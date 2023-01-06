No timetable for Joel Embiid's return

Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “doing better”, but there is no timetable for his return #Sixers
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
No Joel Embiid, Alex Caruso or Javonte Green tonight for Sixers-Bulls. Sixers going small again with their three-guard look of Harden/Maxey/Melton and PJ Tucker at center.
Chicago will try to continue its success against the elite teams in the East after beating Brooklyn Weds. – 7:11 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provided a injury update on Joel Embiid as they move forward with his foot injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/06/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:32 PM
Doc Rivers provided a injury update on Joel Embiid as they move forward with his foot injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/06/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey will start once again alongside PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and James Harden with Joel Embiid out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Tyrese Maxey will start once again alongside PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and James Harden with Joel Embiid out #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers sticking with P.J. Tucker as the starting center tonight, with Harden, Maxey, Melton and Harris. Embiid will miss his second consecutive game with foot soreness. – 6:31 PM
Sixers sticking with P.J. Tucker as the starting center tonight, with Harden, Maxey, Melton and Harris. Embiid will miss his second consecutive game with foot soreness. – 6:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid is “doing better,” and the #Sixers aren’t concerned about his foot soreness.
“He’s working his way back. He’s not going to play tonight, and we’ll evaluate what he’s gonna do going to Detroit,” Rivers said – 6:29 PM
Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid is “doing better,” and the #Sixers aren’t concerned about his foot soreness.
“He’s working his way back. He’s not going to play tonight, and we’ll evaluate what he’s gonna do going to Detroit,” Rivers said – 6:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is doing better but won’t play tonight. Also said he’s not worried it will be a long-term absence. – 5:28 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid is doing better but won’t play tonight. Also said he’s not worried it will be a long-term absence. – 5:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “doing better” but he doesn’t know how long he’ll be out. Says it remains something that the team isn’t concerned about long-term. – 5:17 PM
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “doing better” but he doesn’t know how long he’ll be out. Says it remains something that the team isn’t concerned about long-term. – 5:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell playing a bigger role with Joel Embiid sidelined inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #ClipperNation #Sixers #LouisvilleCardinals – 12:05 PM
#Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell playing a bigger role with Joel Embiid sidelined inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #ClipperNation #Sixers #LouisvilleCardinals – 12:05 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Julius Randle
Pascal Siakam
Trae Young
Kyrie Irving
ALTERNATES
Porzingis, Garland, Harden, Brunson, Butler pic.twitter.com/yay1xOzdjX – 11:44 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Sixers fans today:
Win: Another win without Embiid, keep pace with the other top teams in the East
Loss: Well you aren’t a real contender unless you lose to the Bulls – 10:06 AM
Sixers fans today:
Win: Another win without Embiid, keep pace with the other top teams in the East
Loss: Well you aren’t a real contender unless you lose to the Bulls – 10:06 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Shai, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:35 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games no questions! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 9:33 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell playing a bigger role with Joel Embiid sidelined inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #ClipperNation #WashingtonWizards #Hornets – 9:32 AM
Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell playing a bigger role with Joel Embiid sidelined inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #ClipperNation #WashingtonWizards #Hornets – 9:32 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
There are really just two races for All-Star starter in play: Zion vs. AD and Embiid vs. Tatum.
Fan vote should decide the former, but player vote — which has historically been strangely unkind to Tatum — could determine the East. Post is unlocked: ziller.substack.com/p/fantasy-vs-r… – 9:23 AM
There are really just two races for All-Star starter in play: Zion vs. AD and Embiid vs. Tatum.
Fan vote should decide the former, but player vote — which has historically been strangely unkind to Tatum — could determine the East. Post is unlocked: ziller.substack.com/p/fantasy-vs-r… – 9:23 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Amped to call @Chicago Bulls @Philadelphia 76ers I have known Doc Rivers since he was 17..he is a class individual-great coach who belongs in the Hall of Fame. No Embiid but Philly is tough at home, 15-1 in last 16-11 straight. Join us tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio net @Audacy app – 9:02 AM
Amped to call @Chicago Bulls @Philadelphia 76ers I have known Doc Rivers since he was 17..he is a class individual-great coach who belongs in the Hall of Fame. No Embiid but Philly is tough at home, 15-1 in last 16-11 straight. Join us tonight @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio net @Audacy app – 9:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Joel Embiid’s injury, Sixers’ dominance over Chicago Bulls and keys to Friday’s game’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2277534435 – 8:32 AM
‘Joel Embiid’s injury, Sixers’ dominance over Chicago Bulls and keys to Friday’s game’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2277534435 – 8:32 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
In a 7 game series who wins?
Steph, J Tatum, KD, Bron and AD.
vs.
Luka, Bogdanovic, Giannis, Jokic and Embiid.
I like team USA in 5 games! Let’s get it spicyy 🌶️🌶️🌶️! Talk to me!!! – 7:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid’s injury, Sixers’ dominance over Chicago Bulls and keys to v… youtu.be/LXNnw3DqBDY via @YouTube – 6:36 AM
Joel Embiid’s injury, Sixers’ dominance over Chicago Bulls and keys to v… youtu.be/LXNnw3DqBDY via @YouTube – 6:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Joel Embiid’s injury, Sixers’ dominance over Chicago Bulls and keys to Friday’s game’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2277534435 – 6:28 AM
‘Joel Embiid’s injury, Sixers’ dominance over Chicago Bulls and keys to Friday’s game’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2277534435 – 6:28 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from Philadelphia. @Chicago Bulls @Philadelphia 76ers @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call 5:45 CT pre. Philly w/o Joel Embiid. Back to back. Sat. Home with Utah. Fired up! – 6:25 AM
Game night from Philadelphia. @Chicago Bulls @Philadelphia 76ers @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call 5:45 CT pre. Philly w/o Joel Embiid. Back to back. Sat. Home with Utah. Fired up! – 6:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell playing a bigger role with Joel Embiid sidelined inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer – 5:45 AM
#Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell playing a bigger role with Joel Embiid sidelined inquirer.com/sixers/montrez… via @phillyinquirer – 5:45 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
TJ McConnell was upset to see Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons not work out on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/tj-… via @SixersWire – 11:39 PM
TJ McConnell was upset to see Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons not work out on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/tj-… via @SixersWire – 11:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Out of KD, Giannis, Tatum and Embiid, someone will be left out of the voting (and media voting) for the East frontcourt. Ohh, feelings will be hurt – 8:33 PM
Out of KD, Giannis, Tatum and Embiid, someone will be left out of the voting (and media voting) for the East frontcourt. Ohh, feelings will be hurt – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
Austin Krell: With Joel Embiid listed out for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bulls, I was intrigued by what the Sixers’ record was without their best players…. 6-3 without Embiid. 9-6 without James Harden. 13-6 without Tyrese Maxey. 3-1 without all of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / January 5, 2023
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is listed as out for Sixers-Bulls tomorrow. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / January 5, 2023
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.