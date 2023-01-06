Darius Garland returns to lineup

After missing the last three games because of a sprained right thumb that is still somewhat swollen and bruised, Garland will return to the lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets, sources tell cleveland.com.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ just put his shoulder into Garland to make space and got called for the offensive foul.
He is pressing a bit on offense the past couple games. – 10:04 PM
MPJ just put his shoulder into Garland to make space and got called for the offensive foul.
He is pressing a bit on offense the past couple games. – 10:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland got hit in the face, again. He stayed down for a moment, but then got up and walked back to the bench. He’s back out on the floor after the timeout.
Jamal Murray also just walked over to Garland as he walked back out on the court and checked on him. – 10:03 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland got hit in the face, again. He stayed down for a moment, but then got up and walked back to the bench. He’s back out on the floor after the timeout.
Jamal Murray also just walked over to Garland as he walked back out on the court and checked on him. – 10:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That’s the ninth or 10th time now this season #Cavs Darius Garland has gotten hit in the face. Sheesh. – 10:01 PM
That’s the ninth or 10th time now this season #Cavs Darius Garland has gotten hit in the face. Sheesh. – 10:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Need to see the replay, but I think Jamal just elbowed Darius Garland inadvertently on that whip pass to the corner. Garland is up now but is holding his face. – 10:00 PM
Need to see the replay, but I think Jamal just elbowed Darius Garland inadvertently on that whip pass to the corner. Garland is up now but is holding his face. – 10:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Garland went down into a heap and hasn’t moved much. He seems hurt. Took a shot to the face it looks like. – 9:59 PM
Garland went down into a heap and hasn’t moved much. He seems hurt. Took a shot to the face it looks like. – 9:59 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Nuggets 28-26. Cavs shot 12 of 27 (44.4%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3.
All nine Cavs who have checked in have scored, with Darius Garland and Caris LeVert leading with 5 pts each. – 9:38 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Nuggets 28-26. Cavs shot 12 of 27 (44.4%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3.
All nine Cavs who have checked in have scored, with Darius Garland and Caris LeVert leading with 5 pts each. – 9:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs had a pretty strong first quarter against the NBA’s No. 2 offense. They lead the Nuggets 28-26. Pretty well-rounded scoring effort, too. Garland and LeVert both have five points but all nine guys that have played have scored. – 9:37 PM
#Cavs had a pretty strong first quarter against the NBA’s No. 2 offense. They lead the Nuggets 28-26. Pretty well-rounded scoring effort, too. Garland and LeVert both have five points but all nine guys that have played have scored. – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The battle between Joker and Jarrett Allen vs the touch foul by Vlatko on Darius Garland is pretty tough from an officiating perspective. – 9:36 PM
The battle between Joker and Jarrett Allen vs the touch foul by Vlatko on Darius Garland is pretty tough from an officiating perspective. – 9:36 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland 1-of-6 from the floor in his first game back from his sprained right thumb. – 9:27 PM
Darius Garland 1-of-6 from the floor in his first game back from his sprained right thumb. – 9:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland finally drains a corner 3 after 3 missed 3s in one possession. Good offensive rebounds from Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, though, to keep the possession.
Cavs lead 14-11 with 6:19 left in the first after Evan Mobley made a hook shot and timeout was called. – 9:22 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland finally drains a corner 3 after 3 missed 3s in one possession. Good offensive rebounds from Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, though, to keep the possession.
