team with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. You never know how much longer they have.” -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 4, 2023
