Wizards 42, Thunder 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (17-22) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-22) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Washington Wizards 42, Oklahoma City Thunder 68 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC has outscored their opponents by 59 points in the last 6 quarters at the Paycom Center.

The Loud City home court advantage is still a real thing.

OKC has outscored their opponents by 59 points in the last 6 quarters at the Paycom Center.

The Loud City home court advantage is still a real thing.

Thunder are a rebuilding team that's 11-9 at home.. and well on the way to 12-9.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder PR:

During the past six quarters at Paycom Center, the Thunder has outscored their opponent by 59 points.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Thunder 68, Wizards 42

SGA – 10 points

JDub – 12 points

Giddey – 9 points, 5 assists

Dort – 9 points, 5 rebounds

HALF: Thunder 68, Wizards 42

SGA – 10 points

JDub – 12 points

Giddey – 9 points, 5 assists

Dort – 9 points, 5 rebounds

Kuzma – 13 points

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: OKC 68, Wizards 42

Kuzma: 13p

Halftime: OKC 68, Wizards 42

Kuzma: 13p

OKC shooting 54% from the floor and has 10 three's. They've got 24 points off of 11 Washington TOs.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

A terrible first half by the Wizards and a great first half by the Thunder. Both things can be true. OKC leads Washington 68-42 at halftime after OKC played with a speed, physicality and intensity that Washington never came close to matching.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Thunder 68, Wizards 42

Halftime: Thunder 68, Wizards 42

OKC's largest halftime lead of the season.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA to Giddey to JDub for the transition dunk

SGA to Giddey to JDub for the transition dunk

Aka the 'Clippers trade' lob

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

OKC is a good mix of long, springy, skilled guys. If Chet can play — and if the Thunder can hit on one more lottery pick — they will be really good pretty quickly.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Jalen Williams rim rocking slam of the night gets the Paycom Center hype on a lob from Josh Giddey who got the pass from SGA. Future is bright, OKC is having fun.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams is up to ten points in the first half after that three.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

With his team down big on the road, Wes Unseld Jr. is going outside his usual rotation looking for a spark. First Jordan Goodwin, now Will Barton.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Will Barton about to check in for his first non-garbage time minutes in six games.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Thunder's defensive energy, and also the Thunder's shooting, has overwhelmed the Wizards. Washington trails 51-24, a 27-point deficit. Washington has 10 turnovers with 6:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder leads Wizards 51-24 midway through the second quarter. OKC is shooting 56% from 3. Washington is shooting 35% from the field.

Points off turnovers …

Thunder: 22

Thunder leads Wizards 51-24 midway through the second quarter. OKC is shooting 56% from 3. Washington is shooting 35% from the field.

Points off turnovers …

Thunder: 22

Wizards: 0

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann slicing and dicing his defender and barelyyy misses his layups

Tre Mann slicing and dicing his defender and barelyyy misses his layups

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey does a few standard dribbles and lays it in lmao

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Gonna be tough for SGA to score 30 tonight when he has to sit out the last 3 quarters due to a blow out.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey does such a good job using the goal as a way to help him finish at the rim

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards are now down 25 points to the Thunder in the 2nd quarter. Not the start they were looking for.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Little bit of a reversal of roles as Tre Mann hits Josh Giddey for a 3

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

3 quick fouls on Isaiah Joe in 7 mins

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 75-61 to end the third quarter.

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Austin Spurs 75-61 to end the third quarter.

Jules Bernard leads the team with 15, Devon Dotson and Davion Mintz each have 10.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder has a 16-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Washington has turned it over seven times. The Thunder has yet to commit a turnover.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann is really feeling it, a step back three followed by nearly a logo three. His rim finishing has been there in recent games, safe to say he is back.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Tre Mann step backs are good for the soul.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wizards trail OKC 35-17. Six Wiz turnovers and the Thunder are shooting 52%fg.

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards trail the Thunder 35-17 at the end of the 1st, as they've had problems breaking through vs. the OKC defense. 31.8% FG, 1-5 3PT, 6 TO

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards had big problems dealing with a Thunder defense that was smothering. The Wizards had six first-quarter turnovers and shot just 7 of 22 from the field. Heading into the second quarter, the Thunder lead 35-17.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Thunder 35 Wizards 17

SGA – 8 points

Dort – 7 points

JDub – 7 points

End of 1Q: Thunder 35 Wizards 17

SGA – 8 points

Dort – 7 points

JDub – 7 points

Kuzma – 7 points

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

End 1Q: Thunder 35, Wizards 17

End 1Q: Thunder 35, Wizards 17

Fewest first quarter points OKC has allowed this season.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

This has been one of the best quarters of Thunder basketball all season, top to bottom and both ends of the floor, especially if you exclude the third quarter. Great start for OKC, delivering a strong first punch in the opening frame, up 35-17.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.

OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.

Wizards have won 5 of their last 6 with wins over the Bucks, Magic, Suns, 76ers and Kings.

OKC just cooked them on both sides of the ball in the 1st quarter.

Thunder up 35-17.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Wiz coach Wes Unseld Jr. talked extensively pregame about the need to keep SGA out of the paint. SGA has eight first quarter points — all in the paint (or free throws from drives to the paint).

