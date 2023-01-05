Myles Turner headed to trade block if Pacers can't extend him?

The Athletic reported last month that the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner were in extension talks. An agreement would end a four-year prolonged trade saga around the versatile big man. However, multiple sources indicated this week that if a deal isn’t reached, it would finally prompt the Pacers to move on and deal Turner. At this point, I’ll believe it when I see it, given how many times Turner’s name has appeared in trade rumors.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Myles Turner doing a tremendous job protecting the rim for the Pacers down the stretch – 9:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner has made several key blocks tonight, including that one on Harden.
Has 5 blocks total. – 9:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Three Pacers were nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, a first that I can remember.
Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner – 3:33 PM
Tony East: Pacers beat the Clippers 131-130. They’ve won 3 games in a row and 5 out of 6, improving to 20-17 to close out the year. Really impressive win tonight. Myles Turner: 34 points Tyrese Haliburton: 24 points (18 in the fourth) and 10 assists -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 31, 2022
The Indiana Pacers and center Myles Turner have opened up contract extension discussions and are exploring a potential new deal, league sources with direct knowledge of the discussions who are unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
