Wizards vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

January 6, 2023

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $8,941,650 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $8,962,857 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: NBCSWA+
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

