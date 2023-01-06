Possibility Andrew Wiggins plays on Saturday?

Kylen Mills: WIGGINS UPDATE: Steve Kerr reportedly said there’s a chance Andrew Wiggins could play tomorrow. Wiggins practiced in full today. #dubnation
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WIGGINS UPDATE: Steve Kerr reportedly said there’s a chance Andrew Wiggins could play tomorrow. Wiggins practiced in full today. #dubnation – 6:43 PM
WIGGINS UPDATE: Steve Kerr reportedly said there’s a chance Andrew Wiggins could play tomorrow. Wiggins practiced in full today. #dubnation – 6:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Wiggins listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic, and Iguodala is slated to make his season debut.
Curry, J. Green, Kuminga and Wiseman all remain out. We’ll get an official update on Curry tomorrow, but he returned to practice today and is feeling good. – 5:45 PM
Wiggins listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic, and Iguodala is slated to make his season debut.
Curry, J. Green, Kuminga and Wiseman all remain out. We’ll get an official update on Curry tomorrow, but he returned to practice today and is feeling good. – 5:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. It is expected to be the end of the longest absence of his career. He’s missed the previous 15 games. Never missed more than 11 total games in any season. – 5:42 PM
Andrew Wiggins is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. It is expected to be the end of the longest absence of his career. He’s missed the previous 15 games. Never missed more than 11 total games in any season. – 5:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins practiced today and Steve Kerr says “there’s a chance” he plays tomorrow – 4:11 PM
Andrew Wiggins practiced today and Steve Kerr says “there’s a chance” he plays tomorrow – 4:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said “there’s a chance” Andrew Wiggins will play tomorrow. – 4:11 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said “there’s a chance” Andrew Wiggins will play tomorrow. – 4:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins practiced fully today. There’s a chance he can play Saturday against Orlando, Kerr says. – 4:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins practiced fully today. There’s a chance he can play Saturday against Orlando, Kerr says. – 4:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins practiced today and Kerr said there’s a chance he could play tomorrow. – 4:10 PM
Andrew Wiggins practiced today and Kerr said there’s a chance he could play tomorrow. – 4:10 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow, Steph Curry’s targeted return date is next Friday, Andrew Wiggins is practicing & hopefully will return next week, Kuminga, J. Green & Wiseman are being re-evaluated next Wednesday. The Warriors could be back to full strength VERY soon. #dubnation – 3:50 PM
Andre Iguodala returns tomorrow, Steph Curry’s targeted return date is next Friday, Andrew Wiggins is practicing & hopefully will return next week, Kuminga, J. Green & Wiseman are being re-evaluated next Wednesday. The Warriors could be back to full strength VERY soon. #dubnation – 3:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala back tomorrow
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins about to be back as well
Next few weeks should be very interesting for the Warriors – 3:41 PM
Andre Iguodala back tomorrow
Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins about to be back as well
Next few weeks should be very interesting for the Warriors – 3:41 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State: Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) have been upgraded to probable for Saturday’s game against Orlando. -via HoopsHype / January 6, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins practiced in full today, Kerr said. “There’s a chance he could play tomorrow.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 6, 2023
Shams Charania: Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / January 5, 2023
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.