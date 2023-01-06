Bulls 110, 76ers 97: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (17-21) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-14) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Chicago Bulls 110, Philadelphia 76ers 97 (Q4 06:02)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey is now 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and is up to 22 points. Could have more if not for a couple misses at the rim that clearly left him frustrated. – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby letting it fly!
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/zHRtKJMyrZ – 9:00 PM
Coby letting it fly!
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc rivers throw in in the towel bringing putting Harden and Paul Reed in the game. (Don’t tell him…) – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Bulls are 16-for-26 from 3 tonight. Lot of really bad defense, but also the shooting luck is flowing entirely Chicago’s way. – 8:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Was tonight the night the Sixers finally realized James Harden isn’t an nba league leader in minutes guy any longer? – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Said this on Bulls Talk podcast yesterday. Gotta give Derrick Jones Jr. credit. Dude stays ready. Has that ability to make positive impacts on games even after not being in rotation for stretches. Valuable trait. – 8:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Vucevic with a 19-18-8 game. Joakim Noah had 30 points 23 rebounds against Detroit in December of 2012. – 8:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams starting to play like a power forward on the glass? – 8:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – 8:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 99-84 after 3. LaVine with 32. Vucevic with 19pts 18 reb. Williams with 16 pts in the 3rd quarter. – 8:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Foot on the gas pedal.
Zach LaVine: 32 pts (11-15 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 19 pts, 18 reb, 8 ast pic.twitter.com/FYYvDH12nX – 8:45 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Thought the Sixers did an especially horrible job of finding mutual position in helping from the weak side in that 3rd quarter. Way late to contests when Chicago made the swing pass from the strong side to the weak side, got grilled from deep. – 8:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls take a 15-point lead in the third quarter on the back of 35 combined points between Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.
LaVine went 5-for-6 from 3-point range in the quarter. – 8:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls in that third quarter:
PTS — 40
FG% — 62.5%
3P% — 8-for-12 (66.7%)
Leading scorers — Zach LaVine (19 pts, 5-6 3P), Patrick Williams (16 pts, 7-7 FG) – 8:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bulls 99, Sixers 84 at the end of the third. Bulls outscored the Sixers 40-29 in that period and are shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. Maxey has 16 and 5 assists. Harris with 15 and 8. Harden is 2-of-14 from the floor but has 7 rebounds and 9 assists. – 8:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Zach LaVine’s career-high 3ptm is 13. Noting that for absolutely no reason at all.
99-84 Bulls lead at the end of 3. – 8:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine scored 19 points and Williams scored 16 for Bulls in their dominant 3rd.
Vucevic needs 2 assists for triple double. – 8:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is 8-for-8 from 3-point range. Five in the third quarter alone… pic.twitter.com/ffvprkqmrs – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🚨 ZACH LAVINE IS GOING OFF 🚨
8-for-8 from three so far this game. pic.twitter.com/tjCgRRkUZJ – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry is going to need a whole recovery session as if he played a full 48 with all the dancing he’s doing on the sidelines – 8:36 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
LaVine is toying with Tobias Harris. 8/8 from 3 so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/n34RWcaass – 8:36 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Zach LaVine is zoning out in Philly. Can hear @JayMoneyIsMoney thumping his chest from here – 8:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
THE PAW CLIMBS THE LADDER.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/vL4Yv20UiI – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.
OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.
Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hello, Zach LaVine. He’s up to 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including a blistering 8-of-8 from 3. Bulls suddenly have an 88-74 advantage late in the third. – 8:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Having Ben Gordon flashbacks with Zach LaVine 8 of 8 from 3-point land. #Bulls – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Incredible shooting display from Zach LaVine: 8-8 from beyond the arc, which is part of a 13-20 night for the Bulls. – 8:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach Lavine is 7-for-7 from 3-point range tonight — and we’re only in the third quarter. – 8:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bigs are a major concern for Bulls – maybe over talent – plus a not so great Javonte Green update, and why Andre Drummond might love Philly more than Chicago.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 8:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden brings both arms down to his head, as if saying “finally,” when that wide-open 3 goes in. He was 1-of-13 from the floor until that. And yet still flirting with a triple-double, with 11 points, 9 assists and 7 boards. Sixers trail 77-74 with 5:16 left in the third. – 8:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Matisse enters the game and causes a turnover in LaVine. Then harden hits a 3. – 8:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Paul Reed finding success off the court with his ‘Out The Mud’ hoodie sales inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
VOOOOOOOOCH.
