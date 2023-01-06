Wizards vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $8,941,650 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $8,962,857 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: NBCSWA+

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: The Team 980

