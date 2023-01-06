Nets 61, Pelicans 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-14) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 61, New Orleans Pelicans 67 (Q3 10:31)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ with 10 points in the 2nd quarter

Tune in for the 2nd half!

📺: @BallySportsNO | @ESPN

CJ with 10 points in the 2nd quarter

Tune in for the 2nd half!

📺: @BallySportsNO | @ESPN

📻: @995WRNO

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Great photo of Jose Alvarado and #Pelicans sellout crowd from first half 8:56 PM Great photo of Jose Alvarado and #Pelicans sellout crowd from first half pic.twitter.com/wbE1savvVO

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Nets 53

Marshall 15 pts, 5 rebs

Alvarado 15 pts

McCollum 13 pts

Durant 18 pts

End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Nets 53

Marshall 15 pts, 5 rebs

Alvarado 15 pts

McCollum 13 pts

Durant 18 pts

Sensational half from the Naji/Jose/CJ trio. The pace has been the roof and they're knocking shots down. Pels are 10-17 on 3s as a team, 16-17 at the free throw line

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Nets missed some makable ones, but that was still a strong defensive half from the Pels. They’re up 9 at the break. – Nets missed some makable ones, but that was still a strong defensive half from the Pels. They’re up 9 at the break. – 8:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor throughout parts of the first half. They never found any rhythm — and the Pelicans just played harder.

KD has 18 points — nobody else is in double figures. The undermanned Pelicans are beating them at both ends. – The Nets looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor throughout parts of the first half. They never found any rhythm — and the Pelicans just played harder.KD has 18 points — nobody else is in double figures. The undermanned Pelicans are beating them at both ends. – 8:49 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 64, Nets 53

– Naji: 15p, 5r, 2s

– Jose: 15p, 3r, 2a

– CJ: 13p, 3r, 3a

Pels: 43.2 FG%, 10/17 3P, 16/17 FT

Nets: 42.5 FG%, 6/15 3P, 13/14 FT

– Durant: 18p, 4/12 FG, 9/9 FT

HALF: Pelicans 64, Nets 53

– Naji: 15p, 5r, 2s

– Jose: 15p, 3r, 2a

– CJ: 13p, 3r, 3a

Pels: 43.2 FG%, 10/17 3P, 16/17 FT

Nets: 42.5 FG%, 6/15 3P, 13/14 FT

– Durant: 18p, 4/12 FG, 9/9 FT

– Kyrie: 7p, 3/9 FG

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

What a half by the Pelicans. This was the biggest test of their depth and my goodness they crushed it. – What a half by the Pelicans. This was the biggest test of their depth and my goodness they crushed it. – 8:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – 8:48 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I’m not complaining but the Pelicans have a lot of luck on their side with the Nets missing some really good looks this game – I’m not complaining but the Pelicans have a lot of luck on their side with the Nets missing some really good looks this game – 8:47 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Why Seth Curry is passing up a wide open corner 3 to take a fadeaway baseline pull-up is beyond me. – Why Seth Curry is passing up a wide open corner 3 to take a fadeaway baseline pull-up is beyond me. – 8:43 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Royce O’Neale has played 14 minutes in this game. Yuta Watanabe has played 4.

That should be much closer if you ask me. – Royce O’Neale has played 14 minutes in this game. Yuta Watanabe has played 4.That should be much closer if you ask me. – 8:40 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Naji and Jose with a combined 28 points 💪

Naji and Jose with a combined 28 points 💪

#Pelicans up 49-41 over the Nets with 4 mins left in the 2nd quarter

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Stop on one end ➡️ bucket on the other 8:39 PM Stop on one end ➡️ bucket on the other pic.twitter.com/XycY6kHz3t

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets need a lot more from Joe Harris. He had a nice 10-game stretch prior to missing the 4 games with knee soreness.

