Clippers 69, Timberwolves 92: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-19) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-21) at Target Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 69, Minnesota Timberwolves 92 (Q3 03:53)
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ season high for points allowed in the paint is 68 (scored by Toronto on Dec. 27). Minnesota could eclipse that tonight, with 54 paint points and 16 minutes still to play. – 10:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
RUDY 🤯🤯🤯
RUDY 🤯🤯🤯
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DOES THIS COUNT AS AN ASSIST?!?!?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XPReLRO2r2 – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota up 87-66. 7-0 run with Edwards out and Austin Rivers in. Clippers will make subs now but with only 5:19 left in 3rd quarter. – 10:35 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Remember when the Clippers were among the best defensive teams in the league? – 10:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves shooting a cool 63 percent over halfway through the 3rd.
Gobert: 9-12
Russell: 7-9
Wolves shooting a cool 63 percent over halfway through the 3rd.
Gobert: 9-12
Russell: 7-9
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris with hands on their knees trying to catch their breaths after the Wolves score again in transition. They lead by 21. – 10:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he’s DOMINATING right now!!
he’s DOMINATING right now!!
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Currently don’t see Anthony Edwards in the bench area. We’ll see if he’s just in the tunnel or stretching in the back. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight’s starters can’t stop Minnesota’s starters.
Tonight’s starters can’t stop Minnesota’s starters.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the Ant to Jaden connection is special. pic.twitter.com/O87JXGtF6A – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have trailed by double digits at halftime vs Heat, at Denver, and at Minnesota to open 2023 despite Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards all being held to 1 or 2 FGs each in those first halves. – 10:27 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: Spurs 121, Pistons 109.
Final: Spurs 121, Pistons 109.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy putting up Rudy numbers at the half:
19 PTS / 9 REB / 1 BLK / 8-9 FG
Rudy putting up Rudy numbers at the half:
19 PTS / 9 REB / 1 BLK / 8-9 FG
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Overall, Clippers missed all 12 shots outside of the paint in the second quarter.
Overall, Clippers missed all 12 shots outside of the paint in the second quarter.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers playing hard and taking care of the ball, have a +11 possession advantage (+5 oREB, +6 takeaways).
But Minnesota made 19 of 23 in paint and 65% from field overall.
Clippers playing hard and taking care of the ball, have a +11 possession advantage (+5 oREB, +6 takeaways).
But Minnesota made 19 of 23 in paint and 65% from field overall.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
11 PTS IN Q2. 19 AT THE BREAK.
27 IS GOING TO WORK!
11 PTS IN Q2. 19 AT THE BREAK.
27 IS GOING TO WORK!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.
Minnesota uses runs of 7-1 and 8-0 to take a 68-54 halftime lead.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime in Minnesota: Wolves 68, Clippers 54
Halftime in Minnesota: Wolves 68, Clippers 54
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s too easy. Rudy is feastin’ rn.
that’s too easy. Rudy is feastin’ rn.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert with 19 and 9 at halftime
Rudy Gobert with 19 and 9 at halftime
Janis Carr @janiscarr
What happened? The clippers were within 3. Now down 68-54 with 26 secs to play in first half – 10:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
It was 55-50 and the Wolves have taken over to end the first half. At 12-2 run. Gobert up to 19 and 9. – 10:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
RUDY GOBERT.
RUDY GOBERT.
RUDY GOBERT.
RUDY GOBERT.
RUDY GOBERT.
RUDY GOBERT.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
come for the Rudy lob. stay for Slowmo’s reaction. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q4IZq5GNNm – 10:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves are shooting 68%, only up 4. Why? Clippers have 15 more shot attempts. Each team has made same # of FGs, 21. – 10:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
CAN’T STOP THE TOWER OF POWER. 💪
CAN’T STOP THE TOWER OF POWER. 💪
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota burns a second timeout in this quarter following a pick-six returned by Robert Covington.
Minnesota burns a second timeout in this quarter following a pick-six returned by Robert Covington.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kyle Anderson should be teaching classes to the rest of the team on how to get the ball to Gobert. – 9:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
love to see a bucket getting buckets. pic.twitter.com/JRJrFKGzFB – 9:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell since November 13th (last 23 games)
At the rim: 80% (best amongst PGs over that time)
Midrange: 54% (best amongst PGs)
D’Angelo Russell since November 13th (last 23 games)
At the rim: 80% (best amongst PGs over that time)
Midrange: 54% (best amongst PGs)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers bench unit has been ready to play. Powell with 12 first quarter points, Wall attacking at will with 8 points, all in the paint.
