Blazers 25, Pacers 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-18) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 25, Indiana Pacers 22 (Q1 02:02)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
watch your step.👀
Bennedict Mathurin gets to the rim with ease! pic.twitter.com/dsYZKrJ6tH7:32 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Jabari bringing the energy early 😤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/JLazVtsnnp7:30 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jabari Walker making plays. As usual. – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson throws it down!💪 pic.twitter.com/Y6p3ot0ERM7:27 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
3 rebounds in about 10 seconds of court time for Jabari Walker – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense 👉 offense
Buddy Hield with the deflection and Andrew Nembhard with the score!
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/D1kwv6Engv pic.twitter.com/pXjps7nFu97:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, who plays well against Portland, picks up his 2nd foul and is taken out. He was asking to stay in.
With Jalen Smith out with an injury, Isaiah Jackson is subbed in.
Jackson played the last two nights with the Mad Ants; hasn’t played in the last four Pacers games. – 7:23 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson checks in for the Pacers. It’s his third game in 3 days. He played for the Mad Ants the last 2 nights. – 7:22 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Blazers started off up 10-0. It’s now 10-10. Took the Pacers a second to get going, but they’ve figured it out. – 7:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After trailing 10-0, Pacers have forced turnovers on three of the Blazers’ last four possessions.
Back to playing fast, playing their style. And they’re within two. – 7:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If my math is correct, the Blazers are on pace to win this one 240-0. – 7:18 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Graceful bucket for the Beast
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3EDo8w88b47:17 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Strong start for the visitors, and the Pacers will call an early timeout down 7-0 after a minute and a half of play – 7:14 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
7-0 Blazers in 87 seconds and Rick Carlisle takes a timeout. – 7:14 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
A Pacers win tonight moves Coach Carlisle into my top 3 for Coach of the Year. – 7:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed played well in a win vs Western Conf. Favorites the Clippers and was mostly benched since. Trez was great last game vs. Indiana. So it’s a Paul Reed night then tonight right? – 6:52 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers’ last game against Indiana a month ago was the last time they’ve beaten a team that was above .500 at the time they played them. And Indy didn’t have Tyrese Halliburton in that game. – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Indiana Pacers
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/vhnd6WZYGM6:05 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Calbert Cheaney catches up with Dame Lillard pregame pic.twitter.com/ua1XXKKxcx6:04 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Backup center Jalen Smith has been added to the injury report and is out tonight vs Blazers due to a sore right hand.
Isaiah Jackson rejoined the team after two games with the Mad Ants. – 6:01 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Late scratch tonight: Jalen Smith has a sore right hand and won’t play against Portland. – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers:
Isaiah Jackson – Available (G League assignment)
Jalen Smith – Out (sore right hand)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/073JXFIlg66:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gary Payton II (ankle) is out for tonight’s game versus the Pacers. Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (non-COVID illness) are available. – 5:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” pic.twitter.com/NFyUlZvEgF5:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tony East @TEastNBA
Isaiah Jackson has been recalled from the Mad Ants. Back with the Pacers for Pacers-Blazers tonight. – 5:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we have recalled Isaiah Jackson from @TheMadAnts. pic.twitter.com/EqwmIDQoPZ4:59 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: He provides the soundtrack to most Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He was a HS chemistry teacher, then went all-in. And for the last decade, @DJBANDCAMP has served as the team’s DJ.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/get-to-know-…3:28 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Hanging out in good old La Porte, Indiana today taking in some high-level high school games at the NIBC. Always love the setting, organization and convenience of this event. Compass Prep and Legacy Early College playing first. pic.twitter.com/Y8lfsRy7Vc3:03 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tony East @TEastNBA
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…1:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The West is beginning to take shape.
The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.
Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.
Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 21-22 losses.
Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
In Indy for some hoops
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Indiana Pacers
🏟️ @GainbridgeFH
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/TsoSgTky4v1:30 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The West is beginning to take shape.
The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.
Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.
Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 19-22 losses.
Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a career year for Myles Turner.📈
votes count TRIPLE today. make him an #NBAAllStar at https://t.co/T6jmxAXvtp. pic.twitter.com/v2jjaLAK0n1:02 PM

