Anthony Davis progressing well from foot injury with minimal pain

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is rehabbing a stress injury to his right foot, will be taking a significant step forward in a few days by testing out his foot on the court in an individual workout, league sources tell Bleacher report. This is one of the assignments in the ramp-up process before Davis is cleared for contact drills and then ultimately given the green light to rejoin his teammates for practices. Davis is progressing well with minimal pain, sources say Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report