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/cZQBd9eo2Y – 8:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls leading scorers last time they won in Philly on 4/6/17:
Niko Mirotic 22
Jimmy Butler 19
Jerian Grant 15
Joffrey Lauvergne 14 – 8:27 PM
#Bulls leading scorers last time they won in Philly on 4/6/17:
Niko Mirotic 22
Jimmy Butler 19
Jerian Grant 15
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls biggest lead of 8, 77-69. LaVine is 5-5-from 3pt range. Game high 19pts. Vooch with a 17-16 game. – 8:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have opened up an eight-point lead over Sixers midway through third quarter.
Patrick Williams has 9 of Bulls’ 18 points this quarter. Zach LaVine is 5-for-5 from 3-point range, making up half of Bulls’ 10 makes (on 15 attempts). – 8:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nikola Vucevic is taking advantage of not having Joel Embiid in his face tonight. 17 points, 16 rebounds thus far. – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
James Harden has shot 39.7% in 24 career games vs. the Bulls. He’s 1-for-11 thus far tonight. – 8:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Rivers going big-ish here. Harrell in for Maxey. Tucker still in, too. – 8:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Trez is a quick sub for Tucker. We haven’t yet seen Paul Reed, who had a great game in Chicago early last season. – 8:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris looks like he rolled his left foot or ankle a but there. Ouch. He’s still in. – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bulls clearly emphasized getting Patrick Williams involved at halftime. He was 0-for-2 in the first half, but has 7 quick points in less than two minutes to start the third. – 8:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers we’re up 9 with 3:25 to go when Embiid went for this block, landed in traffic and hurt his foot. Doc says he’s not concerned but some pretty tired looking guys will try to pick up the slack here at home in 2nd half vs chi. They miss Jo.
pic.twitter.com/LhwRxXXCyS – 8:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Harden with 6-7-6..But..BUT…he’s 1-10 from the field…Patrick Williams is doing an outstanding defensive job. – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch & Zach leading us in the first-half.
Nikola Vucevic: 14 pts, 12 reb
Zach LaVine: 13 pts, 5 ast pic.twitter.com/t1dfQaSwBh – 8:04 PM
Vooch & Zach leading us in the first-half.
Nikola Vucevic: 14 pts, 12 reb
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls shot 13 of 17 from the field in the 2nd quarter 76%-LaVine with 10 of his 13 in the period. DeRozan with 10. Vucevic with a 14-12 game ( 20th dbl-dbl). Bulls once down 13 lead at half. 59-55. Bulls out to end a 12 game losing streak to 76ers. @670TheScore – 8:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Chicago ends half on 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3
Vucevic has 14 for the Bulls to lead both teams. Maxey has 13 points on 5-8 shooting, his best performance since returning from injury. Harden 1-10 from field – 8:03 PM
Chicago ends half on 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Back to back 3s from Naji Marshall. Timeout Vaughn. Pels lead 24-14. Similar to Chicago, hot start for NOLA, Nets offense a little flatter. Pels getting some wide open looks from 3, start 6-for-8. – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A strong close to the first half gives the Bulls a 59-55 lead over the Sixers. Chicago is shooting 61 percent from the field.
Nik Vucevic: 14 points, 12 boards
Zach LaVine: 13 points, 5 assists
Tyrese Maxey: 13 points, 4 assists
James Harden: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists – 8:02 PM
A strong close to the first half gives the Bulls a 59-55 lead over the Sixers. Chicago is shooting 61 percent from the field.
