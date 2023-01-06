Bam Adebayo: I feel like I'm the best defender in the league, I can guard anybody on the court

Bam Adebayo: But I feel like I’m the best defender in the league. I can guard one through five and I can guard anybody on the court. In past seasons, that’s how I got on the court. Defense is how I got to where I am today. That’s never going to be away. I’m always going to have the mindset of wanting to be in the top five on both units.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bam Adebayo Q&A: Heat center on dedicating this season to Udonis Haslem, his expanded scoring & leadership role & missing out on DPOY last season. Bam:”I’m the best defender in the league. I can guard one through five and I can guard anybody on the court.” https://t.co/g5dP7fcjda pic.twitter.com/gW63FBtRot – 11:19 AM
Bam Adebayo Q&A: Heat center on dedicating this season to Udonis Haslem, his expanded scoring & leadership role & missing out on DPOY last season. Bam:”I’m the best defender in the league. I can guard one through five and I can guard anybody on the court.” https://t.co/g5dP7fcjda pic.twitter.com/gW63FBtRot – 11:19 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Where does Heat stand in early All-Star fan voting? Jimmy Butler only top-10 vote-getter in first returns of fan balloting, as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro left out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:56 PM
Where does Heat stand in early All-Star fan voting? Jimmy Butler only top-10 vote-getter in first returns of fan balloting, as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro left out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Where does Heat stand in early All-Star fan voting? Jimmy Butler only top-10 vote-getter in first returns of fan balloting, as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro left out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:42 PM
NEW: Where does Heat stand in early All-Star fan voting? Jimmy Butler only top-10 vote-getter in first returns of fan balloting, as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro left out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler on another bad Heat loss, “We’ve just got to figure this thing out.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also, little love for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in fan NBA All-Star balloting. – 2:38 PM
Jimmy Butler on another bad Heat loss, “We’ve just got to figure this thing out.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also, little love for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in fan NBA All-Star balloting. – 2:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
In the initial return of fan voting for this season’s All-Star Game, Jimmy Butler is fifth among frontcourt players and Bam Adebayo is somehow not in the top 10.
No Heat guards in the top 10. – 1:02 PM
In the initial return of fan voting for this season’s All-Star Game, Jimmy Butler is fifth among frontcourt players and Bam Adebayo is somehow not in the top 10.
No Heat guards in the top 10. – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
In the initial round of NBA fan All-Star balloting, Jimmy Butler is fifth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, with Bam Adebayo not in the top 10. No Heat guard is in the top 10. – 1:01 PM
In the initial round of NBA fan All-Star balloting, Jimmy Butler is fifth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, with Bam Adebayo not in the top 10. No Heat guard is in the top 10. – 1:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat Check podcast: Discussing the Heat’s latest injury issues after news of Duncan Robinson’s finger surgery breaks and what it means for the rest of the roster. Also, more Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro talk miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 12:31 PM
A new Heat Check podcast: Discussing the Heat’s latest injury issues after news of Duncan Robinson’s finger surgery breaks and what it means for the rest of the roster. Also, more Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro talk miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 12:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam Adebayo 30-point games:
7 — This season
7 — First 5 seasons combined
Averaging 31/11 in his last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/wBTGim7907 – 9:10 AM
Bam Adebayo 30-point games:
7 — This season
7 — First 5 seasons combined
Averaging 31/11 in his last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/wBTGim7907 – 9:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 112-109 loss to Lakers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Can’t get a stop at finish.
2. Bam Adebayo with 30 more.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part.
4. Dewayne Dedmon back, but little support in middle.
5. Heat primary lineup still at a loss. – 9:06 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 112-109 loss to Lakers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Can’t get a stop at finish.
