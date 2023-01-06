Blazers 25, Pacers 22: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-18) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 25, Indiana Pacers 22 (Q1 02:02)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

watch your step.👀

Bennedict Mathurin gets to the rim with ease! 7:32 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

3 rebounds in about 10 seconds of court time for Jabari Walker – 7:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

defense 👉 offense

Buddy Hield with the deflection and Andrew Nembhard with the score!

Buddy Hield with the deflection and Andrew Nembhard with the score! watch now on @BallySportsIN – 7:24 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner, who plays well against Portland, picks up his 2nd foul and is taken out. He was asking to stay in.

With Jalen Smith out with an injury, Isaiah Jackson is subbed in.

Myles Turner, who plays well against Portland, picks up his 2nd foul and is taken out. He was asking to stay in. With Jalen Smith out with an injury, Isaiah Jackson is subbed in. Jackson played the last two nights with the Mad Ants; hasn't played in the last four Pacers games. – 7:23 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Isaiah Jackson checks in for the Pacers. It's his third game in 3 days. He played for the Mad Ants the last 2 nights. – 7:22 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Blazers started off up 10-0. It's now 10-10. Took the Pacers a second to get going, but they've figured it out. – 7:21 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

After trailing 10-0, Pacers have forced turnovers on three of the Blazers’ last four possessions.

After trailing 10-0, Pacers have forced turnovers on three of the Blazers' last four possessions. Back to playing fast, playing their style. And they're within two. – 7:20 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

If my math is correct, the Blazers are on pace to win this one 240-0. – 7:18 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Strong start for the visitors, and the Pacers will call an early timeout down 7-0 after a minute and a half of play – 7:14 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

7-0 Blazers in 87 seconds and Rick Carlisle takes a timeout. – 7:14 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

A Pacers win tonight moves Coach Carlisle into my top 3 for Coach of the Year. – 7:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Paul Reed played well in a win vs Western Conf. Favorites the Clippers and was mostly benched since. Trez was great last game vs. Indiana. So it's a Paul Reed night then tonight right? – 6:52 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The Blazers' last game against Indiana a month ago was the last time they've beaten a team that was above .500 at the time they played them. And Indy didn't have Tyrese Halliburton in that game. – 6:43 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Calbert Cheaney catches up with Dame Lillard pregame 6:04 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Backup center Jalen Smith has been added to the injury report and is out tonight vs Blazers due to a sore right hand.

Backup center Jalen Smith has been added to the injury report and is out tonight vs Blazers due to a sore right hand. Isaiah Jackson rejoined the team after two games with the Mad Ants. – 6:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Late scratch tonight: Jalen Smith has a sore right hand and won't play against Portland. – 6:00 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s matchup against the Trail Blazers:

Isaiah Jackson – Available (G League assignment)

Jalen Smith – Out (sore right hand)

Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction)

Injury Report for tonight's matchup against the Trail Blazers: Isaiah Jackson – Available (G League assignment) Jalen Smith – Out (sore right hand) Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress reaction) Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) 6:00 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Gary Payton II (ankle) is out for tonight's game versus the Pacers. Jerami Grant (quad) and Jusuf Nurkic (non-COVID illness) are available. – 5:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Part of Nikola Jokic's translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: "(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul." 5:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton has ice in his veins.🥶

Tyrese Haliburton has ice in his veins.🥶 it's 3-for-1 voting day! – 5:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Isaiah Jackson has been recalled from the Mad Ants. Back with the Pacers for Pacers-Blazers tonight. – 5:00 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

looking for a healthy snack at tonight’s game?

grab Power Up Trail Mix at our Grab N Go stations located throughout @GainbridgeFH. 4:29 PM looking for a healthy snack at tonight’s game?grab Power Up Trail Mix at our Grab N Go stations located throughout @GainbridgeFH. pic.twitter.com/finEDVGWXd

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson’s non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market.

2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit.

1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson's non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market. 2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit. 3. WAS gets a PG, picks. 4:03 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans

🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need

🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?

🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa

Watch on YouTube!

Locked On Pelicans is live! 🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans 🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need 🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner? – 3:30 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

NEW: He provides the soundtrack to most Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

He was a HS chemistry teacher, then went all-in. And for the last decade,

NEW: He provides the soundtrack to most Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He was a HS chemistry teacher, then went all-in. And for the last decade, @DJBANDCAMP has served as the team's DJ. – 3:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

deadline extended!

application submissions for the @PacersSportsEnt & @MGProject workshop have been extended to Tuesday! don’t miss out on an opportunity to gain hands on experience in the sports and entertainment industry.

deadline extended! application submissions for the @PacersSportsEnt & @MGProject workshop have been extended to Tuesday! don't miss out on an opportunity to gain hands on experience in the sports and entertainment industry. – 3:00 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.

You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That's because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon. Here's how that deadline impacts the Pacers: 1:47 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The West is beginning to take shape.

The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.

Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.

Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 21-22 losses.

Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – The West is beginning to take shape.The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 21-22 losses.Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:35 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The West is beginning to take shape.

The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.

Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.

Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 19-22 losses.

Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – The West is beginning to take shape.The top 3 seeds (DEN, MEM, NOP) have 13 or 14 losses.Seeds 4-9 (DAL, SAC, LAC, POR, PHX, GSW) have 17 to 19 losses.Seeds 10-13 (UTA, MIN, LAL, OKC) have 19-22 losses.Then there are SAS and HOU way down at the bottom. – 1:26 PM