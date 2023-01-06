Cavaliers vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,020,428 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $6,515,750 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

No one on Denver’s roster wants to come out and say it, but this is the most talented team of this era of Nuggets basketball.

And it’s beginning to show.

“Wins like this give us a lot of confidence,” Jamal Murray said. “It sets a standard for us.”

Even Bones Hyland himself was SHOCKED with this ridiculous shot 😂

