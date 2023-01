Wizards 42, Thunder 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Familiar injury report for the Wizards tonight in OKC: Bradley Beal is out (hamstring) and Taj Gibson is questionable (groin). – 2:31 PM

The Thunder returns home to host the Wizards. OKC will look to show resilience and apply physicality against a tough Washington team.@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/p0sfqeiuZD

Eugene Omoruyi is available tonight after previously being listed as out (G League assignment). Minutes will likely be available given OKC’s dearth of healthy frontcourt players. – 5:28 PM

Capital City Go-Go startersJordan SchakelCraig SwordDevon DotsonJules BernardMakur Maker (First start)* Vernon Carey Jr. is not with the team tonight* Johnny Davis will not play tonight – 5:36 PM

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey “been great” said “the things that are encouraging is the shot selecting has become more predictable, I think he is playing more physical on his drives.” Said they hope to get him to the FT line more “I think the refs are missing some calls on him.” – 6:23 PM

Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams was “pretty sore” today, but that J-Will’s ankle sprain isn’t as severe as the one JRE suffered. – 6:24 PM

Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey is doing better at getting physical in his drives and mentions how he think he should probably get more calls than what he’s getting: “I think the refs are missing some calls on him.” – 6:29 PM

Eugene Omoruyi just put down a forceful dunk in warm ups which impressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was smiling ear to ear. It was impressive, standing under the goal I felt unsafe that it was about to come down – 6:32 PM

Taj Gibson, who missed Washington’s last three games with a sore left groin, will be available to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:35 PM

Thunder starters vs. Wizards– SGA– Giddey– Dort– Jalen Williams (J-Dub)– MuscalaMuscala’s second start of the season and his fourth in four seasons with the Thunder. – 7:10 PM

❝If we can rebound well, if we can get stops, that’s going to be able to carry us through…trying to hang our hat on those things we can control.❞@NickAGallo spoke to Mike Muscala to breakdown tonight’s match up with the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/TraF6IE3sQ

The Wizards are challenging a foul by Daniel Gafford on a driving shot attempt by Jalen Williams. That’s notable because there’s 9:10 remaining in the first quarter, which is the earliest that I can remember Wes Unseld Jr. challenging a call during his tenure. – 8:16 PM

Jalen Williams splashing an off the bounce three, things you love to see. – 8:18 PM

Jalen Williams has started this game off really aggressive, but under control, on offense. Absolutely love that. Something he normally gets into in the 2nd half, coming out hot tonight. That has been a great thing for the offense. – 8:21 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocking a jumper then coming down the floor coast to coast to hit a euro step lay up is chefs kiss. Nice play to sum up his season, doing it on both ends. – 8:24 PM

Excellent block by Daniel Gafford on Jalen Williams that was originally called a foul, but overturned on a challenge.The Wizards need more plays like this, down 19-9 to OKC. pic.twitter.com/xyneSrBIhf

Josh Giddey is such a heady player, got the ball wide open in the dunker spot, obviously Kristaps Porzingis is going to close out strong thinking Giddey will go up with it. Instead, great pass to a cutting Dort for an easy slam and timeout Washington, OKC up 23-11 – 8:27 PM

Wizards are down 23-11 to the Thunder and Wes Unseld Jr. has called 3 timeouts in 8 minutes – 8:28 PM

Wiz coach Wes Unseld Jr. talked extensively pregame about the need to keep SGA out of the paint. SGA has eight first quarter points — all in the paint (or free throws from drives to the paint). – 8:32 PM

Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.Thunder up 35-17. – 8:36 PM

This has been one of the best quarters of Thunder basketball all season, top to bottom and both ends of the floor, especially if you exclude the third quarter. Great start for OKC, delivering a strong first punch in the opening frame, up 35-17. – 8:36 PM

The Wizards had big problems dealing with a Thunder defense that was smothering. The Wizards had six first-quarter turnovers and shot just 7 of 22 from the field. Heading into the second quarter, the Thunder lead 35-17. – 8:37 PM

Wizards trail the Thunder 35-17 at the end of the 1st, as they’ve had problems breaking through vs. the OKC defense. 31.8% FG, 1-5 3PT, 6 TO – 8:37 PM

After one, the Wizards trail OKC 35-17. Six Wiz turnovers and the Thunder are shooting 52%fg. – 8:38 PM

Tre Mann is really feeling it, a step back three followed by nearly a logo three. His rim finishing has been there in recent games, safe to say he is back. – 8:41 PM

The Thunder has a 16-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Washington has turned it over seven times. The Thunder has yet to commit a turnover. – 8:41 PM

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 75-61 to end the third quarter.Jules Bernard leads the team with 15, Devon Dotson and Davion Mintz each have 10. – 8:41 PM

The Wizards are now down 25 points to the Thunder in the 2nd quarter. Not the start they were looking for. – 8:48 PM

Josh Giddey does such a good job using the goal as a way to help him finish at the rim – 8:48 PM

Gonna be tough for SGA to score 30 tonight when he has to sit out the last 3 quarters due to a blow out. – 8:48 PM

Tre Mann slicing and dicing his defender and barelyyy misses his layupsMeanwhile, Josh Giddey does a few standard dribbles and lays it in lmao – 8:49 PM

Thunder leads Wizards 51-24 midway through the second quarter. OKC is shooting 56% from 3. Washington is shooting 35% from the field.Points off turnovers …Thunder: 22Wizards: 0 – 8:49 PM

The Thunder’s defensive energy, and also the Thunder’s shooting, has overwhelmed the Wizards. Washington trails 51-24, a 27-point deficit. Washington has 10 turnovers with 6:56 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:49 PM

Will Barton about to check in for his first non-garbage time minutes in six games. – 8:52 PM

With his team down big on the road, Wes Unseld Jr. is going outside his usual rotation looking for a spark. First Jordan Goodwin, now Will Barton. – 8:56 PM

Jalen Williams is up to ten points in the first half after that three. – 8:56 PM

The Jalen Williams rim rocking slam of the night gets the Paycom Center hype on a lob from Josh Giddey who got the pass from SGA. Future is bright, OKC is having fun. – 9:02 PM

OKC is a good mix of long, springy, skilled guys. If Chet can play — and if the Thunder can hit on one more lottery pick — they will be really good pretty quickly. – 9:02 PM

A terrible first half by the Wizards and a great first half by the Thunder. Both things can be true. OKC leads Washington 68-42 at halftime after OKC played with a speed, physicality and intensity that Washington never came close to matching. – 9:04 PM

Halftime: OKC 68, Wizards 42Kuzma: 13pOKC shooting 54% from the floor and has 10 three’s. They’ve got 24 points off of 11 Washington TOs. – 9:04 PM

Thunder PR:During the past six quarters at Paycom Center, the Thunder has outscored their opponent by 59 points. – 9:05 PM

OKC has outscored their opponents by 59 points in the last 6 quarters at the Paycom Center.The Loud City home court advantage is still a real thing.Thunder are a rebuilding team that’s 11-9 at home.. and well on the way to 12-9. – 9:05 PM

