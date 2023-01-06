Heat vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Miami Heat are spending $7,609,585 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $8,438,470 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

