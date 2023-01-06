Bulls vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 6, 2023- by

By |

The Chicago Bulls play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $8,861,459 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $6,628,642 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

