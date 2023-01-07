Celtics 112, Spurs 103: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (27-12) play against the San Antonio Spurs (26-26) at AT&T Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

Boston Celtics 112, San Antonio Spurs 103 (Q4 04:46)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Oh man. Tatum made something out of nothing on that play with his footwork and vision to find Horford from the post. – Oh man. Tatum made something out of nothing on that play with his footwork and vision to find Horford from the post. – 8:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics are about two minutes of solid defense from this being a blowout.

But they haven’t played much solid defense at all tonight. – Celtics are about two minutes of solid defense from this being a blowout.But they haven’t played much solid defense at all tonight. – 8:00 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

31 more for Tatum, who’s been making that look more casual this year. – 31 more for Tatum, who’s been making that look more casual this year. – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

31 points for Tatum. That was his fourth no-dribble three tonight. – 31 points for Tatum. That was his fourth no-dribble three tonight. – 7:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great pass and cut by Brogdon and Brown.

That was one of those delayed ATOs that Mazzulla has dialed up a ton this season. – Great pass and cut by Brogdon and Brown.That was one of those delayed ATOs that Mazzulla has dialed up a ton this season. – 7:57 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the Spurs after suffering a knee injury 7:57 PM Marcus Smart is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the Spurs after suffering a knee injury masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Welcome back, Brent!

Tonight the San Antonio Spurs welcomed back #Spurs50 alum Brent Barry! Happy to have you in the building 🙌🖤 7:56 PM Welcome back, Brent!Tonight the San Antonio Spurs welcomed back #Spurs50 alum Brent Barry! Happy to have you in the building 🙌🖤 pic.twitter.com/skL1VXbzBa

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams so far tonight:

8 points on 4-4 shooting

9 rebounds

3 assists

2 steals

3 blocks

19 minutes – Rob Williams so far tonight:8 points on 4-4 shooting9 rebounds3 assists2 steals3 blocks19 minutes – 7:56 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams has twice as many blocks as missed shots so far this season (11 to 5) and hasn’t missed a shot since Xmas. Super low volume, but he’s shooting 85% from the field which is hilarious for someone playing about 20 minutes per game. – Rob Williams has twice as many blocks as missed shots so far this season (11 to 5) and hasn’t missed a shot since Xmas. Super low volume, but he’s shooting 85% from the field which is hilarious for someone playing about 20 minutes per game. – 7:55 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Zach Collins matches his career high with 18 points tonight – Zach Collins matches his career high with 18 points tonight – 7:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Don’t mind that heat check for Brogdon at all. He’s earned it tonight. – Don’t mind that heat check for Brogdon at all. He’s earned it tonight. – 7:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brogdon’s deep three still looks painful, but he’s making them again. He seems to be out of his December slump. – Brogdon’s deep three still looks painful, but he’s making them again. He seems to be out of his December slump. – 7:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Good thing Malcolm Brogdon found his shot tonight – Good thing Malcolm Brogdon found his shot tonight – 7:51 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Similar looking design on that last play, except Rob dove and Grant drove past Branham after faking the handoff to Brogdon. Rob follows with a put back. 3 off. rebounds. – Similar looking design on that last play, except Rob dove and Grant drove past Branham after faking the handoff to Brogdon. Rob follows with a put back. 3 off. rebounds. – 7:50 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

The 13-26 Spurs are without three of their best players, playing on 20 hours rest against the healthy 27-12 Celtics.

They trail 93-89 heading to the fourth quarter. 7:49 PM The 13-26 Spurs are without three of their best players, playing on 20 hours rest against the healthy 27-12 Celtics.They trail 93-89 heading to the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/3PbgnTXP1V

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Celtics by 4

Spurs take the 3Q 32-25

Collins 16 pts

Richardson 15 pts

Jones 14 pts

Stanley 10 pts

Branham 10 pts

SA +12 in the paint

Tatum 28 pts

Brown 23 pts

Brogdon 16 pts

BOS +21 from 3PT line 7:48 PM 3Q: Celtics by 4Spurs take the 3Q 32-25Collins 16 ptsRichardson 15 ptsJones 14 ptsStanley 10 ptsBranham 10 ptsSA +12 in the paintTatum 28 ptsBrown 23 ptsBrogdon 16 ptsBOS +21 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/sgfm1hLa0e

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs, without Keldon Johnson, Vassell & Poeltl, down 93-89 entering 4Q.

