Nets 61, Pelicans 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-14) at Smoothie King Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 61, New Orleans Pelicans 67 (Q3 10:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Raining 3’s for number 3️⃣
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/v7Bb7ZXTde – 9:06 PM
Raining 3’s for number 3️⃣
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/v7Bb7ZXTde – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ with 10 points in the 2nd quarter
Tune in for the 2nd half!
📺: @BallySportsNO | @ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/BOe07RGTdV – 9:04 PM
CJ with 10 points in the 2nd quarter
Tune in for the 2nd half!
📺: @BallySportsNO | @ESPN
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/BOe07RGTdV – 9:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Great photo of Jose Alvarado and #Pelicans sellout crowd from first half pic.twitter.com/wbE1savvVO – 8:56 PM
Great photo of Jose Alvarado and #Pelicans sellout crowd from first half pic.twitter.com/wbE1savvVO – 8:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
Marshall 15 pts, 5 rebs
Alvarado 15 pts
McCollum 13 pts
Durant 18 pts
Sensational half from the Naji/Jose/CJ trio. The pace has been the roof and they’re knocking shots down. Pels are 10-17 on 3s as a team, 16-17 at the free throw line – 8:50 PM
End of 1st half: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
Marshall 15 pts, 5 rebs
Alvarado 15 pts
McCollum 13 pts
Durant 18 pts
Sensational half from the Naji/Jose/CJ trio. The pace has been the roof and they’re knocking shots down. Pels are 10-17 on 3s as a team, 16-17 at the free throw line – 8:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up 11 & 2 quarters down!
@HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/aDj0Kqw9xx – 8:49 PM
Up 11 & 2 quarters down!
@HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/aDj0Kqw9xx – 8:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Nets missed some makable ones, but that was still a strong defensive half from the Pels. They’re up 9 at the break. – 8:49 PM
Nets missed some makable ones, but that was still a strong defensive half from the Pels. They’re up 9 at the break. – 8:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor throughout parts of the first half. They never found any rhythm — and the Pelicans just played harder.
KD has 18 points — nobody else is in double figures. The undermanned Pelicans are beating them at both ends. – 8:49 PM
The Nets looked discombobulated on both ends of the floor throughout parts of the first half. They never found any rhythm — and the Pelicans just played harder.
KD has 18 points — nobody else is in double figures. The undermanned Pelicans are beating them at both ends. – 8:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LaMelo Ball with 5️⃣ threes in this first half so far 🔥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eE6qFdjTSE – 8:49 PM
LaMelo Ball with 5️⃣ threes in this first half so far 🔥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eE6qFdjTSE – 8:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
– Naji: 15p, 5r, 2s
– Jose: 15p, 3r, 2a
– CJ: 13p, 3r, 3a
Pels: 43.2 FG%, 10/17 3P, 16/17 FT
Nets: 42.5 FG%, 6/15 3P, 13/14 FT
– Durant: 18p, 4/12 FG, 9/9 FT
– Kyrie: 7p, 3/9 FG – 8:49 PM
HALF: Pelicans 64, Nets 53
– Naji: 15p, 5r, 2s
– Jose: 15p, 3r, 2a
– CJ: 13p, 3r, 3a
Pels: 43.2 FG%, 10/17 3P, 16/17 FT
Nets: 42.5 FG%, 6/15 3P, 13/14 FT
– Durant: 18p, 4/12 FG, 9/9 FT
– Kyrie: 7p, 3/9 FG – 8:49 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
What a half by the Pelicans. This was the biggest test of their depth and my goodness they crushed it. – 8:48 PM
What a half by the Pelicans. This was the biggest test of their depth and my goodness they crushed it. – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – 8:48 PM
Halftime: Nets trail the Pelicans 64-53. Similar to Chicago, each time the Nets cut the lead down to two possesions, NOLA extended it. KD with 18 on 4-for-11 shooting. He can use some help. Pels shot 58 percent from 3. – 8:48 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I’m not complaining but the Pelicans have a lot of luck on their side with the Nets missing some really good looks this game – 8:47 PM
I’m not complaining but the Pelicans have a lot of luck on their side with the Nets missing some really good looks this game – 8:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Why Seth Curry is passing up a wide open corner 3 to take a fadeaway baseline pull-up is beyond me. – 8:43 PM
Why Seth Curry is passing up a wide open corner 3 to take a fadeaway baseline pull-up is beyond me. – 8:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LOOK AT THAT BOY FLY ✈️
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Z4vFQdO0ai – 8:42 PM
LOOK AT THAT BOY FLY ✈️
@Jalen McDaniels | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Z4vFQdO0ai – 8:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale has played 14 minutes in this game. Yuta Watanabe has played 4.
