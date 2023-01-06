Heat 30, Suns 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (20-19) play against the Phoenix Suns (19-19) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Miami Heat 30, Phoenix Suns 25 (Q2 10:47)

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 30, Suns 23. Bam Adebayo with eight points and five rebounds. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – End of first quarter: Heat 30, Suns 23. Bam Adebayo with eight points and five rebounds. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – 10:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: MIA 30, PHX 23

Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG

Craig: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P

Paul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG

Strus: 9 Pts, 3-4 3P

Suns got outscored 20-8 in the last 7:25 of the 1Q – End of 1Q: MIA 30, PHX 23Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FGCraig: 6 Pts, 2-2 3PPaul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FGStrus: 9 Pts, 3-4 3PSuns got outscored 20-8 in the last 7:25 of the 1Q – 10:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 30, Suns 23 after one. Adebayo 8 points, 5 rebounds. Oladipo with 3 at buzzer. – Heat 30, Suns 23 after one. Adebayo 8 points, 5 rebounds. Oladipo with 3 at buzzer. – 10:34 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

seems like the Heat play better when they make shots but maybe that’s just me – seems like the Heat play better when they make shots but maybe that’s just me – 10:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Max Strus already with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat desperately needs his outside shooting tonight with Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson out. – Max Strus already with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat desperately needs his outside shooting tonight with Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson out. – 10:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Strus up to 3 for 3 on 3s. – Strus up to 3 for 3 on 3s. – 10:33 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Good physical start from the Suns. Heat have been matching it. One of the more direct first quarters when it comes to treating Ayton as the No. 1 option. Mixed results but he keeps shooting and that’s what they need. – Good physical start from the Suns. Heat have been matching it. One of the more direct first quarters when it comes to treating Ayton as the No. 1 option. Mixed results but he keeps shooting and that’s what they need. – 10:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges has put his head down a few times and tried to get to the paint, and normally good things have happened. That time he tried to go right through Victor Oladipo, but that dude is pretty damn strong and tied it up – Mikal Bridges has put his head down a few times and tried to get to the paint, and normally good things have happened. That time he tried to go right through Victor Oladipo, but that dude is pretty damn strong and tied it up – 10:28 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Chris Paul vs Dewayne Dedmon in drop doesn’t seem too ideal – Chris Paul vs Dewayne Dedmon in drop doesn’t seem too ideal – 10:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ayton has already put up eight shots for the Suns. – Ayton has already put up eight shots for the Suns. – 10:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon entering as the first big off the bench. – Dewayne Dedmon entering as the first big off the bench. – 10:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns making a concerted effort to get Deandre Ayton touches so far tonight – Suns making a concerted effort to get Deandre Ayton touches so far tonight – 10:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Turns out Dewayne Dedmon will play as first Heat big man off bench tonight. – Turns out Dewayne Dedmon will play as first Heat big man off bench tonight. – 10:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat now going small, with Victor Oladipo entering for Haywood Highsmith. – Heat now going small, with Victor Oladipo entering for Haywood Highsmith. – 10:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Jimmy threaded this pass through the whole team

And Max cashed in 💰 10:22 PM Jimmy threaded this pass through the whole teamAnd Max cashed in 💰 pic.twitter.com/h8vRF3MJQ7

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Victor Oladipo as Heat sixth man tonight. – Victor Oladipo as Heat sixth man tonight. – 10:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

With the Heat’s offense being so strongly based on mismatch hunting at the moment, this Max Strus shooting is major

Butler doing a great job of point out matchups and going at them

Suns defense pinching

Shots will be there – With the Heat’s offense being so strongly based on mismatch hunting at the moment, this Max Strus shooting is majorButler doing a great job of point out matchups and going at themSuns defense pinchingShots will be there – 10:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Both teams moving well offensively. Heat rotating a bit better defensively to start. – Both teams moving well offensively. Heat rotating a bit better defensively to start. – 10:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Suns throwing some doubles at Jimmy Butler in the post. Max Strus just got an open three out of it. – Suns throwing some doubles at Jimmy Butler in the post. Max Strus just got an open three out of it. – 10:19 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Phoenix is 3 of 6 on 3s in the first five minutes of this one. Butler driving and creating 3s for the Heat is gonna be huge. Strus made his first, which is a good sign. – Phoenix is 3 of 6 on 3s in the first five minutes of this one. Butler driving and creating 3s for the Heat is gonna be huge. Strus made his first, which is a good sign. – 10:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns have already scored more points in the first 5 minutes tonight than they did in the entire first quarter against Cleveland – Suns have already scored more points in the first 5 minutes tonight than they did in the entire first quarter against Cleveland – 10:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

The drive Bridges missed is a shot he needs to take more in the halfcourt say off a curl or screen. The drive Bridges missed is a shot he needs to take more in the halfcourt say off a curl or screen. #Suns #Heat tied at 7-7. – 10:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat’s offense so far tonight is just Bam Adebayo isolations

He’s connecting

But Jimmy Butler will be needed here – Heat’s offense so far tonight is just Bam Adebayo isolationsHe’s connectingBut Jimmy Butler will be needed here – 10:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams wouldn’t say who is starting tonight vs. #Heat, but said it’s largely based on matchups.

Went big with Dario Saric at #Cavs after starting Torrey Craig.

