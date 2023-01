Myles Turner headed to trade block if Pacers can't extend him?

Tony East: Pacers beat the Clippers 131-130. They’ve won 3 games in a row and 5 out of 6, improving to 20-17 to close out the year. Really impressive win tonight. Myles Turner: 34 points Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points (18 in the fourth) and 10 assists -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 31, 2022

Three Pacers were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, a first that I can remember.Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner – 3:33 PM

Montrezl Harrell has given this team a huge lift right now. 8 points on 4/4 shooting and 2 blocks while providing some size against Myles Turner. #Sixers

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.