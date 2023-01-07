Dallas in the mix for Bojan Bogdanovic?

But the Pistons are asking for a first-round pick for teams eager to add the veteran shooter, and the Lakers are not the only suitor. The Dallas Mavericks are on the list, but one source said the Pistons would demand the Mavericks’ 2027 first-round pick (probably with a player like Davis Bertans, whose contract isn’t pretty).
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Here’s the full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with sharp insight as always from @Chris Fedor on @getcallin.
Some greater context on the Bojan Bogdanovic trade dynamic, a Tim Hardaway Jr. idea for the Cavs, and much more: callin.com/link/PKIgtOYTQt – 6:51 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers, Mavs among teams reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanovic sportando.basketball/en/lakers-mavs… – 5:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bojan Bogdanovic tonight:
29 PTS
5 AST
2 STL
10-15 FG
5-6 3P
Leading the Pistons in scoring this season. pic.twitter.com/clXpd13xFQ – 12:24 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 26-20 with 2:48 left in the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic has 10 points and Detroit is shooting 66.7% overall and 75% from 3. – 10:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
#Pistons starting 5:
Killian Hayes
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Isaiah Stewart
Jalen Duren
Hayes is back from his three-game suspension, and Casey is sticking with the Stewart-Duren frontcourt despite Bagley’s injury. Curious to see how rotations change. – 9:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes is back after a three-game suspension and he’s starting alongside Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren. – 9:36 PM
More on this storyline
“Another potential target for Milwaukee: Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons,” wrote Matt Moore of Action Network. “There’s not much feeling that the Pistons are eager to move their best player with Cade Cunningham out, but as the team transitions more towards draft positioning this season Milwaukee will look to bid if the Pistons make Bogdanovic available.” -via Action Network / January 5, 2023
Are any of them the talented young player Detroit is partly searching for to offload Bojan Bogdanovic? The Cavaliers are indeed a Bogdanovic suitor, sources said, but it will be rather difficult, and perhaps impossible, for Cleveland to reach Detroit’s lofty asking price for the veteran sharpshooter. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 5, 2023
James Edwards III: Talked to Bojan Bogdanovic after the game tonight about him becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer from Croatia after his performance in Minny on Saturday. Here’s what he had to say: “It’s big time for me because we’ve had some really, really great players in the league. Toni Kukoc won a couple of rings with MJ in Chicago. We had Drazen Petrovic, who played a couple seasons. Dino Radja was big in Boston, so it’s always a great accomplishment from where I came from and started to play basketball. It’s just big.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / January 3, 2023
