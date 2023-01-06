Nets vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $7,524,830 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $6,154,662 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!