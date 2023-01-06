Knicks 72, Raptors 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (21-18) play against the Toronto Raptors (22-22) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
New York Knicks 72, Toronto Raptors 66 (Q3 05:06)
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are guarding really well the last little while; back within 5 after a Trent 3 – 8:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks led by as much as 17 — now it’s down to 59-54 and Thibodeau is calling time. – 8:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Stop me if you’ve heard this in the last few days, but the Raptors are playing good enough defence to win this game, if they can just make a couple shots. – 8:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
If Raptors want three firsts or whatever for Anunoby they need to make sure the tape of this first half doesn’t get south of the border. – 8:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nice defensive stand to finish the second quarter leads to a pair of FB baskets by Chris Boucher to give Toronto some momentum into the half, though trailing 57-47. Toronto trailed by as many as 17. Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Raps with 11 each. Siakam with five assists. – 8:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
when the raptors starters tell their grand kids about how they had to walk uphill both to and from work it’ll actually be true – 8:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Every knick who has attempted a three except Fournier (0-1) is at least 50% from beyond the arc and team is 10-for-20. Knicks lead 57-47 at halftime. – 8:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Signs of life from Chris Boucher who provides some juice off the bench, Raptors only down 10 at the half to the Knicks
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes over his previous 4 games:
First half: 8 points, 3-18 FG.
Second half: 55 points, 23-42 FG.
He has 1 point on 0-3 FG at halftime tonight… – 8:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JB getting in on the fun 😏 Back-to-back triples from 1️⃣1️⃣
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s not 16 straight misses or whatever it was but the Raptors offence is gruesome which puts pressure on the defence, which is suspect to start and the bench has provided no spark and last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year has one more point than you do
So, Knicks by 17 seems fair – 8:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Knicks leading 49-32 over Raps on a pair of Brunson 3s. Knicks are 9-of-17 from deep, Raptors 3/11. Siakam still stuck on a single field goal. – 8:24 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
O.G. SAID GIMME THAT
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Trading Evan Fournier to the Raptors seems like it should be a thing because his name is pronounced so much better here. – 8:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I mean, what can you do about some of these Randle shots? Would describe the first couple as ‘lightly contested’ but since then he’s had Anunoby (and Achiuwa on that last one) glued to him. A high-degree-of-difficulty 21 points on 10 shots in 15 minutes. Shrug. – 8:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
These last 4 minutes are clear and unequivocal proof that the Raptors have to play VanVeet and Siakam 38-40 minutes a night to have a chance to win
Barnes seems uninterested in dominating when he’s the top player on the court and the backups have been awful
Knicks by 13 – 8:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Oddest thing in the first quarter wasn’t Randle scoring 19. It was that Quentin Grimes was guarding Pascal Siakam much of the time — so he guards 6-0 point guards, mid-sized wings and Siakam with a 7-3 wingspan. – 8:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is not going to be the night the bench puts up good minutes. Knicks on an 11-2 run to start the second. – 8:13 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Gotta let him cook.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors hit 10 of their 22 FGA and scored 27 1st-quarter points, which seemed unfathomable the other night. The problem? Julius Randle is on pace for 20 3s and 76 points. He has 19 of New York’s 30 points (and that’s after 1 of his 3s was changed to a 2!). – 8:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle in the first quarter:
19 PTS
5 REB
5-7 3P
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Knicks lead 30-27 after a quarter. The rare 30-point quarter in which you can’t really quibble with the Raptors’ defence. Randle went bonkers. He has 19. Trent has 10 to lead Raptors. – 8:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps trail 28-22 to NY with 2:21 left in 1Q. Siakam is seeing some extra attention and has only taken two shots after putting 52 pts on Knicks at MSG. He has three assists. GTJ and FVV with 8 and 7. Randle with 19. – 8:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Julius Randle tied a franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. @Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – 7:55 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i mean you just gotta tip your hat to these shots randle’s hitting – 7:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Julius Randle ties a Knicks franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – 7:54 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Julius Randle ties a Knicks franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – 7:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Toronto is doing fine vs. Knicks, but struggling with Julius Randle. Knicks lead Raps 19-15 midway through 1Q, but Randle has 15 pts, has hit five threes in six attempts. – 7:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