That should be much closer if you ask me. – 8:40 PM
Royce O’Neale has played 14 minutes in this game. Yuta Watanabe has played 4.
That should be much closer if you ask me. – 8:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Out of context tweet: #Pelicans have to clean off another guy’s blood from Jonas Valanciunas’ arm sleeve – 8:40 PM
Out of context tweet: #Pelicans have to clean off another guy’s blood from Jonas Valanciunas’ arm sleeve – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji and Jose with a combined 28 points 💪
#Pelicans up 49-41 over the Nets with 4 mins left in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/2d8LF6QKJw – 8:39 PM
Naji and Jose with a combined 28 points 💪
#Pelicans up 49-41 over the Nets with 4 mins left in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/2d8LF6QKJw – 8:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Stop on one end ➡️ bucket on the other pic.twitter.com/XycY6kHz3t – 8:39 PM
Stop on one end ➡️ bucket on the other pic.twitter.com/XycY6kHz3t – 8:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
SHEESH.
That’s a franchise record for most points in a quarter 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CrhpWG7Oxv – 8:38 PM
SHEESH.
That’s a franchise record for most points in a quarter 🥵 pic.twitter.com/CrhpWG7Oxv – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter tonight at Milwaukee, setting a new franchise record for most points in any quarter.
#LetsFly – 8:36 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter tonight at Milwaukee, setting a new franchise record for most points in any quarter.
#LetsFly – 8:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets need a lot more from Joe Harris. He had a nice 10-game stretch prior to missing the 4 games with knee soreness.
Looks stuck in the mud athletically. – 8:35 PM
Nets need a lot more from Joe Harris. He had a nice 10-game stretch prior to missing the 4 games with knee soreness.
Looks stuck in the mud athletically. – 8:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
In Oct. 19 opener between these teams, it seemed like a severe chemistry mismatch, as #Pelicans won by 22 and Ingram/Zion combined to score 53. Tonight neither recent All-Star is playing but Pels again look a step quicker – 8:34 PM
In Oct. 19 opener between these teams, it seemed like a severe chemistry mismatch, as #Pelicans won by 22 and Ingram/Zion combined to score 53. Tonight neither recent All-Star is playing but Pels again look a step quicker – 8:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TERRY ROZIER IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/776ywxbOzX – 8:32 PM
TERRY ROZIER IS UNSTOPPABLE RIGHT NOW
@Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/776ywxbOzX – 8:32 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Only in New Orleans will you get a washboard solo during a timeout band performance – 8:32 PM
Only in New Orleans will you get a washboard solo during a timeout band performance – 8:32 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us from New Orleans for @Brooklyn Nets v @New Orleans Pelicans on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/0Ui90jwUi1 – 8:32 PM
Join us from New Orleans for @Brooklyn Nets v @New Orleans Pelicans on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/0Ui90jwUi1 – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The self-appointed 2nd best passer in #Pelicans history Naji gets it started, CJ with the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/G16Nsq4p6i – 8:31 PM
The self-appointed 2nd best passer in #Pelicans history Naji gets it started, CJ with the finish 🙌 pic.twitter.com/G16Nsq4p6i – 8:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Hornets have 31 points already 😏
5:40 left in the 1st quarter! – 8:24 PM
Your Hornets have 31 points already 😏
5:40 left in the 1st quarter! – 8:24 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Crazy catch, fake, and floater 😵💫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/O2Z7k40SgG – 8:24 PM
Crazy catch, fake, and floater 😵💫
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/O2Z7k40SgG – 8:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jaxson Hayes was a DNP in the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn, a victim of #Pelicans extreme frontcourt depth, but he’s in rotation now and doing damage vs. Nets. A couple tip-ins where he’s overwhelmed with athleticism. Even went to him on a post-up on Kyrie – 8:23 PM
