Cavaliers 70, Nuggets 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 70, Denver Nuggets 77 (Q3 05:03)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Another game, another Jok double-double

21/11/7 with 5:03 left in the third 10:39 PM Another game, another Jok double-double21/11/7 with 5:03 left in the third pic.twitter.com/bpAluDyE5M

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

This Nuggets vs Cavs game is an all-out brawl. It feels like a cage match and no one is backing down. Just a battle every second the clock is running. – This Nuggets vs Cavs game is an all-out brawl. It feels like a cage match and no one is backing down. Just a battle every second the clock is running. – 10:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Denver’s shooting 47% from 3 and I keep thinking, “it feels like they’ve left some points on the table” – Denver’s shooting 47% from 3 and I keep thinking, “it feels like they’ve left some points on the table” – 10:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

AG just went Big Body Benz on Cedi Osman.

That’s 10 points and 10 rebounds for him in 21 minutes. – AG just went Big Body Benz on Cedi Osman.That’s 10 points and 10 rebounds for him in 21 minutes. – 10:36 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon is just too strong for smaller bigs or wings. Osman had no chance whatsoever. – Aaron Gordon is just too strong for smaller bigs or wings. Osman had no chance whatsoever. – 10:36 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Evan Mobley hasn’t made a 3-pointer since December 17. – Evan Mobley hasn’t made a 3-pointer since December 17. – 10:35 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mitchell Robinson making a case for an All-Defense selection this season. Tough competition just in his own conference with Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Jarrett Allen, Capela and Adebayo but deserves consideration moving forward. Rebounding is top notch. – Mitchell Robinson making a case for an All-Defense selection this season. Tough competition just in his own conference with Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Jarrett Allen, Capela and Adebayo but deserves consideration moving forward. Rebounding is top notch. – 10:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have trailed by double digits at halftime vs Heat, at Denver, and at Minnesota to open 2023 despite Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards all being held to 1 or 2 FGs each in those first halves. – Clippers have trailed by double digits at halftime vs Heat, at Denver, and at Minnesota to open 2023 despite Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards all being held to 1 or 2 FGs each in those first halves. – 10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Need to know what Jamal Murray is supposed to do on that Isaac Okoro drive in transition. Okoro barreled him over. – Need to know what Jamal Murray is supposed to do on that Isaac Okoro drive in transition. Okoro barreled him over. – 10:26 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Nuggets open up the second half with a corner 3-pointer by Jokic. Denver is 9-of-15 from deep and 6-of-8 from the corners. – Nuggets open up the second half with a corner 3-pointer by Jokic. Denver is 9-of-15 from deep and 6-of-8 from the corners. – 10:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Porter Jr. blew a couple rebounds & skied for a few others.

Porter took some very ill-advised shots early in the shot clock & hit three big 3s.

Porter has had awful defensive possessions & some very strong ones.

All of these things are true all at once. – Michael Porter Jr. blew a couple rebounds & skied for a few others.Porter took some very ill-advised shots early in the shot clock & hit three big 3s.Porter has had awful defensive possessions & some very strong ones.All of these things are true all at once. – 10:21 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I am thinking Denver might go to DeAndre Jordan over Zeke Nnaji off the bench if Mobley gets staggered to the bench again. Denver cannot handle his size with Cancar/Nnaji front court. Without three-straight 3s, the bench would have been a -10; not a -1. – I am thinking Denver might go to DeAndre Jordan over Zeke Nnaji off the bench if Mobley gets staggered to the bench again. Denver cannot handle his size with Cancar/Nnaji front court. Without three-straight 3s, the bench would have been a -10; not a -1. – 10:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have already scored more points in the first 5 minutes tonight than they did in the entire first quarter against Cleveland – Suns have already scored more points in the first 5 minutes tonight than they did in the entire first quarter against Cleveland – 10:17 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

I feel like the Cavaliers played great in the first half and Jarrett Allen was terrific on Jokic. Aggressive, physical, relentless.

Nuggets are still up by 4, and Jokic has 15 / 7 / 5. Hope the second half is as fun & Denver can match Cleveland the same way the rest of the game – I feel like the Cavaliers played great in the first half and Jarrett Allen was terrific on Jokic. Aggressive, physical, relentless.Nuggets are still up by 4, and Jokic has 15 / 7 / 5. Hope the second half is as fun & Denver can match Cleveland the same way the rest of the game – 10:14 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets lead 62-58 at the half over the Cavs.

