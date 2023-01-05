Marvin Bagley out at least six weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Marvin Bagley III: Bagley joins a short list of players to suffer multiple metacarpals fractures at the same time. Like Bagley, Earl Boykins, Robin Lopez, and Kevin Love all sustained fractures to their 3rd and 4th metacarpals. Only Love underwent surgery. 🧵 1/3 – 5:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will be out at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand. – 4:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Marvin Bagley III underwent surgery today to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand. He’ll be reevaluated in six weeks – 4:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III successfully underwent surgery today and will be re-evaluated in six weeks pic.twitter.com/T4yLzlaesK – 4:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons say Marvin Bagley III will be re-evaluated in six weeks after undergoing surgery today to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand – 4:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
#Pistons starting 5:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Duren
Hayes is back from his three-game suspension, and Casey is sticking with the Stewart-Duren frontcourt despite Bagley’s injury. Curious to see how rotations change. – 9:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said the loss of Bagley will force Detroit to play one big man more. They’ll still play two but more single big after that. – 8:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss an extended amount of time due to a right hand injury, according to multiple reports, leaving the #Pistons thin in the frontcourt. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sources to @Vincent Goodwill: Pistons F Marvin Bagley III will likely require surgery on two broken fingers on his right hand and would miss 6-8 weeks.
➡️ https://t.co/79aWISCmAU pic.twitter.com/DmvBOXe0hc – 8:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley has a fracture in the hand and will likely be out for a long period, per sources.
Surgery possible.
@Vincent Goodwill was first. – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said the team expects Marvin Bagley III to miss time after injuring his right hand last night. No details on how long he’ll be out yet, the team has to run more tests – 6:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Bagley injury is unfortunate. Dude can’t catch a break. He looked to be in a lot of pain last night.
My guess is we’ll see Stew start at 4 and play backup five, assuming foul trouble isn’t a thing. Sprinkle in Noel. That second unit could use some defense. – 3:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III (right hand) won’t return tonight, Pistons announce – 11:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons announce Marvin Bagley III (right hand) will not return to tonight’s game. – 11:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley III will not return with a right hand injury, per team. – 11:09 PM
More on this storyline
Vincent Goodwill: Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III will likely require surgery on his two broken fingers on his right hand, expected to miss 6-8 weeks, sources tell @YahooSports -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / January 3, 2023
Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey says Marvin Bagley III got his right hand clamped in a tangle up with Jusuf Nurkic last night. He’s still going through some testing, but he’s expected to miss some time. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / January 3, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III has sustained a right-hand injury is expected to miss extended time, sources tell ESPN. Bagley III is undergoing further evaluation to determine next steps. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 3, 2023