Clippers bench unit has been ready to play. Powell with 12 first quarter points, Wall attacking at will with 8 points, all in the paint.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
13 points already. 🥶
13 points already. 🥶
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ bench defense getting shredded, on the second night of a back-to-back after they played heavy minutes vs. Clippers. That’s all I’ll say. – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota leads Clippers 37-33 at the end of one.
That’s a lot of points for Clippers considering the fact that they didn’t shoot a single free throw and attempted only 4 3s (making 3).
Minnesota leads Clippers 37-33 at the end of one.
That’s a lot of points for Clippers considering the fact that they didn’t shoot a single free throw and attempted only 4 3s (making 3).
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 37-33.
Russell paces Minnesota in scoring with 10 points on a perfect 3-3 shooting.
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 37-33.
Russell paces Minnesota in scoring with 10 points on a perfect 3-3 shooting.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pretty solid response by the Clippers despite the foul trouble that allowed Minnesota to be in the bonus for 9-plus minutes. They trail 37-33 after one. Powell came to play, 12 points in 9 minutes. – 9:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good quarter for:
D’Angelo Russell: 10 pts 3-3 FG
Rudy Gobert: 8pts
Norm Powell: 12 pts on 5-7
Really good quarter for:
D’Angelo Russell: 10 pts 3-3 FG
Rudy Gobert: 8pts
Norm Powell: 12 pts on 5-7
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
new year, same drill.
new year, same drill.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell has made four shots and half of them have been 10/10 degree of difficulty. The scoop over Gobert and the shot he somehow got to fall around Prince. – 9:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
trying to stop Ant?
GOOD LUCK. 😉
trying to stop Ant?
GOOD LUCK. 😉
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert are getting whatever they want below the free throw line. 6-0 Minnesota run, 23-13 Minnesota lead, second timeout of the quarter by Clippers with 5:15 left in first quarter. – 9:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Minnesota hasn’t needed to make a single 3-pointer to lead the Clippers 23-13, because they’ve already taken 8 FTs and have shot 8-9 in the paint. – 9:28 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell are a combined 6-for-6, and the Wolves have a 23-13 lead. – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
D’Angelo Russell yelling “no foul!” to his teammates when Norman Powell handles the ball – 9:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NO EASY BUCKETS AROUND ANT.
NO EASY BUCKETS AROUND ANT.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann in foul trouble, and he gets a tech too after nobody stopped RUDY GOBERT in transition. – 9:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Clippers with two technical fouls. Wolves are now in the penalty for the last 8:44 of the quarter. Clippers definitely have a gripe – 9:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
yeah, he’s too smooth with it.
yeah, he’s too smooth with it.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s just beautiful.
that’s just beautiful.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 126, 76ers 112
Bulls are 7-3 since Minnesota debacle
Bulls beat Philly for first time since March 2019
LaVine 41 pts, 11-13 3 PT
Vucevic 19 pts, 18 rebs, 10 assists
Williams 18 pts, 6 rebs
Bulls 126, 76ers 112
Bulls are 7-3 since Minnesota debacle
Bulls beat Philly for first time since March 2019
LaVine 41 pts, 11-13 3 PT
Vucevic 19 pts, 18 rebs, 10 assists
Williams 18 pts, 6 rebs
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota already up 9-2 and Clippers burn a timeout 103 seconds into the game.
Minnesota already up 9-2 and Clippers burn a timeout 103 seconds into the game.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
It’s the Rudy Gobert show early. Wolves just pounding it inside to him over and over – 9:14 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Make that three fouls and one technical foul by the Clippers in less than a minute. – 9:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
best fans in the league. 🥹
best fans in the league. 🥹
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA to Giddey to JDub for the transition dunk
SGA to Giddey to JDub for the transition dunk
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
We didn’t really get into rotations yesterday since the game was over after like 10 minutes
But here were the rotations during the 19-0 Denver run that took their lead from 19 to 38 over a Clippers FG drought that lasted 5:15 in the second quarter.
We didn’t really get into rotations yesterday since the game was over after like 10 minutes
But here were the rotations during the 19-0 Denver run that took their lead from 19 to 38 over a Clippers FG drought that lasted 5:15 in the second quarter.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann slicing and dicing his defender and barelyyy misses his layups
Meanwhile, Josh Giddey does a few standard dribbles and lays it in lmao – 8:49 PM
Meanwhile, Josh Giddey does a few standard dribbles and lays it in lmao – 8:49 PM
Little bit of a reversal of roles as Tre Mann hits Josh Giddey for a 3 – 8:46 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Timberwolves
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Luke Kennard
3️⃣ » @Terance Mann
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
Starting 5️⃣ vs. Timberwolves
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Luke Kennard
3️⃣ » @Terance Mann
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann is really feeling it, a step back three followed by nearly a logo three. His rim finishing has been there in recent games, safe to say he is back. – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Naz Reid and Bryn Forbes are AVAILABLE.