Cleveland’s bench has a 24-9 lead over Denver’s bench so far and is why they’re still in the game.

Jokic is the leading scorer w/ 15 pts. MPJ added 11 pts and Murray has 10 pts

If you’re Malone, what’s your message for the team? – Nuggets lead 62-58 at the half over the Cavs.Cleveland’s bench has a 24-9 lead over Denver’s bench so far and is why they’re still in the game.Jokic is the leading scorer w/ 15 pts. MPJ added 11 pts and Murray has 10 ptsIf you’re Malone, what’s your message for the team? – 10:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Cavs 62-58

-Joker with 15-7-5 and Allen’s played him great

-MPJ with 11 and 5, 3/5 from 3, think he’s been fine honestly

-Murray with 10 points on 7 shots, an encouraging half on the b2b

Cavs have 11 OREBs. Gotta be better. 10:10 PM Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Cavs 62-58-Joker with 15-7-5 and Allen’s played him great-MPJ with 11 and 5, 3/5 from 3, think he’s been fine honestly-Murray with 10 points on 7 shots, an encouraging half on the b2bCavs have 11 OREBs. Gotta be better. pic.twitter.com/E0zTBhjOLe

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets lead 62-58 over the Cavs at half. – Nuggets lead 62-58 over the Cavs at half. – 10:10 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Nuggets 62-58 at halftime here in Denver. Cedi Osman leads the Cavs with 10 points. Nine guys have scored for Cleveland, with six guys having at least seven points. Nikola Jokic has 15 for Denver, MPJ has 11, and Jamal Murray has 10. – 10:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets head to halftime up 62-58. Their 3-point shooting (8-of-14) making up for 38-24 deficit in the paint.

Joker with game-high 15, MPJ with 11 and Jamal with 10.

But Cavs getting whatever they want inside. – Nuggets head to halftime up 62-58. Their 3-point shooting (8-of-14) making up for 38-24 deficit in the paint.Joker with game-high 15, MPJ with 11 and Jamal with 10.But Cavs getting whatever they want inside. – 10:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.

Clippers defense has been even more forgiving than last night in Denver. Gobert usually destroys Clippers in regular season, and is doing so tonight with 19 points (8/9 FGs), 9 rebounds, block of Mann dunk. – Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.Clippers defense has been even more forgiving than last night in Denver. Gobert usually destroys Clippers in regular season, and is doing so tonight with 19 points (8/9 FGs), 9 rebounds, block of Mann dunk. – 10:08 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray looks great tonight on both ends. Really think he is turning a corner.

There will still be ups and downs, but his floor as he recovers from his ACL tear just seems higher now. – Jamal Murray looks great tonight on both ends. Really think he is turning a corner.There will still be ups and downs, but his floor as he recovers from his ACL tear just seems higher now. – 10:07 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

MPJ giving the Nuggets the full experience tonight. – MPJ giving the Nuggets the full experience tonight. – 10:06 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I could be wrong, but I don’t think MPJ was supposed to leave Kevin Love wide open from 3. Feels like a guy to close out to IMO. – I could be wrong, but I don’t think MPJ was supposed to leave Kevin Love wide open from 3. Feels like a guy to close out to IMO. – 10:05 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

MPJ just put his shoulder into Garland to make space and got called for the offensive foul.

He is pressing a bit on offense the past couple games. – MPJ just put his shoulder into Garland to make space and got called for the offensive foul.He is pressing a bit on offense the past couple games. – 10:04 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Jamal Murray also just walked over to Garland as he walked back out on the court and checked on him. – #Cavs Darius Garland got hit in the face, again. He stayed down for a moment, but then got up and walked back to the bench. He’s back out on the floor after the timeout.Jamal Murray also just walked over to Garland as he walked back out on the court and checked on him. – 10:03 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

That’s the ninth or 10th time now this season That’s the ninth or 10th time now this season #Cavs Darius Garland has gotten hit in the face. Sheesh. – 10:01 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Need to see the replay, but I think Jamal just elbowed Darius Garland inadvertently on that whip pass to the corner. Garland is up now but is holding his face. – Need to see the replay, but I think Jamal just elbowed Darius Garland inadvertently on that whip pass to the corner. Garland is up now but is holding his face. – 10:00 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Garland went down into a heap and hasn’t moved much. He seems hurt. Took a shot to the face it looks like. – Garland went down into a heap and hasn’t moved much. He seems hurt. Took a shot to the face it looks like. – 9:59 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland is down and holding his face. Again. – Darius Garland is down and holding his face. Again. – 9:59 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Foul trouble for Mobley will be big for the Nuggets if they can get him his 4th early in the 3rd quarter. – Foul trouble for Mobley will be big for the Nuggets if they can get him his 4th early in the 3rd quarter. – 9:58 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic felt the double team coming, spun away from its and found Gordon uncontested.