Jaxson Hayes was a DNP in the Oct. 19 opener at Brooklyn, a victim of #Pelicans extreme frontcourt depth, but he’s in rotation now and doing damage vs. Nets. A couple tip-ins where he’s overwhelmed with athleticism. Even went to him on a post-up on Kyrie – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Naji won’t shy away from engaging you in conversation,” – @JoelMeyersNBA 😏
Naji Marshall: People Person pic.twitter.com/57Ds3L558J – 8:22 PM
“Naji won’t shy away from engaging you in conversation,” – @JoelMeyersNBA 😏
Naji Marshall: People Person pic.twitter.com/57Ds3L558J – 8:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The leading scorers so far in Pelicans-Nets are…two undrafted guys. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado with 13 points apiece. – 8:22 PM
The leading scorers so far in Pelicans-Nets are…two undrafted guys. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado with 13 points apiece. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just an abysmal start to the second quarter for the Nets. Pelicans off to a 13-1 run. Nets can’t stay attached to any shooters, specifically Jose Alvarado, who is open basically every possession. Pelicans have brought the fight. Nets will lose this game if they don’t punch back. – 8:22 PM
Just an abysmal start to the second quarter for the Nets. Pelicans off to a 13-1 run. Nets can’t stay attached to any shooters, specifically Jose Alvarado, who is open basically every possession. Pelicans have brought the fight. Nets will lose this game if they don’t punch back. – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A lot of Seth Curry handling up top with Kyrie off-ball.
Nets should probably switch that around. – 8:20 PM
A lot of Seth Curry handling up top with Kyrie off-ball.
Nets should probably switch that around. – 8:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Need another reason to vote Clax for #NBAAllStar?
⏩ https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/JppgatzCqx – 8:19 PM
Need another reason to vote Clax for #NBAAllStar?
⏩ https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/JppgatzCqx – 8:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Best buds Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall putting on a show on national TV, combining for 24 pts – 8:18 PM
Best buds Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall putting on a show on national TV, combining for 24 pts – 8:18 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! Fun conversation with @MoDakhil_NBA working through the Western Conference, Brooklyn’s surge, our favorite teams/players to watch and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269917… – 8:16 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! Fun conversation with @MoDakhil_NBA working through the Western Conference, Brooklyn’s surge, our favorite teams/players to watch and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269917… – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant starts 1/7 from the field — somehow still finishes with 11 points in the first quarter to bring the Nets back from down 10.
Pelicans lead, 28-27, after a 10-1 Nets run following a JV timeout. Naji Marshall has 10 for NOLA. Nic Claxton has been everywhere w/3 BLKs. – 8:13 PM
Kevin Durant starts 1/7 from the field — somehow still finishes with 11 points in the first quarter to bring the Nets back from down 10.
Pelicans lead, 28-27, after a 10-1 Nets run following a JV timeout. Naji Marshall has 10 for NOLA. Nic Claxton has been everywhere w/3 BLKs. – 8:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Nets 27
Marshall 10 pts (3-4 3PT)
Alvarado 5 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assts
Durant 11 pts (3-9 FG)
3-pointers
NOP: 6-9
BKN: 5-9 – 8:12 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 28, Nets 27
Marshall 10 pts (3-4 3PT)
Alvarado 5 pts
McCollum 3 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assts
Durant 11 pts (3-9 FG)
3-pointers
NOP: 6-9
BKN: 5-9 – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up one at the end of the first!
