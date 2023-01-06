Blazers 25, Pacers 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-18) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 25, Indiana Pacers 22 (Q1 02:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
watch your step.👀
Bennedict Mathurin gets to the rim with ease! pic.twitter.com/dsYZKrJ6tH – 7:32 PM
watch your step.👀
Bennedict Mathurin gets to the rim with ease! pic.twitter.com/dsYZKrJ6tH – 7:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Jabari bringing the energy early 😤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/JLazVtsnnp – 7:30 PM
Jabari bringing the energy early 😤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/JLazVtsnnp – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense 👉 offense
Buddy Hield with the deflection and Andrew Nembhard with the score!
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/D1kwv6Engv pic.twitter.com/pXjps7nFu9 – 7:24 PM
defense 👉 offense
Buddy Hield with the deflection and Andrew Nembhard with the score!
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/D1kwv6Engv pic.twitter.com/pXjps7nFu9 – 7:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, who plays well against Portland, picks up his 2nd foul and is taken out. He was asking to stay in.
With Jalen Smith out with an injury, Isaiah Jackson is subbed in.
Jackson played the last two nights with the Mad Ants; hasn’t played in the last four Pacers games. – 7:23 PM
Myles Turner, who plays well against Portland, picks up his 2nd foul and is taken out. He was asking to stay in.
With Jalen Smith out with an injury, Isaiah Jackson is subbed in.
Jackson played the last two nights with the Mad Ants; hasn’t played in the last four Pacers games. – 7:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After trailing 10-0, Pacers have forced turnovers on three of the Blazers’ last four possessions.
Back to playing fast, playing their style. And they’re within two. – 7:20 PM
After trailing 10-0, Pacers have forced turnovers on three of the Blazers’ last four possessions.
Back to playing fast, playing their style. And they’re within two. – 7:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If my math is correct, the Blazers are on pace to win this one 240-0. – 7:18 PM
If my math is correct, the Blazers are on pace to win this one 240-0. – 7:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Graceful bucket for the Beast
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3EDo8w88b4 – 7:17 PM
Graceful bucket for the Beast
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3EDo8w88b4 – 7:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Strong start for the visitors, and the Pacers will call an early timeout down 7-0 after a minute and a half of play – 7:14 PM
Strong start for the visitors, and the Pacers will call an early timeout down 7-0 after a minute and a half of play – 7:14 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
A Pacers win tonight moves Coach Carlisle into my top 3 for Coach of the Year. – 7:13 PM
A Pacers win tonight moves Coach Carlisle into my top 3 for Coach of the Year. – 7:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s Renova Aesthetics night at @GainbridgeFH! pic.twitter.com/99m0d1GmGb – 7:12 PM
it’s Renova Aesthetics night at @GainbridgeFH! pic.twitter.com/99m0d1GmGb – 7:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed played well in a win vs Western Conf. Favorites the Clippers and was mostly benched since. Trez was great last game vs. Indiana. So it’s a Paul Reed night then tonight right? – 6:52 PM
Paul Reed played well in a win vs Western Conf. Favorites the Clippers and was mostly benched since. Trez was great last game vs. Indiana. So it’s a Paul Reed night then tonight right? – 6:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers’ last game against Indiana a month ago was the last time they’ve beaten a team that was above .500 at the time they played them. And Indy didn’t have Tyrese Halliburton in that game. – 6:43 PM
The Blazers’ last game against Indiana a month ago was the last time they’ve beaten a team that was above .500 at the time they played them. And Indy didn’t have Tyrese Halliburton in that game. – 6:43 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🎧 https://t.co/hoMxYyQmuT
🍎 https://t.co/lsWEC9k90l
✳️ https://t.co/FgSycULYy7
📺 https://t.co/ecnjT9AJsF pic.twitter.com/y1mijqAqbK – 6:18 PM
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🎧 https://t.co/hoMxYyQmuT
🍎 https://t.co/lsWEC9k90l
✳️ https://t.co/FgSycULYy7
📺 https://t.co/ecnjT9AJsF pic.twitter.com/y1mijqAqbK – 6:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Indiana Pacers
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vhnd6WZYGM – 6:05 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Indiana Pacers
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vhnd6WZYGM – 6:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Calbert Cheaney catches up with Dame Lillard pregame pic.twitter.com/ua1XXKKxcx – 6:04 PM
Calbert Cheaney catches up with Dame Lillard pregame pic.twitter.com/ua1XXKKxcx – 6:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Backup center Jalen Smith has been added to the injury report and is out tonight vs Blazers due to a sore right hand.
Isaiah Jackson rejoined the team after two games with the Mad Ants. – 6:01 PM
Backup center Jalen Smith has been added to the injury report and is out tonight vs Blazers due to a sore right hand.
