Cavaliers 70, Nuggets 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 70, Denver Nuggets 77 (Q3 05:03)
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Another game, another Jok double-double
21/11/7 with 5:03 left in the third pic.twitter.com/bpAluDyE5M – 10:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This Nuggets vs Cavs game is an all-out brawl. It feels like a cage match and no one is backing down. Just a battle every second the clock is running. – 10:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s shooting 47% from 3 and I keep thinking, “it feels like they’ve left some points on the table” – 10:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
AG just went Big Body Benz on Cedi Osman.
That’s 10 points and 10 rebounds for him in 21 minutes. – 10:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is just too strong for smaller bigs or wings. Osman had no chance whatsoever. – 10:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson making a case for an All-Defense selection this season. Tough competition just in his own conference with Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Jarrett Allen, Capela and Adebayo but deserves consideration moving forward. Rebounding is top notch. – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have trailed by double digits at halftime vs Heat, at Denver, and at Minnesota to open 2023 despite Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards all being held to 1 or 2 FGs each in those first halves. – 10:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Need to know what Jamal Murray is supposed to do on that Isaac Okoro drive in transition. Okoro barreled him over. – 10:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nuggets open up the second half with a corner 3-pointer by Jokic. Denver is 9-of-15 from deep and 6-of-8 from the corners. – 10:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr. blew a couple rebounds & skied for a few others.
Porter took some very ill-advised shots early in the shot clock & hit three big 3s.
Porter has had awful defensive possessions & some very strong ones.
All of these things are true all at once. – 10:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I am thinking Denver might go to DeAndre Jordan over Zeke Nnaji off the bench if Mobley gets staggered to the bench again. Denver cannot handle his size with Cancar/Nnaji front court. Without three-straight 3s, the bench would have been a -10; not a -1. – 10:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have already scored more points in the first 5 minutes tonight than they did in the entire first quarter against Cleveland – 10:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I feel like the Cavaliers played great in the first half and Jarrett Allen was terrific on Jokic. Aggressive, physical, relentless.
Nuggets are still up by 4, and Jokic has 15 / 7 / 5. Hope the second half is as fun & Denver can match Cleveland the same way the rest of the game – 10:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead 62-58 at the half over the Cavs.
Cleveland’s bench has a 24-9 lead over Denver’s bench so far and is why they’re still in the game.
Jokic is the leading scorer w/ 15 pts. MPJ added 11 pts and Murray has 10 pts
If you’re Malone, what’s your message for the team? – 10:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
ON HIS HEAD.
📺 #CavsNuggets on @ballysportscle pic.twitter.com/olfG13iYsU – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Cavs 62-58
-Joker with 15-7-5 and Allen’s played him great
-MPJ with 11 and 5, 3/5 from 3, think he’s been fine honestly
-Murray with 10 points on 7 shots, an encouraging half on the b2b
Cavs have 11 OREBs. Gotta be better. pic.twitter.com/E0zTBhjOLe – 10:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Nuggets 62-58 at halftime here in Denver. Cedi Osman leads the Cavs with 10 points. Nine guys have scored for Cleveland, with six guys having at least seven points. Nikola Jokic has 15 for Denver, MPJ has 11, and Jamal Murray has 10. – 10:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets head to halftime up 62-58. Their 3-point shooting (8-of-14) making up for 38-24 deficit in the paint.
Joker with game-high 15, MPJ with 11 and Jamal with 10.
But Cavs getting whatever they want inside. – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.
Clippers defense has been even more forgiving than last night in Denver. Gobert usually destroys Clippers in regular season, and is doing so tonight with 19 points (8/9 FGs), 9 rebounds, block of Mann dunk. – 10:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray looks great tonight on both ends. Really think he is turning a corner.
There will still be ups and downs, but his floor as he recovers from his ACL tear just seems higher now. – 10:07 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I could be wrong, but I don’t think MPJ was supposed to leave Kevin Love wide open from 3. Feels like a guy to close out to IMO. – 10:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ just put his shoulder into Garland to make space and got called for the offensive foul.
He is pressing a bit on offense the past couple games. – 10:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland got hit in the face, again. He stayed down for a moment, but then got up and walked back to the bench. He’s back out on the floor after the timeout.