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/DaE5GVNAUR – 8:12 PM
Up one at the end of the first!
@TaxAct pic.twitter.com/DaE5GVNAUR – 8:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Used to play AAU against Jose Alvarado and he’s been doing this same stuff since middle school.
Extremely impressive how he’s been able to make it work at the highest level. – 8:12 PM
Used to play AAU against Jose Alvarado and he’s been doing this same stuff since middle school.
Extremely impressive how he’s been able to make it work at the highest level. – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 28-27. Kevin Durant with a 3 before the buzzer. He started 3-for-9 from the field. Leads with 11. Nets offense woke up in the final minutes of the first quarter. – 8:11 PM
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 28-27. Kevin Durant with a 3 before the buzzer. He started 3-for-9 from the field. Leads with 11. Nets offense woke up in the final minutes of the first quarter. – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The @LaMelo Ball love is strong in Milwaukee 💕🕺 Tipoff is coming soon!
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/S8aMLb9bYc – 8:10 PM
The @LaMelo Ball love is strong in Milwaukee 💕🕺 Tipoff is coming soon!
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/S8aMLb9bYc – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Death, taxes and a corner 3 from Yuta Watanabe. Pelicans lead cut to five. – 8:08 PM
Death, taxes and a corner 3 from Yuta Watanabe. Pelicans lead cut to five. – 8:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji steals it on one end
3-pointer on the other 💪 pic.twitter.com/zNJTTvrYPU – 8:07 PM
Naji steals it on one end
3-pointer on the other 💪 pic.twitter.com/zNJTTvrYPU – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Pelicans leading Nets, 24-14, at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter. Both sides are playing intense but the Pelicans are hitting a few more shots. Herb Jones is playing great defense on Kevin Durant, who has 4PTS on 1/7 FG so far. – 8:05 PM
Pelicans leading Nets, 24-14, at the 3:14 mark of the first quarter. Both sides are playing intense but the Pelicans are hitting a few more shots. Herb Jones is playing great defense on Kevin Durant, who has 4PTS on 1/7 FG so far. – 8:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Naji Marshall’s career high for three-pointers made in a game is four. He’s already 3/4 from deep in 1Q vs. Nets, after Jose Alvarado waits a beat, long enough for Naji to get to the corner for another open trey. NOP 24-14 – 8:04 PM
Naji Marshall’s career high for three-pointers made in a game is four. He’s already 3/4 from deep in 1Q vs. Nets, after Jose Alvarado waits a beat, long enough for Naji to get to the corner for another open trey. NOP 24-14 – 8:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji up to 10 points (3-4 from three) 🔪
#Pelicans lead the Nets 24-14 with 3:17 left in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/nwUopofAq7 – 8:04 PM
Naji up to 10 points (3-4 from three) 🔪
#Pelicans lead the Nets 24-14 with 3:17 left in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/nwUopofAq7 – 8:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji three
Naji steal
Naji three
The Pelicans lead the Nets 24-14 now. 🔥 – 8:04 PM
Naji three
Naji steal
Naji three
The Pelicans lead the Nets 24-14 now. 🔥 – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Back to back 3s from Naji Marshall. Timeout Vaughn. Pels lead 24-14. Similar to Chicago, hot start for NOLA, Nets offense a little flatter. Pels getting some wide open looks from 3, start 6-for-8. – 8:03 PM
Back to back 3s from Naji Marshall. Timeout Vaughn. Pels lead 24-14. Similar to Chicago, hot start for NOLA, Nets offense a little flatter. Pels getting some wide open looks from 3, start 6-for-8. – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.
That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – 8:02 PM
Nic Claxton (3 first-quarter blocks) has posted a or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game.
That’s the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight). – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).
Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM
Nic Claxton (three first-quarter blocks) has posted three or more blocks in a career-best fifth straight game, the longest streak of games with three or more blocks for a Net since Brook Lopez in Nov. 2012 (five straight).
