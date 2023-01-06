DeMarcus Cousins to work out for the Lakers

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center hopes to impress a Lakers franchise in evaluation mode. As of Jan. 5, teams are now allowed to sign players to 10-day contracts.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to bring in four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for a workout next week, league sources tell @BleacherReport: bleacherreport.com/articles/10060… – 10:08 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to bring in four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins for a workout next week, league sources tell @BleacherReport: bleacherreport.com/articles/10060… – 10:08 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My pal @Chris Haynes reports here that DeMarcus Cousins will soon audition for the Lakers: bleacherreport.com/articles/10060…
I reported yesterday that the Lakers are looking at various free agents to sign in the 10-day contract market.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:01 AM
My pal @Chris Haynes reports here that DeMarcus Cousins will soon audition for the Lakers: bleacherreport.com/articles/10060…
I reported yesterday that the Lakers are looking at various free agents to sign in the 10-day contract market.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:01 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Why It’s Time for the Celtics to Boogie (Cousins) And Stop Playing Around sherrod.substack.com/p/why-its-time… – 6:04 PM
Full Court Press Newsletter: Why It’s Time for the Celtics to Boogie (Cousins) And Stop Playing Around sherrod.substack.com/p/why-its-time… – 6:04 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Is it time for Celtics to Get Their Boogie (Cousins) On? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Is it time for Celtics to Get Their Boogie (Cousins) On? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag, @indeed & @RocketMoneyApp twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis ties DeMarcus Cousins’ team record in tough loss to Hawks
The Kings played another last-minute thriller against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, but this time they came up short ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:39 AM
Kings center Domantas Sabonis ties DeMarcus Cousins’ team record in tough loss to Hawks
The Kings played another last-minute thriller against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, but this time they came up short ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:39 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis notches the 15th straight double-double, tying DeMarcus Cousins for the longest streak in Kings franchise history. 14 points and 12 rebounds vs. Hawks in 29 minutes of action. – 11:43 PM
Domantas Sabonis notches the 15th straight double-double, tying DeMarcus Cousins for the longest streak in Kings franchise history. 14 points and 12 rebounds vs. Hawks in 29 minutes of action. – 11:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
More on Sabonis:
Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season at UTA. He is just the 2nd Kings player in franchise history with 14 or more straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins who had a 15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014. – 10:41 PM
More on Sabonis:
Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season at UTA. He is just the 2nd Kings player in franchise history with 14 or more straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins who had a 15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014. – 10:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
And then there were two: Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double & 27th of the season tonight in Utah. He is the 2nd Kings player in franchise history with 14+ straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins (15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014) – 10:38 PM
And then there were two: Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double & 27th of the season tonight in Utah. He is the 2nd Kings player in franchise history with 14+ straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins (15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014) – 10:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season at UTA. He is just the second Kings player in NBA history with 14 or more straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins who had a 15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014. – 10:36 PM
From Kings:
Domantas Sabonis has his 14th consecutive double-double and 27th of the season at UTA. He is just the second Kings player in NBA history with 14 or more straight double-doubles joining DeMarcus Cousins who had a 15-game streak from Dec. 31, 2013-Jan. 21, 2014. – 10:36 PM
More on this storyline
For all the advice Durant has given to others, he eschewed getting an advisor during his own recovery. He could have talked to DeMarcus Cousins, his teammate for 30 games in Golden State, or Rudy Gay, both of whom tore their Achilles before him. Instead, he decided to go it alone. “It was more by choice for me,” Durant said. “People can tell me how I’ll feel and what I’ll go through but I just wanted to experience it with no perspectives but just mine.” -via The Athletic / January 5, 2023
James Ham: From Kings: Domantas Sabonis has his 15th straight double-double tonight vs. ATL, tying DeMarcus Cousins (15, 12/23/13-1/21/14) for the longest double-double streak in franchise history. He now has 28 double-doubles this season, which leads the NBA. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 5, 2023
The Lakers may look for easier options like a cheaper free-agent center (perhaps DeMarcus Cousins) or whatever the team can bring back for Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and second-round draft considerations. -via Bleacher Report / December 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.