LIGHTS OUT. MAKE THAT FIVE THREES FOR @Julius Randle
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Julius Randle has hit 5 3-pointers inside the first half of the first quarter in Toronto. Streaky! – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It took the Raptors 15 minutes and 30 shots to score 14 points on Wednesday. They’ve got 15 points on 10 shots in less than 6 minutes tonight. So, progress. – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Julous Randle has made a string of heavily contested 3s; he keeps that up, gonna be hard for Toronto to win
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JULIUS. DEFINITION OF ON FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Julius Randle has hit four 3s in five minutes, each one more contested than the last. – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet’s slipped/skidded twice; the halftime shoe change may come early – 7:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
When Siakam scored 52 at MSG, quentin Grimes wasn’t available. We’ll see if he makes a difference tonight. – 7:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle, after a lost year and an infamous day, lagging in early All-Star voting, along with his teammates newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks starters are, as you would expect, Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle and Robinson. – 7:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not entirely sure why they changed up the order of anthems before the Raptors game but am entirely sure it shouldn’t happen again – 7:27 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
New game, same Raptors starters
VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Tip-off coming 🔜
Be sure to vote your Knicks for #NBAAllStar
New York Knicks @nyknicks
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
🗣NEW POD
📬 EAST MAILBAG, PART 2
Pistons (0:41)
Pacers (8:24)
Heat (14:25)
Bucks (19:13)
Knicks (27:49)
Magic (40:29)
76ers (43:13)
Raptors (51:28)
Wizards (59:56)
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse just said he thought the crowd was really good on Wednesday — there was some understandable angst early on, but the appreciation for Raps’ effort was tangible, too. To me, it was the best crowd of the year in Toronto. – 6:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett details how he injured his finger — it is worse than you think newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 5:59 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Are you interested in becoming the next Wayne & Theresa Embry Fellow?
This fellowship will provide two Canadians the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in a professional basketball environment over the course of a full NBA season.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes per game this season:
38.3 — Harden
37.2 — Siakam
37.1 — Anunoby
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Toronto Raptors are signing G League G/F Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Wieskamp played 29 games with the Spurs a season ago. – 4:06 PM
Jonathan Kuminga @JonathanKuming6
For Daps Drop #001, I’m dropping my autographed game-worn jersey from the 12/20 Knicks game. To enter, just download the Daps app and click “Book Now” under my profile to confirm your entry choice. @get_daps ✅
Jonathan Kuminga @JonathanKuming6
For Daps Drop #001, I’m dropping my autographed game-worn jersey from the 12/20 Knicks game. To enter, just download the Daps app and click “Book Now” under my profile to confirm your entry choice. @get_daps ✅
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Celebrating first week back exclusively as a local New York show for @ESPNNY98_7FM.
Felt good.
How did it sound?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans
🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need
🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Unfazed Through It All
📝 @Vivek Jacob
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett describes his gruesome finger injury nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Y’all know what to do ➡️ VOTE PASCAL FOR NBA ALL-STAR
⭐️ VOTES COUNT TRIPLE TODAY : https://t.co/ANQtKPHSBX ⭐️
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Luke Walton was one of Kobe Bryant’s Lakers teammates. Jose Calderon was a rookie on the Toronto Raptors. Now, Walton is a #Cavs assistant coach while Calderon is part of the organization’s front office, and both had a front seat to another historic night. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/01/d… – 1:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
GET THOSE VOTES IN FOR O.G. 🔥
⭐️ VOTES COUNT TRIPLE TODAY : https://t.co/WpXrmeIZaV ⭐️
