Andrew Wiggins returns from injury as starter

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala will play tonight under minute restrictions, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:49 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut. – 6:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight against Orlando. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.
Donte DiVincenzo heads back to the bench. – 6:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is going to start tonight. He’ll be under a minutes restriction. Kerr said they’ll play him in shorter spurts. – 6:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/inj… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Kylen Mills: WIGGINS UPDATE: Steve Kerr reportedly said there’s a chance Andrew Wiggins could play tomorrow. Wiggins practiced in full today. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / January 6, 2023
Golden State: Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) have been upgraded to probable for Saturday’s game against Orlando. -via HoopsHype / January 6, 2023
Kendra Andrews: Andrew Wiggins practiced in full today, Kerr said. “There’s a chance he could play tomorrow.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / January 6, 2023