They outscored the Celtics 32-25 in 3Q behind Tre Jones’ 11 points on 5 of 8.

Spurs are 0-22 this season when trailing after three quarters. – Spurs, without Keldon Johnson, Vassell & Poeltl, down 93-89 entering 4Q.They outscored the Celtics 32-25 in 3Q behind Tre Jones’ 11 points on 5 of 8.Spurs are 0-22 this season when trailing after three quarters. – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 93-89 after three

Tatum – 28 points

Brown – 23 points

Brogdon – 16 points

White – 6/5/8, 2 blocks

Celtics – 48.6% FGs

Celtics – 12-26 3Ps

Celtics – 10 TOs

Collins – 16/8/3

Richardson – 15 points

Jones – 14 points

Spurs – 47.4% FGs

Spurs – 5-19 3Ps

Spurs – 11 TOs – Celtics lead 93-89 after threeTatum – 28 pointsBrown – 23 pointsBrogdon – 16 pointsWhite – 6/5/8, 2 blocksCeltics – 48.6% FGsCeltics – 12-26 3PsCeltics – 10 TOsCollins – 16/8/3Richardson – 15 pointsJones – 14 pointsSpurs – 47.4% FGsSpurs – 5-19 3PsSpurs – 11 TOs – 7:48 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Great pass by Rob to Tatum on the backdoor cut. – Great pass by Rob to Tatum on the backdoor cut. – 7:42 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Look at Rob fake the handoff and find Tatum on the slip! What a play! – Look at Rob fake the handoff and find Tatum on the slip! What a play! – 7:42 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Marcus Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion. – Marcus Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion. – 7:39 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart is considered doubtful to return. He has a left knee contusion, per the Celtics. – Marcus Smart is considered doubtful to return. He has a left knee contusion, per the Celtics. – 7:38 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Nobody guarded Tre Jones into the half court on that set – Nobody guarded Tre Jones into the half court on that set – 7:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion. #Spurs – 7:37 PM Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion. #Celtics

Abby Chin @tvabby

Marcus Smart limped to the locker room without assistance after going down on the court. Marcus sat on a chair in the tunnel, massaged his left knee and tried to jog before deciding to go back with team trainers for a closer look. 7:37 PM Marcus Smart limped to the locker room without assistance after going down on the court. Marcus sat on a chair in the tunnel, massaged his left knee and tried to jog before deciding to go back with team trainers for a closer look. #Celtics

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Marcus Smart is doubtful to return to this game with a left knee contusion – Marcus Smart is doubtful to return to this game with a left knee contusion – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion, per the Celtics. – Marcus Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion, per the Celtics. – 7:36 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 76-72 with 6:09 left in 3Q after Tre Jones scored 9 points following the break. – Spurs trail 76-72 with 6:09 left in 3Q after Tre Jones scored 9 points following the break. – 7:34 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Believe it’s the right quad that’s bothered Marcus Smart in recent years. Looked like something on his left leg flared up on that play. Left the game with help to the locker room. – Believe it’s the right quad that’s bothered Marcus Smart in recent years. Looked like something on his left leg flared up on that play. Left the game with help to the locker room. – 7:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart limping back to the locker room after colliding with Zach Collins on a screen. – Marcus Smart limping back to the locker room after colliding with Zach Collins on a screen. – 7:31 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs off to a roaring start to the second half, 13-3 run from attacking the paint as Boston settles for jumpers. – Spurs off to a roaring start to the second half, 13-3 run from attacking the paint as Boston settles for jumpers. – 7:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart is down and being helped to the locker room after a hard screen by Zach Collins. #Spurs – 7:30 PM Marcus Smart is down and being helped to the locker room after a hard screen by Zach Collins. #Celtics

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No one is sleeping on Scoot Henderson, just in case anyone watching Celtics-Spurs is wondering and just heard that. – No one is sleeping on Scoot Henderson, just in case anyone watching Celtics-Spurs is wondering and just heard that. – 7:30 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

❌ A JRICH REJECTION ❌

Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco!