Claxton is second in the league in bpg, trailing Lopez. – 7:59 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
3 blocks in the opening minutes for Clax 🚫 pic.twitter.com/mdLpRNlqK7 – 7:58 PM
3 blocks in the opening minutes for Clax 🚫 pic.twitter.com/mdLpRNlqK7 – 7:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans pounded Nets in the paint in the Oct. 19 meeting (61-39 in rebounds, 62-46 paint points) and seem intent on attacking the hoop again. Trey Murphy with a strong take gets an and-one vs. Ben Simmons. Pels also feed Jonas Valanciunas, who is a matchup problem – 7:58 PM
#Pelicans pounded Nets in the paint in the Oct. 19 meeting (61-39 in rebounds, 62-46 paint points) and seem intent on attacking the hoop again. Trey Murphy with a strong take gets an and-one vs. Ben Simmons. Pels also feed Jonas Valanciunas, who is a matchup problem – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The New Orleans Baby Cakes mascot is here. Looks like something out of a horror movie. – 7:57 PM
The New Orleans Baby Cakes mascot is here. Looks like something out of a horror movie. – 7:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After all the years coming into New Orleans and having this building be pretty empty and quiet — it’s a lot of fun to hear fans roaring and getting into the game again. A distinct home court advantage. It should be a great atmosphere in the playoffs. – 7:56 PM
After all the years coming into New Orleans and having this building be pretty empty and quiet — it’s a lot of fun to hear fans roaring and getting into the game again. A distinct home court advantage. It should be a great atmosphere in the playoffs. – 7:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
FRESH HERB
#Pelicans hit their first three 3’s of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzcdaO0IPU – 7:56 PM
FRESH HERB
#Pelicans hit their first three 3’s of the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzcdaO0IPU – 7:56 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD is in the @DukeWBB / @DukeMBB 15s tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/4r7So65IaF – 7:56 PM
KD is in the @DukeWBB / @DukeMBB 15s tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/4r7So65IaF – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hot start for the Pelicans. They lead 12-6 with 6:16 left in the first. NOLA started 3-for-4 from 3. Nets start 2-for-10. Pels getting everyone involved. Nice move by Trey Murphy for the layup and the foul. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 7:55 PM
Hot start for the Pelicans. They lead 12-6 with 6:16 left in the first. NOLA started 3-for-4 from 3. Nets start 2-for-10. Pels getting everyone involved. Nice move by Trey Murphy for the layup and the foul. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 7:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones is making a massive impact to start this game. Good defense on Kevin Durant, splashed a 3, and grabbed a tough offensive rebound – 7:55 PM
Herb Jones is making a massive impact to start this game. Good defense on Kevin Durant, splashed a 3, and grabbed a tough offensive rebound – 7:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nice answers by Naji, CJ and Herb since the Pels fell behind 4-0. They now lead the Nets 10-6. – 7:55 PM
Nice answers by Naji, CJ and Herb since the Pels fell behind 4-0. They now lead the Nets 10-6. – 7:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Naji puts the #Pelicans on the board with a 3️⃣-ball 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8z0tglY0kw – 7:53 PM
Naji puts the #Pelicans on the board with a 3️⃣-ball 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8z0tglY0kw – 7:53 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Batman is here and he is chanting MVP as Naji Marshall shoots free throws.
I promise you I am not making this up – 7:52 PM
Batman is here and he is chanting MVP as Naji Marshall shoots free throws.
I promise you I am not making this up – 7:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Two hard drives to the rim for Ben Simmons to open the game. Great to see.
And Nic Claxton is playing like a man possessed. – 7:50 PM
Two hard drives to the rim for Ben Simmons to open the game. Great to see.
And Nic Claxton is playing like a man possessed. – 7:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shaedon Sharpe goes to the basket like he is trying to assault the rim. Tenacious.
Imagine when he gets a bit stronger and becomes more polished. – 7:47 PM
Shaedon Sharpe goes to the basket like he is trying to assault the rim. Tenacious.
