Pistons 48, Spurs 51: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-30) play against the San Antonio Spurs (26-26) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Detroit Pistons 48, San Antonio Spurs 51 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Spurs by 3

Jones 12 pts

SA +12 in paint

Spurs with 64% of their shots in the paint and making 66% of those attempts

Bogdanovic 13 pts

Hayes 11 pts

DET +12 from 3PT line

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

On its face, there wasn’t much to yesterday’s Spurs-Celtics trade. Just one NBA franchise helping another save some money.

But on the whole it signaled something bigger — that San Antonio is officially open for business.

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Per Spurs, Keldon Johnson (left hamstring) is out for the rest of today's game

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

HALFTIME: Spurs 51, Pistons 48. Not a lot to take out those first 24 minutes. Pretty bad basketball both ways.

Killian Hayes: 11 points, 4 assists and 4 TOs

Bogey: 14p

Ivey: 8p

Burks: 7p

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Halftime, Spurs 51, Pistons 48. Hayes (11 points, 4 assists, 4 turnovers) played the entire 2nd quarter after subbing out less than five minutes into the 1st.

Bogdanovic: 14 points

Ivey: 8 points

Burks: 7 points

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones is attacking the Pistons’ interior defense.

He has all 12 of his points in the paint

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Vucevic with a 19-18-8 game. Joakim Noah had 30 points 23 rebounds against Detroit in December of 2012.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons have been much better in the 2nd quarter compared to the 1st. Fastbreak dunk by Hami extends their run to 10-0, and gives them a 42-38 lead.

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Spurs are 1-of-11 from 3. Meanwhile, the Pistons have made 6-of-15.

Detroit leads 42-38 with 5:26 left in the first half.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jaden Ivey 3 as soon as he checks in. Pistons lead 40-38.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Spurs were going to give a fan $10K for hitting a halfcourt shot.

Didn't the Pacers just give someone $500? lol

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 75-61 to end the third quarter.

Jules Bernard leads the team with 15, Devon Dotson and Davion Mintz each have 10.

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Spurs scored 28 of their 31 points in the paint in the 1st quarter. Been some horrific defense by the Pistons tonight

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Spurs 31, Pistons 28. Bey ended the quarter by beating the clock with a 3, again.

Bogdanovic: 12 points

Ivey: 5 points

Burks: 5 points

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 3

SA scores 28 of their 31 points (90%) in the paint

DET winning the 3PT line 12-0

Bogdanovic 12 pts

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Spurs 31, Pistons 28. Bey hit a 3 as the clock expired.

Detroit is just bad defense away from being up double digits.

Bogey: 12 points

Pistons shooting splits: 46/36/100

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Wonder if the Pistons are feeling the end of the road trip. Low-energy start to the game, especially defensively

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

The Spurs have scored 22 points in the paint and 2 at the free throw line and lead the Pistons 24-16

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

92% of the Spurs’ 24 points have been scored in the paint to start the game.

SA by 8

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

This is some of the worst perimeter defense I’ve seen in quite some time.

Spurs getting no resistance when driving.

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Jakob Poeltl with 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in the first few minutes here

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

San Antonio has a 10-9 lead over the Pistons with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons are sluggish to start but good thing for them they're playing the Spurs.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

*IF* the Pistons beat the Spurs tonight in San Antonio, not only will be it be the first road win in SA since 2015, but it will be the first time they leave a five-game road stand with at least a 3-2 record since, wait for it, 2007.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After Saddiq Bey stunned the Warriors to snap their win streak with a deep jumper at the final buzzer, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs at halftime 50-33.

Jules Bernard leads all scorers with 15. Kris Dunn and Davion Mintz each have 6.

* Go-Go shot 50% from the field.

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The Pistons are 3-0 against the other bottom two teams in the East. This is the first matchup against one of the bottom two teams in the West.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram told

Pels start tomorrow in Dallas, play at Washington on Monday, Boston on Wednesday, Detroit next Friday and Cleveland on Jan. 16.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 27-20 after one-quarter of play.

Jules Bernard leads the team with 13 points.

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Spurs 15-7, 6:44 Q1, Austin calls timeout. Jules Bernard leads all scorers with 12 points

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Here’s the full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with sharp insight as always from

Some greater context on the Bojan Bogdanovic trade dynamic, a Tim Hardaway Jr. idea for the Cavs, and much more:

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers said that Joel Embiid is “doing better,” and the

"He's working his way back. He's not going to play tonight, and we'll evaluate what he's gonna do going to Detroit," Rivers said

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs’ release yesterday did not give a timetable for Devin Vassell’s return from knee surgery. Clarified today the team does expect him to return at some point this season.

"I'm thinking maybe a little after All-Star break," Pop says.

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs announced today they have moved within 5,000 tickets of breaking the NBA’s all-time attendance record a week from tonight at the Alamodome. They are 8K from a sellout.

I'm betting it's Tag Team that puts them over the top.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“The cavalry’s not coming.”

As the Spurs come to grips with life without Devin Vassell, the only options for replacing his production come from within. In short, they are going to have to create their own cavalry.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Danilo Gallinari is the only player on the Celtics injury report for tomorrow in San Antonio. He remains out.

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs received Noah Vonleh and cash in a trade with the Boston Celtics. Let's take a closer look at why the Spurs made this trade:

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Toronto Raptors are signing G League G/F Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tell ESPN. Wieskamp played 29 games with the Spurs a season ago.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Mason Plumlee has been entertained by the flabbergasted reactions from benches. But his new left-handed shot feels "pure" and has improved his foul shooting. Here's why Plumlee and Jeremy Sochan made drastic changes at the foul line

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

In a battle of two teams at the bottom of the NBA standings, the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons play each other tonight in the AT&T Center:

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs say both Josh Richardson and Keita Bates-Diop are available to play tonight.