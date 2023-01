Spurs will waive Noah Vonleh, making him a free agent

Javonte Green continues to provide a spark with his relentless energy and hustle. In his first few minutes, Green blocked a Noah Vonleh layup, defended a Jaylen Brown driving layup by jumping straight up and avoiding a foul, knocked down a wing 3, and forced a Malcolm Brogdon turnover when he stripped the ball. “We just play free,” Green said. Dragić is the offensive conductor. He tallied six assists against zero turnovers against the Celtics, adding seven points in 17 minutes . -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022