Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker both out at least two weeks

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker (left knee tendinitis) are both expected to miss approximately the next two weeks, at a minimum, after being evaluated by Lakers medical personnel, the team says. Both will be reevaluated after a rest and recovery period – 1:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers‘ Austin Reaves will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a left hamstring strain, team says. Lonnie Walker IV will also miss at least two weeks due to left knee tendinitis. – 1:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Medical update from the Lakers:
Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.
Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Updates from the Lakers: Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.
Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the latest Anthony Davis injury updates, Lakers All-Star votes (Austin Reaves at 9!) and how big of a trade is needed to get into the playoff mix.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) are probable for game vs. Hawks. Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain), Damian Jones (right toe soreness) are questionable, Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain), Lonnie Walker IV (left knee) out – 8:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) is out tomorrow vs. Atlanta.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are probable. Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones are questionable. – 8:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron and AD were a given, but Austin Reaves is getting some love in the All-Star voting… pic.twitter.com/93ieOoqAGk – 2:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First All-Star voting returns are out, with @LeBron James No. 1 overall, @Anthony Davis third for West frontcourt, Westbrook 6th for guards, and Austin Reaves 9th: pic.twitter.com/hpXPEUH6JZ – 1:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Today was the day Austin Reaves finally became Alex Caruso! AK pic.twitter.com/D2w5Gvwq8U – 1:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Former Sooner Austin Reaves has the 9th-most All-Star votes among Western Conference guards – 1:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Heat 23
Despite missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers have a near-double-digit lead over the Heat after one quarter. Dennis Schroder has 8 points. Wenyen Gabriel has 7. Russell Westbrook already has 5 assists. – 10:38 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) are out for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 3:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
No LeBron or Lonnie Walker tonight against the Heat. LeBron has a non-COVID illness. Walker is dealing with knee soreness. – 3:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Lakers announce LeBron James is out tonight against the Heat with a non-COVID illness.
Lonnie Walker is also out due to left knee soreness. – 3:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that:
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 3:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is out tonight with a non-COVID illness for the Heat game, per the Lakers. Lonnie Walker will also miss the game because of a bruised tailbone. – 3:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update for tonight from the Lakers:
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 3:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook is probable to play tomorrow after missing the second half in Charlotte with left foot soreness, while LeBron James (45 ppg in two games as a 38-year-old) and Lonnie Walker IV (out the last two games) are questionable. – 7:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report says LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable, Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness) is probable and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) is questionable for game tomorrow vs. Heat. – 7:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list Russell a Westbrook (left foot soreness) as probable vs. Miami. LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee soreness) are questionable. – 7:41 PM
Harrison Faigen: Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves are both out tomorrow vs. the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/WsZ0yDibp0 -via Twitter @hmfaigen / January 5, 2023
Kyle Goon: The Lakers continue to have injury issues: LeBron on track to return tomorrow against the Hawks, but Troy Brown Jr. is questionable — he was kneed in the left quad on Wednesday and didn’t play in the second half. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker have been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/TOt1uX7Spj -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 5, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham said that Lonnie Walker IV recently began experiencing tendinitis in his knee. He said the Lakers are “bringing him along slow.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 4, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @mcten : As expected, the Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 6, 2023
