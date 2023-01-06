Knicks 72, Raptors 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (21-18) play against the Toronto Raptors (22-22) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

New York Knicks 72, Toronto Raptors 66 (Q3 05:06)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are guarding really well the last little while; back within 5 after a Trent 3 – Raptors are guarding really well the last little while; back within 5 after a Trent 3 – 8:55 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks led by as much as 17 — now it’s down to 59-54 and Thibodeau is calling time. – Knicks led by as much as 17 — now it’s down to 59-54 and Thibodeau is calling time. – 8:55 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Stop me if you’ve heard this in the last few days, but the Raptors are playing good enough defence to win this game, if they can just make a couple shots. – Stop me if you’ve heard this in the last few days, but the Raptors are playing good enough defence to win this game, if they can just make a couple shots. – 8:54 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

If Raptors want three firsts or whatever for Anunoby they need to make sure the tape of this first half doesn’t get south of the border. – If Raptors want three firsts or whatever for Anunoby they need to make sure the tape of this first half doesn’t get south of the border. – 8:45 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nice defensive stand to finish the second quarter leads to a pair of FB baskets by Chris Boucher to give Toronto some momentum into the half, though trailing 57-47. Toronto trailed by as many as 17. Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Raps with 11 each. Siakam with five assists. – Nice defensive stand to finish the second quarter leads to a pair of FB baskets by Chris Boucher to give Toronto some momentum into the half, though trailing 57-47. Toronto trailed by as many as 17. Trent Jr. and VanVleet lead Raps with 11 each. Siakam with five assists. – 8:38 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

when the raptors starters tell their grand kids about how they had to walk uphill both to and from work it’ll actually be true – when the raptors starters tell their grand kids about how they had to walk uphill both to and from work it’ll actually be true – 8:38 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Every knick who has attempted a three except Fournier (0-1) is at least 50% from beyond the arc and team is 10-for-20. Knicks lead 57-47 at halftime. – Every knick who has attempted a three except Fournier (0-1) is at least 50% from beyond the arc and team is 10-for-20. Knicks lead 57-47 at halftime. – 8:37 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Raptors 57-47.

• Randle 22 & 5

• Brunson 10-3-4

• Grimes 10 pts, 2 asts

• Robinson 6 & 8

• Siakam 7-7-5

Knicks are 10-for-20 from 3-point range. – Halftime. Knicks lead the Raptors 57-47.• Randle 22 & 5• Brunson 10-3-4• Grimes 10 pts, 2 asts• Robinson 6 & 8• Siakam 7-7-5Knicks are 10-for-20 from 3-point range. – 8:36 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Signs of life from Chris Boucher who provides some juice off the bench, Raptors only down 10 at the half to the Knicks

Given how most of the half went, that’s good – Signs of life from Chris Boucher who provides some juice off the bench, Raptors only down 10 at the half to the KnicksGiven how most of the half went, that’s good – 8:36 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors’ bench has erupted for nine points in the first half. – The Raptors’ bench has erupted for nine points in the first half. – 8:35 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes over his previous 4 games:

First half: 8 points, 3-18 FG.

Second half: 55 points, 23-42 FG.

He has 1 point on 0-3 FG at halftime tonight… – Scottie Barnes over his previous 4 games:First half: 8 points, 3-18 FG.Second half: 55 points, 23-42 FG.He has 1 point on 0-3 FG at halftime tonight… – 8:35 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are almost Eric Koreen levels of in their own heads. – The Raptors are almost Eric Koreen levels of in their own heads. – 8:28 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

It’s not 16 straight misses or whatever it was but the Raptors offence is gruesome which puts pressure on the defence, which is suspect to start and the bench has provided no spark and last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year has one more point than you do

So, Knicks by 17 seems fair – It’s not 16 straight misses or whatever it was but the Raptors offence is gruesome which puts pressure on the defence, which is suspect to start and the bench has provided no spark and last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year has one more point than you doSo, Knicks by 17 seems fair – 8:24 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Knicks leading 49-32 over Raps on a pair of Brunson 3s. Knicks are 9-of-17 from deep, Raptors 3/11. Siakam still stuck on a single field goal. – Knicks leading 49-32 over Raps on a pair of Brunson 3s. Knicks are 9-of-17 from deep, Raptors 3/11. Siakam still stuck on a single field goal. – 8:24 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Just a crazy finish there by VanVleet. Wow. – Just a crazy finish there by VanVleet. Wow. – 8:19 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Trading Evan Fournier to the Raptors seems like it should be a thing because his name is pronounced so much better here. – Trading Evan Fournier to the Raptors seems like it should be a thing because his name is pronounced so much better here. – 8:16 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

