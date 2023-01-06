Hornets 84, Bucks 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (10-29) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (13-13) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 84, Milwaukee Bucks 60 (Q2 00:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wednesday: Bucks allow 12 first-quarter points.
Friday: Bucks allow 51 first-quarter points. – 8:57 PM
Wednesday: Bucks allow 12 first-quarter points.
Friday: Bucks allow 51 first-quarter points. – 8:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LaMelo Ball with 5️⃣ threes in this first half so far 🔥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eE6qFdjTSE – 8:49 PM
LaMelo Ball with 5️⃣ threes in this first half so far 🔥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eE6qFdjTSE – 8:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LOOK AT THAT BOY FLY ✈️
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Z4vFQdO0ai – 8:42 PM
LOOK AT THAT BOY FLY ✈️
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Z4vFQdO0ai – 8:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Hornets dropped 51 1st quarter points vs. the Bucks.
This sets a franchise record for most points scored in any quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/vzij6gAUCE – 8:39 PM
The Hornets dropped 51 1st quarter points vs. the Bucks.
This sets a franchise record for most points scored in any quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/vzij6gAUCE – 8:39 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Bucks should have load-managed their entire staring lineup tonight:
Gave up a ridiculous 51 points in the 1st Q.. To the Horents, no less. Bucks trail by a mere 23 points. – 8:38 PM
Bucks should have load-managed their entire staring lineup tonight:
Gave up a ridiculous 51 points in the 1st Q.. To the Horents, no less. Bucks trail by a mere 23 points. – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SHEESH.
That’s a franchise record for most points in a quarter 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CrhpWG7Oxv – 8:38 PM
SHEESH.
That’s a franchise record for most points in a quarter 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CrhpWG7Oxv – 8:38 PM
Earl Barron @earldee
Hornets just scored a 50 pt quarter. That’s pretty impressive. 🔥🔥🔥 Bucks better get it together. – 8:37 PM
Hornets just scored a 50 pt quarter. That’s pretty impressive. 🔥🔥🔥 Bucks better get it together. – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.
OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.
Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM
Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.
OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.
Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter tonight at Milwaukee, setting a new franchise record for most points in any quarter.
#LetsFly – 8:36 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter tonight at Milwaukee, setting a new franchise record for most points in any quarter.
#LetsFly – 8:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TERRY ROZIER IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/776ywxbOzX – 8:32 PM
TERRY ROZIER IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/776ywxbOzX – 8:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Hornets have 31 points already 😏
5:40 left in the 1st quarter! – 8:24 PM
Your Hornets have 31 points already 😏
5:40 left in the 1st quarter! – 8:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Crazy catch, fake, and floater 😵💫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/O2Z7k40SgG – 8:24 PM
Crazy catch, fake, and floater 😵💫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/O2Z7k40SgG – 8:24 PM
Kelly Oubre @KELLYOUBREJR
“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.“ GOD$PEED, we good this way. All Praise to the Most High $till ♾️ #Shhh pic.twitter.com/qCw5znLSSr – 8:12 PM
“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.“ GOD$PEED, we good this way. All Praise to the Most High $till ♾️ #Shhh pic.twitter.com/qCw5znLSSr – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The @LaMelo Ball love is strong in Milwaukee 💕🕺 Tipoff is coming soon!
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/S8aMLb9bYc – 8:10 PM
The @LaMelo Ball love is strong in Milwaukee 💕🕺 Tipoff is coming soon!
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/S8aMLb9bYc – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.
That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – 8:02 PM
Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.
That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).
Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM
Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).
Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won 8 of their last 9 games vs. Hornets.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ql3yGlEQnf – 7:49 PM
The Bucks have won 8 of their last 9 games vs. Hornets.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/ql3yGlEQnf – 7:49 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the scouting report on the Hornets from @Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Vince LeGarza and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/aJAEE – 7:40 PM
Get the scouting report on the Hornets from @Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Vince LeGarza and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/aJAEE – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Puffers on for that Milwaukee weather 🥶 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nt4TS8onhw – 7:29 PM
Puffers on for that Milwaukee weather 🥶 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nt4TS8onhw – 7:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby dropped 20 points in the Bucks’ 105-96 win over the Hornets on December 3, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/vknVdbuR8N – 7:25 PM
Bobby dropped 20 points in the Bucks’ 105-96 win over the Hornets on December 3, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/vknVdbuR8N – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIL
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/4TqGTzTvIY – 7:02 PM
INJURY REPORT at MIL
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/4TqGTzTvIY – 7:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
5 Hornets Predictions for the 2nd half of the season (No intel)
1) Mason Plumlee is traded
2) McGowens is converted to a standard contract
3) Bridges is eventually re-signed
4) Cody Martin starts at some point
5) Hayward is eventually shutdown
Let’s check back in April – 6:45 PM
5 Hornets Predictions for the 2nd half of the season (No intel)
1) Mason Plumlee is traded
2) McGowens is converted to a standard contract
3) Bridges is eventually re-signed
4) Cody Martin starts at some point
5) Hayward is eventually shutdown
Let’s check back in April – 6:45 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🎧 https://t.co/hoMxYyQmuT
🍎 https://t.co/lsWEC9k90l
✳️ https://t.co/FgSycULYy7
📺 https://t.co/ecnjT9AJsF pic.twitter.com/y1mijqAqbK – 6:18 PM
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🎧 https://t.co/hoMxYyQmuT
🍎 https://t.co/lsWEC9k90l
✳️ https://t.co/FgSycULYy7
📺 https://t.co/ecnjT9AJsF pic.twitter.com/y1mijqAqbK – 6:18 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are the Bucks best four players. They’ve spent 45 out of a possible 1844 mins on the floor together this season. Giannis, Khris and Jrue have spent 69 mins together. Really hard to read where Milwaukee is at. – 6:03 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are the Bucks best four players. They’ve spent 45 out of a possible 1844 mins on the floor together this season. Giannis, Khris and Jrue have spent 69 mins together. Really hard to read where Milwaukee is at. – 6:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say.
@Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week.
More: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:57 PM
The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say.
@Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week.
More: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The Buzz boyz warming up for tonight ⛹️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/caV87W3dMK – 5:33 PM
The Buzz boyz warming up for tonight ⛹️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/caV87W3dMK – 5:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen: I’ll take that! 🫴
@Jalen McDaniels x @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/rls0AibY3h – 4:30 PM
Jalen: I’ll take that! 🫴
@Jalen McDaniels x @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/rls0AibY3h – 4:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mason Plumlee has been entertained by the flabbergasted reactions from benches. But his new left-handed shot feels “pure” and has improved his foul shooting. Here’s why Plumlee and Jeremy Sochan made drastic changes at the foul line – with @Andrew Lopez espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:40 PM
Mason Plumlee has been entertained by the flabbergasted reactions from benches. But his new left-handed shot feels “pure” and has improved his foul shooting. Here’s why Plumlee and Jeremy Sochan made drastic changes at the foul line – with @Andrew Lopez espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 three-pointers tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/tAVueuVlKG – 3:36 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 three-pointers tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/tAVueuVlKG – 3:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“When a guy’s got three people on him and diving out of bounds, it’s not always going to be a perfect pass, although that one was pretty on the money.”
@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report. pic.twitter.com/sN0Cl2OFSE – 3:01 PM
“When a guy’s got three people on him and diving out of bounds, it’s not always going to be a perfect pass, although that one was pretty on the money.”
@Froedtert & MCW Practice Report. pic.twitter.com/sN0Cl2OFSE – 3:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Friday, gameday & a 3-for-1 voting day for #NBAAllStar!
Send your Hornets to @NBAAllStar: https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/cZdWJDL5wq – 2:52 PM
It’s Friday, gameday & a 3-for-1 voting day for #NBAAllStar!
Send your Hornets to @NBAAllStar: https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/cZdWJDL5wq – 2:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
⭐️ VOTE FOR ALL-STAR!! ⭐️
https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/UJGjudxi8O – 2:01 PM
⭐️ VOTE FOR ALL-STAR!! ⭐️
https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/UJGjudxi8O – 2:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.