Cavs lead 14-11 with 6:19 left in the first after Evan Mobley made a hook shot and timeout was called. – 9:22 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Cavaliers take the lead on a fourth-chance 3 from Darius Garland and stretch it to 14-11 with Evan Mobley’s baby hook. Michael Malone takes timeout midway through the first. – 9:21 PM
The Cavaliers take the lead on a fourth-chance 3 from Darius Garland and stretch it to 14-11 with Evan Mobley’s baby hook. Michael Malone takes timeout midway through the first. – 9:21 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Really impressive defense by Jamal Murray on that last Cavs possession. He picked up Garland before half court, contained, battled through a screen and forced the miss. – 9:14 PM
Really impressive defense by Jamal Murray on that last Cavs possession. He picked up Garland before half court, contained, battled through a screen and forced the miss. – 9:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray has started on Darius Garland and the Nuggets are having the big defender up at the level of the screen; seemingly to get the ball out of Garland’s hands. – 9:12 PM
Jamal Murray has started on Darius Garland and the Nuggets are having the big defender up at the level of the screen; seemingly to get the ball out of Garland’s hands. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with their regular starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Cavs, without Donovan Mitchell, will start:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:51 PM
Nuggets sticking with their regular starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Cavs, without Donovan Mitchell, will start:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray is good to go tonight, as is Darius Garland for Cleveland. Nuggets starting with Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM
Jamal Murray is good to go tonight, as is Darius Garland for Cleveland. Nuggets starting with Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup tonight here in Denver. He is starting alongside Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup tonight here in Denver. He is starting alongside Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 8:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs will have Darius Garland back in the lineup tonight. He starts alongside LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight. – 8:16 PM
#Cavs will have Darius Garland back in the lineup tonight. He starts alongside LeVert, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight. – 8:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Darius Garland is back!
Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Okoro, E. Mobley and Allen tonight in Denver.
@CampyRussell and I will get you set at 8:30 pm on Cavs Live! @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 8:15 PM
Darius Garland is back!
Cavs will start Garland, LeVert, Okoro, E. Mobley and Allen tonight in Denver.
@CampyRussell and I will get you set at 8:30 pm on Cavs Live! @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 8:15 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland will play tonight against Denver.
#Cavs starters:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:15 PM
Darius Garland will play tonight against Denver.
#Cavs starters:
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 8:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Darius Garland is playing tonight against the Nuggets.
Donovan Mitchell is OUT. – 8:14 PM
Darius Garland is playing tonight against the Nuggets.
Donovan Mitchell is OUT. – 8:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Barring a setback in pregame warmups, #Cavs Darius Garland returning from three-game absence tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 8:06 PM
Barring a setback in pregame warmups, #Cavs Darius Garland returning from three-game absence tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland is on court going through warmups roughly 80 minutes before tip. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” when asked about his status pregame. – 7:52 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is on court going through warmups roughly 80 minutes before tip. Bickerstaff said “we’ll see” when asked about his status pregame. – 7:52 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Collin Gillespie remain out.
Darius Garland is still questionable for the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell headlines a list of Cleveland’s inactive players. – 4:28 PM
Jamal Murray is listed as probable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. Jeff Green, Peyton Watson, Jack White and Collin Gillespie remain out.
Darius Garland is still questionable for the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell headlines a list of Cleveland’s inactive players. – 4:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.
If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.
Looks like Murray/MPJ will play. That helps. – 4:23 PM
Darius Garland is questionable against the Nuggets tonight. Donovan Mitchell is OUT.
If Garland plays, the Cavs remain extremely dangerous. Mobley roaming off of Aaron Gordon while Allen guards Jokić is a unique challenge for Denver.
Looks like Murray/MPJ will play. That helps. – 4:23 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is here at shootaround this morning in Denver, putting up some shots. His thumb is still wrapped. – 2:09 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is here at shootaround this morning in Denver, putting up some shots. His thumb is still wrapped. – 2:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland is here at shootaround. He’s got his right thumb wrapped but is going through shooting drills. – 2:06 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland is here at shootaround. He’s got his right thumb wrapped but is going through shooting drills. – 2:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland still has some swelling and bruising in the area where he hurt his thumb. It’s not fully healed yet and he was icing it following this morning’s shootaround. But it feels good enough to play and he think he can be effective. Something to watch. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / January 6, 2023
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland (thumb) is here participating in shootaround in Denver this morning. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / January 6, 2023
Rick Noland: Donovan Mitchell (rest) out vs. Nuggets. DG questionable due to thumb -via Twitter @RickNoland / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.