Celtics 112, Spurs 103: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (27-12) play against the San Antonio Spurs (26-26) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023
Boston Celtics 112, San Antonio Spurs 103 (Q4 04:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man. Tatum made something out of nothing on that play with his footwork and vision to find Horford from the post. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are about two minutes of solid defense from this being a blowout.
But they haven’t played much solid defense at all tonight. – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
31 more for Tatum, who’s been making that look more casual this year. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
31 points for Tatum. That was his fourth no-dribble three tonight. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great pass and cut by Brogdon and Brown.
That was one of those delayed ATOs that Mazzulla has dialed up a ton this season. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the Spurs after suffering a knee injury masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Welcome back, Brent!
Tonight the San Antonio Spurs welcomed back #Spurs50 alum Brent Barry! Happy to have you in the building 🙌🖤
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams so far tonight:
8 points on 4-4 shooting
9 rebounds
3 assists
2 steals
3 blocks
19 minutes – 7:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has twice as many blocks as missed shots so far this season (11 to 5) and hasn’t missed a shot since Xmas. Super low volume, but he’s shooting 85% from the field which is hilarious for someone playing about 20 minutes per game. – 7:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown with the midrange to put #Celtics up 8 with 8:21 left. Been harder than expected. #Spurs – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Don’t mind that heat check for Brogdon at all. He’s earned it tonight. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon’s deep three still looks painful, but he’s making them again. He seems to be out of his December slump. – 7:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Similar looking design on that last play, except Rob dove and Grant drove past Branham after faking the handoff to Brogdon. Rob follows with a put back. 3 off. rebounds. – 7:50 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The 13-26 Spurs are without three of their best players, playing on 20 hours rest against the healthy 27-12 Celtics.
They trail 93-89 heading to the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/3PbgnTXP1V – 7:49 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Celtics by 4
Spurs take the 3Q 32-25
Collins 16 pts
Richardson 15 pts
Jones 14 pts
Stanley 10 pts
Branham 10 pts
SA +12 in the paint
Tatum 28 pts
Brown 23 pts
Brogdon 16 pts
BOS +21 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/sgfm1hLa0e – 7:48 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs, without Keldon Johnson, Vassell & Poeltl, down 93-89 entering 4Q.
They outscored the Celtics 32-25 in 3Q behind Tre Jones’ 11 points on 5 of 8.
Spurs are 0-22 this season when trailing after three quarters. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 93-89 after three
Tatum – 28 points
Brown – 23 points
Brogdon – 16 points
White – 6/5/8, 2 blocks
Celtics – 48.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-26 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Collins – 16/8/3
Richardson – 15 points
Jones – 14 points
Spurs – 47.4% FGs
Spurs – 5-19 3Ps
Spurs – 11 TOs – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Rough 3Q for #Celtics, who lead #Spurs just 93-89 after a porous defensive period. Tatum 28, Brown 23, Brogdon 16; Collins 16, Richardson 15, Jones 14, Johnson 10, Branham 10. – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Look at Rob fake the handoff and find Tatum on the slip! What a play! – 7:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion. – 7:39 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) is doubtful to return. – 7:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion. #Celtics #Spurs – 7:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is doubtful to return to this game with a left knee contusion – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is doubtful to return with a left knee contusion, per the Celtics. – 7:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 76-72 with 6:09 left in 3Q after Tre Jones scored 9 points following the break. – 7:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Believe it’s the right quad that’s bothered Marcus Smart in recent years. Looked like something on his left leg flared up on that play. Left the game with help to the locker room. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart limping back to the locker room after colliding with Zach Collins on a screen. – 7:31 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs off to a roaring start to the second half, 13-3 run from attacking the paint as Boston settles for jumpers. – 7:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart is down and being helped to the locker room after a hard screen by Zach Collins. #Celtics #Spurs – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No one is sleeping on Scoot Henderson, just in case anyone watching Celtics-Spurs is wondering and just heard that. – 7:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
❌ A JRICH REJECTION ❌
Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco!
