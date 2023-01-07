Celtics vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $6,616,271 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,529,731 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KENS (English) / KNIC (Spanish)

Away TV: NBC Sports Boston

Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are currently 0.1 points per 100 possessions away from the best offensive rating in NBA history.

1. 20-21 Nets – 117.3

2t. 22-23 Nuggets – 117.2

2t. 22-23 Celtics – 117.2 – The Nuggets are currently 0.1 points per 100 possessions away from the best offensive rating in NBA history.1. 20-21 Nets – 117.32t. 22-23 Nuggets – 117.22t. 22-23 Celtics – 117.2 – 2:51 AM