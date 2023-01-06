Sacramento guarantees Matthew Dellavedova contract through rest of season

Michael Scotto: The Sacramento Kings will guarantee the contract of guard Matthew Dellavedova, a league source told @HoopsHype
James Ham: According to a league source, Matthew Dellavedova will remain on the Kings’ roster past the guaranteed contract date. His 1-year, $2.6 million contract for this season will be paid in full, whether he finishes out the season in Sacramento or not. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / January 6, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Forwards KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova have secured the Sacramento Kings’ final roster spots to open the season, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 15, 2022
James Ham: League source confirms that KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova have made the Kings roster. Sam Merrill is the final cut. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / October 15, 2022
