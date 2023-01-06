Lakers officially sign Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract

Kyle Goon: Sterling Brown signing is official. Lakers bring in a 5-year vet on a 10-day contract. Younger brother of Shannon Brown, Sterling played under Darvin for two seasons in Milwaukee.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers have completed the signing of Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract callup from @Raptors905 of the @nbagleague.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward a 10-day contract with five-year NBA veteran G/F Sterling Brown, sources tell me and @Jovan Buha. Brown has played for Raptors 905 in G League this season and brings wing depth to the Lakers. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 6, 2023
Blake Murphy: Raptors 905 are adding Sterling Brown. Brown recently entered the G League player pool. 905 had a high waiver priority from losing Saben Lee. Brown’s an interesting get-back-to-the-league G League type. A lot of experience and some needed shooting. -via Twitter / December 17, 2022
Marc Stein: Six-year NBA guard David Nwaba is signing an @nbagleague contract, league sources say, meaning both Nwaba and Sterling Brown should have roster spots secured in time to play in the heavily scouted G League Showcase in Las Vegas from Monday to Thursday. Marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 16, 2022
