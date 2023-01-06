Mavs may bring back Kemba Walker on a 10-day contract

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
For many reasons, I hope @Kemba Walker and @Isaiah Thomas find their way back onto the NBA court.
But when their careers are over, I think they could become incredible coaches if they choose that path. Never bet against thoughtful people who understand the game. – 2:28 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
You might have seen that the Mavs waived Kemba Walker or that the Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng & Noah Vonleh. That’s because non/partial guaranteed contracts in the NBA become fully guaranteed for the season soon.
Here’s how that deadline impacts the Pacers: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 1:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says the option of bringing Kemba Walker back on a 10-day remains a possibility. – 1:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Can’t imagine a scenario where the Celtics sign Kemba. They’ve already struggled to find Payton Pritchard mins – 1:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is why I could never be an NBA general manager. Nostalgia and my superstar tweeting emojis, I’d sign Kemba — and probably IT, too — in 30 seconds, even if neither filled any of my team’s needs. – 12:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on Kemba Walker hitting free agency once again amid Jayson Tatum’s tweet masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have waived guard Kemba Walker.
Walker (6-0, 184) signed on Nov. 29, and played in nine games (1 start) with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. He had a season-best 32 at Cleveland last month. – 12:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/06/rep… – 11:58 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs announced they have released Kemba Walker. Walker appeared in 9 games with Dallas. – 11:42 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Dallas Mavericks waived Kemba Walker after nine games. In those games, he averaged 8 points on 42 percent shooting. – 11:34 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs source confirms the team is waiving Kemba Walker. Walker’s contract would have become guaranteed tomorrow. – 11:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not really surprised Kemba Walker is being waived. Dallas has most of their guards healthy now.
Walker showed well, but I’m worried this might be it for him. And that’s really unfair. He was going so well until getting hurt while with Boston. – 11:14 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks are releasing Kemba Walker, league sources tell @Marc Stein.
Full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-mave… – 11:11 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kemba Walker and Rob Williams reunite here in Dallas. We’re live @NBCSCeltics at the bottom of the hour for the NBA’s game of the night… pic.twitter.com/MrhgaMRUZd – 7:15 PM
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Kemba Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon’s tweet with a shamrock and eye emojis. -via NBC Sports / January 6, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have waived guard Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/d75Mx2wDmd -via Twitter @MavsPR / January 6, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Sources: Mavs are waiving Kemba Walker, whose salary would have become guaranteed Saturday. Two-way G McKinley Wright IV has earned minutes and Mavs also want to leave path for rookie Jaden Hardy to get playing time. Walker had 32-point game for Mavs and was ultimate pro. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 6, 2023