Jamal Murray also just walked over to Garland as he walked back out on the court and checked on him. – 10:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That’s the ninth or 10th time now this season #Cavs Darius Garland has gotten hit in the face. Sheesh. – 10:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Need to see the replay, but I think Jamal just elbowed Darius Garland inadvertently on that whip pass to the corner. Garland is up now but is holding his face. – 10:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Garland went down into a heap and hasn’t moved much. He seems hurt. Took a shot to the face it looks like. – 9:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Foul trouble for Mobley will be big for the Nuggets if they can get him his 4th early in the 3rd quarter. – 9:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley picks up his third foul with 3:39 left in the first half – 9:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic felt the double team coming, spun away from its and found Gordon uncontested.
Jokic made about four decisions in 3 milliseconds on that play. His instincts are alien-esque. – 9:56 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think a playoff series between the #Cavs and Nuggets at some point in the next couple of years would be some insanely fun basketball. – 9:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets were up 26-23 when Jokic went to the bench and they trail 40-39 when he checked back in.
That is plenty good enough thanks to the 3 triples Denver’s bench hit before the starters came back. – 9:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Please enjoy this video of Bones Hyland explaining the meme of the year. He also grades the bench play as of late for the Nuggets and talks about how he got through his shooting slump. Always a pleasure catching up with Bizzy! pic.twitter.com/ql4VE33bOb – 9:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Big time three possessions for the Nuggets bench. They got a 3 from Vlatko, a 3 from Murray and a 3 from Bruce Brown. – 9:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray just pulled up with two defenders in his face and splashed it. – 9:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really rough game for Bones so far who has not made a shot, grabbed a rebound, or logged an assist but has two turnovers and is getting cooked on defense. – 9:46 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs bench was upset that there wasn’t an 8-second violation on Bones Hyland as he brought the ball up the floor. Leads to a Nuggets corner three. – 9:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ bench defense getting shredded, on the second night of a back-to-back after they played heavy minutes vs. Clippers. That’s all I’ll say. – 9:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a really good pass from #Cavs Evan Mobley to Cedi Osman for the layup. – 9:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are really trying to play through Evan Mobley with this unit. He just took Bruce Brown to the rim and then found a cutting Cedi Osman for an open layup. He’s having a really nice game thus far. – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s in the 1st quarter this season:
56 — Julius Randle
47 — Donovan Mitchell
42 — Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/9eaLhxJVUE – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Evan Mobley has an immense level of defensive impact. The dude is huge. – 9:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Nuggets 28-26. Cavs shot 12 of 27 (44.4%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3.
All nine Cavs who have checked in have scored, with Darius Garland and Caris LeVert leading with 5 pts each. – 9:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jok with 11 at the end of the first ⭐️
🗳 https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/bQjsfcR6ed – 9:38 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets trail 28-26 after one quarter to the Cavaliers. Balanced and fun matchup so far.
I wonder if the Nuggets look to get DeAndre Jordan into the game for rebounding purposes when Jokic is off the floor. – 9:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs had a pretty strong first quarter against the NBA’s No. 2 offense. They lead the Nuggets 28-26. Pretty well-rounded scoring effort, too. Garland and LeVert both have five points but all nine guys that have played have scored. – 9:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Second unit tonight is Jamal, Bones, Bruce, Vlatko and Zeke. Only problem is Cavs’ bench is huge with Mobley staggered, K-Love and Cedi. #Nuggets lack of size getting exposed. – 9:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The battle between Joker and Jarrett Allen vs the touch foul by Vlatko on Darius Garland is pretty tough from an officiating perspective. – 9:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter:
11 points
6 rebounds
3 assists
1 steal
3 turnovers
He was involved in everything on both ends of the floor. – 9:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Thus far, #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff is matching Jarrett Allen’s minutes and sub pattern with that of Nikola Jokic — just as he did here last season. – 9:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets came out with fire and intensity on both ends and the Cavs have matched it. Really fun and impressive first quarter by both teams. – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
How will Nikola Jokic deal with Cleveland’s length? 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists in his first 11 minutes. – 9:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Good to see you, 🔟!
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VsoSBCFpeM – 9:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nice to see you, 🔟!
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uMZ9rNLNKB – 9:32 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Cavs are really hurting Denver on the offensive glass. They have 6 offensive boards in the first 9.5 minutes of the game. – 9:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sometimes I think #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff calls timeout simply so he can have a lengthier chat with the officials. He was not happy about that no-call on the rebound where it looked like Jarrett Allen got grabbed. – 9:27 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland 1-of-6 from the floor in his first game back from his sprained right thumb. – 9:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nikola always knew MPJ was in the corner 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8qLtm6Iq6h – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
We are getting Jokic vs Allen and Gordon vs Mobley and its a great show already. – 9:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Murray out of the game for Bruce Brown early. He will stagger to the bench tonight. – 9:24 PM
Murray out of the game for Bruce Brown early. He will stagger to the bench tonight. – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic (almost) blind pass to the corner. Rinse. Repeat.
