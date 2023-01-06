Heat 30, Suns 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (20-19) play against the Phoenix Suns (19-19) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Miami Heat 30, Phoenix Suns 25 (Q2 10:47)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oladipo 36-footer at buzzer. Play reviewed. basket counts. #Suns down 7 after one. #Heat – 10:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 30, Suns 23. Bam Adebayo with eight points and five rebounds. Heat shooting 5 of 9 on threes. – 10:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIA 30, PHX 23
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-7 FG
Craig: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Paul: 5 Pts, 2-3 FG
Strus: 9 Pts, 3-4 3P
Suns got outscored 20-8 in the last 7:25 of the 1Q – 10:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 30, Suns 23 after one. Adebayo 8 points, 5 rebounds. Oladipo with 3 at buzzer. – 10:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
seems like the Heat play better when they make shots but maybe that’s just me – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus already with nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat desperately needs his outside shooting tonight with Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson out. – 10:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good physical start from the Suns. Heat have been matching it. One of the more direct first quarters when it comes to treating Ayton as the No. 1 option. Mixed results but he keeps shooting and that’s what they need. – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges has put his head down a few times and tried to get to the paint, and normally good things have happened. That time he tried to go right through Victor Oladipo, but that dude is pretty damn strong and tied it up – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have trailed by double digits at halftime vs Heat, at Denver, and at Minnesota to open 2023 despite Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Edwards all being held to 1 or 2 FGs each in those first halves. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s a foul.” Ayton (If i’m reading lips correctly).
#Suns down 3. Ayton with six on 8 FGAs – 10:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns making a concerted effort to get Deandre Ayton touches so far tonight – 10:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Turns out Dewayne Dedmon will play as first Heat big man off bench tonight. – 10:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat now going small, with Victor Oladipo entering for Haywood Highsmith. – 10:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy threaded this pass through the whole team
And Max cashed in 💰 pic.twitter.com/h8vRF3MJQ7 – 10:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
With the Heat’s offense being so strongly based on mismatch hunting at the moment, this Max Strus shooting is major
Butler doing a great job of point out matchups and going at them
Suns defense pinching
Shots will be there – 10:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Both teams moving well offensively. Heat rotating a bit better defensively to start. – 10:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Suns throwing some doubles at Jimmy Butler in the post. Max Strus just got an open three out of it. – 10:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Phoenix is 3 of 6 on 3s in the first five minutes of this one. Butler driving and creating 3s for the Heat is gonna be huge. Strus made his first, which is a good sign. – 10:18 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The two-man game is too good. ✌️
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwhmV0 pic.twitter.com/wYm4ojKi6y – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have already scored more points in the first 5 minutes tonight than they did in the entire first quarter against Cleveland – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The drive Bridges missed is a shot he needs to take more in the halfcourt say off a curl or screen. #Suns #Heat tied at 7-7. – 10:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s offense so far tonight is just Bam Adebayo isolations
He’s connecting
But Jimmy Butler will be needed here – 10:15 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s end this trip right.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/6DMsyNrVUk – 10:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Pelicans 108-102. Kevin Durant finishes with 33 points. He’ll pass Dominique Wilkins on the all-time scoring list with his first basket in Miami on Sunday. Royce and Kyrie with some big shots down the stretch. Terrific game from Clax. – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Wanting the ball’: Deandre Ayton addresses role in Phoenix #Suns offense azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:06 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Alvarado is going to be on one of my All-NBA defensive teams this year!!! You can book that shit. Carry the hell on… – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Heat:
Chris Paul
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams wouldn’t say who is starting tonight vs. #Heat, but said it’s largely based on matchups.
Went big with Dario Saric at #Cavs after starting Torrey Craig.
Looking at Miami, Craig seems like ideal guy to start, but as Williams says, “we’ll see.”
Craig is starting. pic.twitter.com/busibK49h7 – 9:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsPHX INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (back spasms) is an active scratch. – 9:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is an active scratch. He will not play tonight because of back spasms.
