Jayson Tatum lobbing for Celtics to sign Kemba Walker?

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
For many reasons, I hope @Kemba Walker and @Isaiah Thomas find their way back onto the NBA court.
But when their careers are over, I think they could become incredible coaches if they choose that path. Never bet against thoughtful people who understand the game. – 2:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Can’t imagine a scenario where the Celtics sign Kemba. They’ve already struggled to find Payton Pritchard mins – 1:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is why I could never be an NBA general manager. Nostalgia and my superstar tweeting emojis, I’d sign Kemba — and probably IT, too — in 30 seconds, even if neither filled any of my team’s needs. – 12:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on Kemba Walker hitting free agency once again amid Jayson Tatum’s tweet masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have waived guard Kemba Walker.
Walker (6-0, 184) signed on Nov. 29, and played in nine games (1 start) with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. He had a season-best 32 at Cleveland last month. – 12:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/06/rep… – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs announced they have released Kemba Walker. Walker appeared in 9 games with Dallas. – 11:42 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Dallas Mavericks waived Kemba Walker after nine games. In those games, he averaged 8 points on 42 percent shooting. – 11:34 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs source confirms the team is waiving Kemba Walker. Walker’s contract would have become guaranteed tomorrow. – 11:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not really surprised Kemba Walker is being waived. Dallas has most of their guards healthy now.
Walker showed well, but I’m worried this might be it for him. And that’s really unfair. He was going so well until getting hurt while with Boston. – 11:14 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are releasing Kemba Walker, league sources tell @Marc Stein.
Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-mave… – 11:11 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Dallas are up for @celticsblog:
-Role players step up
-Tatum trusts his teammates
-Grant was GRANT
-Ball was popping
-Best defense in a long time
-Protecting the rim
-Cutting works!
-Hitting the glass
-Can’t play down again next
celticsblog.com/2023/1/6/23542… – 10:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Bennedict Mathurin
Jerami Grant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/mJe9g9yLeg – 9:50 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
There are really just two races for All-Star starter in play: Zion vs. AD and Embiid vs. Tatum.
Fan vote should decide the former, but player vote — which has historically been strangely unkind to Tatum — could determine the East. Post is unlocked: ziller.substack.com/p/fantasy-vs-r… – 9:23 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With Tatum triple-double, Celtics flip switch and comfortably beat Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/06/wit… – 2:28 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 124, Mavericks 95 – Tatum triple double, bench boost, fuel blowout win bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/05/bsj… – 12:50 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic out of sorts as Jayson Tatum, Celtics snap Mavs’ win streak with ease dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Second career triple-double for Jayson Tatum 👏 pic.twitter.com/ntAwHIL3lP – 10:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum posted the second triple-double of his career in a much-needed blowout win for the Celtics on Thursday night masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 9:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum: “We had a responsibility to come out and play better than we did last time. We had to.” – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 124-95
Tatum – 29/14/10/1/2
Brown – 19/7/3
Brogdon – 15/3/4
Smart – 15/5/3
Grant – 12/4/3
White – 10 points
Horford – 8/8/3
Celtics – 48.8% FGs
Celtics – 16-43 3Ps
Doncic – 23/9/3
Dinwiddie – 18 points
Wood – 12 points, 12 rebounds
Mavs – 37.8 FGs
Mavs – 7-32 3Ps – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum this season:
— 2nd in total points
— 2nd in +/-
Best player on the best team. pic.twitter.com/nQBR6aMtMF – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
29 PTS
14 REB
10 AST
2 BLK
The first Celtic with that statline or better since Larry Bird. pic.twitter.com/ltltXnMwgR – 9:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Celtics star Jayson Tatum (29-14-10) has the second triple-double of his career. – 9:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seeing why Mazzulla wants the #Celtics to continue to execute these sets through the 4th. Gets Horford out of the game, but Tatum scores his triple-double with a baseline feed to White.
29 PTS 14 REB 10 AST on 8/22 FG. 11/12 FT. – 9:44 PM
Seeing why Mazzulla wants the #Celtics to continue to execute these sets through the 4th. Gets Horford out of the game, but Tatum scores his triple-double with a baseline feed to White.
29 PTS 14 REB 10 AST on 8/22 FG. 11/12 FT. – 9:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tatum was looking up at the scoreboard immediately to see if he got an assist on that White bucket. He did. Triple double for @Jayson Tatum – 9:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Triple double for Jayson Tatum.. 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists. The 10th assist was….. iffy – 9:43 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
They gave Tatum an assist for that last White bucket, which gives him his second career triple double. 29-14-10 for Tatum. – 9:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Triple double for Jayson Tatum: 29, 14 and 10. #Celtics #Mavericks – 9:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum has 1 career triple-double: 4/19/2021 vs. Chicago. – 9:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has one triple-double in his career. It came almost two years ago in a loss to Chicago.