Isaiah Jackson rejoined the team after two games with the Mad Ants. – 6:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (G League assignment)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore right hand)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/073JXFIlg6 – 6:00 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (G League assignment)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore right hand)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/073JXFIlg6 – 6:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
⚠️ content contains fit heat ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PaK977estP – 5:38 PM
⚠️ content contains fit heat ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/PaK977estP – 5:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gary Payton II (ankle) is out for tonight’s game versus the Pacers. Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (non-COVID illness) are available. – 5:34 PM
Gary Payton II (ankle) is out for tonight’s game versus the Pacers. Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (non-COVID illness) are available. – 5:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” pic.twitter.com/NFyUlZvEgF – 5:31 PM
Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” pic.twitter.com/NFyUlZvEgF – 5:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton has ice in his veins.🥶
it’s 3-for-1 voting day! make it count: https://t.co/1zch04mBcc pic.twitter.com/8Ol6VWiDkm – 5:15 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has ice in his veins.🥶
it’s 3-for-1 voting day! make it count: https://t.co/1zch04mBcc pic.twitter.com/8Ol6VWiDkm – 5:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we have recalled Isaiah Jackson from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/EqwmIDQoPZ – 4:59 PM
we have recalled Isaiah Jackson from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/EqwmIDQoPZ – 4:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
✨VOTES COUNT 3X TODAY ✨
⭐️: https://t.co/jRtJlt9X2z pic.twitter.com/CAYIOkc7nn – 4:39 PM
✨VOTES COUNT 3X TODAY ✨
⭐️: https://t.co/jRtJlt9X2z pic.twitter.com/CAYIOkc7nn – 4:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
looking for a healthy snack at tonight’s game?
grab Power Up Trail Mix at our Grab N Go stations located throughout @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/finEDVGWXd – 4:29 PM
looking for a healthy snack at tonight’s game?
grab Power Up Trail Mix at our Grab N Go stations located throughout @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/finEDVGWXd – 4:29 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sierra Canyon and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High, two of the top high school programs in the country, have moved their league game to Pauley Pavilion on Fri., Jan 27 at 8 pm, source told @stadium. Sierra Canyon boasts star guard Bronny James. The game will be televised on ESPNU. – 4:23 PM
Sierra Canyon and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High, two of the top high school programs in the country, have moved their league game to Pauley Pavilion on Fri., Jan 27 at 8 pm, source told @stadium. Sierra Canyon boasts star guard Bronny James. The game will be televised on ESPNU. – 4:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson’s non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market.
2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit.
3. WAS gets a PG, picks. pic.twitter.com/pWB9z6WQOD – 4:03 PM
1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson’s non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market.
2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit.
3. WAS gets a PG, picks. pic.twitter.com/pWB9z6WQOD – 4:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans
🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need
🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/eP6OekrAGg – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans
🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need
🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/eP6OekrAGg – 3:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: He provides the soundtrack to most Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He was a HS chemistry teacher, then went all-in. And for the last decade, @DJBANDCAMP has served as the team’s DJ.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/get-to-know-… – 3:28 PM
NEW: He provides the soundtrack to most Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He was a HS chemistry teacher, then went all-in. And for the last decade, @DJBANDCAMP has served as the team’s DJ.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/get-to-know-… – 3:28 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Hanging out in good old La Porte, Indiana today taking in some high-level high school games at the NIBC. Always love the setting, organization and convenience of this event. Compass Prep and Legacy Early College playing first. pic.twitter.com/Y8lfsRy7Vc – 3:03 PM
Hanging out in good old La Porte, Indiana today taking in some high-level high school games at the NIBC. Always love the setting, organization and convenience of this event. Compass Prep and Legacy Early College playing first. pic.twitter.com/Y8lfsRy7Vc – 3:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
deadline extended!
application submissions for the @PacersSportsEnt & @MGProject workshop have been extended to Tuesday! don’t miss out on an opportunity to gain hands on experience in the sports and entertainment industry.
🔗: https://t.co/aGQvYgUvAo pic.twitter.com/FhMrV6I86P – 3:00 PM
deadline extended!
application submissions for the @PacersSportsEnt & @MGProject workshop have been extended to Tuesday! don’t miss out on an opportunity to gain hands on experience in the sports and entertainment industry.
🔗: https://t.co/aGQvYgUvAo pic.twitter.com/FhMrV6I86P – 3:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
It’s not an All-Star Game without D.O.L.L.A.
⭐️ 3-FOR-1 VOTING: https://t.co/jRtJlt9X2z pic.twitter.com/isGzVBITzY – 2:00 PM
It’s not an All-Star Game without D.O.L.L.A.
⭐️ 3-FOR-1 VOTING: https://t.co/jRtJlt9X2z pic.twitter.com/isGzVBITzY – 2:00 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:47 PM
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The West is beginning to take shape.
The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.
Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.
Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 21-22 losses.
Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:35 PM
The West is beginning to take shape.
The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.
Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.
Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 21-22 losses.
Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
In Indy for some hoops
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Indiana Pacers
🏟️ @GainbridgeFH
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/TsoSgTky4v – 1:30 PM
In Indy for some hoops
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Indiana Pacers
🏟️ @GainbridgeFH
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/TsoSgTky4v – 1:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The West is beginning to take shape.
The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.
Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.
Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 19-22 losses.
Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:26 PM
The West is beginning to take shape.
The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.
Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.
Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 19-22 losses.
Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a career year for Myles Turner.📈
votes count TRIPLE today. make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp. pic.twitter.com/v2jjaLAK0n – 1:02 PM
a career year for Myles Turner.📈
votes count TRIPLE today. make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp. pic.twitter.com/v2jjaLAK0n – 1:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.