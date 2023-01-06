Pistons vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $11,318,879 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!