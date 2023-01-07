Celtics vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Boston Celtics are spending $6,616,271 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,529,731 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday January 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KENS (English) / KNIC (Spanish)
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
@NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are currently 0.1 points per 100 possessions away from the best offensive rating in NBA history.
1. 20-21 Nets – 117.3
2t. 22-23 Nuggets – 117.2
2t. 22-23 Celtics – 117.2 – 2:51 AM