🌮 https://t.co/5QAIh51cnk

@tacobell | #PorVida 7:28 PM ❌ A JRICH REJECTION ❌Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco!@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/cqnsPJxVC3

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Joe Mazzulla letting Jaylen Brown have it a lit bit going into the timeout. Wasn’t happy with his defense on that last drive by Romeo Langford. – Joe Mazzulla letting Jaylen Brown have it a lit bit going into the timeout. Wasn’t happy with his defense on that last drive by Romeo Langford. – 7:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics have those halftime beers or something? – Celtics have those halftime beers or something? – 7:26 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

This is a situation where I would have called the timeout. This is an energy and focus thing. Get the guys back on track. 15-3 Spurs run – This is a situation where I would have called the timeout. This is an energy and focus thing. Get the guys back on track. 15-3 Spurs run – 7:26 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Just a badddd start to the third quarter for Boston. – Just a badddd start to the third quarter for Boston. – 7:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Strong drive by Romeo Langford, but missed the layup. He’s really improved his body over the last year. Playing the best basketball he’s played in San Antonio. – Strong drive by Romeo Langford, but missed the layup. He’s really improved his body over the last year. Playing the best basketball he’s played in San Antonio. – 7:23 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Strong argument Robert Williams is the biggest X-factor in the NBA right now. I don’t think any team can touch Boston when he’s right. – Strong argument Robert Williams is the biggest X-factor in the NBA right now. I don’t think any team can touch Boston when he’s right. – 7:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Celtics by 11

BOS takes the 2Q 35-27

Richardson 10 pts

Collins 10 pts

Brown 18 pts

Tatum 17 pts

Brogdon 11 pts

BOS +15 from the 3PT line 7:10 PM Half: Celtics by 11BOS takes the 2Q 35-27Richardson 10 ptsCollins 10 ptsBrown 18 ptsTatum 17 ptsBrogdon 11 ptsBOS +15 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/wIXC8zcxbc

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

rob williams should be starting soon – rob williams should be starting soon – 7:10 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

This shot never had a prayer of escaping Robert Williams. 7:09 PM This shot never had a prayer of escaping Robert Williams. pic.twitter.com/PfayEyT15K

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Celtics lead 68-57 at halftime behind 35 combined from Tatum and Brown, but the Spurs are hanging in there.

10 points each from Collins and Richardson, good stuff from Sochan and Branham. – Celtics lead 68-57 at halftime behind 35 combined from Tatum and Brown, but the Spurs are hanging in there.10 points each from Collins and Richardson, good stuff from Sochan and Branham. – 7:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 68-57 at the half

Brown – 18 points

Tatum – 17 points

Brogdon – 11 points

White – 6/3/6, 2 blocks

Celtics – 55.1% FGs

Celtics – 9-17 3Ps

Celtics – 7 TOs

Collins – 10/3/3

Richardson – 10 points

Branham – 8 points

Spurs – 46% FGs

Spurs – 4-14 3Ps

Spurs – 8 TOs – Celtics lead 68-57 at the halfBrown – 18 pointsTatum – 17 pointsBrogdon – 11 pointsWhite – 6/3/6, 2 blocksCeltics – 55.1% FGsCeltics – 9-17 3PsCeltics – 7 TOsCollins – 10/3/3Richardson – 10 pointsBranham – 8 pointsSpurs – 46% FGsSpurs – 4-14 3PsSpurs – 8 TOs – 7:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles



Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT

Ousmane Dieng (wrist) OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT

Jaylin Williams (Ankle) Questionable – #Thunder injury report against the Mavs tomorrow:Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUTOusmane Dieng (wrist) OUTJeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUTJaylin Williams (Ankle) Questionable – 7:08 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 68-57 at the half.

Brown & Tatum combined for 35 points for the Celtics.

