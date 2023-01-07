Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel sticking around with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year’s team.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the team’s 4-game winning streak, & if the strong habits feel sustainable enough to absorb injuries to Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves & Troy Brown Jr. pic.twitter.com/ZnH6Z7XDQ9 – 1:19 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Without Anthony Davis.
Without Austin Reaves.
Without Lonnie Walker IV.
Without Troy Brown Jr.
Giving minutes to a rookie and a 10-day player signed this morning.
The Lakers lead the Hawks 57-34. Which team that says more about, I’m not sure. But it says something about both. – 11:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
On the impact of the Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV injuries, the signing of Sterling Brown, and the biggest remaining factor for the Lakers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline: theathletic.com/4065148/2023/0… – 7:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Lonnie Walker (left knee tendinitis) are both expected to miss approximately the next two weeks, at a minimum, after being evaluated by Lakers medical personnel, the team says. Both will be reevaluated after a rest and recovery period – 1:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Austin Reaves
Reaves has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks and
Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Medical update from the Lakers:
Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.
Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Updates from the Lakers: Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.
Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the latest Anthony Davis injury updates, Lakers All-Star votes (Austin Reaves at 9!) and how big of a trade is needed to get into the playoff mix. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/opt… – 12:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 52-48 lead into halftime, holding Miami to 42.9% FG’s (25% from 3).
Westbrook keyed a bench push with 12 points, 6 assists and 5 boards, and also had 7 of the team’s 12 turnovers. Wenyen Gabriel had 7 points off the pine. – 11:08 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Heat 23
Despite missing LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers have a near-double-digit lead over the Heat after one quarter. Dennis Schroder has 8 points. Wenyen Gabriel has 7. Russell Westbrook already has 5 assists. – 10:38 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Wenyen Gabriel drilled a 3-pointer as buzzer sounded to give Lakers a 32-23 lead over Heat end of first quarter. – 10:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel’s corner 3 beat the 1st Q buzzer, putting the shorthanded Lakers up 32-23 on Miami.
LAL had 8 players make at least 1 shot in the 1st Q, and scrapped defensively to force 5 Miami turnovers. – 10:36 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @mcten : As expected, the Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 6, 2023
LA Lakers. Wenyen Gabriel (left shoulder sprain) has been upgraded to available for Monday’s game against Phoenix. -via HoopsHype / December 19, 2022
Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is undergoing further evaluation on his right foot, and he’s listed as out for Sunday’s game against Washington. Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out as well. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / December 17, 2022
Harrison Faigen: Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves are both out tomorrow vs. the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/WsZ0yDibp0 -via Twitter @hmfaigen / January 5, 2023