He’s one assist away tonight. – 9:42 PM
Jayson Tatum has one triple-double in his career. It came almost two years ago in a loss to Chicago.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is one assist away from a triple double and he shoots a three on the next possession. A shooter’s mentality. #Celtics #Mavericks – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum one assist away from a triple-double on a nice lob to Brown. – 9:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice pass by Brown to Tatum on a sharp cut. And-1 off a strong finish. – 9:40 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics regulars playing this out. Lead at 23. Some nice plays getting Grant the ball from Tatum through a Rob handoff, then getting Tatum downhill for some FT. – 9:37 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Once again, on the road, MVP chants break out when Jayson Tatum steps to the free throw line. #CelticsNation – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tatum and Brown are a combined 8-of-24 and are absolutely waxing the Mavericks. Dallas at home.
There’s just so much parity in the league. The only team truly playing well is Brooklyn, and they’re liable to implode at the push of a button. – 9:28 PM
Tatum and Brown are a combined 8-of-24 and are absolutely waxing the Mavericks. Dallas at home.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good patience by Grant to re-post Tatum there. That’s not something teams do enough when a guy passes out of a post-up. – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 89-65 after three
Tatum – 16/11/6
Smart – 15/5/3
Brogdon – 14/3/4
Grant – 10/3/3
Brown – 10 points
Celtics – 44.4% FGs
Celtics – 14-36 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Doncic – 23/9/3
Dinwiddie – 18 points
Wood – 12/12
Mavs – 33.3% FGs
Mavs – 4-26 3Ps
Mavs – 7 TOs – 9:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics up 24 despite Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining to shoot 7-of-23 from the field against Mavs. Hell of an effort from their supporting cast. – 9:23 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic both with air-balled 3s tonight. I want to know the prop bet on that – 9:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This was sick. Really appreciate in a league where floaters are in vogue that Tatum prioritizes getting to the rim. There’s been several times tonight where he puts his shoulder down and takes that extra step to finish. pic.twitter.com/F5fYkpE9W7 – 9:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs getting the best version of BOS as they trail 64-46 at half. BOS holding Mavs to 35% FG and 2-16 3pt after OKC went for 150 on 59% FG & 50% 3pt on Tue. Luka 20, Dinwiddie 13. Tatum and Brogdon 11, G Williams 10. BOS bench outscores Mavs 27-2. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 64-46 at the half
Tatum – 11/7/6
Brogdon – 11/3/2
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 46% FGs
Celtics – 10-23 3Ps
Celtics – 9 ORs
Celtics – 5 TOs
Doncic – 20/6/2
Dinwiddie – 13 points
Wood – 6 points, 8 rebounds
Mavs – 35% FGs
Mavs – 2-16 3Ps
Mavs – 14-18 FTs
Mavs – 3 TOs – 8:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Out of KD, Giannis, Tatum and Embiid, someone will be left out of the voting (and media voting) for the East frontcourt. Ohh, feelings will be hurt – 8:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie made a good move to the rim, but was denied by Derrick White and the Mavericks have fallen behind by 19 late in the second quarter. Luka just hit a couple free throws to make it 63-46. Jayson Tatum with 11-7-6. – 8:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dallas is showing Tatum two defenders on every touch. He’s done a nice job moving the ball and not forcing shots. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice set by Boston to get Tatum a lob at the rim, but better play by Dinwiddie to break it up. – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rare non-Jayson Tatum and non-Jaylen Brown minutes for Boston right now. – 8:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum had Rob on the roll.. they have to get used to playing with Rob in that spot again – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were frustrated with the refs going into this timeout.
7 fouls on Boston already, and all seemed like good calls. Celtics presumably just want the same treatment back. – 7:54 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics were frustrated with the refs going into this timeout.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really like how Tatum is attacking the Mavericks defense. He’s 2 of 5 right now but it feels like he could go on a run. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics in foul trouble early. Two fouls on:
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White – 7:50 PM
Celtics in foul trouble early. Two fouls on:
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Mavericks starters:
Christian Wood
Reggie Bullock
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 7:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kemba Walker and Rob Williams reunite here in Dallas. We’re live @NBCSCeltics at the bottom of the hour for the NBA’s game of the night… pic.twitter.com/MrhgaMRUZd – 7:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BOS starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, Smart, White
6:32 tip @971TheFreak – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
On the latest @CelticsLab we previewed Tatum vs Luka and picked our All-Star starters with @TheMulf
Check it out:
youtube.com/watch?v=HEccrq… – 5:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka vs Tatum head-to-head:
Doncic — Tatum —
30/7/7 23/9/3
54/51/77% 40/35/86%
5 wins 3 wins pic.twitter.com/AzO83jHU9p – 3:52 PM
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd says the option of bringing Kemba Walker back on a 10-day remains a possibility. -via Twitter @ESefko / January 6, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/d75Mx2wDmd -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 6, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 6, 2023
Jay King: Jayson Tatum: “I’ve got the best handles on the team. That is a fact.” He said there are only a handful of guys his size who can really dribble, and that he takes pride in having the ball “on a yo-yo.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / January 6, 2023
Jay King: Jayson Tatum on being fourth in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting: “I’m in a tough ass position. I’m behind KD, Giannis and Embiid. All four of us are averaging 30 and in the MVP conversation or whatever. So I know I’ve got my work cut out to beat one of those guys.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / January 5, 2023
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