Collins & Richardson each had 10 for the Spurs, who missed 10 of 14 from 3-point range. – Spurs trail 68-57 at the half.Brown & Tatum combined for 35 points for the Celtics.Collins & Richardson each had 10 for the Spurs, who missed 10 of 14 from 3-point range. – 7:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Holy shit Rob Williams just did the most Rob Williams stuff ever. – Holy shit Rob Williams just did the most Rob Williams stuff ever. – 7:04 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

There are so many Celtics fans here, and half of them are wearing Bird jerseys – There are so many Celtics fans here, and half of them are wearing Bird jerseys – 7:03 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

First half MVP chants for Jayson Tatum at the line here in San Antonio. We’re 4/4 on this trip! 7:03 PM First half MVP chants for Jayson Tatum at the line here in San Antonio. We’re 4/4 on this trip! #CelticsNation travels well. #BleedGreen

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

MVP chants from the AT&T Center crowd when Tatum steps to the FT line. #Spurs – 7:03 PM MVP chants from the AT&T Center crowd when Tatum steps to the FT line. #Celtics

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

One thing you can’t knock about Joe Mazzulla’s coaching philosophy is the quality of looks it has produced for Brown and Tatum. – One thing you can’t knock about Joe Mazzulla’s coaching philosophy is the quality of looks it has produced for Brown and Tatum. – 7:02 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs playing pretty well on the offensive end, just can’t find a way to stop the Celtics from scoring. – Spurs playing pretty well on the offensive end, just can’t find a way to stop the Celtics from scoring. – 7:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

All the focus has been on if the Spurs will trade Jakob Poeltl.

I wonder if someone could snag Zach Collins to fill the backup center role. He’s done well this season and the cost would be far less trade-wise. – All the focus has been on if the Spurs will trade Jakob Poeltl.I wonder if someone could snag Zach Collins to fill the backup center role. He’s done well this season and the cost would be far less trade-wise. – 6:56 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jaylen Brown’s touch inside 10-15 feet is nearly perfect. – Jaylen Brown’s touch inside 10-15 feet is nearly perfect. – 6:55 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Josh Richardson: 3/5 FG 7 PTS 2 AST 1 BLK. Flashing that pretty mid-range game. – Josh Richardson: 3/5 FG 7 PTS 2 AST 1 BLK. Flashing that pretty mid-range game. – 6:53 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

there is almost no resistence on Celtics drives to the rim – there is almost no resistence on Celtics drives to the rim – 6:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

On his last two three-pointers, Jayson Tatum caught the ball and went right into his shot. No dribbles, pivots or jab steps. Just catch, rise and fire over the defender. That’s when you know Tatum is feeling good. – On his last two three-pointers, Jayson Tatum caught the ball and went right into his shot. No dribbles, pivots or jab steps. Just catch, rise and fire over the defender. That’s when you know Tatum is feeling good. – 6:49 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Couple of games in a row here where Zach Collins strings together a nice scoring run.

He’s starting to get more consistent out there. – Couple of games in a row here where Zach Collins strings together a nice scoring run.He’s starting to get more consistent out there. – 6:49 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Crazy to see how different Mazzulla’s and Popovich’s approaches on timeouts. Popovich just called a TO after a 3-0 6:48 PM Crazy to see how different Mazzulla’s and Popovich’s approaches on timeouts. Popovich just called a TO after a 3-0 #Celtics run. #Spurs

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Always nice to see Zach Collins on the floor. – Always nice to see Zach Collins on the floor. – 6:47 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Spurs offense took turns in that first quarter and J-Rich tied it up at 30, but Boston scored the next 9 in a row. – Spurs offense took turns in that first quarter and J-Rich tied it up at 30, but Boston scored the next 9 in a row. – 6:41 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

In a rare suit-and-tie appearance for a Spurs alumnus of the game, Brent Barry – now a front-office exec whose duties include serving as GM of the Austin Spurs – took a bow at center court. – In a rare suit-and-tie appearance for a Spurs alumnus of the game, Brent Barry – now a front-office exec whose duties include serving as GM of the Austin Spurs – took a bow at center court. – 6:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston is getting to the rim at will right now. Just need to finish a little better. – Boston is getting to the rim at will right now. Just need to finish a little better. – 6:39 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Second quarter starts with Spurs trailing 33-30 after falling behind by 11 early in the 1Q. – Second quarter starts with Spurs trailing 33-30 after falling behind by 11 early in the 1Q. – 6:38 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Celtics by 3

