Andrew Wiggins returns from injury as starter

Andrew Wiggins returns from injury as starter

Main Rumors

Andrew Wiggins returns from injury as starter

January 7, 2023- by

By |

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is available and will start tonight against the Magic. He will be under a minute restriction, though Steve Kerr didn’t specify what it is.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are the other starters. – 6:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Both Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala will play tonight under minute restrictions, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr – 6:49 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s starters:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will start tonight. It bumps Donte DiVincenzo back to the bench. Andre Iguodala will play a couple rotation stints in his season debut. – 6:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wiggins is back and@starting tonight, Kerr says. – 6:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight against Orlando. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.
Donte DiVincenzo heads back to the bench. – 6:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is going to start tonight. He’ll be under a minutes restriction. Kerr said they’ll play him in shorter spurts. – 6:48 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/inj…4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing 14 games with an adductor strain and an illness, Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return to live practices with the Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/05/inj…1:00 AM

More on this storyline

Kylen Mills: WIGGINS UPDATE: Steve Kerr reportedly said there’s a chance Andrew Wiggins could play tomorrow. Wiggins practiced in full today. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / January 6, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home