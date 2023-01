DeMarcus Cousins to work out for the Lakers

From Kings:Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season at UTA. He is just the second Kings player in NBA history with 14 or more straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins who had a 15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014. – 10:36 PM

And then there were two: Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double & 27th of the season tonight in Utah. He is the 2nd Kings player in franchise history with 14+ straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins (15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014) – 10:38 PM

More on Sabonis:Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season at UTA. He is just the 2nd Kings player in franchise history with 14 or more straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins who had a 15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014. – 10:41 PM

Domantas Sabonis notches the 15th straight double-double, tying DeMarcus Cousins for the longest streak in Kings franchise history. 14 points and 12 rebounds vs. Hawks in 29 minutes of action. – 11:43 PM

Kings center Domantas Sabonis ties DeMarcus Cousins’ team record in tough loss to HawksThe Kings played another last-minute thriller against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, but this time they came up short ⬇️

Is it time for Celtics to Get Their Boogie (Cousins) On? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag , @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

My pal @Chris Haynes reports here that DeMarcus Cousins will soon audition for the Lakers: bleacherreport.com/articles/10060… I reported yesterday that the Lakers are looking at various free agents to sign in the 10-day contract market.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.