Imagine when he gets a bit stronger and becomes more polished. – 7:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Lift each other up tonight #Pelicans fans – need everybody locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/XkPd6NDgFz – 7:45 PM
Lift each other up tonight #Pelicans fans – need everybody locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/XkPd6NDgFz – 7:45 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram told @CassidyHubbarth that he hopes to return on the Pelicans’ upcoming 5-game road trip.
Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16. – 7:35 PM
Brandon Ingram told @CassidyHubbarth that he hopes to return on the Pelicans’ upcoming 5-game road trip.
Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16. – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call – where are y’all watching from tonight? 👀
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/aLejPXkleh – 7:35 PM
Roll Call – where are y’all watching from tonight? 👀
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/aLejPXkleh – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from NOLA. Nets-Pelicans tips shortly. BK looking to get back in the win column. T.J. Warren is a go. Updates to come. – 7:32 PM
Greetings from NOLA. Nets-Pelicans tips shortly. BK looking to get back in the win column. T.J. Warren is a go. Updates to come. – 7:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Puffers on for that Milwaukee weather 🥶 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nt4TS8onhw – 7:29 PM
Puffers on for that Milwaukee weather 🥶 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Nt4TS8onhw – 7:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
To spread a little good juju across the timeline, a reminder that Herb Jones blocked a Kevin Durant 3-point attempt in New Orleans’ 130-108 opening-night victory over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/fqUsNwo92k – 7:23 PM
To spread a little good juju across the timeline, a reminder that Herb Jones blocked a Kevin Durant 3-point attempt in New Orleans’ 130-108 opening-night victory over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/fqUsNwo92k – 7:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Debuting the purple warmups, getting ready for tip-off vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/6YLKbsrB6d – 7:22 PM
Debuting the purple warmups, getting ready for tip-off vs. Nets pic.twitter.com/6YLKbsrB6d – 7:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Usual starters for the Nets in NOLA: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Usual starters for the Nets in NOLA: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIL
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/4TqGTzTvIY – 7:02 PM
INJURY REPORT at MIL
Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring Soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand Surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/4TqGTzTvIY – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters for tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Primetime Pelicans 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rWFU03n2Tr – 6:58 PM
Primetime Pelicans 🔥
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rWFU03n2Tr – 6:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Larry Nance Jr and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, per the Pelicans – 6:56 PM
Larry Nance Jr and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, per the Pelicans – 6:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. and Willy Hernangomez are available tonight, Pelicans say. – 6:56 PM
Larry Nance Jr. and Willy Hernangomez are available tonight, Pelicans say. – 6:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Larry Nance and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, Pels say. – 6:56 PM
Larry Nance and Willy Hernangomez are both available tonight, Pels say. – 6:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willy Hernangomez (left ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are AVAILABLE to play tonight vs. Brooklyn – 6:55 PM
Willy Hernangomez (left ankle sprain) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are AVAILABLE to play tonight vs. Brooklyn – 6:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congrats to our Last Chance Seat Winners! They traded in their 300 level tickets for sideline tickets, thanks to @LALottery 💯
Get to games early, decked out in Pels gear and you could be next to win!
Check out more ways to win at https://t.co/lgTvqFxx3n pic.twitter.com/iEyNWvqJVc – 6:53 PM
Congrats to our Last Chance Seat Winners! They traded in their 300 level tickets for sideline tickets, thanks to @LALottery 💯
Get to games early, decked out in Pels gear and you could be next to win!
Check out more ways to win at https://t.co/lgTvqFxx3n pic.twitter.com/iEyNWvqJVc – 6:53 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s city edition jerseys 👀
Edna Karr high school is the recipient of tonight’s gameworn jersey auction..
https://t.co/HobuldxlzC pic.twitter.com/cRWFhpfyTs – 6:44 PM
Tonight’s city edition jerseys 👀
Edna Karr high school is the recipient of tonight’s gameworn jersey auction..
https://t.co/HobuldxlzC pic.twitter.com/cRWFhpfyTs – 6:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram getting up shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/mMowRz7Hjl – 6:41 PM
Brandon Ingram getting up shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/mMowRz7Hjl – 6:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Nice to see Brandon Ingram out on the court shooting around before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/vbotMUtGlT – 6:40 PM
Nice to see Brandon Ingram out on the court shooting around before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/vbotMUtGlT – 6:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Your vote counts TRIPLE today!
