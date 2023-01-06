Mavericks to release Kemba Walker, who will become free agent

Tim MacMahon: Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs announced they have released Kemba Walker. Walker appeared in 9 games with Dallas. – 11:42 AM
Mavs announced they have released Kemba Walker. Walker appeared in 9 games with Dallas. – 11:42 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Dallas Mavericks waived Kemba Walker after nine games. In those games, he averaged 8 points on 42 percent shooting. – 11:34 AM
The Dallas Mavericks waived Kemba Walker after nine games. In those games, he averaged 8 points on 42 percent shooting. – 11:34 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs source confirms the team is waiving Kemba Walker. Walker’s contract would have become guaranteed tomorrow. – 11:20 AM
Mavs source confirms the team is waiving Kemba Walker. Walker’s contract would have become guaranteed tomorrow. – 11:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not really surprised Kemba Walker is being waived. Dallas has most of their guards healthy now.
Walker showed well, but I’m worried this might be it for him. And that’s really unfair. He was going so well until getting hurt while with Boston. – 11:14 AM
Not really surprised Kemba Walker is being waived. Dallas has most of their guards healthy now.
Walker showed well, but I’m worried this might be it for him. And that’s really unfair. He was going so well until getting hurt while with Boston. – 11:14 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro. – 11:10 AM
Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro. – 11:10 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kemba Walker and Rob Williams reunite here in Dallas. We’re live @NBCSCeltics at the bottom of the hour for the NBA’s game of the night… pic.twitter.com/MrhgaMRUZd – 7:15 PM
Kemba Walker and Rob Williams reunite here in Dallas. We’re live @NBCSCeltics at the bottom of the hour for the NBA’s game of the night… pic.twitter.com/MrhgaMRUZd – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are releasing Kemba Walker, league sources tell @Marc Stein. Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-mave… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 6, 2023
Mark Followill: For the Mavs, Kemba Walker and Frank Ntilikina are available tonight. Both had been questionable with knee issues. Also newly signed two-way contract player A.J. Lawson is available -via Twitter @MFollowill / December 27, 2022
Do you feel that some people wrote you off? Kemba Walker: Yeah, but that’s kind of been my whole life and my whole career. People have been writing me off so many times, but I don’t listen to all that outside noise because I know that God’s got me. So it really doesn’t matter what people say at the end of the day. … I’m just happy to be back. -via Bally Sports / December 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.