🌮 https://t.co/5QAIh51cnk
@tacobell | #PorVida
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joe Mazzulla letting Jaylen Brown have it a lit bit going into the timeout. Wasn’t happy with his defense on that last drive by Romeo Langford. – 7:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
13-3 #Spurs run to begin 3Q and it’s a 1-point lead. #Celtics easing into the second half. – 7:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This is a situation where I would have called the timeout. This is an energy and focus thing. Get the guys back on track. 15-3 Spurs run – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Strong drive by Romeo Langford, but missed the layup. He’s really improved his body over the last year. Playing the best basketball he’s played in San Antonio. – 7:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Strong argument Robert Williams is the biggest X-factor in the NBA right now. I don’t think any team can touch Boston when he’s right. – 7:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Celtics by 11
BOS takes the 2Q 35-27
Richardson 10 pts
Collins 10 pts
Brown 18 pts
Tatum 17 pts
Brogdon 11 pts
BOS +15 from the 3PT line pic.twitter.com/wIXC8zcxbc – 7:10 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
This shot never had a prayer of escaping Robert Williams. pic.twitter.com/PfayEyT15K – 7:09 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Celtics lead 68-57 at halftime behind 35 combined from Tatum and Brown, but the Spurs are hanging in there.
10 points each from Collins and Richardson, good stuff from Sochan and Branham. – 7:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 68-57 at the half
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 17 points
Brogdon – 11 points
White – 6/3/6, 2 blocks
Celtics – 55.1% FGs
Celtics – 9-17 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Collins – 10/3/3
Richardson – 10 points
Branham – 8 points
Spurs – 46% FGs
Spurs – 4-14 3Ps
Spurs – 8 TOs – 7:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Spurs 68-57 at half. Brown 18, Tatum 17, Brogdon 11; Richardson 10, Collins 10. – 7:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 68-57 at the half.
Brown & Tatum combined for 35 points for the Celtics.
Collins & Richardson each had 10 for the Spurs, who missed 10 of 14 from 3-point range. – 7:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart-Brown-Tatum-Rob-Horford.
The best lineup in basketball.
clnsmedia.com/celtics-should… – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Holy shit Rob Williams just did the most Rob Williams stuff ever. – 7:04 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
There are so many Celtics fans here, and half of them are wearing Bird jerseys – 7:03 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
First half MVP chants for Jayson Tatum at the line here in San Antonio. We’re 4/4 on this trip! #CelticsNation travels well. #BleedGreen – 7:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
MVP chants from the AT&T Center crowd when Tatum steps to the FT line. #Celtics #Spurs – 7:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One thing you can’t knock about Joe Mazzulla’s coaching philosophy is the quality of looks it has produced for Brown and Tatum. – 7:02 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs playing pretty well on the offensive end, just can’t find a way to stop the Celtics from scoring. – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All the focus has been on if the Spurs will trade Jakob Poeltl.
I wonder if someone could snag Zach Collins to fill the backup center role. He’s done well this season and the cost would be far less trade-wise. – 6:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Josh Richardson: 3/5 FG 7 PTS 2 AST 1 BLK. Flashing that pretty mid-range game. – 6:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On his last two three-pointers, Jayson Tatum caught the ball and went right into his shot. No dribbles, pivots or jab steps. Just catch, rise and fire over the defender. That’s when you know Tatum is feeling good. – 6:49 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Couple of games in a row here where Zach Collins strings together a nice scoring run.
He’s starting to get more consistent out there. – 6:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Crazy to see how different Mazzulla’s and Popovich’s approaches on timeouts. Popovich just called a TO after a 3-0 #Celtics run. #Spurs – 6:48 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs offense took turns in that first quarter and J-Rich tied it up at 30, but Boston scored the next 9 in a row. – 6:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In a rare suit-and-tie appearance for a Spurs alumnus of the game, Brent Barry – now a front-office exec whose duties include serving as GM of the Austin Spurs – took a bow at center court. – 6:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is getting to the rim at will right now. Just need to finish a little better. – 6:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Second quarter starts with Spurs trailing 33-30 after falling behind by 11 early in the 1Q. – 6:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Celtics by 3
Sochan 7 pts
Richardson 5 pts
Brown 10 pts
Brogdon 6 pts
BOS +6 from 3PT line pic.twitter.com/vqg9fDxhCl – 6:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-30 after one
Brown – 10 points
White – 6/3/3, 2 blocks
Brogdon – 6 points
Celtics – 46.4% FGs
Celtics – 5-10 3Ps
Celtics – 3 TOs
Sochan – 7 points
Richardson – 5 points
Spurs – 39.3% FGs
Spurs – 3-7 3Ps
Spurs – 2 TOs – 6:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Spurs 33-30 after 1Q. Brown 10, White 6, Brogdon 6; Sochan 7, Richardson 5. – 6:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tonight’s bound to be 60 minutes of @John_Zannis and I debating the Derrick White trade. – 6:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jeremy Sochan is my “Rookie I expect to get Most Improved Player buzz in two or three years” pick. – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There are a handful of Celtics who never have their heads up while pushing the ball. Hauser just missed Rob wide-open running down the floor. Should have been an easy dunk. – 6:34 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams is going to get a ton of shit for that one handed pass he tried to throw to Jaylen Brown on the break. That was comically bad – 6:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
This Sochan-Smart matchup is going to cause some sparks tonight. #Celtics #Spurs – 6:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bassey getting his first minutes with the Spurs since Dec. 27 at OKC. – 6:26 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jeremy Sochan feeling it early?
