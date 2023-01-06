Hornets 84, Bucks 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (10-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 84, Milwaukee Bucks 60 (Q2 00:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Wednesday: Bucks allow 12 first-quarter points.

Friday: Bucks allow 51 first-quarter points. – Wednesday: Bucks allow 12 first-quarter points.Friday: Bucks allow 51 first-quarter points. – 8:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just committed his third turnover and the Hornets took it the other way for another 3.

Charlotte is now 13-of-25 from 3 and the Hornets lead, 75-47, with 4:54 left in the first half. – Giannis Antetokounmpo just committed his third turnover and the Hornets took it the other way for another 3.Charlotte is now 13-of-25 from 3 and the Hornets lead, 75-47, with 4:54 left in the first half. – 8:55 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

-26 for Giannis in 9 minutes against Charlotte?! – -26 for Giannis in 9 minutes against Charlotte?! – 8:41 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

The Hornets dropped 51 1st quarter points vs. the Bucks.

This sets a franchise record for most points scored in any quarter 😳 8:39 PM The Hornets dropped 51 1st quarter points vs. the Bucks.This sets a franchise record for most points scored in any quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/vzij6gAUCE

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

Bucks should have load-managed their entire staring lineup tonight:

Gave up a ridiculous 51 points in the 1st Q.. To the Horents, no less. Bucks trail by a mere 23 points. – Bucks should have load-managed their entire staring lineup tonight:Gave up a ridiculous 51 points in the 1st Q.. To the Horents, no less. Bucks trail by a mere 23 points. – 8:38 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

SHEESH.

That’s a franchise record for most points in a quarter 🥵 8:38 PM SHEESH.That’s a franchise record for most points in a quarter 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CrhpWG7Oxv

Rod Boone @rodboone

The The #Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter in Milwaukee, which is a new franchise record for most points in any quarter. – 8:37 PM

Earl Barron @earldee

Hornets just scored a 50 pt quarter. That’s pretty impressive. 🔥🔥🔥 Bucks better get it together. – Hornets just scored a 50 pt quarter. That’s pretty impressive. 🔥🔥🔥 Bucks better get it together. – 8:37 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

After 1 quarter:

51 — Hornets

28 — Bucks 8:36 PM After 1 quarter:51 — Hornets28 — Bucks pic.twitter.com/Yi8ry0hrjG

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.

OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.

Thunder up 35-17. – Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Hornets lead, 51-28.

That is the most points the Bucks have given up in a single quarter this season. (The previous high was 47 by the Grizzlies in the third quarter on Dec. 15.) – After one quarter, the Hornets lead, 51-28.That is the most points the Bucks have given up in a single quarter this season. (The previous high was 47 by the Grizzlies in the third quarter on Dec. 15.) – 8:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Hornets have ran out to a 38-17 lead with 4:19 left in the first quarter.

Charlotte has hit 6-of-12 from 3 and Mason Plumlee already has four offensive rebounds. Whole lot of work to do. – The Hornets have ran out to a 38-17 lead with 4:19 left in the first quarter.Charlotte has hit 6-of-12 from 3 and Mason Plumlee already has four offensive rebounds. Whole lot of work to do. – 8:27 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Your Hornets have 31 points already 😏

5:40 left in the 1st quarter! – Your Hornets have 31 points already 😏5:40 left in the 1st quarter! – 8:24 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Hornets out to a 14-6 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter.

The Bucks are 2-of-3 from 3, but the Hornets have hit two 3s as well and they’ve gotten hurt on the glass early. – Hornets out to a 14-6 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter.The Bucks are 2-of-3 from 3, but the Hornets have hit two 3s as well and they’ve gotten hurt on the glass early. – 8:17 PM

Kelly Oubre @KELLYOUBREJR

“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.“ GOD$PEED, we good this way. All Praise to the Most High $till ♾️ #Shhh 8:12 PM “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.“ GOD$PEED, we good this way. All Praise to the Most High $till ♾️ #Shhh pic.twitter.com/qCw5znLSSr

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday hits a 3 on the Bucks’ first offensive possession to open up scoring. – Jrue Holiday hits a 3 on the Bucks’ first offensive possession to open up scoring. – 8:11 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.

That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – 8:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).

Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The Bucks have won 8 of their last 9 games vs. Hornets.

🎥 @SociosUSA 7:49 PM The Bucks have won 8 of their last 9 games vs. Hornets.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ql3yGlEQnf

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Puffers on for that Milwaukee weather 🥶 — #ULTRADrip

Presented by @MichelobULTRA 7:29 PM Puffers on for that Milwaukee weather 🥶 — #ULTRADripPresented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nt4TS8onhw

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby dropped 20 points in the Bucks’ 105-96 win over the Hornets on December 3, 2022.

⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind 7:25 PM Bobby dropped 20 points in the Bucks’ 105-96 win over the Hornets on December 3, 2022.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/vknVdbuR8N

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at MIL

Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth 7:02 PM INJURY REPORT at MILGordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/4TqGTzTvIY

James Plowright @British_Buzz

5 Hornets Predictions for the 2nd half of the season (No intel)

1) Mason Plumlee is traded

2) McGowens is converted to a standard contract

3) Bridges is eventually re-signed

4) Cody Martin starts at some point

5) Hayward is eventually shutdown

Let’s check back in April – 5 Hornets Predictions for the 2nd half of the season (No intel)1) Mason Plumlee is traded2) McGowens is converted to a standard contract3) Bridges is eventually re-signed4) Cody Martin starts at some point5) Hayward is eventually shutdownLet’s check back in April – 6:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton has been on the court over the last couple days and he is expected to make the team’s four-game road trip.

Do you expect him to play on the trip?

“No comment either way.” – Budenholzer – Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton has been on the court over the last couple days and he is expected to make the team’s four-game road trip.Do you expect him to play on the trip?“No comment either way.” – Budenholzer – 6:25 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are the Bucks best four players. They’ve spent 45 out of a possible 1844 mins on the floor together this season. Giannis, Khris and Jrue have spent 69 mins together. Really hard to read where Milwaukee is at. – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are the Bucks best four players. They’ve spent 45 out of a possible 1844 mins on the floor together this season. Giannis, Khris and Jrue have spent 69 mins together. Really hard to read where Milwaukee is at. – 6:03 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say.



More: 5:57 PM The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say. @Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week.More: marcstein.Substack.com

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Mason Plumlee has been entertained by the flabbergasted reactions from benches. But his new left-handed shot feels “pure” and has improved his foul shooting. Here’s why Plumlee and Jeremy Sochan made drastic changes at the foul line – with espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:40 PM Mason Plumlee has been entertained by the flabbergasted reactions from benches. But his new left-handed shot feels “pure” and has improved his foul shooting. Here’s why Plumlee and Jeremy Sochan made drastic changes at the foul line – with @Andrew Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 three-pointers tonight?

📊 @betwayusa 3:36 PM Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 three-pointers tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/tAVueuVlKG