Nik Vucevic: 14 points, 12 boards
Zach LaVine: 13 points, 5 assists
Tyrese Maxey: 13 points, 4 assists
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Chicago 59-55 at halftime.
Bulls are shooting 61 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc. James Harden is 1-10 from the field and looks super off. Probably not all that bad considering. – 8:02 PM
Sixers trail Chicago 59-55 at halftime.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls come back from a 13-point deficit to close the first half on a 28-11 run, holding a 59-55 lead heading into the locker room.
Vooch leads with 14 points and 12 rebounds. – 8:02 PM
The Bulls come back from a 13-point deficit to close the first half on a 28-11 run, holding a 59-55 lead heading into the locker room.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 59, 76ers 55 at half
Vucevic 14 pts, 12 rebs
LaVine 13 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 10 pts
Bulls shook off sluggish start, particularly defensively, with strong 2nd quarter – 8:02 PM
Bulls 59, 76ers 55 at half
Vucevic 14 pts, 12 rebs
LaVine 13 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 10 pts
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Chicago ends half on a 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3.
Vucevic has 14 for the Bulls to lead both teams. Maxey as 13 points on 5-8 shots, his best performance since returning from injury. Harden 1-10 from field. – 8:02 PM
Chicago ends half on a 28-11 run to take a 59-55 lead into break. Bulls are shooting 61.5% from the field and 6-10 from 3.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach = 3-for-3 from three in the 1st half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QEC0ppBKWO – 8:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 59, Sixers 55
Vucevic (14 pts, 12 reb), LaVine (13 pts, 5 ast) and DeRozan (10 pts) all in double-figures.
Bulls trailed by as many as 13 in the second quarter and weathered some hot 3-point shooting by Philly. – 8:02 PM
Halftime: Bulls 59, Sixers 55
Vucevic (14 pts, 12 reb), LaVine (13 pts, 5 ast) and DeRozan (10 pts) all in double-figures.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, #Bulls have established this is a game they should win. After trailing by 13, they lead Embiid-less 76ers 59-55 at half. Vucevic taking advantage with 14 pts, 12 rebs. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bulls 59, Sixers 55. Chicago came back from a 13-point deficit to take the lead. Bulls are shooting 60 percent from the floor and 6-of-10 from deep, and already have a double-double from Vucevic (14 points, 12 rebounds). Maxey has 13 and 4. Harden 6-7-6. – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, who started this game 0-for-9, gets through the defense and makes a layup to get on the board with under a minute to go in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Perfect help rotations and anticipation by Zach LaVine here. pic.twitter.com/Epp06TtBgp – 7:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have withstood the first-half drive-and-kick three-point barrage, and now have a lead. – 7:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden hasn’t been able to crack the paint really at all with Patrick Williams guarding him, and it’s sent the Sixers’ offense into a spiral with Harden on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic had his 20th double-double of the season with three minutes to play in the second quarter – 7:54 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
“ The Vooch” with four straight double-double games -5 of 6..14pts 10 reb 1 assist 1 block Bulls down 1 with DeRozan at the line. 2:51 to play 2nd quarter. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bulls have sliced a 13-point deficit to 50-49 late in the second quarter, DeRozan and-1 free throw pending. Vooch already has a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), and DeRozan and LaVine have made impact plays since checking back in. – 7:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s taking cookies 🍪🍪🍪
@Zach LaVine | https://t.co/FIqGfhqP9E pic.twitter.com/wfMQuG2dsc – 7:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Must’ve pained Joel Embiid to be hurt for this one because this had Embiid 50 burger written all over it. – 7:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gimme the hot sauce, Dragic 🔥
@Goran Dragic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yz6SnU9klj – 7:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris is shooting a career best 72% from the floor within 0-3 feet from the rim…. ! And yet I swear we’ve seen him miss 25 bunnies this season – 7:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers should be encouraged with how Tyrese Maxey looks tonight, sharpest and fastest he’s been since returning from the six-week layoff in the early going: 13 points on 5-8 shooting to go with 3 assists.
