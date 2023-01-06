Pistons vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $11,318,879 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,157,209 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 950 AM