Jokic made about four decisions in 3 milliseconds on that play. His instincts are alien-esque. – Nikola Jokic felt the double team coming, spun away from its and found Gordon uncontested.Jokic made about four decisions in 3 milliseconds on that play. His instincts are alien-esque. – 9:56 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I think a playoff series between the I think a playoff series between the #Cavs and Nuggets at some point in the next couple of years would be some insanely fun basketball. – 9:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets were up 26-23 when Jokic went to the bench and they trail 40-39 when he checked back in.

That is plenty good enough thanks to the 3 triples Denver’s bench hit before the starters came back. – Nuggets were up 26-23 when Jokic went to the bench and they trail 40-39 when he checked back in.That is plenty good enough thanks to the 3 triples Denver’s bench hit before the starters came back. – 9:49 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Please enjoy this video of Bones Hyland explaining the meme of the year. He also grades the bench play as of late for the Nuggets and talks about how he got through his shooting slump. Always a pleasure catching up with Bizzy! 9:48 PM Please enjoy this video of Bones Hyland explaining the meme of the year. He also grades the bench play as of late for the Nuggets and talks about how he got through his shooting slump. Always a pleasure catching up with Bizzy! pic.twitter.com/ql4VE33bOb

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Big time three possessions for the Nuggets bench. They got a 3 from Vlatko, a 3 from Murray and a 3 from Bruce Brown. – Big time three possessions for the Nuggets bench. They got a 3 from Vlatko, a 3 from Murray and a 3 from Bruce Brown. – 9:47 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray just pulled up with two defenders in his face and splashed it. – Jamal Murray just pulled up with two defenders in his face and splashed it. – 9:46 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Really rough game for Bones so far who has not made a shot, grabbed a rebound, or logged an assist but has two turnovers and is getting cooked on defense. – Really rough game for Bones so far who has not made a shot, grabbed a rebound, or logged an assist but has two turnovers and is getting cooked on defense. – 9:46 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs bench was upset that there wasn’t an 8-second violation on Bones Hyland as he brought the ball up the floor. Leads to a Nuggets corner three. – 9:46 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets’ bench defense getting shredded, on the second night of a back-to-back after they played heavy minutes vs. Clippers. That’s all I’ll say. – Nuggets’ bench defense getting shredded, on the second night of a back-to-back after they played heavy minutes vs. Clippers. That’s all I’ll say. – 9:44 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

That was a really good pass from That was a really good pass from #Cavs Evan Mobley to Cedi Osman for the layup. – 9:43 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs are really trying to play through Evan Mobley with this unit. He just took Bruce Brown to the rim and then found a cutting Cedi Osman for an open layup. He’s having a really nice game thus far. – 9:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones and Bruce are getting LAMBASTED defensively. – Bones and Bruce are getting LAMBASTED defensively. – 9:42 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Good lord Jamal Murray. He snatched those ankles – Good lord Jamal Murray. He snatched those ankles – 9:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3s in the 1st quarter this season:

56 — Julius Randle

47 — Donovan Mitchell

42 — Lauri Markkanen 9:42 PM Most 3s in the 1st quarter this season:56 — Julius Randle47 — Donovan Mitchell42 — Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/9eaLhxJVUE

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Evan Mobley has an immense level of defensive impact. The dude is huge. – Evan Mobley has an immense level of defensive impact. The dude is huge. – 9:40 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first,

All nine Cavs who have checked in have scored, with Darius Garland and Caris LeVert leading with 5 pts each. – At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Nuggets 28-26. Cavs shot 12 of 27 (44.4%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3.All nine Cavs who have checked in have scored, with Darius Garland and Caris LeVert leading with 5 pts each. – 9:38 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jok with 11 at the end of the first ⭐️

🗳 https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/bQjsfcR6ed – 9:38 PM Jok with 11 at the end of the first ⭐️

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets trail 28-26 after one quarter to the Cavaliers. Balanced and fun matchup so far.

I wonder if the Nuggets look to get DeAndre Jordan into the game for rebounding purposes when Jokic is off the floor. – Nuggets trail 28-26 after one quarter to the Cavaliers. Balanced and fun matchup so far.I wonder if the Nuggets look to get DeAndre Jordan into the game for rebounding purposes when Jokic is off the floor. – 9:37 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs had a pretty strong first quarter against the NBA’s No. 2 offense. They lead the Nuggets 28-26. Pretty well-rounded scoring effort, too. Garland and LeVert both have five points but all nine guys that have played have scored. – 9:37 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Second unit tonight is Jamal, Bones, Bruce, Vlatko and Zeke. Only problem is Cavs’ bench is huge with Mobley staggered, K-Love and Cedi. Second unit tonight is Jamal, Bones, Bruce, Vlatko and Zeke. Only problem is Cavs’ bench is huge with Mobley staggered, K-Love and Cedi. #Nuggets lack of size getting exposed. – 9:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The battle between Joker and Jarrett Allen vs the touch foul by Vlatko on Darius Garland is pretty tough from an officiating perspective. – The battle between Joker and Jarrett Allen vs the touch foul by Vlatko on Darius Garland is pretty tough from an officiating perspective. – 9:36 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic’s first quarter:

11 points

6 rebounds

3 assists

1 steal

3 turnovers

He was involved in everything on both ends of the floor. – Nikola Jokic’s first quarter:11 points6 rebounds3 assists1 steal3 turnoversHe was involved in everything on both ends of the floor. – 9:35 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Thus far, Thus far, #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff is matching Jarrett Allen’s minutes and sub pattern with that of Nikola Jokic — just as he did here last season. – 9:35 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets came out with fire and intensity on both ends and the Cavs have matched it. Really fun and impressive first quarter by both teams. – Nuggets came out with fire and intensity on both ends and the Cavs have matched it. Really fun and impressive first quarter by both teams. – 9:34 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

How will Nikola Jokic deal with Cleveland’s length? 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists in his first 11 minutes. – How will Nikola Jokic deal with Cleveland’s length? 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists in his first 11 minutes. – 9:34 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Cavs are really hurting Denver on the offensive glass. They have 6 offensive boards in the first 9.5 minutes of the game. – Cavs are really hurting Denver on the offensive glass. They have 6 offensive boards in the first 9.5 minutes of the game. – 9:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Will we have back-to-back Raul Neto podium games?!?! – Will we have back-to-back Raul Neto podium games?!?! – 9:30 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Sometimes I think Sometimes I think #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff calls timeout simply so he can have a lengthier chat with the officials. He was not happy about that no-call on the rebound where it looked like Jarrett Allen got grabbed. – 9:27 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Darius Garland 1-of-6 from the floor in his first game back from his sprained right thumb. – Darius Garland 1-of-6 from the floor in his first game back from his sprained right thumb. – 9:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nikola always knew MPJ was in the corner 🎯 9:27 PM Nikola always knew MPJ was in the corner 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8qLtm6Iq6h

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

We are getting Jokic vs Allen and Gordon vs Mobley and its a great show already. – We are getting Jokic vs Allen and Gordon vs Mobley and its a great show already. – 9:25 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Murray out of the game for Bruce Brown early. He will stagger to the bench tonight. – Murray out of the game for Bruce Brown early. He will stagger to the bench tonight. – 9:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic (almost) blind pass to the corner. Rinse. Repeat.

He’s throwing some silly ones so far tonight. – Jokic (almost) blind pass to the corner. Rinse. Repeat.He’s throwing some silly ones so far tonight. – 9:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Great to see MPJ get a 3 to fall. He needed that.

