Hornets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $12,295,225 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,195,444 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