The skip pass to Milton in the corner was a particularly nice one. – 7:46 PM
Sixers should be encouraged with how Tyrese Maxey looks tonight, sharpest and fastest he’s been since returning from the six-week layoff in the early going: 13 points on 5-8 shooting to go with 3 assists.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Pretty good overall (another good start for Trez) for Philly so far, but Maxey finally looking like Maxey again is the only thing that truly matters from the start of this game for Philly – 7:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Derrick Jones Jr. checks out holding his right wrist after a hard fall. Happened while being called for charge. – 7:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. in a lot of pain with that wrist. Getting looked at my trainers right now, and was just rushed to the locker room in a lot of pain. – 7:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Derrick Jones Jr. has checked out of the game grabbing at his hand after landing hard following a charge taken by Montrezl Harrell. – 7:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White’s offensive game is starting to grow on me. He knows what he is now, and has worked on his weakness – ball-handling/physicality in attacking the rim. Problem is financially he doesn’t fit with this current roster after this season. – 7:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 9 mins tonight:
13 PTS / 5-8 fg / 3-4 3fg (!) – 7:40 PM
Tyrese Maxey’s first 9 mins tonight:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey has passed Jerry Stackhouse for 25th on Sixers all-time three-pointers list with 212. – 7:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Twelve minutes in.
Nikola Vucevic: 9 pts, 7 reb pic.twitter.com/H8XcT5EaON – 7:36 PM
Twelve minutes in.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls trail 30-25 after the first quarter.
Vooch leads scoring with nine points. Sixers have been sharp from 3-point range, going 6-for-11 from behind the arc. – 7:36 PM
The Bulls trail 30-25 after the first quarter.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Professional scorer DeMar DeRozan.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/gn3KUDFAya – 7:36 PM
Professional scorer DeMar DeRozan.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 30-25 at the end of one, thanks largely to some hot perimeter shooting from Maxey (2-2 from 3), Melton (2-3) and Niang (2-3). Harden has 5 assists and 5 boards, but has shot 0-7 from the field. Sixers just 1 TO as a team. – 7:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Bulls 25 at the end of the first. Sixers are shooting 6-of-11 from three-point range. Weird line for Harden, who is 0-of-7 from the floor but has 4 points off FTs, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey has 8 points on 3-of-5 shooting. – 7:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Sixers lead Bulls 30-25 after first quarter.
Against small Philly front line, Nikola Vucevic has 9 points and 7 rebounds. Sixers are 6-11 from 3-point range. – 7:35 PM
Sixers lead Bulls 30-25 after first quarter.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Former Sixer Andre Drummond now in the game for the Bulls. He chatted with our media cohort before the game and said this about his short stint in Philly: “Sad that we had to break things up in February. Definitely miss playing here … I loved it here.” – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Nice pocket pass by Zach to Derrick Jones.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/QGqGqCh1CQ – 7:27 PM
Nice pocket pass by Zach to Derrick Jones.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tale of two styles so far. Vooch is really hurting the undersized Sixers with 9 points and 7 rebounds in less than 10 minutes. But the Sixers are 5-of-8 from three-point range, propelling them to the 23-16 lead. – 7:27 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
PJ Tucker isn’t even looking at the basket when he’s wide open. pic.twitter.com/o3U5istXuM – 7:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
in case you forgot how quick @Tyrese Maxey is: pic.twitter.com/z40HRRV9eb – 7:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden is 0-of-5 from the floor and now 0-for-2 at the line in the game’s first five minutes. He’s looked like last year’s version while struggling to finish at the rim. Does have four rebounds and two assists, however. – 7:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ringing tonight’s bell, celebrating his 25th year with the Philadelphia 76ers – our PA Announcer: Matt Cord! 🔔
introducing him are the legendary Dan Baker and Lou Nolan. #BrotherlyLove
@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/48J94Gr7YU – 7:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls needs to make small 76ers lineup pay … Vooch is doing it so far. pic.twitter.com/7dvGUvMXXR – 7:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nice start for Tyrese Maxey, who squares up and fires a transition 3 without hesitation for the Sixers’ first bucket. This is his third game back from his fractured foot. – 7:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s hoop.
