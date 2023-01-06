Cody Zeller worked out for Lakers last week

Marc Stein: The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say. @Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week. More: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say.
@Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week.
More: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:57 PM
The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say.
@Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week.
More: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:57 PM
More on this storyline
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center hopes to impress a Lakers franchise in evaluation mode. As of Jan. 5, teams are now allowed to sign players to 10-day contracts. -via Bleacher Report / January 6, 2023
For all the advice Durant has given to others, he eschewed getting an advisor during his own recovery. He could have talked to DeMarcus Cousins, his teammate for 30 games in Golden State, or Rudy Gay, both of whom tore their Achilles before him. Instead, he decided to go it alone. “It was more by choice for me,” Durant said. “People can tell me how I’ll feel and what I’ll go through but I just wanted to experience it with no perspectives but just mine.” -via The Athletic / January 5, 2023
James Ham: From Kings: Domantas Sabonis has his 15th straight double-double tonight vs. ATL, tying DeMarcus Cousins (15, 12/23/13-1/21/14) for the longest double-double streak in franchise history. He now has 28 double-doubles this season, which leads the NBA. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.