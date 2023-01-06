Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,020,428 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $6,515,750 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
No one on Denver’s roster wants to come out and say it, but this is the most talented team of this era of Nuggets basketball.
And it’s beginning to show.
“Wins like this give us a lot of confidence,” Jamal Murray said. “It sets a standard for us.”
thednvr.com/were-on-our-wa… – 3:05 AM
@BasketNews_com
Even Bones Hyland himself was SHOCKED with this ridiculous shot 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/3R3FwElHEl – 2:47 AM
@CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets look dominant on offense as they hand Clippers fourth consecutive defeat, move back into first place
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 2:00 AM