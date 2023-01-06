Nets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $7,524,830 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,154,662 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!