So Heat missing two starters and down to 10 players tonight vs. Suns. – 9:31 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Haywood and Adebayo start for the Heaters tonight. Tyler Herro an active scratch. – 9:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Some wholesome pregame content for your feeds 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/4G2uRKU0Cg – 9:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Back in our house.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/9kW8iFaB5h – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I had to show him on the film because he’ll get frustrated when he doesn’t get it and I got to show him, look, you’ve got two guys behind him.”
Monty Williams addressing Deandre Ayton getting the ball more.”
“There’s different ways to get him the ball.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/BjGxblaGQd – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Caleb Martin re-tweaked both his quad and ankle injuries in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers.
Spoelstra: “We want to make sure that he’s feeling good and playing 30 minutes a night would probably not really help that.” – 8:44 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Caleb Martin re-tweaked both his quad and ankle injuries in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Erik Spoelstra said both #Suns and #Heat are approaching tonight’s game as a “must win.” – 8:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said decision to play both Dedmon and O. Robinson last game was way of easing Dedmon back into the rotation after he missed time. – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.
OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.
Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra said Orlando Robinson might continue to play ahead of Dewayne Dedmon until Dedmon regains conditioning fro his long layoff. – 8:35 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
I see you @SStrom_ with the tasty info nuggets about @Bam Adebayo
The @Miami Heat #AudioExperience at your service! pic.twitter.com/dCFZZU63ki – 8:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin out tonight
Tyler Herro still questionable with back spasms – 8:31 PM
Caleb Martin out tonight
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsPHX INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (quad) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. – 8:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has been downgraded to out tonight vs. Suns.
Tyler Herro and Udonis Haslem remain questionable. Dewayne Dedmon is probable. – 8:29 PM
Caleb Martin has been downgraded to out tonight vs. Suns.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Caleb Martin now out. Team unsure on Herro back spasms. – 8:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls leading scorers last time they won in Philly on 4/6/17:
Niko Mirotic 22
Jimmy Butler 19
Jerian Grant 15
Joffrey Lauvergne 14 – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain starting tonight for Sioux Falls on a night the Heat might have needed him. – 8:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Only one NBA team has more missed games due to injury than the Heat this season. But that doesn’t mean Heat players aren’t playing through some pain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro are among those who have played through injuries over the last few weeks – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I have zero expectations on this Heat game tonight
We can talk X’s and O’s, but that hasn’t seemed to matter as of late
Mostly about energy and stuff – 6:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🎧 https://t.co/hoMxYyQmuT
🍎 https://t.co/lsWEC9k90l
✳️ https://t.co/FgSycULYy7
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is undoubtedly having his best season yet. 💥
Get in all your 3-for-1 votes today to make him an #NBAAllStar: https://t.co/KwUxqYEMkT
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro now questionable for the Heat tonight with back spasms. This season . . . – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro added to Heat’s injury report for today’s 10 p.m. game in Phoenix. He’s questionable because of back spasms.
Cain, Jovic, D. Robinson, Yurtseven already out. And Martin is doubtful. – 5:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
3-for-1 Voting Day!
Add voting in Suns players to All-Star as part of your New Year’s resolution with your votes counting as triple today!
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You could say Jimmy knows how to turn up the HEAT in the clutch 🔥
#NBAAllStar voting is 3-for-1 today! Send our guys in: https://t.co/KwUxqYFkar
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injured Devin Booker put up shots at Phoenix #Suns‘ morning shootaround on Friday before playing Miami #Heat (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight for Heat at Suns. – 4:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Marin (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful tonight for Heat at Suns. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for tonight’s game against the Suns. He has been playing through a quad strain. – 4:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
1. MIA sends Dedmon to IND for Johnson’s non-guaranteed. Waive JJ. Promote Robinson from 2-way. Become player on buyout market.
2. IND flips Dedmon and McConnell, plus a 1st (or two) to WAS for Kuzma. Sign Kuzma to extension. Ideal fit.
3. WAS gets a PG, picks. pic.twitter.com/pWB9z6WQOD – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Only one NBA team has more missed games due to injury than the Heat this season. But that doesn’t mean Heat players aren’t playing through some pain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Just ask Tyler Herro, who has been playing with a wrap and padding on his left thumb for the last month – 4:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.