2. Bam Adebayo with 30 more.
3. Jimmy Butler does his part.
4. Dewayne Dedmon back, but little support in middle.
5. Heat primary lineup still at a loss. – 9:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Thomas Bryant scored 21 points last night
Bam Adebayo was guarding him for 6 of those
That didn’t feel like a game last night where the over-switching was necessary
The Lakers just wanted to get Bam out of the play – 8:06 AM
Thomas Bryant scored 21 points last night
Bam Adebayo was guarding him for 6 of those
That didn’t feel like a game last night where the over-switching was necessary
The Lakers just wanted to get Bam out of the play – 8:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team puts way too much pressure on Bam Adebayo to just cover everything up defensively
He’s put up 30+ in 3 straight games
He just can’t sustain that while having to guard three players after they burst past that original layer every play
Wasn’t just Herro/Lowry either – 12:43 AM
This team puts way too much pressure on Bam Adebayo to just cover everything up defensively
He’s put up 30+ in 3 straight games
He just can’t sustain that while having to guard three players after they burst past that original layer every play
Wasn’t just Herro/Lowry either – 12:43 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo is the fourth player in Heat history with three consecutive 30-point games.
The others: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Glen Rice. – 12:36 AM
Bam Adebayo is the fourth player in Heat history with three consecutive 30-point games.
The others: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Glen Rice. – 12:36 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That putback gives Bam Adebayo his third straight 30-point game. – 12:35 AM
That putback gives Bam Adebayo his third straight 30-point game. – 12:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
3 point game, under 6 minutes to go in the 4th
Feels like the Heat’s offensive blueprint down the stretch will be Jimmy Butler mid-post inserts or Bam Adebayo face-ups
They will live with that result from there – 12:11 AM
3 point game, under 6 minutes to go in the 4th
Feels like the Heat’s offensive blueprint down the stretch will be Jimmy Butler mid-post inserts or Bam Adebayo face-ups
They will live with that result from there – 12:11 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler’s third quarter: 13 points, two assists and two rebounds. He’s got 22 in the game. Bam Adebayo with 23.
Heat’s offense — even while missing 16 of 20 from 3 — is doing enough. Just need to stop fouling on defense. Lakers outscoring the Heat by eight at the line. – 11:53 PM
Jimmy Butler’s third quarter: 13 points, two assists and two rebounds. He’s got 22 in the game. Bam Adebayo with 23.
Heat’s offense — even while missing 16 of 20 from 3 — is doing enough. Just need to stop fouling on defense. Lakers outscoring the Heat by eight at the line. – 11:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Lakers 52, Heat 48
Lakers led by as many as 13 points, but the Heat closed the half on a 19-10 run to close the gap. Bam Adebayo with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, five rebounds and two assists. – 11:07 PM
Halftime: Lakers 52, Heat 48
Lakers led by as many as 13 points, but the Heat closed the half on a 19-10 run to close the gap. Bam Adebayo with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field, five rebounds and two assists. – 11:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat using its preferred starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo for the second straight game and just the 14th time this season. – 9:31 PM
Heat using its preferred starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo for the second straight game and just the 14th time this season. – 9:31 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Very random but I can’t stop thinking about how the other night Nikola Jokic jumped to try to create space between him and Bam Adebayo.
No fake pass from Jamal Murray or anything. Just jumped to try to trick Bam, then ran to the ball.
Gonna call this the “Joker jump.” pic.twitter.com/PJ2nttyCHm – 5:55 PM
Very random but I can’t stop thinking about how the other night Nikola Jokic jumped to try to create space between him and Bam Adebayo.
No fake pass from Jamal Murray or anything. Just jumped to try to trick Bam, then ran to the ball.
Gonna call this the “Joker jump.” pic.twitter.com/PJ2nttyCHm – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Bam Adebayo still in chase mode for All-Star selection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:51 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Bam Adebayo still in chase mode for All-Star selection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So yeah, while we’re talking about bench lineups
Bam Adebayo told me something interesting after Monday night game: “Biggest thing for us is we just got stops. It ain’t even about the offense. It’s about getting stops.”
LAC bench groups have to, you know, score at some point. – 1:59 PM
So yeah, while we’re talking about bench lineups
Bam Adebayo told me something interesting after Monday night game: “Biggest thing for us is we just got stops. It ain’t even about the offense. It’s about getting stops.”
