Hornets 84, Bucks 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Mason Plumlee has been entertained by the flabbergasted reactions from benches. But his new left-handed shot feels “pure” and has improved his foul shooting. Here’s why Plumlee and Jeremy Sochan made drastic changes at the foul line – with @Andrew Lopez

The Lakers, as part of their broad look at available free agents, auditioned big man Cody Zeller in Charlotte last week, league sources say. @Chris Haynes reported earlier today that former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins works out for L.A. next week.More: marcstein.Substack.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are the Bucks best four players. They’ve spent 45 out of a possible 1844 mins on the floor together this season. Giannis, Khris and Jrue have spent 69 mins together. Really hard to read where Milwaukee is at. – 6:03 PM

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton has been on the court over the last couple days and he is expected to make the team’s four-game road trip.Do you expect him to play on the trip?“No comment either way.” – Budenholzer – 6:25 PM

5 Hornets Predictions for the 2nd half of the season (No intel)1) Mason Plumlee is traded2) McGowens is converted to a standard contract3) Bridges is eventually re-signed4) Cody Martin starts at some point5) Hayward is eventually shutdownLet’s check back in April – 6:45 PM

Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM

Hornets out to a 14-6 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter.The Bucks are 2-of-3 from 3, but the Hornets have hit two 3s as well and they’ve gotten hurt on the glass early. – 8:17 PM

The Hornets have ran out to a 38-17 lead with 4:19 left in the first quarter.Charlotte has hit 6-of-12 from 3 and Mason Plumlee already has four offensive rebounds. Whole lot of work to do. – 8:27 PM

After one quarter, the Hornets lead, 51-28.That is the most points the Bucks have given up in a single quarter this season. (The previous high was 47 by the Grizzlies in the third quarter on Dec. 15.) – 8:36 PM

Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM

Bucks should have load-managed their entire staring lineup tonight:Gave up a ridiculous 51 points in the 1st Q.. To the Horents, no less. Bucks trail by a mere 23 points. – 8:38 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo just committed his third turnover and the Hornets took it the other way for another 3.Charlotte is now 13-of-25 from 3 and the Hornets lead, 75-47, with 4:54 left in the first half. – 8:55 PM