Couple of free throws, a middie, and a three to start – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really nice start for Jeremy Sochan. He’s rapidly improving in his rookie season. – 6:24 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Best individual net rating in the NBA (minimum: 600 minutes):
t-1. Nikola Jokic +11.6
t-1. Derrick White +11.6
3. Brandon Ingram +11.1 – 6:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’d be nice if the broadcast told us they the Spurs were shooting a technical foul. – 6:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Stars starting early today 🌟
Don't forget to get your All-Star voting in today:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Celtics by 11 early.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 63% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-24 when trailing by double digits – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s still early, but looks like the Thunder taught the Celtics a lesson about focus against a lesser opponent.
Boston has looked great to open this one. – 6:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown scores the game’s first five points…he becomes the 8th player in the NBA this year to go over 1,000 points.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the first teammates this year to each pass the 1,000 point mark. – 6:16 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Crowd gave Derrick White a nice ovation before the game, and early on he blocks a driving Tre Jones.
Celtics out to an early 5-0 lead. – 6:15 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Jones, Langford, KBD, Sochan and Collins start for San Antonio – 6:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Just witnessed the Derrick White tribute video, nice touch from the #Spurs. Crowd gave White a nice ovation. #Celtics – 6:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s fascinating to see 2 Celtics long-term project lottery picks that saw their careers stall behind the depth of a title contender end up starters in their new homes. Love Pop running the first play to Romeo against his former team. You can see right away he’s up for this one. – 6:13 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Nice tribute video for Derrick White during intros. I wasn’t even thinking about recording it but I’m sure it’ll circulate. – 6:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Derrick White and Pop shared a hug and a few words just before the opening tip. – 6:11 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
are the spurs retiring derrick white’s jersey tonight? missed opportunity if not. – 6:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs welcomed back Derrick White with a touching tribute he acknowledged with a few waves to the applauding fans. pic.twitter.com/B6oiRbaIEV – 6:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Spurs welcome back Derrick White… pic.twitter.com/m58gl8e6C6 – 6:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics face Romeo Langford tonight, whose game I never loved, but I’ll always appreciate this chat we had with him in Vegas two years ago. Nice to see him succeeding in San Antonio.
“People question my love for the game and passion, which is dumb” celticsblog.com/2021/8/19/2262… – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With all contracts now fully guaranteed, here’s who still has cap space remaining this season:
1. Pacers – $27.8M (if they renounce FA rights)
2. Spurs – $27.1M
3. Pistons – $627,400
All others are over the cap.
Pacers are $15.4M under salary floor. Spurs are $14.7M under. – 5:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Spurs starters:
Zach Collins
Jeremy Sochan
Keita Bates-Diop
Romeo Langford
Tre Jones – 5:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I asked Gregg Popovich about his relationship with Ime Udoka: ““He’s a very good friend. He always will be. So you feel for people that get caught up into a situation. But I’m not a judge and jury and our friendship will continue.” #Celtics #Spurs – 5:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Spurs – AT&T Center – January 7, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
San Antonio – Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins
OUT: Boston: Gallinari San Antonio: Jacob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/8noKZoyUGq – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As expected, both Gorgui Dieng and Noah Vonleh have cleared waivers. Both players are now free agents. – 5:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another fun number we’ll be watching in the second half of the year.
The Celtics franchise record for True Shooting Percentage, held by someone you know and love, has stood for 43 years, and hasn’t really been challenged…
….until now. pic.twitter.com/hZjBEvnHux – 5:28 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another fun number we’ll b e watching in the second half of the year.
The Celtics franchise record for True Shooting Percentage, held by someone you know and love, has stood for 43 years, and hasn’t really been challenged…
….until now. pic.twitter.com/6fTdCS91XS – 5:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Justin Jackson is in unform and prepared to play tonight, meaning his contract is expected to be guaranteed for the season. #Celtics – 5:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Pop on Derrick White:
“He is just a quiet, respectful human being. That is his basic makeup. But we learned early on that he had a knack for the game. He’s got a high basketball IQ. He is not the most athletic guy in the world, but he is smart and is a team player.” – 5:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said his first impression of Derrick White was that he was really quiet:
“I was hopeful that someday he would speak.”