LAC bench groups have to, you know, score at some point. – 1:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Bam Adebayo still in chase mode for All-Star selection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:36 PM
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Bam Adebayo still in chase mode for All-Star selection? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:22 AM
From yesterday: Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Heat’s Bam Adebayo still in chase mode for All-Star selection? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:33 AM
Is Heat’s Bam Adebayo still in chase mode for All-Star selection? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Miami’s hopes built on foundation of Bam Adebayo in the paint nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/mia… – 2:52 AM
Miami’s hopes built on foundation of Bam Adebayo in the paint nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/04/mia… – 2:52 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “I think what he’s doing now probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession.” – 9:25 PM
Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Erik Spoelstra: “I think what he’s doing now probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession.” – 9:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro-Victor Oladipo-Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo lineup this season in a small sample size:
120 offensive rating/88 defensive rating
5-1 in the 6 games we’ve seen this combo – 8:03 PM
Tyler Herro-Victor Oladipo-Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo lineup this season in a small sample size:
120 offensive rating/88 defensive rating
5-1 in the 6 games we’ve seen this combo – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Bam Adebayo providing powerful paint punch amid Heat resurrection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:41 PM
From earlier — Bam Adebayo providing powerful paint punch amid Heat resurrection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
No matter what the Clippers tried last night, Bam Adebayo had an answer. pic.twitter.com/FE9NO8L0CU – 5:40 PM
No matter what the Clippers tried last night, Bam Adebayo had an answer. pic.twitter.com/FE9NO8L0CU – 5:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo: “Coach says as long as it’s in the rectangle, not shoot whatever you want but it’s a guaranteed 65 percent or something crazy like that. So just getting to my spot.” – 4:40 PM
Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo: “Coach says as long as it’s in the rectangle, not shoot whatever you want but it’s a guaranteed 65 percent or something crazy like that. So just getting to my spot.” – 4:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
#Suns big Deandre Ayton is 11th in #NBA in PITP at 12.9 per game.
10 players: Zion, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Jokic, LeBron, Bam Adebayo, SGA, Ja, Embiid and Luka: ahead of Ayton are in top 30 in FTAs a game with Antetokounmpo at 13 a game.
Ayton is 104th. https://t.co/fUYO7Aucf5 pic.twitter.com/s4faR065db – 4:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro among those nominated for NBA East Player of the Month for December that went to Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro among those nominated for NBA East Player of the Month for December that went to Joel Embiid. – 4:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo: “Coach says as long as it’s in the rectangle, not shoot whatever you want but it’s a guaranteed 65 percent or something crazy like that. So just getting to my spot.” – 2:09 PM
NEW: Bam Adebayo continues offensive surge for Heat with relentless paint attacks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo: “Coach says as long as it’s in the rectangle, not shoot whatever you want but it’s a guaranteed 65 percent or something crazy like that. So just getting to my spot.” – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo providing powerful paint punch amid Heat resurrection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He’s just reading the possession and the scheme and what’s called for on that particular possession better than I think he’s ever done over the course of his career.” – 2:01 PM
Bam Adebayo providing powerful paint punch amid Heat resurrection. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He’s just reading the possession and the scheme and what’s called for on that particular possession better than I think he’s ever done over the course of his career.” – 2:01 PM
More on this storyline
Even though you try to be at peace, to what extent did not getting DPOY last season contribute to any motivation this season? (Adebayo made NBA All-Defensive second team for a second consecutive season and ranked fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting). Bam Adebayo: I feel like I’ve been the best defender in the last two seasons. There’s no excuse. The media doesn’t like hearing about undrafted guys. The media wants to hear about the No. 1 picks and the top picks. They want to watch them on TV. We have a team that is made up of almost all undrafted guys. It sounds like it’s a great story to talk about, but they don’t want to see it. It discredits us with what we’ve accomplished with making it to the Eastern Conference finals [last season]. It’s those little things. -via NBA.com / January 6, 2023
Spo (Heat coach Erik Spoelstra) said he’s impressed with how you balance your scoring and facilitating. How do you determine which approach to take? Bam Adebayo: It’s about reading the defense. That’s the biggest thing. You don’t want to have bad possessions where you just go one-on-one hard or make a shot harder than it’s supposed to be. You want to get an easy shot. I’m reading the game in that sense. We have a great point guard in Kyle Lowry. But in a sense, I also run point guard. So, I talk to Kyle about the flow of the game, how he’s reading things and looking at the clock. It’s those little things I’m paying attention to so I can manipulate the game. -via NBA.com / January 6, 2023
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo helped 10 high school students from Greensboro, North Carolina, with a holiday trip through his foundation last week. The 10 male students were treated to three action-packed days in Miami, where they had housing, three meals a day as well as receiving various tours. -via Miami Herald / January 3, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.