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Naz Reid and Bryn Forbes are AVAILABLE.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s starters vs. Minnesota:
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Tonight’s starters vs. Minnesota:
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LAC-MIN starters:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
LAC-MIN starters:
LAC
Terance Mann
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert
Anthony Edwards
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Luke Kennard and Terance Mann in place of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
Clippers will start Luke Kennard and Terance Mann in place of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Friday nights at @TargetCenterMN >> pic.twitter.com/3m7Vygti9g – 8:31 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid is a go after missing a few games with back spasms. – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
always showing love to the fans 🫶
always showing love to the fans 🫶
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the definition of a cozy fit.
the definition of a cozy fit.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kawhi Leonard played 18 minutes last night. His team has lost four games in a row. – 7:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out tonight for Clippers against Wolves, per Ty Lue – 7:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are out tonight against the Wolves. – 7:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Rudy is ready. 🫡
Rudy is ready. 🫡
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will not play tonight in Minnesota. – 7:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out for tonight’s second night of a back-to-back in Minnesota. – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Naz Reid is a game time decision tonight with his back spasms, per Finch. – 7:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Paul Reed played well in a win vs Western Conf. Favorites the Clippers and was mostly benched since. Trez was great last game vs. Indiana. So it’s a Paul Reed night then tonight right? – 6:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– Breaking injury/lineup news across league
– LeBron returns
– Guesses on what his interview will be about
– Clippers annoying us
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– Breaking injury/lineup news across league
– LeBron returns
– Guesses on what his interview will be about
– Clippers annoying us
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Need real ones in the building tonight. Who needs tickets??? @Minnesota Timberwolves – 6:14 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
When shit hit the fan, is you still a fan? pic.twitter.com/00UW9T7lbT – 6:12 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Some thoughts from D’Angelo Russell after shoot-around. He wouldn’t answer ?s about the car registered in his name crashing on Wed. #Wolves host ex-Hopkins star Amir Coffey & LAC. Richard, Amir’s dad, said, “Too many to count, lol,” when asked for a family/friends count tonight. pic.twitter.com/AJWq2BBQLA – 6:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. LA Clippers:
Mandarin salad station with sesame lime dressing
Szechuan Pepper Lo Mein
Togarashi spiced pork belly
Sweet soy cod
Yuzu lime and Sambal spiced honey carrots
Hot and sour wonton soup
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. LA Clippers:
Mandarin salad station with sesame lime dressing
Szechuan Pepper Lo Mein
Togarashi spiced pork belly
Sweet soy cod
Yuzu lime and Sambal spiced honey carrots
Hot and sour wonton soup
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
1️⃣ of 5 players in NBA history aged 21 or younger to average 23+ PTS, 6+ REB, and 4+ AST.
other four are:
– Michael Jordan
– Tracy McGrady
– LeBron James
– Luka Doncic
1️⃣ of 5 players in NBA history aged 21 or younger to average 23+ PTS, 6+ REB, and 4+ AST.
other four are:
– Michael Jordan
– Tracy McGrady
– LeBron James
– Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
⭐ YOUR VOTES COUNT TRIPLE TODAY ⭐
⭐ YOUR VOTES COUNT TRIPLE TODAY ⭐
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Great conversation as always work @Jon Krawczynski is publishing now on @getcallin, Apple and Spotify.
Great conversation as always work @Jon Krawczynski is publishing now on @getcallin, Apple and Spotify.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re live on @getcallin with my friend and yours, @Jon Krawczynski.
We’re live on @getcallin with my friend and yours, @Jon Krawczynski.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Nuggets destroy Clippers, Celtics take down Mavs pretty easy, Luka fatigue, plus more…
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio
& @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: Nuggets destroy Clippers, Celtics take down Mavs pretty easy, Luka fatigue, plus more…
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable to play tonight for the second leg of Denver’s back to back against the Cavaliers after also playing last night against the Clippers.
Jamal Murray is officially listed as probable to play tonight for the second leg of Denver’s back to back against the Cavaliers after also playing last night against the Clippers.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
late night at home. 🌃
🎟 » https://t.co/MD9YPFb2Tw pic.twitter.com/7o8iCnROPy – 3:48 PM
🎟 » https://t.co/MD9YPFb2Tw pic.twitter.com/7o8iCnROPy – 3:48 PM
That’s OD – Episode 11 is out. Approximately one month from the trade deadline, where do the Lakers stand? And @Ohm Youngmisuk details how the Clippers bench isn’t cutting it bit.ly/3jYMQ90 – 3:45 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
With last night, the Clippers are 5-14 against the other 16 teams that currently have winning records. That’s the worst record within the group & it includes a 1-5 mark in games against the group with both Paul George & Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. – 3:14 PM