Shouts to Jokic’s magnificent passing as usual. – Great to see MPJ get a 3 to fall. He needed that.Shouts to Jokic’s magnificent passing as usual. – 9:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jokić just threw one of his best ball reversal passes of the season. MPJ three. – Jokić just threw one of his best ball reversal passes of the season. MPJ three. – 9:24 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso



Cavs lead 14-11 with 6:19 left in the first after Evan Mobley made a hook shot and timeout was called. – #Cavs Darius Garland finally drains a corner 3 after 3 missed 3s in one possession. Good offensive rebounds from Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, though, to keep the possession.Cavs lead 14-11 with 6:19 left in the first after Evan Mobley made a hook shot and timeout was called. – 9:22 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Cavaliers take the lead on a fourth-chance 3 from Darius Garland and stretch it to 14-11 with Evan Mobley’s baby hook. Michael Malone takes timeout midway through the first. – The Cavaliers take the lead on a fourth-chance 3 from Darius Garland and stretch it to 14-11 with Evan Mobley’s baby hook. Michael Malone takes timeout midway through the first. – 9:21 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Underrated aspect of Underrated aspect of #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s game: He has a nose for the basketball. Gets to a lot of loose balls and keeps a lot of rebounds alive with tips and such. – 9:21 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets getting cross-matched and it’s letting the Cavs get into a rhythm on offense. Cleveland has 5 assists on 6 made shots early on. – Nuggets getting cross-matched and it’s letting the Cavs get into a rhythm on offense. Cleveland has 5 assists on 6 made shots early on. – 9:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not a good start for MPJ on either end. He broke from the play multiple times, and the Nuggets just haven’t benefitted at all. – Not a good start for MPJ on either end. He broke from the play multiple times, and the Nuggets just haven’t benefitted at all. – 9:20 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

In all my years covering Nikola Jokic, I have never developed a tolerance to watching him pass the basketball. He is a wizard and every incredible pass feels just as spectacular as the last. – In all my years covering Nikola Jokic, I have never developed a tolerance to watching him pass the basketball. He is a wizard and every incredible pass feels just as spectacular as the last. – 9:18 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Caris LeVert with maybe as strong of a dunk as I’ve seen from him this year. – Caris LeVert with maybe as strong of a dunk as I’ve seen from him this year. – 9:18 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic my god how did he get that pass through? – Jokic my god how did he get that pass through? – 9:17 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Really impressive defense by Jamal Murray on that last Cavs possession. He picked up Garland before half court, contained, battled through a screen and forced the miss. – Really impressive defense by Jamal Murray on that last Cavs possession. He picked up Garland before half court, contained, battled through a screen and forced the miss. – 9:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

You can already see how the Nuggets are different from last time they faced the Cavs from a spacing perspective. Jokić gets fronted, KCP sets a flare screen for MPJ on the weak side, Jamal makes an interior pass as a roamer. It’s more creative. – You can already see how the Nuggets are different from last time they faced the Cavs from a spacing perspective. Jokić gets fronted, KCP sets a flare screen for MPJ on the weak side, Jamal makes an interior pass as a roamer. It’s more creative. – 9:14 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon vs Mobley is going to be fun as hell. – Aaron Gordon vs Mobley is going to be fun as hell. – 9:12 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray has started on Darius Garland and the Nuggets are having the big defender up at the level of the screen; seemingly to get the ball out of Garland’s hands. – Jamal Murray has started on Darius Garland and the Nuggets are having the big defender up at the level of the screen; seemingly to get the ball out of Garland’s hands. – 9:12 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets are celebrating Western Night against the Cavaliers. I’m celebrating Bring Your Parents and Girlfriend to Work Night. 9:10 PM The Nuggets are celebrating Western Night against the Cavaliers. I’m celebrating Bring Your Parents and Girlfriend to Work Night. pic.twitter.com/2IyBWVG1Ip

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Should be a really fun matchup here tonight. Jamal’s playing on the B2B. Cleveland’s really good even without Mitchell (their net rating’s better with him OFF than ON which shows their formula has been great).

Mobley/Allen vs Joker/Gordon should be a war on the interior. – Should be a really fun matchup here tonight. Jamal’s playing on the B2B. Cleveland’s really good even without Mitchell (their net rating’s better with him OFF than ON which shows their formula has been great).Mobley/Allen vs Joker/Gordon should be a war on the interior. – 9:09 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

From the signs inside the arena, the 5,280 on the free throw stripes, and now this, the Nuggets do everything they can to remind opponents they’re playing in high altitude. 9:06 PM From the signs inside the arena, the 5,280 on the free throw stripes, and now this, the Nuggets do everything they can to remind opponents they’re playing in high altitude. pic.twitter.com/KFEuVeURa5