I mean, what can you do about some of these Randle shots? Would describe the first couple as ‘lightly contested’ but since then he’s had Anunoby (and Achiuwa on that last one) glued to him. A high-degree-of-difficulty 21 points on 10 shots in 15 minutes. Shrug. – I mean, what can you do about some of these Randle shots? Would describe the first couple as ‘lightly contested’ but since then he’s had Anunoby (and Achiuwa on that last one) glued to him. A high-degree-of-difficulty 21 points on 10 shots in 15 minutes. Shrug. – 8:16 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

These last 4 minutes are clear and unequivocal proof that the Raptors have to play VanVeet and Siakam 38-40 minutes a night to have a chance to win

Barnes seems uninterested in dominating when he’s the top player on the court and the backups have been awful

Knicks by 13 – These last 4 minutes are clear and unequivocal proof that the Raptors have to play VanVeet and Siakam 38-40 minutes a night to have a chance to winBarnes seems uninterested in dominating when he’s the top player on the court and the backups have been awfulKnicks by 13 – 8:15 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Oddest thing in the first quarter wasn’t Randle scoring 19. It was that Quentin Grimes was guarding Pascal Siakam much of the time — so he guards 6-0 point guards, mid-sized wings and Siakam with a 7-3 wingspan. – Oddest thing in the first quarter wasn’t Randle scoring 19. It was that Quentin Grimes was guarding Pascal Siakam much of the time — so he guards 6-0 point guards, mid-sized wings and Siakam with a 7-3 wingspan. – 8:14 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Thibs bout to play Randle all 48 lol – Thibs bout to play Randle all 48 lol – 8:13 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

This is not going to be the night the bench puts up good minutes. Knicks on an 11-2 run to start the second. – This is not going to be the night the bench puts up good minutes. Knicks on an 11-2 run to start the second. – 8:13 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

They just announced RJ Barrett, who is hurt, on the jumbotron to a pretty loud applause from the Raptors fans. Barrett, of course, is from the area. – They just announced RJ Barrett, who is hurt, on the jumbotron to a pretty loud applause from the Raptors fans. Barrett, of course, is from the area. – 8:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors hit 10 of their 22 FGA and scored 27 1st-quarter points, which seemed unfathomable the other night. The problem? Julius Randle is on pace for 20 3s and 76 points. He has 19 of New York’s 30 points (and that’s after 1 of his 3s was changed to a 2!). – The Raptors hit 10 of their 22 FGA and scored 27 1st-quarter points, which seemed unfathomable the other night. The problem? Julius Randle is on pace for 20 3s and 76 points. He has 19 of New York’s 30 points (and that’s after 1 of his 3s was changed to a 2!). – 8:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Raptors 30-27.

• Randle 19 & 5, 5-7 3Ps

• Grimes 5 pts, 2 asts

• Brunson 4-3-2

• Trent 9 pts – Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Raptors 30-27.• Randle 19 & 5, 5-7 3Ps• Grimes 5 pts, 2 asts• Brunson 4-3-2• Trent 9 pts – 8:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Julius Randle in the first quarter:

19 PTS

5 REB

5-7 3P

More threes than the Raptors combined. 8:05 PM Julius Randle in the first quarter:19 PTS5 REB5-7 3PMore threes than the Raptors combined. pic.twitter.com/56QZlyQopV

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Knicks up 30-27 after a quarter; they made 6 3s, which is not bad – Knicks up 30-27 after a quarter; they made 6 3s, which is not bad – 8:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Knicks lead 30-27 after a quarter. The rare 30-point quarter in which you can’t really quibble with the Raptors’ defence. Randle went bonkers. He has 19. Trent has 10 to lead Raptors. – Knicks lead 30-27 after a quarter. The rare 30-point quarter in which you can’t really quibble with the Raptors’ defence. Randle went bonkers. He has 19. Trent has 10 to lead Raptors. – 8:04 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

awesome defence from scottie on randle in the corner – awesome defence from scottie on randle in the corner – 8:03 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raps trail 28-22 to NY with 2:21 left in 1Q. Siakam is seeing some extra attention and has only taken two shots after putting 52 pts on Knicks at MSG. He has three assists. GTJ and FVV with 8 and 7. Randle with 19. – Raps trail 28-22 to NY with 2:21 left in 1Q. Siakam is seeing some extra attention and has only taken two shots after putting 52 pts on Knicks at MSG. He has three assists. GTJ and FVV with 8 and 7. Randle with 19. – 8:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Knicks by 6 at second timeout, Randle’s got 19 of their 28 points – Knicks by 6 at second timeout, Randle’s got 19 of their 28 points – 7:58 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle coming after Wilt Chamberlain I guess – Julius Randle coming after Wilt Chamberlain I guess – 7:54 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

i mean you just gotta tip your hat to these shots randle’s hitting – i mean you just gotta tip your hat to these shots randle’s hitting – 7:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks say Julius Randle ties a Knicks franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – Knicks say Julius Randle ties a Knicks franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – 7:54 PM