He’s throwing some silly ones so far tonight. – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Great to see MPJ get a 3 to fall. He needed that.
Shouts to Jokic’s magnificent passing as usual. – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić just threw one of his best ball reversal passes of the season. MPJ three. – 9:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland finally drains a corner 3 after 3 missed 3s in one possession. Good offensive rebounds from Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, though, to keep the possession.
Cavs lead 14-11 with 6:19 left in the first after Evan Mobley made a hook shot and timeout was called. – 9:22 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Cavaliers take the lead on a fourth-chance 3 from Darius Garland and stretch it to 14-11 with Evan Mobley’s baby hook. Michael Malone takes timeout midway through the first. – 9:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Underrated aspect of #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s game: He has a nose for the basketball. Gets to a lot of loose balls and keeps a lot of rebounds alive with tips and such. – 9:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets getting cross-matched and it’s letting the Cavs get into a rhythm on offense. Cleveland has 5 assists on 6 made shots early on. – 9:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Not a good start for MPJ on either end. He broke from the play multiple times, and the Nuggets just haven’t benefitted at all. – 9:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
In all my years covering Nikola Jokic, I have never developed a tolerance to watching him pass the basketball. He is a wizard and every incredible pass feels just as spectacular as the last. – 9:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert with maybe as strong of a dunk as I’ve seen from him this year. – 9:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really impressive defense by Jamal Murray on that last Cavs possession. He picked up Garland before half court, contained, battled through a screen and forced the miss. – 9:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
You can already see how the Nuggets are different from last time they faced the Cavs from a spacing perspective. Jokić gets fronted, KCP sets a flare screen for MPJ on the weak side, Jamal makes an interior pass as a roamer. It’s more creative. – 9:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray has started on Darius Garland and the Nuggets are having the big defender up at the level of the screen; seemingly to get the ball out of Garland’s hands. – 9:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game time.
📺 #CavsNuggets on @BallySportsCLE now! pic.twitter.com/gMNdWjojus – 9:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets are celebrating Western Night against the Cavaliers. I’m celebrating Bring Your Parents and Girlfriend to Work Night. pic.twitter.com/2IyBWVG1Ip – 9:10 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Should be a really fun matchup here tonight. Jamal’s playing on the B2B. Cleveland’s really good even without Mitchell (their net rating’s better with him OFF than ON which shows their formula has been great).
Mobley/Allen vs Joker/Gordon should be a war on the interior. – 9:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
From the signs inside the arena, the 5,280 on the free throw stripes, and now this, the Nuggets do everything they can to remind opponents they’re playing in high altitude. pic.twitter.com/KFEuVeURa5 – 9:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Running to vote Joker to the All-Star game ⭐️
🗳https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/fQnlXpsrKS – 9:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
From the signs inside the arena, the 5,820 on the free throw line, and now this, the Nuggets do everything they can to remind opposing teams they’re playing in a different setting than they’re used to. pic.twitter.com/3gWU4oBJMJ – 9:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We didn’t really get into rotations yesterday since the game was over after like 10 minutes
But here were the rotations during the 19-0 Denver run that took their lead from 19 to 38 over a Clippers FG drought that lasted 5:15 in the second quarter.
Not ideal without Nico Batum. pic.twitter.com/qybqxUdXKE – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with their regular starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Cavs, without Donovan Mitchell, will start:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Well, Jeff Green just did an off-glass windmill dunk in warmup, so I think he’s doing better. – 8:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We were saddened to hear about the passing of @Tristan Thompson’s mom, Andrea Thompson. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tristan and the entire Thompson family. ❤️💛
(photo: @epilepsytoronto) pic.twitter.com/RTuTOqdjis – 8:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Just a reminder: no Donovan Mitchell tonight for Cleveland. He’s out resting. – 8:44 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All-Star bucket ✨
🗳 https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/C73ojuQwgA – 8:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray is good to go tonight, as is Darius Garland for Cleveland. Nuggets starting with Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
I see you @SStrom_ with the tasty info nuggets about @Bam Adebayo
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience at your service! pic.twitter.com/dCFZZU63ki – 8:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland still has some swelling and bruising in the area where he hurt his thumb. It’s not fully healed yet and he was icing it following this morning’s shootaround. But it feels good enough to play and he think he can be effective. Something to watch. – 8:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
In the Lounge tonight for Nuggets-Cavs
– Game Notes
– Bizzy Going Viral
– All-Star Voting
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=YDi92B… – 8:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is out (rest) tonight but is still getting pregame work in before the game. pic.twitter.com/93x5QD3Jxv – 8:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup tonight here in Denver. He is starting alongside Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs will have Darius Garland back in the lineup tonight. He starts alongside LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight. – 8:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Darius Garland is back!
Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Okoro, E. Mobley and Allen tonight in Denver.
@CampyRussell and I will get you set at 8:30 pm on Cavs Live! @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 8:15 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland will play tonight against Denver.
#Cavs starters:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Darius Garland is playing tonight against the Nuggets.
Donovan Mitchell is OUT. – 8:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Barring a setback in pregame warmups, #Cavs Darius Garland returning from three-game absence tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 8:06 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what coach has to say before tip-off 🎙 pic.twitter.com/mrNpuxn5Jt – 8:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Dean Wade’s progression from his shoulder injury: “He is progressing. […] But Dean is extremely diligent and works hard at it with our medical crew. And I would expect him sooner rather than later. So we’re excited about that for sure.” – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland is on court going through warmups roughly 80 minutes before tip. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” when asked about his status pregame. – 7:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram told @CassidyHubbarth that he hopes to return on the Pelicans’ upcoming 5-game road trip.
Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16. – 7:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s Western Night at Ball, and these guys dressed appropriately 🤠
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/E72ERqj5rX – 7:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
From Malone’s pregame presser, it sounds like as long as Jamal Murray is good to go after his pregame warmup, he will play tonight. – 7:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on #Cavs legend Austin Carr and how he would fare in today’s NBA: “That’s a certified bucket getter.” – 7:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone discussed in pregame that tonight will be “uncharted waters” for Jamal Murray, saying that he will probably play as long as the warmup goes well.
Jamal called this a checklist item on his road to recovery. Would be great for Denver and for Jamal. – 7:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone, while mentioning all the new guys on the Nuggets roster this season, said that he thinks the Nuggets still have another gear to reach. – 7:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “I believe he’ll play.”
Said they’ll make final determination after warmups. – 7:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone said that Jeff Green is recovering well and that he is sporting a stylish wrap on his hand so he can get shots up.
There is still about 2 weeks until he is reevaluated, but seems all is going well as he recovers from his fractured hand. – 7:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone is noting the Nuggets having a top-5 defense in their last 10 games and them going 8-2 over that span. That’s why Denver is winning the way they are. – 7:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Catch moments like these all season long on NBA League Pass 📺
Sign up: https://t.co/KxKKL77exs pic.twitter.com/GilZnaplhC – 7:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight’s game ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/JCbo9t2iDQ – 6:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-point underdogs tonight in Denver against the Nuggets. – 6:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I get off the plane and I see a Chris Gatling era Cavaliers game on NBATV what is going on lol – 6:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” pic.twitter.com/NFyUlZvEgF – 5:31 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
And we’ve got @Chris Fedor coming up shortly at 5ET to talk everything Cleveland Cavaliers on @getcallin: callin.com/link/hVOTGgkOUe – 4:42 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Things people tweeted when Nikola Jokic was drafted 🙈🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/PAxJEXMBR1 – 4:33 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Collin Gillespie remain out.
Darius Garland is still questionable for the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell headlines a list of Cleveland’s inactive players. – 4:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.
If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.
Looks like Murray/MPJ will play. That helps. – 4:23 PM
Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.
If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.
StatMuse @statmuse
Aaron Gordon this season:
17.0 PPG
6.9 RPG
58.6 FG%
37.3 3P%
2nd in points, rebounds and field goals for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/UB6KZYy9GE – 4:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Nuggets destroy Clippers, Celtics take down Mavs pretty easy, Luka fatigue, plus more…
📱💻📺 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/smKiFifyxw – 4:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable to play tonight for the second leg of Denver’s back to back against the Cavaliers after also playing last night against the Clippers.
Murray said he would be playing during his postgame presser last night. That’s encouraging. – 3:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable tonight vs. Cavs. He’s expected to play in what would be his first back-to-back of the season. – 3:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some of our favorite flicks from last night 📸 pic.twitter.com/JhLEvVs1VG – 3:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Interesting stats from Cleaning the Glass:
The Nuggets have the BEST offense against teams with a top 10 defensive rating.
The Nuggets have the 3rd WORST defense against teams with a top 10 offensive rating.
Denver’s making defensive progress, but that’s the last benchmark. – 3:13 PM