Sochan 7 pts

Richardson 5 pts

Brown 10 pts

Brogdon 6 pts

BOS +6 from 3PT line 6:38 PM 1Q: Celtics by 3Sochan 7 ptsRichardson 5 ptsBrown 10 ptsBrogdon 6 ptsBOS +6 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/vqg9fDxhCl

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 33-30 after one

Brown – 10 points

White – 6/3/3, 2 blocks

Brogdon – 6 points

Celtics – 46.4% FGs

Celtics – 5-10 3Ps

Celtics – 3 TOs

Sochan – 7 points

Richardson – 5 points

Spurs – 39.3% FGs

Spurs – 3-7 3Ps

Spurs – 2 TOs – Celtics lead 33-30 after oneBrown – 10 pointsWhite – 6/3/3, 2 blocksBrogdon – 6 pointsCeltics – 46.4% FGsCeltics – 5-10 3PsCeltics – 3 TOsSochan – 7 pointsRichardson – 5 pointsSpurs – 39.3% FGsSpurs – 3-7 3PsSpurs – 2 TOs – 6:38 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Jeremy Sochan is my “Rookie I expect to get Most Improved Player buzz in two or three years” pick. – Jeremy Sochan is my “Rookie I expect to get Most Improved Player buzz in two or three years” pick. – 6:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

There are a handful of Celtics who never have their heads up while pushing the ball. Hauser just missed Rob wide-open running down the floor. Should have been an easy dunk. – There are a handful of Celtics who never have their heads up while pushing the ball. Hauser just missed Rob wide-open running down the floor. Should have been an easy dunk. – 6:34 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Grant Williams is going to get a ton of shit for that one handed pass he tried to throw to Jaylen Brown on the break. That was comically bad – Grant Williams is going to get a ton of shit for that one handed pass he tried to throw to Jaylen Brown on the break. That was comically bad – 6:27 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Bassey getting his first minutes with the Spurs since Dec. 27 at OKC. – Bassey getting his first minutes with the Spurs since Dec. 27 at OKC. – 6:26 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Derrick White has some absurd blocks for a guard his size. – Derrick White has some absurd blocks for a guard his size. – 6:26 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Jeremy Sochan feeling it early?

Couple of free throws, a middie, and a three to start – Jeremy Sochan feeling it early?Couple of free throws, a middie, and a three to start – 6:26 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Derrick White is playing really well for the SA crowd – Derrick White is playing really well for the SA crowd – 6:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Really nice start for Jeremy Sochan. He’s rapidly improving in his rookie season. – Really nice start for Jeremy Sochan. He’s rapidly improving in his rookie season. – 6:24 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Best individual net rating in the NBA (minimum: 600 minutes):

t-1. Nikola Jokic +11.6

t-1. Derrick White +11.6

3. Brandon Ingram +11.1 – Best individual net rating in the NBA (minimum: 600 minutes):t-1. Nikola Jokic +11.6t-1. Derrick White +11.63. Brandon Ingram +11.1 – 6:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’d be nice if the broadcast told us they the Spurs were shooting a technical foul. – It’d be nice if the broadcast told us they the Spurs were shooting a technical foul. – 6:22 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Stars starting early today 🌟

Don’t forget to get your All-Star voting in today: pic.twitter.com/mRsS0632sS – 6:22 PM Stars starting early today 🌟Don’t forget to get your All-Star voting in today: https://t.co/1qmHgL32lA

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Celtics by 11 early.

The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 63% of their games this season.

SA enters 0-24 when trailing by double digits – Celtics by 11 early.The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 63% of their games this season.SA enters 0-24 when trailing by double digits – 6:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s still early, but looks like the Thunder taught the Celtics a lesson about focus against a lesser opponent.

Boston has looked great to open this one. – It’s still early, but looks like the Thunder taught the Celtics a lesson about focus against a lesser opponent.Boston has looked great to open this one. – 6:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jaylen Brown scores the game’s first five points…he becomes the 8th player in the NBA this year to go over 1,000 points.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the first teammates this year to each pass the 1,000 point mark. – Jaylen Brown scores the game’s first five points…he becomes the 8th player in the NBA this year to go over 1,000 points.Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the first teammates this year to each pass the 1,000 point mark. – 6:16 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Crowd gave Derrick White a nice ovation before the game, and early on he blocks a driving Tre Jones.