New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR

Julius Randle ties a Knicks franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – Julius Randle ties a Knicks franchise record with six three pointers in the first quarter. Quentin Richardson also accomplished the feat on 11/22/08. – 7:53 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Toronto is doing fine vs. Knicks, but struggling with Julius Randle. Knicks lead Raps 19-15 midway through 1Q, but Randle has 15 pts, has hit five threes in six attempts. – Toronto is doing fine vs. Knicks, but struggling with Julius Randle. Knicks lead Raps 19-15 midway through 1Q, but Randle has 15 pts, has hit five threes in six attempts. – 7:49 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Julius Randle has hit 5 3-pointers inside the first half of the first quarter in Toronto. Streaky! – Julius Randle has hit 5 3-pointers inside the first half of the first quarter in Toronto. Streaky! – 7:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Some serious holy crap stuff from Julius Randle – Some serious holy crap stuff from Julius Randle – 7:48 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

It took the Raptors 15 minutes and 30 shots to score 14 points on Wednesday. They’ve got 15 points on 10 shots in less than 6 minutes tonight. So, progress. – It took the Raptors 15 minutes and 30 shots to score 14 points on Wednesday. They’ve got 15 points on 10 shots in less than 6 minutes tonight. So, progress. – 7:48 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Julous Randle has made a string of heavily contested 3s; he keeps that up, gonna be hard for Toronto to win

Knicks by 4 at first timeout – Julous Randle has made a string of heavily contested 3s; he keeps that up, gonna be hard for Toronto to winKnicks by 4 at first timeout – 7:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle has 15 points in five minutes – Julius Randle has 15 points in five minutes – 7:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Julius Randle has hit four 3s in five minutes, each one more contested than the last. – Julius Randle has hit four 3s in five minutes, each one more contested than the last. – 7:46 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

VanVleet’s slipped/skidded twice; the halftime shoe change may come early – VanVleet’s slipped/skidded twice; the halftime shoe change may come early – 7:45 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

When Siakam scored 52 at MSG, quentin Grimes wasn’t available. We’ll see if he makes a difference tonight. – When Siakam scored 52 at MSG, quentin Grimes wasn’t available. We’ll see if he makes a difference tonight. – 7:41 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle, after a lost year and an infamous day, lagging in early All-Star voting, along with his teammates 7:36 PM Julius Randle, after a lost year and an infamous day, lagging in early All-Star voting, along with his teammates newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks starters are, as you would expect, Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle and Robinson. – Knicks starters are, as you would expect, Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle and Robinson. – 7:35 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not entirely sure why they changed up the order of anthems before the Raptors game but am entirely sure it shouldn’t happen again – Not entirely sure why they changed up the order of anthems before the Raptors game but am entirely sure it shouldn’t happen again – 7:27 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

New game, same Raptors starters

VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam

No RJ Barrett for Knicks – New game, same Raptors startersVanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, SiakamNo RJ Barrett for Knicks – 7:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said Obi Toppin is “getting close” in his ramp-up. Toppin technically back from the injury now, but still has some ways to go before Knicks feel comfortable playing him. – Tom Thibodeau said Obi Toppin is “getting close” in his ramp-up. Toppin technically back from the injury now, but still has some ways to go before Knicks feel comfortable playing him. – 6:01 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nick Nurse just said he thought the crowd was really good on Wednesday — there was some understandable angst early on, but the appreciation for Raps’ effort was tangible, too. To me, it was the best crowd of the year in Toronto. – Nick Nurse just said he thought the crowd was really good on Wednesday — there was some understandable angst early on, but the appreciation for Raps’ effort was tangible, too. To me, it was the best crowd of the year in Toronto. – 6:01 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

RJ Barrett details how he injured his finger — it is worse than you think 5:59 PM RJ Barrett details how he injured his finger — it is worse than you think newsday.com/sports/basketb…