🗳 https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/9iqEJpqc3e – 6:36 PM
Your vote counts TRIPLE today!
🗳 https://t.co/a5e0asv7xQ pic.twitter.com/9iqEJpqc3e – 6:36 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks-Pelicans preview: Luka looks good to go while Zion, Ingram will be out.
mavs.com/mavs-pels-prim… – 6:31 PM
Mavericks-Pelicans preview: Luka looks good to go while Zion, Ingram will be out.
mavs.com/mavs-pels-prim… – 6:31 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! Fun conversation with @MoDakhil_NBA working through the Western Conference, Brooklyn’s surge, our favorite teams/players to watch and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269917… – 6:22 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! Fun conversation with @MoDakhil_NBA working through the Western Conference, Brooklyn’s surge, our favorite teams/players to watch and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269917… – 6:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder! 6:30 tip off tonight so be sure to play #CourtsideChallenge before then for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/TJdmdHlgSY – 6:05 PM
Reminder! 6:30 tip off tonight so be sure to play #CourtsideChallenge before then for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/TJdmdHlgSY – 6:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Warren (left rib contusion) – AVAILABLE – 6:00 PM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Warren (left rib contusion) – AVAILABLE – 6:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say TJ Warren (rib contusion) is available tonight against the Pelicans. – 5:59 PM
Nets say TJ Warren (rib contusion) is available tonight against the Pelicans. – 5:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren (left rib contusion) is available for the #Nets tonight vs the #Pelicans – 5:59 PM
TJ Warren (left rib contusion) is available for the #Nets tonight vs the #Pelicans – 5:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets face 22 playoff hopefuls in their next 24 games. trib.al/TSlyGfx – 5:58 PM
Nets face 22 playoff hopefuls in their next 24 games. trib.al/TSlyGfx – 5:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren is available to play tonight after suffering a left rib contusion in the loss to Chicago. – 5:58 PM
TJ Warren is available to play tonight after suffering a left rib contusion in the loss to Chicago. – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for a year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – 5:49 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for a year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for the year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – 5:49 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green played for Jacque Vaughn in Orlando for the year. Said Vaughn always had a good demeanor while they were together. “He’s a players coach…you want to run through a brick wall for him.” – 5:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:45 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Our City Edition jersey schedule 🎭
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/rjdZSBhgzo – 5:41 PM
Our City Edition jersey schedule 🎭
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/rjdZSBhgzo – 5:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The Buzz boyz warming up for tonight ⛹️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/caV87W3dMK – 5:33 PM
The Buzz boyz warming up for tonight ⛹️ — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/caV87W3dMK – 5:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Earlier this week on the podcast, I talked a lot with @_JasonLT on how Kevin Durant is my pick for the midseason MVP thus far. And I think one thing that’s gone under-discussed is his leadership as a steadying presence as a leader for the Nets.
youtu.be/IOe-ZafWDmQ – 5:09 PM
Earlier this week on the podcast, I talked a lot with @_JasonLT on how Kevin Durant is my pick for the midseason MVP thus far. And I think one thing that’s gone under-discussed is his leadership as a steadying presence as a leader for the Nets.
youtu.be/IOe-ZafWDmQ – 5:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Before settling into your seats for tip off, be sure to stop outside of section 104 for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @MarkmanBreakers pic.twitter.com/ilpKOnCf3I – 4:46 PM
Before settling into your seats for tip off, be sure to stop outside of section 104 for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @MarkmanBreakers pic.twitter.com/ilpKOnCf3I – 4:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen: I’ll take that! 🫴
@Jalen McDaniels x @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/rls0AibY3h – 4:30 PM
Jalen: I’ll take that! 🫴
@Jalen McDaniels x @ArrowExt pic.twitter.com/rls0AibY3h – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans debut their City Edition uniforms tonight in a huge game vs. the Nets at the @SmoothieKingCtr!
