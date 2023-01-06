RJ Barrett's bone cut through his hand on finger dislocation injury

Fred Katz: Spoke with RJ Barrett this morning in Toronto. RJ said Luka’s hand isn’t what caused his laceration. RJ’s left hand knocked into his right one, which dislocated a finger in his right hand. When it dislocated, the bone cut through his hand. He got six stitches, which are still in.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Popper: Knicks have RJ Barrett listed as OUT for tomorrow night at Toronto. -via Twitter @StevePopper / January 5, 2023
Ian Begley: Knicks say Derrick Rose (left knee) is questionable and Obi Toppin (leg) is doubtful for tomorrow vs SAS. RJ Barrett (lacerated right index finger) remains out. This is an upgrade in status for Toppin. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 3, 2023