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Another Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunk, number 22. One away from matching his career-high.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards are down 23-11 to the Thunder and Wes Unseld Jr. has called 3 timeouts in 8 minutes

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is such a heady player, got the ball wide open in the dunker spot, obviously Kristaps Porzingis is going to close out strong thinking Giddey will go up with it. Instead, great pass to a cutting Dort for an easy slam and timeout Washington, OKC up 23-11

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a point guard, just blocked 6’8″ forward Rui Hachimura’s jump shot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a point guard, just blocked 6'8″ forward Rui Hachimura's jump shot.

SGA leads all guards in blocks this season.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

City night Eugene Omoruyi getting first quarter minutes, Mark Daigneault has clearly seen my tweets

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Eugene Omoruyi first sub for the Thunder

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Excellent block by Daniel Gafford on Jalen Williams that was originally called a foul, but overturned on a challenge.

Excellent block by Daniel Gafford on Jalen Williams that was originally called a foul, but overturned on a challenge.

The Wizards need more plays like this, down 19-9 to OKC.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocking a jumper then coming down the floor coast to coast to hit a euro step lay up is chefs kiss. Nice play to sum up his season, doing it on both ends.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Love the classic Justin Bieber song choice by the Thunder tonight

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams has started this game off really aggressive, but under control, on offense. Absolutely love that. Something he normally gets into in the 2nd half, coming out hot tonight. That has been a great thing for the offense.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Transition layup by JDub gives OKC a 19-9 lead with 7:01 left in 1Q

Transition layup by JDub gives OKC a 19-9 lead with 7:01 left in 1Q

Wizards call timeout

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

What a ridiculous shot by Shai lmao

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams splashing an off the bounce three, things you love to see.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards are challenging a foul by Daniel Gafford on a driving shot attempt by Jalen Williams. That's notable because there's 9:10 remaining in the first quarter, which is the earliest that I can remember Wes Unseld Jr. challenging a call during his tenure.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Wes Unseld Jr is using his coaches challenge on that Jalen Williams dunk attempt.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Wizards doubling SGA early in this one

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams with a nice mid-range jumper to open up the scoring

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

J-Dub’s matchup tonight? Kristaps Porzingis.

J-Dub's matchup tonight? Kristaps Porzingis.

Mike Muscala is starting on Daniel Gafford.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Bradley Beal out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Bradley Beal out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝If we can rebound well, if we can get stops, that’s going to be able to carry us through…trying to hang our hat on those things we can control.❞

❝If we can rebound well, if we can get stops, that's going to be able to carry us through…trying to hang our hat on those things we can control.❞

@NickAGallo spoke to Mike Muscala to breakdown tonight's match up with the Wizards.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Bradley Beal out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Daniel Gafford

The Washington Wizards' starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Bradley Beal out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Daniel Gafford

C: Kristaps Porziņģis

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder starter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Jalen Williams

Thunder starter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Jalen Williams

Mike Muscala

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Wizards

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams (J-Dub)

– Muscala

Thunder starters vs. Wizards

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams (J-Dub)

– Muscala

Muscala's second start of the season and his fourth in four seasons with the Thunder.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort coming at you before tonight's Thunder game

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Darius Bazley all smiles warming up tonight pregame

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Taj Gibson, who missed Washington's last three games with a sore left groin, will be available to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Eugene Omoruyi just put down a forceful dunk in warm ups which impressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who was smiling ear to ear. It was impressive, standing under the goal I felt unsafe that it was about to come down

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Here is a look at Josh Giddey shooting pregame.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault said Josh Giddey is doing better at getting physical in his drives and mentions how he think he should probably get more calls than what he's getting: "I think the refs are missing some calls on him."

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams was "pretty sore" today, but that J-Will's ankle sprain isn't as severe as the one JRE suffered.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams is "pretty sore" but it isn't a Jeremiah Robinson-Earl situation.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Josh Giddey "been great" said "the things that are encouraging is the shot selecting has become more predictable, I think he is playing more physical on his drives." Said they hope to get him to the FT line more "I think the refs are missing some calls on him."

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Eugene Omoruyi: "He gets underneath people. He's switchable. He's got a great motor."

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams: "The game's starting to slow down for him."

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mike Muscala on the Wizards: "It's gonna be another good test tonight. They're a pretty physical team."

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Capital City Go-Go starters

Jordan Schakel

Craig Sword

Devon Dotson

Jules Bernard

Makur Maker (First start)

* Vernon Carey Jr. is not with the team tonight

Capital City Go-Go starters

Jordan Schakel

Craig Sword

Devon Dotson

Jules Bernard

Makur Maker (First start)

* Vernon Carey Jr. is not with the team tonight

* Johnny Davis will not play tonight

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Eugene Omoruyi is available tonight after previously being listed as out (G League assignment). Minutes will likely be available given OKC's dearth of healthy frontcourt players.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

All-Star voting is different from @PaycomCenter! ⭐

Check out a few of our All-Star concourse activations that you can be a part of! Don’t forget, votes count 3X today! ️🗳

All-Star voting is different from @PaycomCenter! ⭐

Check out a few of our All-Star concourse activations that you can be a part of! Don't forget, votes count 3X today! ️🗳

Vote Thunder ➡️

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder returns home to host the Wizards. OKC will look to show resilience and apply physicality against a tough Washington team.

The Thunder returns home to host the Wizards. OKC will look to show resilience and apply physicality against a tough Washington team.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring today's @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝