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Running to vote Joker to the All-Star game ⭐️

🗳https://t.co/lBETGuC2d0 pic.twitter.com/fQnlXpsrKS – 9:04 PM Running to vote Joker to the All-Star game ⭐️

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

From the signs inside the arena, the 5,820 on the free throw line, and now this, the Nuggets do everything they can to remind opposing teams they’re playing in a different setting than they’re used to. 9:04 PM From the signs inside the arena, the 5,820 on the free throw line, and now this, the Nuggets do everything they can to remind opposing teams they’re playing in a different setting than they’re used to. pic.twitter.com/3gWU4oBJMJ

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

We didn’t really get into rotations yesterday since the game was over after like 10 minutes

But here were the rotations during the 19-0 Denver run that took their lead from 19 to 38 over a Clippers FG drought that lasted 5:15 in the second quarter.

Not ideal without Nico Batum. 8:52 PM We didn’t really get into rotations yesterday since the game was over after like 10 minutesBut here were the rotations during the 19-0 Denver run that took their lead from 19 to 38 over a Clippers FG drought that lasted 5:15 in the second quarter.Not ideal without Nico Batum. pic.twitter.com/qybqxUdXKE

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets sticking with their regular starters:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Cavs, without Donovan Mitchell, will start:

Darius Garland

Caris LeVert

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen – Nuggets sticking with their regular starters:Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola JokicCavs, without Donovan Mitchell, will start:Darius GarlandCaris LeVertIsaac OkoroEvan MobleyJarrett Allen – 8:51 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Well, Jeff Green just did an off-glass windmill dunk in warmup, so I think he’s doing better. – Well, Jeff Green just did an off-glass windmill dunk in warmup, so I think he’s doing better. – 8:46 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Just a reminder: no Donovan Mitchell tonight for Cleveland. He’s out resting. – Just a reminder: no Donovan Mitchell tonight for Cleveland. He’s out resting. – 8:44 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jamal Murray is good to go tonight, as is Darius Garland for Cleveland. Nuggets starting with Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – Jamal Murray is good to go tonight, as is Darius Garland for Cleveland. Nuggets starting with Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland still has some swelling and bruising in the area where he hurt his thumb. It’s not fully healed yet and he was icing it following this morning’s shootaround. But it feels good enough to play and he think he can be effective. Something to watch. – 8:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

In the Lounge tonight for Nuggets-Cavs

– Game Notes

– Bizzy Going Viral

– All-Star Voting

– Best

youtube.com/watch?v=YDi92B… – 8:30 PM In the Lounge tonight for Nuggets-Cavs– Game Notes– Bizzy Going Viral– All-Star Voting– Best @DKSportsbook bets

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is out (rest) tonight but is still getting pregame work in before the game. 8:25 PM #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is out (rest) tonight but is still getting pregame work in before the game. pic.twitter.com/93x5QD3Jxv

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup tonight here in Denver. He is starting alongside Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Darius Garland is back!

Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Okoro, E. Mobley and Allen tonight in Denver.

#LetEmKnow – 8:15 PM Darius Garland is back!Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Okoro, E. Mobley and Allen tonight in Denver. @CampyRussell and I will get you set at 8:30 pm on Cavs Live! @BallySportsCLE

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Darius Garland will play tonight against Denver.



Darius Garland

Caris LeVert

Isaac Okoro

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen – Darius Garland will play tonight against Denver. #Cavs starters:Darius GarlandCaris LeVertIsaac OkoroEvan MobleyJarrett Allen – 8:15 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Darius Garland is playing tonight against the Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell is OUT. – Darius Garland is playing tonight against the Nuggets.Donovan Mitchell is OUT. – 8:14 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Dean Wade’s progression from his shoulder injury: “He is progressing. […] But Dean is extremely diligent and works hard at it with our medical crew. And I would expect him sooner rather than later. So we’re excited about that for sure.” – 7:57 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram told

Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16. – Brandon Ingram told @CassidyHubbarth that he hopes to return on the Pelicans’ upcoming 5-game road trip.Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16. – 7:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

It’s Western Night at Ball, and these guys dressed appropriately 🤠

#ULTRADrip 7:30 PM It’s Western Night at Ball, and these guys dressed appropriately 🤠#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/E72ERqj5rX

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

From Malone’s pregame presser, it sounds like as long as Jamal Murray is good to go after his pregame warmup, he will play tonight. – From Malone’s pregame presser, it sounds like as long as Jamal Murray is good to go after his pregame warmup, he will play tonight. – 7:26 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Nuggets coach Michael Malone on #Cavs legend Austin Carr and how he would fare in today’s NBA: “That’s a certified bucket getter.” – 7:23 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Trevor Bauer to the Cleveland Browns – Trevor Bauer to the Cleveland Browns – 7:23 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Michael Malone discussed in pregame that tonight will be “uncharted waters” for Jamal Murray, saying that he will probably play as long as the warmup goes well.

Jamal called this a checklist item on his road to recovery. Would be great for Denver and for Jamal. – Michael Malone discussed in pregame that tonight will be “uncharted waters” for Jamal Murray, saying that he will probably play as long as the warmup goes well.Jamal called this a checklist item on his road to recovery. Would be great for Denver and for Jamal. – 7:22 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone, while mentioning all the new guys on the Nuggets roster this season, said that he thinks the Nuggets still have another gear to reach. – Malone, while mentioning all the new guys on the Nuggets roster this season, said that he thinks the Nuggets still have another gear to reach. – 7:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “I believe he’ll play.”

Said they’ll make final determination after warmups. – Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “I believe he’ll play.”Said they’ll make final determination after warmups. – 7:19 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Malone said that Jeff Green is recovering well and that he is sporting a stylish wrap on his hand so he can get shots up.

There is still about 2 weeks until he is reevaluated, but seems all is going well as he recovers from his fractured hand. – Michael Malone said that Jeff Green is recovering well and that he is sporting a stylish wrap on his hand so he can get shots up.There is still about 2 weeks until he is reevaluated, but seems all is going well as he recovers from his fractured hand. – 7:19 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone is noting the Nuggets having a top-5 defense in their last 10 games and them going 8-2 over that span. That’s why Denver is winning the way they are. – Malone is noting the Nuggets having a top-5 defense in their last 10 games and them going 8-2 over that span. That’s why Denver is winning the way they are. – 7:17 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-point underdogs tonight in Denver against the Nuggets. – The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-point underdogs tonight in Denver against the Nuggets. – 6:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I get off the plane and I see a Chris Gatling era Cavaliers game on NBATV what is going on lol – I get off the plane and I see a Chris Gatling era Cavaliers game on NBATV what is going on lol – 6:00 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” 5:31 PM Part of Nikola Jokic’s translated interview with Arena Sport, from Nuggets Reddit: “(Portland) had Terry Stotts for five years where I knew them in their soul.” pic.twitter.com/NFyUlZvEgF

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Things people tweeted when Nikola Jokic was drafted 🙈🇷🇸 4:33 PM Things people tweeted when Nikola Jokic was drafted 🙈🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/PAxJEXMBR1

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jamal Murray is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Collin Gillespie remain out.

Darius Garland is still questionable for the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell headlines a list of Cleveland’s inactive players. – Jamal Murray is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Collin Gillespie remain out.Darius Garland is still questionable for the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell headlines a list of Cleveland’s inactive players. – 4:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.

If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.

Looks like Murray/MPJ will play. That helps. – Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.Looks like Murray/MPJ will play. That helps. – 4:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Aaron Gordon this season:

17.0 PPG

6.9 RPG

58.6 FG%

37.3 3P%

2nd in points, rebounds and field goals for the Nuggets. 4:17 PM Aaron Gordon this season:17.0 PPG6.9 RPG58.6 FG%37.3 3P%2nd in points, rebounds and field goals for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/UB6KZYy9GE

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable to play tonight for the second leg of Denver’s back to back against the Cavaliers after also playing last night against the Clippers.

Murray said he would be playing during his postgame presser last night. That’s encouraging. – Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable to play tonight for the second leg of Denver’s back to back against the Cavaliers after also playing last night against the Clippers.Murray said he would be playing during his postgame presser last night. That’s encouraging. – 3:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable tonight vs. Cavs. He’s expected to play in what would be his first back-to-back of the season. – Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable tonight vs. Cavs. He’s expected to play in what would be his first back-to-back of the season. – 3:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Some of our favorite flicks from last night 📸 3:15 PM Some of our favorite flicks from last night 📸 pic.twitter.com/JhLEvVs1VG