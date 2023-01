Andrew Wiggins returns from injury as starter

After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/inj…

After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/inj…

Andrew Wiggins is going to start tonight. He’ll be under a minutes restriction. Kerr said they’ll play him in shorter spurts. – 6:48 PM

Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight against Orlando. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.Donte DiVincenzo heads back to the bench. – 6:48 PM

Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut. – 6:48 PM

Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:50 PM

Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:51 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.