But Pop said after “jabbing him all the time,” Derrick became more comfortable and outgoing. – 5:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @BostonSportsBSJ – Luke Kornet wasn’t in the #NBA a year ago, but he learned to love basketball in the G-League. Something he hadn’t always felt through college challenges.
His unlikely rise w/ #Celtics & how he became such an untraditional big man:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/01/07/nba… – 4:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Barring last-second move, seems like Justin Jackson will remain on #Celtics past 5PM EST, when his $2.1M salary becomes guaranteed
BOS faced same deadline w/ Noah Vonleh and traded him to SA, opening a roster spot. Jackson remains as wing depth & adds to salary matching ability. – 4:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Feelin’ Lucky? ☘️ Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Celtics for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟
➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Popovich on what he thought when he met Derrick White: “I was hoping one day he would speak” #Celtics #Spurs – 4:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl and Devin Vassell are all OUT for #Spurs. Romeo Langford will start. #Celtics. – 4:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
To mark Saturday being Pride Night at the AT&T Center, here’s a piece I did last season on what it means to the LGBTQ community to have the #Spurs embrace it:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“When we’re at our best, we’re setting the tone at both ends.”
Marcus Smart says we need to continue playing with physicality out of the gate tonight in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/LD5ukuU2SF – 4:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Will Noah Vonleh trade lead to more moves + evaluating Celtics role players w/ @Chris Forsberg | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
6 DAYS ‘TILL DOME‼️
On Feb 17, 1994, David Robinson went OFF! The Admiral tallied 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST and 10 BLK to become the 4th NBA player to ever record a quadruple-double! 🔥🙌
🎟 https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W | @Ticketmaster
🎟 https://t.co/e8QkzTZ13W | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/gmdoejiHik – 3:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
6 DAYS ‘TILL DOME‼️
On Feb 17, 1994, David Robinson went OFF! The Admiral tallied 34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST and 10 BLK for the 4th ever quadruple-double in the NBA! 🔥🙌
🎟 https://t.co/e8QkzTZyTu | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/VALjS88QRM – 3:40 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Not only was I a Daily News colleague of Gallo for 14 years (his son, Greg was my Post sports editor for 20-plus years), Bill was my Queens Little League commissioner. – 3:32 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
MSU is 2 of 7 on 3s with 2 airballs that were long, the latest by Walker after Hauser sent one past the rim from beyond the arc. – 3:09 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Duke escapes from Chestnut Hill with a 65-64 win over Boston College.
Not pretty without Jeremy Roach, but the good news is that Dariq Whitehead (18 points) was really good on the offensive end. – 3:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poetl are out tonight as the #Celtics take on old friends Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson and the #Spurs at 6 EST.
First game back in San Antonio for Derrick White, who was loved in his time there: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/02/nba… – 2:58 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
They’ve reviewed three out of bounds plays in this Duke-Boston College game in the last 15 seconds. The NBA getting rid of this was the smartest thing they could’ve done – 2:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated round of 2023 NBA cap space projections:
1 HOU – $59.1M
2 IND – $51.7M
3 SAS – $46.1M
4 DET – $43.8M
5 UTA – $43.2M
6 LAL – $33.5M
7 ORL – $33.0M
8 OKC – $29.8M
9 CHA – $17.8M (swing team – pending Bridges RFA)
All other teams currently project to be over the cap. – 2:26 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Poeltl is out tonight vs. Boston with left Achilles bursitis, according to Spurs injury report.
They will also be without Keldon Johnson (left hamstring tightness). – 2:16 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tonight:
OUT
– Devin Vassell (knee procedure)
– Keldon Johnson (hamstring tightness)
– Jakob Poeltl (Achilles bursitis)
AVAILABLE
– Blake Wesley
– Charles Bassey – 1:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for today vs Celtics:
OUT
Keldon – left hamstring tightness
Poeltl – left Achilles bursitis
Vassell – left knee procedure
Barlow – G-League – 1:43 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
He ̶w̶a̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶t̶o̶ ̶b̶e̶ ̶k̶n̶o̶w̶n̶ ̶a̶s̶ IS one of the best players in the league 😤
Get those votes in for JB now on the @NBA App and https://t.co/1v1sgltDiK pic.twitter.com/yUO79Xb5q3 – 1:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lol McDermott losing his mind as Sanogo begins post move with blatant carry in front of his bench. Creighton-UConn has been real good so far. – 12:37 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.