Looks stuck in the mud athletically. – Nets need a lot more from Joe Harris. He had a nice 10-game stretch prior to missing the 4 games with knee soreness.Looks stuck in the mud athletically. – 8:35 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

In Oct. 19 opener between these teams, it seemed like a severe chemistry mismatch, as In Oct. 19 opener between these teams, it seemed like a severe chemistry mismatch, as #Pelicans won by 22 and Ingram/Zion combined to score 53. Tonight neither recent All-Star is playing but Pels again look a step quicker – 8:34 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Only in New Orleans will you get a washboard solo during a timeout band performance – Only in New Orleans will you get a washboard solo during a timeout band performance – 8:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The self-appointed 2nd best passer in #Pelicans history Naji gets it started, CJ with the finish 🙌 8:31 PM The self-appointed 2nd best passer in #Pelicans history Naji gets it started, CJ with the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/G16Nsq4p6i

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jaxson Hayes was a DNP in the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn, a victim of Jaxson Hayes was a DNP in the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn, a victim of #Pelicans extreme frontcourt depth, but he’s in rotation now and doing damage vs. Nets. A couple tip-ins where he’s overwhelmed with athleticism. Even went to him on a post-up on Kyrie – 8:23 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

The leading scorers so far in Pelicans-Nets are…two undrafted guys. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado with 13 points apiece. – The leading scorers so far in Pelicans-Nets are…two undrafted guys. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado with 13 points apiece. – 8:22 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Just an abysmal start to the second quarter for the Nets. Pelicans off to a 13-1 run. Nets can’t stay attached to any shooters, specifically Jose Alvarado, who is open basically every possession. Pelicans have brought the fight. Nets will lose this game if they don’t punch back. – Just an abysmal start to the second quarter for the Nets. Pelicans off to a 13-1 run. Nets can’t stay attached to any shooters, specifically Jose Alvarado, who is open basically every possession. Pelicans have brought the fight. Nets will lose this game if they don’t punch back. – 8:22 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

A lot of Seth Curry handling up top with Kyrie off-ball.

Nets should probably switch that around. – A lot of Seth Curry handling up top with Kyrie off-ball.Nets should probably switch that around. – 8:20 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

More MVP chants for Naji Marshall from Batman. The hero we deserve – More MVP chants for Naji Marshall from Batman. The hero we deserve – 8:20 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Need another reason to vote Clax for #NBAAllStar?

Need another reason to vote Clax for #NBAAllStar?

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Best buds Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall putting on a show on national TV, combining for 24 pts – Best buds Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall putting on a show on national TV, combining for 24 pts – 8:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Pelicans are 8-11 on 3s to start the game – The Pelicans are 8-11 on 3s to start the game – 8:18 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant starts 1/7 from the field — somehow still finishes with 11 points in the first quarter to bring the Nets back from down 10.

Pelicans lead, 28-27, after a 10-1 Nets run following a JV timeout. Naji Marshall has 10 for NOLA. Nic Claxton has been everywhere w/3 BLKs. – Kevin Durant starts 1/7 from the field — somehow still finishes with 11 points in the first quarter to bring the Nets back from down 10.Pelicans lead, 28-27, after a 10-1 Nets run following a JV timeout. Naji Marshall has 10 for NOLA. Nic Claxton has been everywhere w/3 BLKs. – 8:13 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Nets 27

Marshall 10 pts (3-4 3PT)

Alvarado 5 pts

McCollum 3 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assts

Durant 11 pts (3-9 FG)

3-pointers

NOP: 6-9

End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Nets 27

Marshall 10 pts (3-4 3PT)

Alvarado 5 pts

McCollum 3 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assts

Durant 11 pts (3-9 FG)

3-pointers

NOP: 6-9

BKN: 5-9

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Used to play AAU against Jose Alvarado and he’s been doing this same stuff since middle school.

Extremely impressive how he’s been able to make it work at the highest level. – Used to play AAU against Jose Alvarado and he’s been doing this same stuff since middle school.Extremely impressive how he’s been able to make it work at the highest level. – 8:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 28-27. Kevin Durant with a 3 before the buzzer. He started 3-for-9 from the field. Leads with 11. Nets offense woke up in the final minutes of the first quarter. – End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 28-27. Kevin Durant with a 3 before the buzzer. He started 3-for-9 from the field. Leads with 11. Nets offense woke up in the final minutes of the first quarter. – 8:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Death, taxes and a corner 3 from Yuta Watanabe. Pelicans lead cut to five. – Death, taxes and a corner 3 from Yuta Watanabe. Pelicans lead cut to five. – 8:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Pelicans leading Nets, 24-14, at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter. Both sides are playing intense but the Pelicans are hitting a few more shots. Herb Jones is playing great defense on Kevin Durant, who has 4PTS on 1/7 FG so far. – Pelicans leading Nets, 24-14, at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter. Both sides are playing intense but the Pelicans are hitting a few more shots. Herb Jones is playing great defense on Kevin Durant, who has 4PTS on 1/7 FG so far. – 8:05 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Naji Marshall’s career high for three-pointers made in a game is four. He’s already 3/4 from deep in 1Q vs. Nets, after Jose Alvarado waits a beat, long enough for Naji to get to the corner for another open trey. NOP 24-14 – Naji Marshall’s career high for three-pointers made in a game is four. He’s already 3/4 from deep in 1Q vs. Nets, after Jose Alvarado waits a beat, long enough for Naji to get to the corner for another open trey. NOP 24-14 – 8:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Naji up to 10 points (3-4 from three) 🔪