@Plus500 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/BQvOSrtnSP – 7:09 PM
Let’s hoop.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden is in the red Vol 7s again tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Fh6pbxAur8 – 7:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed played well in a win vs Western Conf. Favorites the Clippers and was mostly benched since. Trez was great last game vs. Indiana. So it’s a Paul Reed night then tonight right? – 6:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo warming up in the “Noise Cancelling” Kobe 1 Protros.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/FvyIx7JkJp – 6:49 PM
Deebo warming up in the “Noise Cancelling” Kobe 1 Protros.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are out vs. Sixers, per Bulls injury report – 6:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provided a injury update on Joel Embiid as they move forward with his foot injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/06/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey will start once again alongside PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and James Harden with Joel Embiid out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden, Maxey, Melton, Harris and Tucker starting again for the Sixers. – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers sticking with P.J. Tucker as the starting center tonight, with Harden, Maxey, Melton and Harris. Embiid will miss his second consecutive game with foot soreness. – 6:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight in Philly.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/C5eCobL7aW – 6:30 PM
Starters tonight in Philly.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/OjT0MXxmWz – 6:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid is “doing better,” and the #Sixers aren’t concerned about his foot soreness.
“He’s working his way back. He’s not going to play tonight, and we’ll evaluate what he’s gonna do going to Detroit,” Rivers said – 6:29 PM
Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid is “doing better,” and the #Sixers aren’t concerned about his foot soreness.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🎧 https://t.co/hoMxYyQmuT
🍎 https://t.co/lsWEC9k90l
✳️ https://t.co/FgSycULYy7
📺 https://t.co/ecnjT9AJsF pic.twitter.com/y1mijqAqbK – 6:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren is available to play tonight after suffering a left rib contusion in the loss to Chicago. – 5:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
on wednesday we asked the guys who the funniest person on the team was… pic.twitter.com/F7JKjAFZ2m – 5:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball has made progress, saying he’s better today than two weeks ago, but that while he’s getting shots up he still isn’t running. Ball hasn’t played in nearly a year. – 5:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain) will be a game-time decision for the #ChicagoBulls. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 5:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bulls coach Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is a game time decision and Javonte Green will not play tonight in Philly. The Bulls play Utah tomorrow back in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back. – 5:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is doing better but won’t play tonight. Also said he’s not worried it will be a long-term absence. – 5:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hoodie SZN.
@DeMar DeRozan x @PatickLW4 pic.twitter.com/GniopoYPIY – 5:23 PM
Hoodie SZN.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “doing better” but he doesn’t know how long he’ll be out. Says it remains something that the team isn’t concerned about long-term. – 5:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. in the Orange Lobster dunks.
@Derrick Jones Jr. | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/Iq3cTBGK7I – 4:31 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. in the Orange Lobster dunks.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
YOU KNOW THE DRILL!
🗳️: https://t.co/IvjyP117Sr pic.twitter.com/KVJUt2RFgD – 4:26 PM
YOU KNOW THE DRILL!
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes per game this season:
38.3 — Harden
37.2 — Siakam
37.1 — Anunoby
37.0 — VanVleet pic.twitter.com/3Zb6dTb15r – 4:13 PM
Most minutes per game this season:
38.3 — Harden
37.2 — Siakam
37.1 — Anunoby
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
PSA: DeMar DeRozan deserves his make his 6th All-Star team
Vote DeMar ➡️ https://t.co/FIqGfhqP9E pic.twitter.com/Qg1Y0aiGZl – 3:04 PM
PSA: DeMar DeRozan deserves his make his 6th All-Star team
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/rqcLDqjjYG – 1:45 PM
tale of the tape.