Celtics out to an early 5-0 lead. – Crowd gave Derrick White a nice ovation before the game, and early on he blocks a driving Tre Jones.Celtics out to an early 5-0 lead. – 6:15 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Jones, Langford, KBD, Sochan and Collins start for San Antonio – Jones, Langford, KBD, Sochan and Collins start for San Antonio – 6:14 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Just witnessed the Derrick White tribute video, nice touch from the 6:13 PM Just witnessed the Derrick White tribute video, nice touch from the #Spurs . Crowd gave White a nice ovation. #Celtics

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

It’s fascinating to see 2 Celtics long-term project lottery picks that saw their careers stall behind the depth of a title contender end up starters in their new homes. Love Pop running the first play to Romeo against his former team. You can see right away he’s up for this one. – It’s fascinating to see 2 Celtics long-term project lottery picks that saw their careers stall behind the depth of a title contender end up starters in their new homes. Love Pop running the first play to Romeo against his former team. You can see right away he’s up for this one. – 6:13 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Nice tribute video for Derrick White during intros. I wasn’t even thinking about recording it but I’m sure it’ll circulate. – Nice tribute video for Derrick White during intros. I wasn’t even thinking about recording it but I’m sure it’ll circulate. – 6:12 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Derrick White and Pop shared a hug and a few words just before the opening tip. – Derrick White and Pop shared a hug and a few words just before the opening tip. – 6:11 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

are the spurs retiring derrick white’s jersey tonight? missed opportunity if not. – are the spurs retiring derrick white’s jersey tonight? missed opportunity if not. – 6:08 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs welcomed back Derrick White with a touching tribute he acknowledged with a few waves to the applauding fans. 6:08 PM Spurs welcomed back Derrick White with a touching tribute he acknowledged with a few waves to the applauding fans. pic.twitter.com/B6oiRbaIEV

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning



“People question my love for the game and passion, which is dumb” 5:49 PM #Celtics face Romeo Langford tonight, whose game I never loved, but I’ll always appreciate this chat we had with him in Vegas two years ago. Nice to see him succeeding in San Antonio.“People question my love for the game and passion, which is dumb” celticsblog.com/2021/8/19/2262…

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With all contracts now fully guaranteed, here’s who still has cap space remaining this season:

1. Pacers – $27.8M (if they renounce FA rights)

2. Spurs – $27.1M

3. Pistons – $627,400

All others are over the cap.

Pacers are $15.4M under salary floor. Spurs are $14.7M under. – With all contracts now fully guaranteed, here’s who still has cap space remaining this season:1. Pacers – $27.8M (if they renounce FA rights)2. Spurs – $27.1M3. Pistons – $627,400All others are over the cap.Pacers are $15.4M under salary floor. Spurs are $14.7M under. – 5:47 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Spurs starters:

Zach Collins

Jeremy Sochan

Keita Bates-Diop

Romeo Langford

Tre Jones – Celtics starters tonight:Al HorfordJayson TatumJaylen BrownDerrick WhiteMarcus SmartSpurs starters:Zach CollinsJeremy SochanKeita Bates-DiopRomeo LangfordTre Jones – 5:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

I asked Gregg Popovich about his relationship with Ime Udoka: ““He’s a very good friend. He always will be. So you feel for people that get caught up into a situation. But I’m not a judge and jury and our friendship will continue.” #Spurs – 5:35 PM I asked Gregg Popovich about his relationship with Ime Udoka: ““He’s a very good friend. He always will be. So you feel for people that get caught up into a situation. But I’m not a judge and jury and our friendship will continue.” #Celtics

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Spurs – AT&T Center – January 7, 2023 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

San Antonio – Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins

OUT: Boston: Gallinari San Antonio: Jacob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson 5:35 PM Celtics at Spurs – AT&T Center – January 7, 2023 – StartersBoston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, HorfordSan Antonio – Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach CollinsOUT: Boston: Gallinari San Antonio: Jacob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/8noKZoyUGq

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

As expected, both Gorgui Dieng and Noah Vonleh have cleared waivers. Both players are now free agents. – As expected, both Gorgui Dieng and Noah Vonleh have cleared waivers. Both players are now free agents. – 5:30 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Another fun number we’ll be watching in the second half of the year.

