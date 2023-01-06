Andre Iguodala to make season debut on Saturday

Shams Charania: Golden State’s Andre Iguodala announces on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner that he will make his season debut on Saturday vs. the Orlando Magic.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr called Andre Iguodala a “freak athlete,” adding that he’s in amazing conditioning and is highly intelligent. Iguodala returns tomorrow. – 4:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that Iguodala will under a minutes restriction tomorrow, but what that will look like hasn’t been determined yet. Kerr says they’re also still figuring out what his availability will look like moving forward in back-to-backs, etc. – 4:06 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow, Steph Curry’s targeted return date is next Friday, Andrew Wiggins is practicing & hopefully will return next week, Kuminga, J. Green & Wiseman are being re-evaluated next Wednesday. The Warriors could be back to full strength VERY soon. #dubnation – 3:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala is back. What does that mean for the Warriors?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala back tomorrow
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins about to be back as well
Next few weeks should be very interesting for the Warriors – 3:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“Patience is a virtue, and now we’re here.”
Newser on Andre Iguodala making his season debut for the Warriors on Saturday against the Magic nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala is back
Newser: nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:34 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andre Iguodala announces that he’s back tomorrow and will play against the Magic!!!! Immediate reaction right now on @LockedOnDubs #DubNation – 3:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala to make season debut Saturday mercurynews.com/2023/01/06/war… – 3:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andre Iguodala announces on his Point Forward podcast that he’ll make his season debut tomorrow against the Magic. – 3:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State’s Andre Iguodala announces on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner that he will make his season debut on Saturday vs. the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/nSxlJBDBWZ – 2:59 PM
More on this storyline
Madeline Kenney: Andre Iguodala will be under a minutes restriction. Kerr said Iguodala looked good in scrimmages. “I’m not concerned about his production and play, it’s more about trying to preserve him over the long haul,” Kerr said. -via Twitter @madkenney / January 6, 2023
Melissa Rohlin: Steve Kerr called Andre Iguodala a “freak athlete,” adding that he’s in amazing conditioning and is highly intelligence. Iguodala returns tomorrow. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / January 6, 2023
Kendra Andrews: On his Point Forward podcast, Andre Iguodala says that he will make his season debut tomorrow against the Magic. “I hope the fan base is excited. Im a little nervous, but I’m also excited … patience is a virtue. And now we’re finally here.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 6, 2023