Looking at Miami, Craig seems like ideal guy to start, but as Williams says, “we’ll see.”

Craig is starting. 9:38 PM Monty Williams wouldn’t say who is starting tonight vs. #Heat, but said it’s largely based on matchups.Went big with Dario Saric at #Cavs after starting Torrey Craig.Looking at Miami, Craig seems like ideal guy to start, but as Williams says, “we’ll see.”Craig is starting. pic.twitter.com/busibK49h7

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro is an active scratch. He will not play tonight because of back spasms.

So Heat missing two starters and down to 10 players tonight vs. Suns. – Tyler Herro is an active scratch. He will not play tonight because of back spasms.So Heat missing two starters and down to 10 players tonight vs. Suns. – 9:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Lowry, Strus, Butler, Haywood and Adebayo start for the Heaters tonight. Tyler Herro an active scratch. – Lowry, Strus, Butler, Haywood and Adebayo start for the Heaters tonight. Tyler Herro an active scratch. – 9:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro is out tonight for Heat (back spasms). – Tyler Herro is out tonight for Heat (back spasms). – 9:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I had to show him on the film because he’ll get frustrated when he doesn’t get it and I got to show him, look, you’ve got two guys behind him.”

Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton getting the ball more.”

“There’s different ways to get him the ball.” #Suns 8:45 PM “I had to show him on the film because he’ll get frustrated when he doesn’t get it and I got to show him, look, you’ve got two guys behind him.”Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton getting the ball more.”“There’s different ways to get him the ball.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/BjGxblaGQd

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said Caleb Martin re-tweaked both his quad and ankle injuries in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers.

Spoelstra: “We want to make sure that he’s feeling good and playing 30 minutes a night would probably not really help that.” – Erik Spoelstra said Caleb Martin re-tweaked both his quad and ankle injuries in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers.Spoelstra: “We want to make sure that he’s feeling good and playing 30 minutes a night would probably not really help that.” – 8:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said decision to play both Dedmon and O. Robinson last game was way of easing Dedmon back into the rotation after he missed time. – Erik Spoelstra said decision to play both Dedmon and O. Robinson last game was way of easing Dedmon back into the rotation after he missed time. – 8:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra said Orlando Robinson might continue to play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon until Dedmon regains conditioning fro his long layoff. – Spoelstra said Orlando Robinson might continue to play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon until Dedmon regains conditioning fro his long layoff. – 8:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin out tonight

Tyler Herro still questionable with back spasms – Caleb Martin out tonightTyler Herro still questionable with back spasms – 8:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin has been downgraded to out tonight vs. Suns.

Tyler Herro and Udonis Haslem remain questionable. Dewayne Dedmon is probable. – Caleb Martin has been downgraded to out tonight vs. Suns.Tyler Herro and Udonis Haslem remain questionable. Dewayne Dedmon is probable. – 8:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say Caleb Martin now out. Team unsure on Herro back spasms. – Heat say Caleb Martin now out. Team unsure on Herro back spasms. – 8:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Heat say Caleb Martin is out for tonight – Heat say Caleb Martin is out for tonight – 8:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jamal Cain starting tonight for Sioux Falls on a night the Heat might have needed him. – Jamal Cain starting tonight for Sioux Falls on a night the Heat might have needed him. – 8:15 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Only one NBA team has more missed games due to injury than the Heat this season. But that doesn’t mean Heat players aren’t playing through some pain Only one NBA team has more missed games due to injury than the Heat this season. But that doesn’t mean Heat players aren’t playing through some pain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro are among those who have played through injuries over the last few weeks – 7:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I have zero expectations on this Heat game tonight

We can talk X’s and O’s, but that hasn’t seemed to matter as of late

Mostly about energy and stuff – I have zero expectations on this Heat game tonightWe can talk X’s and O’s, but that hasn’t seemed to matter as of lateMostly about energy and stuff – 6:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro now questionable for the Heat tonight with back spasms. This season . . . – Tyler Herro now questionable for the Heat tonight with back spasms. This season . . . – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro added to Heat’s injury report for today’s 10 p.m. game in Phoenix. He’s questionable because of back spasms.

Cain, Jovic, D. Robinson, Yurtseven already out. And Martin is doubtful. – Tyler Herro added to Heat’s injury report for today’s 10 p.m. game in Phoenix. He’s questionable because of back spasms.Cain, Jovic, D. Robinson, Yurtseven already out. And Martin is doubtful. – 5:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Martin (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight for Heat at Suns. – Caleb Martin (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight for Heat at Suns. – 4:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Caleb Marin (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight for Heat at Suns. – Caleb Marin (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight for Heat at Suns. – 4:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Caleb Martin has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Suns. He has been playing through a quad strain. – Caleb Martin has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Suns. He has been playing through a quad strain. – 4:32 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson’s non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market.

2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit.

3. WAS gets a PG, picks. 4:03 PM 1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson’s non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market.2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit.3. WAS gets a PG, picks. pic.twitter.com/pWB9z6WQOD

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Only one NBA team has more missed games due to injury than the Heat this season. But that doesn’t mean Heat players aren’t playing through some pain Only one NBA team has more missed games due to injury than the Heat this season. But that doesn’t mean Heat players aren’t playing through some pain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Just ask Tyler Herro, who has been playing with a wrap and padding on his left thumb for the last month – 4:02 PM