The Celtics franchise record for True Shooting Percentage, held by someone you know and love, has stood for 43 years, and hasn’t really been challenged…

….until now. 5:28 PM Another fun number we’ll be watching in the second half of the year.The Celtics franchise record for True Shooting Percentage, held by someone you know and love, has stood for 43 years, and hasn’t really been challenged…….until now. pic.twitter.com/hZjBEvnHux

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Another fun number we’ll b e watching in the second half of the year.

The Celtics franchise record for True Shooting Percentage, held by someone you know and love, has stood for 43 years, and hasn’t really been challenged…

….until now. 5:27 PM Another fun number we’ll b e watching in the second half of the year.The Celtics franchise record for True Shooting Percentage, held by someone you know and love, has stood for 43 years, and hasn’t really been challenged…….until now. pic.twitter.com/6fTdCS91XS

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Justin Jackson is in unform and prepared to play tonight, meaning his contract is expected to be guaranteed for the season. 5:22 PM Justin Jackson is in unform and prepared to play tonight, meaning his contract is expected to be guaranteed for the season. #Celtics

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

More from Pop on Derrick White:

“He is just a quiet, respectful human being. That is his basic makeup. But we learned early on that he had a knack for the game. He’s got a high basketball IQ. He is not the most athletic guy in the world, but he is smart and is a team player.” – More from Pop on Derrick White:“He is just a quiet, respectful human being. That is his basic makeup. But we learned early on that he had a knack for the game. He’s got a high basketball IQ. He is not the most athletic guy in the world, but he is smart and is a team player.” – 5:19 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said his first impression of Derrick White was that he was really quiet:

“I was hopeful that someday he would speak.”

But Pop said after “jabbing him all the time,” Derrick became more comfortable and outgoing. – Pop said his first impression of Derrick White was that he was really quiet:“I was hopeful that someday he would speak.”But Pop said after “jabbing him all the time,” Derrick became more comfortable and outgoing. – 5:18 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Barring last-second move, seems like Justin Jackson will remain on

BOS faced same deadline w/ Noah Vonleh and traded him to SA, opening a roster spot. Jackson remains as wing depth & adds to salary matching ability. – Barring last-second move, seems like Justin Jackson will remain on #Celtics past 5PM EST, when his $2.1M salary becomes guaranteedBOS faced same deadline w/ Noah Vonleh and traded him to SA, opening a roster spot. Jackson remains as wing depth & adds to salary matching ability. – 4:42 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Feelin’ Lucky? ☘️ Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Celtics for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟

➡️ pic.twitter.com/fZ3ugbyOxh – 4:24 PM Feelin’ Lucky? ☘️ Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Celtics for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Popovich on what he thought when he met Derrick White: “I was hoping one day he would speak” #Spurs – 4:18 PM Popovich on what he thought when he met Derrick White: “I was hoping one day he would speak” #Celtics

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

To mark Saturday being Pride Night at the AT&T Center, here’s a piece I did last season on what it means to the LGBTQ community to have the

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:02 PM To mark Saturday being Pride Night at the AT&T Center, here’s a piece I did last season on what it means to the LGBTQ community to have the #Spurs embrace it:

Boston Celtics @celtics

“When we’re at our best, we’re setting the tone at both ends.”

Marcus Smart says we need to continue playing with physicality out of the gate tonight in San Antonio. 4:01 PM “When we’re at our best, we’re setting the tone at both ends.”Marcus Smart says we need to continue playing with physicality out of the gate tonight in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/LD5ukuU2SF

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

6 DAYS ‘TILL DOME‼️

On Feb 17, 1994, David Robinson went OFF! The Admiral tallied 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST and 10 BLK to become the 4th NBA player to ever record a quadruple-double! 🔥🙌

🎟 3:45 PM 6 DAYS ‘TILL DOME‼️On Feb 17, 1994, David Robinson went OFF! The Admiral tallied 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST and 10 BLK to become the 4th NBA player to ever record a quadruple-double! 🔥🙌 https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/gmdoejiHik

