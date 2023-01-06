RJ Barrett's bone cut through his hand on finger dislocation injury

Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett explains the laceration that keeps him on the sidelines still newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday12:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett described his injury this morning and it’s more gruesome than you might have though. Wasn’t a nail that cut him – it was the dislocation of the bone that caused the laceration. – 12:01 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Spoke with RJ Barrett this morning in Toronto. RJ said Luka’s hand isn’t what caused his laceration. RJ’s left hand knocked into his right one, which dislocated a finger in his right hand. When it dislocated, the bone cut through his hand. He got six stitches, which are still in. – 11:52 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Obi Toppin is now listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow against the Spurs. Has been out with the leg injury the past few weeks.
Derrick Rose is questionable with the knee injury. RJ Barrett is OUT once again. – 5:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin has been upgraded from OUT to DOUBTFUL for tomorrows game.
RJ Barrett remains out. – 5:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks update for tomorrow’s game. Obi takes a step.
Questionable:
Derrick Rose (Contused left knee)
Doubtful:
Obi Toppin (Non-displaced fracture right fibula head)
Out:
RJ Barrett (Lacerated right index finger) – 4:57 PM

Ian Begley: Knicks say Derrick Rose (left knee) is questionable and Obi Toppin (leg) is doubtful for tomorrow vs SAS. RJ Barrett (lacerated right index finger) remains out. This is an upgrade in status for Toppin. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 3, 2023