@ErinESummers with a preview
#CarnivalSeason | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/Ap4c5SXCTP – 4:13 PM
#Pelicans debut their City Edition uniforms tonight in a huge game vs. the Nets at the @SmoothieKingCtr!
@ErinESummers with a preview
#CarnivalSeason | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/Ap4c5SXCTP – 4:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
celebrating the carnival season with King Cake & some of the guys had ratings to give out 😂🎭 pic.twitter.com/qXAQCPKvW1 – 4:09 PM
celebrating the carnival season with King Cake & some of the guys had ratings to give out 😂🎭 pic.twitter.com/qXAQCPKvW1 – 4:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Larry Nance Jr. on KD & Kyrie: “They’re gonna make some shots (that) make you drop your head a little (and say) ‘I played good defense.’ But the key is to stay locked in & force them to keep making those shots, making the ones that are difficult w/ a hand in their face.” #Nets – 4:03 PM
Larry Nance Jr. on KD & Kyrie: “They’re gonna make some shots (that) make you drop your head a little (and say) ‘I played good defense.’ But the key is to stay locked in & force them to keep making those shots, making the ones that are difficult w/ a hand in their face.” #Nets – 4:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are reportedly guaranteeing the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner, and Markieff Morris.
What the trio of minimum signings has brought to Brooklyn this season: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 3:50 PM
The Nets are reportedly guaranteeing the contracts of Yuta Watanabe, Edmond Sumner, and Markieff Morris.
What the trio of minimum signings has brought to Brooklyn this season: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 3:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for Saturday night’s home game against the Pelicans. – 3:49 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for Saturday night’s home game against the Pelicans. – 3:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Pelicans.
Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. – 3:48 PM
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Pelicans.
Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will remain out. – 3:48 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! Fun conversation with @MoDakhil_NBA working through the Western Conference, Brooklyn’s surge, our favorite teams/players to watch and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269917… – 3:47 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! Fun conversation with @MoDakhil_NBA working through the Western Conference, Brooklyn’s surge, our favorite teams/players to watch and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269917… – 3:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Another fun time with @Nick Friedell on @PodcastPelicans, who made a second appearance with us of the season to chat about the always-eventful Nets. Also hear from Jose Alvarado in locker room, discussing his shot + Naji Marshall’s elite, confident passing: https://t.co/aJn0laTVhZ pic.twitter.com/1lR58RHdoj – 3:41 PM
Another fun time with @Nick Friedell on @PodcastPelicans, who made a second appearance with us of the season to chat about the always-eventful Nets. Also hear from Jose Alvarado in locker room, discussing his shot + Naji Marshall’s elite, confident passing: https://t.co/aJn0laTVhZ pic.twitter.com/1lR58RHdoj – 3:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans
🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need
🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/eP6OekrAGg – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top trade targets for the New Orleans Pelicans
🏀 Bogdanovich, Beasley, Olynyk fill a need
🏀 Blockbuster trade for OG Anunoby AND Myles Turner?
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcjwa
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/eP6OekrAGg – 3:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“It just makes me want to go even harder and produce even more out there on the court.”
Vote Clax for #NBAAllStar ⤵️ – 3:30 PM
“It just makes me want to go even harder and produce even more out there on the court.”
Vote Clax for #NBAAllStar ⤵️ – 3:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Friday, gameday & a 3-for-1 voting day for #NBAAllStar!
Send your Hornets to @NBAAllStar: https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/cZdWJDL5wq – 2:52 PM
It’s Friday, gameday & a 3-for-1 voting day for #NBAAllStar!
Send your Hornets to @NBAAllStar: https://t.co/J9QbgXkLqU pic.twitter.com/cZdWJDL5wq – 2:52 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.