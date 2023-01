Bam Adebayo: I feel like I'm the best defender in the league, I can guard anybody on the court

Even though you try to be at peace, to what extent did not getting DPOY last season contribute to any motivation this season? (Adebayo made NBA All-Defensive second team for a second consecutive season and ranked fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting). Bam Adebayo: I feel like I’ve been the best defender in the last two seasons. There’s no excuse. The media doesn’t like hearing about undrafted guys. The media wants to hear about the No. 1 picks and the top picks. They want to watch them on TV. We have a team that is made up of almost all undrafted guys. It sounds like it’s a great story to talk about, but they don’t want to see it. It discredits us with what we’ve accomplished with making it to the Eastern Conference finals [last season]. It’s those little things. -via NBA.com / January 6, 2023