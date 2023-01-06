Clippers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $9,157,165 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $8,315,376 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@AndrewGreif
“It’s one thing to lose,” center Ivica Zubac said, “and another thing to lose like this.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:06 AM
@CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets look dominant on offense as they hand Clippers fourth consecutive defeat, move back into first place
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 2:00 AM