Naji up to 10 points (3-4 from three) 🔪

#Pelicans lead the Nets 24-14 with 3:17 left in the 1st quarter

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Naji three

Naji steal

Naji three

Naji three

Naji steal

Naji three

The Pelicans lead the Nets 24-14 now. 🔥

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

naji marshall is having a moment – naji marshall is having a moment – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Back to back 3s from Naji Marshall. Timeout Vaughn. Pels lead 24-14. Similar to Chicago, hot start for NOLA, Nets offense a little flatter. Pels getting some wide open looks from 3, start 6-for-8. – Back to back 3s from Naji Marshall. Timeout Vaughn. Pels lead 24-14. Similar to Chicago, hot start for NOLA, Nets offense a little flatter. Pels getting some wide open looks from 3, start 6-for-8. – 8:03 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.

That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – 8:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry and T.J. Warren are Vaughn’s first subs tonight. – Seth Curry and T.J. Warren are Vaughn’s first subs tonight. – 8:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).

Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

3 blocks in the opening minutes for Clax 🚫 7:58 PM 3 blocks in the opening minutes for Clax 🚫 pic.twitter.com/mdLpRNlqK7

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans pounded Nets in the paint in the Oct. 19 meeting (61-39 in rebounds, 62-46 paint points) and seem intent on attacking the hoop again. Trey Murphy with a strong take gets an and-one vs. Ben Simmons. Pels also feed Jonas Valanciunas, who is a matchup problem – 7:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The New Orleans Baby Cakes mascot is here. Looks like something out of a horror movie. – The New Orleans Baby Cakes mascot is here. Looks like something out of a horror movie. – 7:57 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

After all the years coming into New Orleans and having this building be pretty empty and quiet — it’s a lot of fun to hear fans roaring and getting into the game again. A distinct home court advantage. It should be a great atmosphere in the playoffs. – After all the years coming into New Orleans and having this building be pretty empty and quiet — it’s a lot of fun to hear fans roaring and getting into the game again. A distinct home court advantage. It should be a great atmosphere in the playoffs. – 7:56 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Hot start for the Pelicans. They lead 12-6 with 6:16 left in the first. NOLA started 3-for-4 from 3. Nets start 2-for-10. Pels getting everyone involved. Nice move by Trey Murphy for the layup and the foul. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – Hot start for the Pelicans. They lead 12-6 with 6:16 left in the first. NOLA started 3-for-4 from 3. Nets start 2-for-10. Pels getting everyone involved. Nice move by Trey Murphy for the layup and the foul. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 7:55 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Herb Jones is making a massive impact to start this game. Good defense on Kevin Durant, splashed a 3, and grabbed a tough offensive rebound – Herb Jones is making a massive impact to start this game. Good defense on Kevin Durant, splashed a 3, and grabbed a tough offensive rebound – 7:55 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Nice answers by Naji, CJ and Herb since the Pels fell behind 4-0. They now lead the Nets 10-6. – Nice answers by Naji, CJ and Herb since the Pels fell behind 4-0. They now lead the Nets 10-6. – 7:55 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

That’s a really nice move by Trey Murphy to get the and-one – That’s a really nice move by Trey Murphy to get the and-one – 7:55 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Batman is here and he is chanting MVP as Naji Marshall shoots free throws.

I promise you I am not making this up – Batman is here and he is chanting MVP as Naji Marshall shoots free throws.I promise you I am not making this up – 7:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Two hard drives to the rim for Ben Simmons to open the game. Great to see.

And Nic Claxton is playing like a man possessed. – Two hard drives to the rim for Ben Simmons to open the game. Great to see.And Nic Claxton is playing like a man possessed. – 7:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton has three blocks in one minute tonight. – Nic Claxton has three blocks in one minute tonight. – 7:49 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Lift each other up tonight #Pelicans fans – need everybody locked in 🔒

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram told

Brandon Ingram told @CassidyHubbarth that he hopes to return on the Pelicans' upcoming 5-game road trip.

Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from NOLA. Nets-Pelicans tips shortly. BK looking to get back in the win column. T.J. Warren is a go. Updates to come. – Greetings from NOLA. Nets-Pelicans tips shortly. BK looking to get back in the win column. T.J. Warren is a go. Updates to come. – 7:32 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

To spread a little good juju across the timeline, a reminder that Herb Jones blocked a Kevin Durant 3-point attempt in New Orleans’ 130-108 opening-night victory over the Nets. 7:23 PM To spread a little good juju across the timeline, a reminder that Herb Jones blocked a Kevin Durant 3-point attempt in New Orleans’ 130-108 opening-night victory over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/fqUsNwo92k

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.

Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Usual starters for the Nets in NOLA: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – Usual starters for the Nets in NOLA: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets starters for tonight’s game at New Orleans:

Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – Nets starters for tonight’s game at New Orleans:Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Larry Nance Jr and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, per the Pelicans – Larry Nance Jr and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, per the Pelicans – 6:56 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. and Willy Hernangomez are available tonight, Pelicans say. – Larry Nance Jr. and Willy Hernangomez are available tonight, Pelicans say. – 6:56 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Larry Nance and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, Pels say. – Larry Nance and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, Pels say. – 6:56 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Willy Hernangomez (left ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are AVAILABLE to play tonight vs. Brooklyn – Willy Hernangomez (left ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are AVAILABLE to play tonight vs. Brooklyn – 6:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

Tonight’s city edition jerseys 👀

Edna Karr high school is the recipient of tonight’s gameworn jersey auction..

Tonight's city edition jerseys 👀

Edna Karr high school is the recipient of tonight's gameworn jersey auction..

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Nice to see Brandon Ingram out on the court shooting around before tonight’s game 6:40 PM Nice to see Brandon Ingram out on the court shooting around before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/vbotMUtGlT

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks-Pelicans preview: Luka looks good to go while Zion, Ingram will be out.

mavs.com/mavs-pels-prim… – 6:31 PM Mavericks-Pelicans preview: Luka looks good to go while Zion, Ingram will be out.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at New Orleans:

Warren (left rib contusion) – AVAILABLE – Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at New Orleans:Warren (left rib contusion) – AVAILABLE – 6:00 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say TJ Warren (rib contusion) is available tonight against the Pelicans. – Nets say TJ Warren (rib contusion) is available tonight against the Pelicans. – 5:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets face 22 playoff hopefuls in their next 24 games. 5:58 PM Nets face 22 playoff hopefuls in their next 24 games. trib.al/TSlyGfx

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

TJ Warren is available to play tonight after suffering a left rib contusion in the loss to Chicago. – TJ Warren is available to play tonight after suffering a left rib contusion in the loss to Chicago. – 5:58 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for a year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for a year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for the year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for the year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – 5:49 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Earlier this week on the podcast, I talked a lot with

Earlier this week on the podcast, I talked a lot with @_JasonLT on how Kevin Durant is my pick for the midseason MVP thus far. And I think one thing that's gone under-discussed is his leadership as a steadying presence as a leader for the Nets.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Pelicans debut their City Edition uniforms tonight in a huge game vs. the Nets at the @SmoothieKingCtr!

@ErinESummers with a preview

#Pelicans debut their City Edition uniforms tonight in a huge game vs. the Nets at the @SmoothieKingCtr!

@ErinESummers with a preview

#CarnivalSeason | @Ibotta

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

celebrating the carnival season with King Cake & some of the guys had ratings to give out 😂🎭

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Larry Nance Jr. on KD & Kyrie: "They're gonna make some shots (that) make you drop your head a little (and say) 'I played good defense.' But the key is to stay locked in & force them to keep making those shots, making the ones that are difficult w/ a hand in their face."

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets are reportedly guaranteeing the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner, and Markieff Morris.

What the trio of minimum signings has brought to Brooklyn this season: 3:50 PM The Nets are reportedly guaranteeing the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner, and Markieff Morris.What the trio of minimum signings has brought to Brooklyn this season: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo…

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for Saturday night’s home game against the Pelicans. – The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for Saturday night’s home game against the Pelicans. – 3:49 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Pelicans.

Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. – Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Pelicans.Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. – 3:48 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans

🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need

🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?

🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa

Watch on YouTube!

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans

🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need

🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?