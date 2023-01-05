Tyler Dorsey works out for Lakers

Krysten Peek: Tyler Dorsey, who was waved by the Dallas Mavericks last month, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, sources told @YahooSports. General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham were both in the gym watching Dorsey.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Tyler Dorsey worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, per @YahooSports. – 6:33 PM
Tyler Dorsey worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, per @YahooSports. – 6:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sasa Obradovic opened up about the difficulties EuroLeague clubs are facing when trying to sign new players 🧐
AS Monaco head coach also commented on Tyler Dorsey’s case:
basketnews.com/news-183317-sa… – 11:35 AM
Sasa Obradovic opened up about the difficulties EuroLeague clubs are facing when trying to sign new players 🧐
AS Monaco head coach also commented on Tyler Dorsey’s case:
basketnews.com/news-183317-sa… – 11:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Sasa Obradovic on Tyler Dorsey: “It is difficult to change the mindset of a player who has set his sights on being in the NBA and wants to wait for that ten-day contract eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 8:43 AM
Sasa Obradovic on Tyler Dorsey: “It is difficult to change the mindset of a player who has set his sights on being in the NBA and wants to wait for that ten-day contract eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 8:43 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Tyler Dorsey not in a rush to sign new contract, hopeful to have another chance in the NBA sportando.basketball/en/tyler-dorse… – 5:09 AM
Tyler Dorsey not in a rush to sign new contract, hopeful to have another chance in the NBA sportando.basketball/en/tyler-dorse… – 5:09 AM
More on this storyline
Aris Barkas: Tyler Dorsey will wait for the 10-days contract market in the NBA (opening on 5/1) and will not take any decision about his future upon a rush despite the strong interest of Fenerbahce, Olympiacos and the offer of Monaco. More on @Eurohoopsnet -via Twitter / January 4, 2023
According to Eurohoops sources, Tyler Dorsey will not take any decision about his future in a rush, and he’s waiting for the 10-day contract market in the NBA, which will open on January 5, to plan the rest of his season. At the moment, three EuroLeague teams have shown a lot of interest in Tyler Dorsey after the Dallas Mavericks released him. -via EuroHoops.net / January 2, 2023
Olympiacos Piraeus are expected to contact their former player’s — Tyler Dorsey’s — side following his release from the Dallas Mavericks. Konstantinos Melayess of Gazzetta.gr writes that Olympiacos will talk to Dorsey’s representatives in the next few days in order to find out if he is thinking about returning to the EuroLeague. -via BasketNews / December 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.