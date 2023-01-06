Anthony Davis progressing well from foot injury with minimal pain

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is rehabbing a stress injury to his right foot, will be taking a significant step forward in a few days by testing out his foot on the court in an individual workout, league sources tell Bleacher report. This is one of the assignments in the ramp-up process before Davis is cleared for contact drills and then ultimately given the green light to rejoin his teammates for practices. Davis is progressing well with minimal pain, sources say.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Zion Williamson
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Domantas Sabonis
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard
ALTERNATES
Fox, Edwards, Ayton, Grant, Simons pic.twitter.com/F0pb086kTT – 11:46 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
Tom Ziller @teamziller
There are really just two races for All-Star starter in play: Zion vs. AD and Embiid vs. Tatum.
Fan vote should decide the former, but player vote — which has historically been strangely unkind to Tatum — could determine the East. Post is unlocked: ziller.substack.com/p/fantasy-vs-r… – 9:23 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
Quinn Cook @QCook323
Zion Williamson @Zionwilliamson
My journey to the NBA is reflected in many themes on @BMFstarz , which is why it’s one of my favorite shows. Had a blast choppin it up with @BMFLILMEECH to discuss our life stories.
#BMF season 2 premieres Jan 6 #BlackMafiaFridays #ad pic.twitter.com/k0SwcRYj1r – 8:07 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron james is shooting 72.7% on drives—and 84.9% at the rim—since the anthony davis injury pic.twitter.com/ji0u4Wt2kY – 4:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron and AD were a given, but Austin Reaves is getting some love in the All-Star voting… pic.twitter.com/93ieOoqAGk – 2:19 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Efficiency vs. volume for NBA scorers
• Giannis is shooting or going to the line almost once per minute
• Jokic, KD, Steph, Lauri, AD, Zion 🔥
• Westbrook, Rozier, FVV, Barnes 🥶
What jumps out to you? pic.twitter.com/07Bpl5ky4D – 1:42 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion has got the fourth-most fan votes for Western Conference frontcourt players. Not far behind Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/tlwgEfjL3z – 1:02 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Lofty comparisons for Evan Mobley continue to toll. The latest? Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, it’s hard to see where Mobley has improved from his rookie season. The Cavs say he has, and the glimpses are based in ‘opportunity’ @The Athletic theathletic.com/4059576/2023/0… – 11:34 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
The NBA this season (14 50-point games):
Steph Curry: 50
Darius Garland: 51
Pascal Siakam: 52
Klay Thompson: 54
Anthony Davis: 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 55
Devin Booker: 51, 58
Joel Embiid: 53, 59
Luka Doncic: 50, 51, 60
Donovan Mitchell: 71
What a time to be alive. – 11:22 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
The NBA this season (14 50-point games:
Steph Curry: 50
Darius Garland: 51
Pascal Siakam: 52
Klay Thompson: 54
Anthony Davis: 55
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 55
Devin Booker: 51, 58
Joel Embiid: 53, 59
Luka Doncic: 50, 51, 60
Donovan Mitchell: 71
What a time to be alive. – 11:21 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast, w/guest @LaJethroJenkins! We talk about the Lakers’ win over Miami, the possible futures of Russ, AD and LeBron in L.A., and what Pelinka should do this season. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:43 AM