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

6 DAYS ‘TILL DOME‼️

On Feb 17, 1994, David Robinson went OFF! The Admiral tallied 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST and 10 BLK for the 4th ever quadruple-double in the NBA! 🔥🙌

🎟 3:40 PM 6 DAYS ‘TILL DOME‼️On Feb 17, 1994, David Robinson went OFF! The Admiral tallied 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST and 10 BLK for the 4th ever quadruple-double in the NBA! 🔥🙌 https://t.co/e8QkzTZyTu | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/VALjS88QRM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Not only was I a Daily News colleague of Gallo for 14 years (his son, Greg was my Post sports editor for 20-plus years), Bill was my Queens Little League commissioner. – Not only was I a Daily News colleague of Gallo for 14 years (his son, Greg was my Post sports editor for 20-plus years), Bill was my Queens Little League commissioner. – 3:32 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage

MSU is 2 of 7 on 3s with 2 airballs that were long, the latest by Walker after Hauser sent one past the rim from beyond the arc. – MSU is 2 of 7 on 3s with 2 airballs that were long, the latest by Walker after Hauser sent one past the rim from beyond the arc. – 3:09 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Duke escapes from Chestnut Hill with a 65-64 win over Boston College.

Not pretty without Jeremy Roach, but the good news is that Dariq Whitehead (18 points) was really good on the offensive end. – Duke escapes from Chestnut Hill with a 65-64 win over Boston College.Not pretty without Jeremy Roach, but the good news is that Dariq Whitehead (18 points) was really good on the offensive end. – 3:08 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poetl are out tonight as the

First game back in San Antonio for Derrick White, who was loved in his time there: 2:58 PM Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poetl are out tonight as the #Celtics take on old friends Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and the #Spurs at 6 EST.First game back in San Antonio for Derrick White, who was loved in his time there: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/02/nba…

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

They’ve reviewed three out of bounds plays in this Duke-Boston College game in the last 15 seconds. The NBA getting rid of this was the smartest thing they could’ve done – They’ve reviewed three out of bounds plays in this Duke-Boston College game in the last 15 seconds. The NBA getting rid of this was the smartest thing they could’ve done – 2:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections:

1 HOU – $59.1M

2 IND – $51.7M

3 SAS – $46.1M

4 DET – $43.8M

5 UTA – $43.2M

6 LAL – $33.5M

7 ORL – $33.0M

8 OKC – $29.8M

9 CHA – $17.8M (swing team – pending Bridges RFA)

All other teams currently project to be over the cap. – Updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections:1 HOU – $59.1M2 IND – $51.7M3 SAS – $46.1M4 DET – $43.8M5 UTA – $43.2M6 LAL – $33.5M7 ORL – $33.0M8 OKC – $29.8M9 CHA – $17.8M (swing team – pending Bridges RFA)All other teams currently project to be over the cap. – 2:26 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Poeltl is out tonight vs. Boston with left Achilles bursitis, according to Spurs injury report.

They will also be without Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness). – Poeltl is out tonight vs. Boston with left Achilles bursitis, according to Spurs injury report.They will also be without Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness). – 2:16 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs injury report for tonight:

OUT

– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)

– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)

– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)

AVAILABLE

– Blake Wesley

– Charles Bassey – Spurs injury report for tonight:OUT– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)AVAILABLE– Blake Wesley– Charles Bassey – 1:44 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs injury report for today vs Celtics:

OUT

Keldon – left hamstring tightness

Poeltl – left Achilles bursitis

Vassell – left knee procedure

Barlow – G-League – Spurs injury report for today vs Celtics:OUTKeldon – left hamstring tightnessPoeltl – left Achilles bursitisVassell – left knee procedureBarlow – G-League – 1:43 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

He ̶w̶a̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶b̶e̶ ̶k̶n̶o̶w̶n̶ ̶a̶s̶ IS one of the best players in the league 😤

Get those votes in for JB now on the @NBA App and pic.twitter.com/yUO79Xb5q3 – 1:00 PM He ̶w̶a̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶b̶e̶ ̶k̶n̶o̶w̶n̶ ̶a̶s̶ IS one of the best players in the league 😤Get those votes in for JB now on the @NBA App and https://t.co/1v1sgltDiK